GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
4h

Now, this is a loaded statement...

"Our response to any potential enemy attack will not be limited to the Persian Gulf region; we will respond to all enemy bases and to the origin of the attacks from anywhere."

Hmmm...are those American B-1 Lancer bombers launching from RAF Fairford in the UK about to get a taste of Khorramshahr-4? Time will tell.

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2 replies by Ismaele
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

"people who do not follow news from the Middle East regularly may wonder if the UN is referring to Hezbollah, Israel or both parties. Crazy!" I'm sure that was totally an accident, and there's simply "nothing to see here," and there, and in all the passive voice descriptions one finds throughout the entirety of Western media.

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