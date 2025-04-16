Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published on Thursday 10th April 2025.

Tariffs: monetary tricks will not boost the economy

On 2nd April [2025] Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports from all nations, including one of 20% on imports from the European Union and one of 34% on imports from China. Astute observers believe this is consistent with the US leader's desire to disrupt the globalisation system centred on the World Trade Organisation and as a means of forcing trading partners to the negotiating table. Globalisation advocates and the “Deep State International”, on the other hand, accuse Trump of causing a recession and triggering Armageddon, signalled by the collapse of global stock markets and the looming trade war.

(Just to put the catastrophic tones of the mainstream media into perspective before proceeding: if you look at the figures, a plausible scenario shows that 20% tariffs on EU exports would only have an impact of around 0.3-0.4% on the GDP of exporting countries such as Germany and Italy, according to calculations by economist Michele Geraci (photo). That is, provided there is no escalation).

Granted that the stock market was bound to crash sooner or later, as share values were extremely inflated, Trump has a plan that he believes will rebuild the American industrial base. And this is the real fear of his enemies among the global liberal elites: that the system they have painstakingly built over the past decades and on which their power is based will be destroyed. Trump probably thinks he can fix trade relations before it all comes crashing down on him, but, if he loses the bet, a scenario with unpredictable implications opens up.

The deindustrialisation of the United States - as well as of many European countries - took giant leaps with trade liberalisation, first with NAFTA (the treaty with Mexico) in 1994, followed by the creation of the WTO (World Trade Organisation) in 1995 and then China's entry into it in 2000. These moves opened US and European markets to cheap goods from low-wage countries, forcing local industries to close or outsource. One year after NAFTA was signed, the US trade deficit with Mexico increased from $1.7 billion to $24 billion; one year after the creation of the WTO, the US trade deficit had increased by 44%. After China's accession to the WTO, the deficit with China increased from $83 billion in 2001 to $273 billion in 2010!

Two key players in the liberalisation of world trade also liberalised the financial system with the final abolition of the famous Glass-Steagall Act: Larry Summers and Robert Rubin, both Clinton administration officials.

That said, the question is whether Donald Trump is doing the right thing. That is, whether a unilateral move, implemented in a way that is perceived as hostile, is the means to make things right. The president of the Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp LaRouche, addressed this issue in an article on 7th April [2025] for the Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

The second one was published on Friday 11th April 2025.

Don't make a cake smaller, make it bigger!

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

In her article published in CGTN (https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-04-07/What-could-U-S-tariff-policy-lead-to-1ClS1qKxd84/p.html), Helga Zepp-LaRouche cites the official White House statement on tariffs, which lists “China, Germany, Japan and South Korea” among the countries that “suppress the domestic consumption power of their citizens” to artificially increase exports. But these are very different realities, Zepp-LaRouche notes. “While China has lifted nearly 850 million citizens out of poverty, eradicated absolute poverty, created a middle-income bracket of 400 million people with enormous aggregate purchasing power and, on top of that, become the engine of development in the global South, Germany's situation is very different”.

For Germany, the creation of the Eurozone in 1999 was already problematic because it integrated economies with unequal degrees of development, and subsequently the reforms known as “Agenda 2010” in the early 2000s compressed domestic wages, increasing the competitiveness of the German economy compared to other eurozone countries. Germany then became the world's export champion, but “many domestic investments, such as the renewal of basic infrastructure, were neglected”. Energy policy has further exacerbated the problem.

Globalisation and outsourcing have had a similar impact on the United States, Helga Zepp-LaRouche points out, and if Trump really wants to reverse course, instead of listening to free-market ideologues, he should “return to sound principles of physical economics: investment in scientific and technological progress, international space cooperation and innovation in general. This means that the education systems of the United States and European nations must be reorganised to serve this orientation, and incentives must be given to train a highly qualified workforce for this purpose”.

The alternative to unilateral actions aimed at destroying the old order “is a cooperative approach in which the real development prospects for Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe are put on the agenda for joint ventures and cooperative investments in infrastructure, industry, agriculture, science, health and education, financed by public credit”.