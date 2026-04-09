GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kym Walker's avatar
Kym Walker
2h

Your essay hurts to read. Not all are asleep, and at the moment the ones who stand up usually end up with a jail sentence. I think as national economic crashes start to occur sleeping will become harder. The difficulty comes in the understanding that governments really don’t care about their populations and as we start to die it is just a number on one side of the ledger that has now moved to the other. The survivors of what is to come will be those with community and family and a belief system. Will we allow transnational capital to continue to control? The numbers are in our favour but is the knowledge and the will?

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