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Member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Mehr.

A couple of days ago, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, threatened to hit Iran “very hard”, targeting energy and oil infrastructure (see here).

As discussed in my previous update, yesterday (Saturday 1st August 2026) signals emerged that USrael was about to launch full-scale war on Iran any time soon, while Iranian officials ramped up their rhetoric warning that attacks on energy and oil infrastructure would have severe consequences, threatening retaliatory strikes on “vital infrastructure” in Israel and the Gulf States as well as the closure of “other straits and chokepoints” beyond Hormuz.

In addition to the Iranian officials quoted in my previous article, Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, warned Trump against reckless actions in two tweets on X (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

They think that in the 2 days the market is closed, they can deliver a quick and devastating blow to us and force Iran to surrender;

It's a delusion that Netanyahu has whispered in Trump's ear,

If a strike is made on Iran, we will return the entire region and its facilities to the #StoneAge.

It is in your best interest not to act foolishly.

Our response to any potential enemy attack will not be limited to the Persian Gulf region; we will respond to all enemy bases and to the origin of the attacks from anywhere.

…while Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to warn them about the consequences of American adventurism in the region, as reported by IRNA (1 and 2) and Mehr (1 and 2).

Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran - from Mehr .

In parallel, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement describing the destabilizing actions of the Outlaw US Empire in the Middle East (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The Security Council has not yet taken any effective action to fulfill its legal responsibilities regarding the aggressions by the United States and the Zionist entity. The UN Secretary-General has not undertaken any tangible action in this regard beyond some vague and equivocal statements. The US governing body has not hesitated over the past two years to practice any evil against the Iranian people and the Muslim peoples of the region to satisfy the expansionist and colonial ambitions of the occupying entity [i.e. Israel]. Every sane person knows that the only reason for the American-Zionist military aggression against Iran is the insistence of the Iranian people on their independence and national sovereignty and their resistance to US ambitions and pressures over the past half-century. We express our appreciation for the valiant efforts undertaken by the armed forces in defending the entity of Iran with full capability [and] to continue the path of resistance and steadfastness until the complete defeat of the enemies' evils. The defensive strikes of the Iranian armed forces continue at full capacity under conditions in which the American enemy continues to breach its covenants in the implementation of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding by continuing the naval blockade on Iranian ports and commercial navigation and the continuous waging of brutal attacks on various parts of the country and the escalation of economic pressures and illegal threats. The continuation of the naval blockade, along with the brutal attacks on military and non-military targets, civilian infrastructure, and Iranian citizens inside and outside Iran, including in Iraq, constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter. The Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its tools to exercise its inherent right to legitimate defense against these aggressions. The Iranian people will not forget the history of American malice against them and the betrayal of the then-US governing body of the Iranians' trust and its participation in the criminal coup against the government elected by the Iranian people and the establishment of a dictatorial and repressive regime. The American terrorist army repeatedly exploited commercial vessels to transport military personnel, equipment, and war machinery. The new round of US military aggression against Iran, which began concurrently with the magnificent funeral ceremony for the pure body of the martyred leader, under the pretext of responding to alleged incidents involving three ships that were transiting through an unsafe and unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz and has continued to this day, is a continuation of the 75-year-long enmity that has openly manifested itself over the past two years. The pretext of the alleged incidents of three ships to attack Iran represents the peak of misinformation and fabrication by the US governing body and some of its regional allies to justify the breach of covenants and the assault on Iran's sovereign rights in the Strait of Hormuz. [The US reaction was] disproportionate and brutal [and came] under the pretext of damage to ships that, firstly, have no connection to the United States and, secondly, for which no evidence has yet been presented indicating an Iranian attack. [These actions are] all clear and undeniable indicators of the premeditated planning by the US governing body to breach covenants, violate Iran’s sovereign rights in the Strait of Hormuz, and escalate tensions. Despite their knowledge of the provisions of paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding [full text here] and with the knowledge that the route imposed by the United States in the south of the Strait of Hormuz is unauthorized and unsafe, proceeded to transit these three ships through that route. America's insistence and that of some of its regional partners on transiting ships through the southern route was not only to empty paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding of its content and to disrupt Iran's fulfillment of its obligations, but was also a cover for military activities and movements. The continuation of the naval blockade and attacks on military, non-military targets, and Iran's infrastructure constitutes an instance of an “aggressive act” and a violation of the UN Charter, and Iran will use its right to legitimate self-defense. Regional governments have a legal, religious, and moral duty to prevent the United States and the Zionist regime from using their territory and facilities to attack Iran. Iran's defensive strikes against the origin of the United States' illegal attacks are by no means considered an attack on regional countries.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Mehr .

Araghchi’s phone calls and the warnings issued by several other Iranian officials may have played a role in convincing Trump to backtrack and cancel the planned attacks on Iran. In fact, overnight Axios “journalist” Barak Ravid (who served in the signals intelligence division of Unit 8200 of the Israeli Army!) reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (a.k.a. MbS) had called Trump urging him to reconsider the attacks on Iranian energy and oil infrastructure, probably fearing Iranian and Yemeni retaliation on Saudi oil fields - see also Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2), the latter of which reported on a last-minute peace offer delivered by the Outlaw US Empire through Qatar to Iran. And guess what? Soon afterwards, Trump announced on his Truth social that he had cancelled the strikes on Iran, allegedly on request of the Islamic Republic and other countries and on condition of “Immediate, Complete ad Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

However, Iranian officials rejected Trump’s claims flat out, as reported by MES, Fotros Resistance (1 and 2), Al Mayadeen Fars and Mehr, which quoted a source close to Iran’s negotiating team as saying:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reached no agreement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the reports published in this regard are false.

…while a military source stated (emphasis added):

As long as the United States continues its hostile actions and acts of aggression, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. Passage will only be permitted through the designated route, in coordination with the IRGC Navy and upon obtaining authorization to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Any other routes will be considered unsafe, and vessels attempting to use them will inevitably face incidents.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Al Mayadeen .

In a televised interview this evening, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed what the two unnamed Iranian officials stated earlier today (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr and MES - all emphasis mine):

Under no circumstances will the Strait of Hormuz return to the situation before the war (28th February 2026). During the first 22 or 23 days of implementing the agreement [the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM], the northern route of the Strait was completely secure and ships were passing through it. However, before the end of the 30-day period envisioned for restoring maritime traffic to pre-war conditions, an act of aggression against Iran took place. We must ensure that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be misused by parties that have committed aggression against Iran. This requires a mechanism in which Iran’s sovereign rights are fully respected. We have faced more than threats. The United States has carried out two, and in a sense three, high-intensity military aggressions against Iran. We have gone through those stages. Any assumption that threats and media pressure can make Iran retreat from its principled positions is inconsistent with past experience. We will continue to act based on what serves the country’s interests. Any country that cooperates in an aggression against Iran or provides military bases, facilities, or logistical support to an aggressor will place itself among those responsible for the aggression and must accept the consequences of its actions.

In short, it was Trump’s unilateral decision to cancel the attacks on Iran. But let’s be honest. Most likely they have just been postponed, because - as former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson noted in his latest blog post - the warnings issued yesterday by US embassies in the Middle East are still valid (e.g. US embassies in Jordan and Israel), meaning that Trump and his partner in crime, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, can launch strikes on Iran at any time. So, it is not really TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) and the risk of full-scale war on Iran persists! If we have learnt something from the past two wars (the 12-Day War and the Ramadan War), then I would say that most likely the new war may start unannounced next weekend, but please take my prediction with a huge grain of salt.

From Mehr and MES.

It is also worth mentioning that last night Iran launched a drone attack on multiple position of Kurdish separatist groups in Sulaymaniyah and Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan), as reported by Mehr and MES:

This may have prevented a ground incursion and convinced Trumpanyahu to postpone the aggression on Iran, in the hope of catching Iran by surprise another time.

Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Majid Ebn-e-Reza - from IRNA .

Wishful thinking, though! In fact, today (Sunday 2nd August 2026) Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza stated in no uncertain terms that Iranians will not let their guard down (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr - emphasis added):

The enemy’s recent statements, although made within the framework of psychological operations and cognitive warfare, are viewed by us as real and credible threats. We will neither be caught off guard nor become passive. Instead, we use every threat as a catalyst to increase our readiness, reinforce our deterrence, and further enhance our strength.

…while the IRGC, on occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on 31st July 2024 in Tehran (see my report here), issued a statement vowing to avenge him and liberate Palestine from the Zionist occupation (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Fars):

The plot to disarm Hamas is facing a strategic defeat. Revenge for the blood of the martyred Resistance leader and martyr Haniyeh is inevitable, and the response to these major crimes will be severe and decisive. We assure the world that the dignity of the anti-Zionist resistance cannot be undermined. Palestine’s ultimate triumph over the occupiers is closer than its enemies think. The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran while he was an official state guest was a grave crime and a blatant violation of the principles and norms of international law.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, it is worth reporting on the plain stupidity of Israeli reserve soldiers from the 699th Paratroopers Battalion who purchased digital SIM cards (eSIMS) from Lebanese sources without authorisation and used them to communicate while on duty in a combat zone (!), including in classified and operational WhatsApp groups, triggering a “serious security violation”, as per Israeli website Zman Yisrael, cited by Al Mayadeen… and apparently this is not the first time that it happens!

Nevertheless, Israeli “ceasefire” violations in Lebanon have continued today, with Al Mayadeen reporting on 5 Lebanese army soldiers wounded in Kfara, where a suspicious object exploded while an army vehicle was escorting resident in the town in southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on demolitions, shelling, and aerial violations in Kounine, Haddatha, Ali al-Taher Hill and al-Taybeh.

Regarding Hezbollah’s activity, its fighters are not completely idle. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, yesterday they confronted Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, wounding one Israeli military officer in the Egoz unit and several other soldiers, who were then transferred to Rambam Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon issued a statement saying (source: IRNA):

The scale of the detonations and demolitions taking place in south Lebanon is deeply concerning, with a devastating impact on civilian infrastructure, cultural heritage, and the collective memory of communities. This escalating pattern of destruction must stop as diplomatic channels exist to resolve any outstanding issues.

Please notice that it does not mention who is carrying out these detonations and demolitions. Of course, we do know very well who it is: Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), but people who do not follow news from the Middle East regularly may wonder if the UN is referring to Hezbollah, Israel or both parties. Crazy!

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News and updates from the Red Sea

Finally, it is worth mentioning an Al Mayadeen report, citing Nziv, an Israeli open-source intelligence platform, according to which Egypt is building up naval forces in the southern Red Sea and, more specifically, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, amid tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. According to Nziv, the naval buildup is intended to “protect the route to the Suez Canal and to rebuild confidence among shipping firms that have scaled back use of the route since Ansar Allah announced a blockade of Saudi Arabia”. The Red Sea is becoming a power keg!

I will conclude this article with the following video from the Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem, where a large group of ulta-orthodox Jews protested against a few Israeli troops launching various stuff against them and shouting:

Nazis, assassins, Zionism is terrorism!

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump and the Aggression Against Iran - from Saba .

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