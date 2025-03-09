At the end of my last original article I reported on the attack of Syria’s new authorities against armed groups in Latakia. Since then, things got even worse in the Syrian the coastal region, with Al Mayadeen reporting on the killing of 311 Alawite civilians by security forces and allied groups since last Thursday, 6th March 2025, bringing the death toll to 524 people. Videos have been circulating on social media showing Abu Mohammad al-Julani’s head choppers killing men, women, children, shooting them en masse, burning them alive, cutting them, torturing them, hanging them. I am not going to show these here, but you can find one of these in the Al Mayadeen article in the link above, together with more details about the ongoing massacre.

The odious thing is that Western mainstream media (MSM) outlets have been silent on this (e.g. The Guardian has not been updating its Middle East Crisis “live” blog since last Thursday!), since Western governments support the government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

What follows is my English translation of an excellent two-part article (1 and 2) that Italian politician and journalist Pino Cabras posted on his Telegram channel overnight (all emphasis mine):

SYRIA: A "7 OCTOBER" THAT DOES NOT CAUSE OUTRAGE

“This time we won't be able to say we didn't know. Today we can see everything as it happens”. I wanted to use this sentence to accompany the presentations of my book - “Contro il ‘Sionismo Reale’, Diario dell’infamia genocidiaria del XXI secolo”

[“Against ‘Real Zionism’, Diary of Genocidal Infamy in the 21st Century” - link] - written thanks to an unprecedented availability of information and images of the carnage. The one perpetrated against the people of the [Gaza] Strip was not the first genocide, but it is certainly the first live genocide in History. It is also true that the mainstream media systematically silences, hides or distorts the news. The mainstream media still manages to pick out the background noise that dilutes the authentic sounds with its power. There are still huge masses that, although reachable, are in fact not reached by actual reality. But when thousands, indeed millions, of people are equipped with smartphones in the very places where the massacres are taking place, they become as many electronic eyes that nullify physical and temporal distances and turn us into eyewitnesses too.

Today's genocide is not hidden by the same filters that obscured other genocides in the past. Of course, even in the days of Nazism, people involved in civil and political life knew a lot about Adolf Hitler's plans, the categories of people he persecuted, his threats and his wars. The most informed also knew about the concentration camps and large-scale massacres. But even they were only able to see the images of the horror years later and only to a small extent compared to what had actually happened. Those meagre images were not enough to testify to the intensity of the catastrophe.

The new phenomenon, that is, being able to visually and audibly access the horror unfolding in the Strip, is now happening again, a short distance from the exploits of Bibi the Genocidal [i.e. Benjamin Netanyahu].

In fact, in these hours, an appalling mass slaughter is taking place in Syria that has already claimed hundreds of innocent lives and driven thousands of people to take refuge at the Russian military base in Khmeimim. It seems to be just the beginning.

I receive dozens of gruesome videos in which I can see the way in which the jihadist cutthroats - who support the new government that succeeded Assad after the destruction of his state - are suppressing the rebellion of a part of the Alawite and Christian minorities with heinous actions that mostly involve the indiscriminate and random killing of innocent people taken from the streets or homes, regardless of gender or age.

The terrorised population of the area around Latakia is seeing the nightmare materialise that the entire NATO has been working on for decades in order to undermine Assad and demolish his every state infrastructure with terrorist attacks, ruthless sanctions, diplomatic isolation and constant bombing by planes bearing the Star of David (which are now also protecting a vast invasion of southern Syria, in total silence of those who [say] “there is an aggressor and an aggressed”).

Syria - a country long composed of a sum of minorities in a precarious but not impossible balance - has exploded. Turkey, a NATO country with enormous ambitions (also oriented towards the Ukrainian quadrant) and with considerable know-how in terms of “ethnic cleansing” (e.g. Nagorno Karabakh recently emptied of Armenians thanks to the military aid provided to its Turkish-speaking “cousins” [in] Azerbaijan) is also overseeing this operation that risks liquidating human communities that have been present in the Levant for millennia, with feigned distance.

I am thinking of what happened after 7th October 2023, the day of the massive attack by part of the Palestinian resistance in the Strip against soldiers and civilians of the state ruled by Bibi the genocidal. For months in a row, the Western TV news opened with endless reports on that dreadful episode, seen as an event that reset the whole historical and political context. Almost all the newsrooms and almost all the politicians only wanted to identify with those victims, with no possible discussion of the disproportionate action of Bibi and his junta of supremacist, racist and warmongering politicians. 7th October [2023] was the world's only measure.

Today we can say that an entire population is suffering massive destructive action in one area of Syria, bloodshed with far greater potential than on 7th October [2023].

Yet, the press and television choose to play down the news and totally conceal the gruesome scenes without even mentioning the indiscriminate and cruel manner in which they are taking place. Once again, the pompousness with which the West boasts of its supposed defence of human rights appears to the world as an increasingly grotesque mask. Meanwhile, the very masters of Europe who impose sanctions left and right, in this case lift the sanctions on the cutthroat government.

And along with their silence on the massacres, they are silent on the ever-expanding occupation of significant parts of Syrian territory by their genocidal neighbour. They have little time to devote to this: they are busy getting the super-managements of the great European rearmament underway. They'll even find the Greens and the No-Pax to support them in the streets.

