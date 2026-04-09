Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tiziano Tanari, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 25th March 2026.

(Bold emphasis original, italics mine).

Fyodor Dostoevsky’s most famous quote is: “If God does not exist, everything is permitted”. This quote explores the relationship between morality, the absence of a divine foundation, and human free will; in essence, we might imply that there can be no ethics without God.

Delving into a more in-depth analysis of the current historical and anthropological situation, one might hypothesise the total non-existence of God precisely because, today in particular… everything is permitted, everything is condoned, everything is normal, everything except ethics, responsibility, respect for oneself and others, free will, and the presence of a spiritual nature that makes us sensitive to the idea of good and, even more so, of the Absolute Good, that is, God. In this latter respect, religions bear an enormous responsibility; with their claims to absolute truth, they have, over the centuries, manifested themselves more as an arrogant and ferocious display of sectarian and violent power than as a driving force for spiritual growth towards a necessarily universal ethic, the only possible expression of a Higher Ordering Principle. It is worth highlighting a fundamental characteristic common to two of the monotheistic religions, Christianity and Islam, where, in the former, we have the God of Love and, in the latter, a God, Allah, who is Merciful and Compassionate. This should make all his faithful similar to their God… otherwise, strictly speaking, they could not be defined as true, observant believers. Any theological distortion that conflicts with this absolute value of God should be eliminated. The God of Judaism is different: He is the God of a single people, the chosen people, to whom He will subject all other peoples of the Earth. It is perhaps on this founding principle that we witness, in our times, Israel’s incredibly aggressive policies towards other countries in the Middle East, fuelled, in particular, by its dominant factions, the Zionists. Seen in this light, the delusional messianic references to the shared “sacred text” by Israeli politicians and others come as no surprise; the fundamentalist and Zionist stance of American evangelical sects is disconcerting. Today more than ever, this stance represents the main tool for fuelling the ongoing conflict between the US/Israel and Iran; recent news reports detail the blessing bestowed by evangelical pastors upon President Trump, gathered in his Oval Office [see this video]. This fact bears witness, in a disconcerting yet unequivocal manner, to how religious delusion can nullify any ethical principle and sense of goodwill towards one’s neighbour.

Wars and violence have become a common denominator in human history, but in our era, “evil” has reached far more devastating, insidious, invasive and alienating levels, no longer justified by better historical, cultural, economic and survival conditions compared to past centuries. Today, material well-being could be guaranteed for all; science and technology have enabled us to reach extremely high levels of production that far exceed the basic needs of the global community. In the coming years, thanks to robotics and AI [Artificial Intelligence], we will see a further significant increase in productive capacity, sufficient to replace the work of, it is estimated, over six hundred million people—future candidates for unemployment. We can acknowledge that the problems of subsistence and survival which, in the past, were often the cause of wars and conquests no longer exist; the notion of “mors tua vita mea” no longer represents a reality that stands in the way of peaceful coexistence. Although there are no longer any objective reasons to justify one people’s aggression towards another, we have, in the world today, dozens of wars currently underway. The causes of these conflicts share a common denominator: the lust for power, delusions of omnipotence and the pursuit of boundless wealth; it is worth remembering that it is not the peoples who declare wars, but their governments, which, through finance, are controlled by stateless and supranational power groups. Whilst there may be a logic to this – perverse, perhaps, but serving the interests of the ruling classes – it is surprising that the vast majority of people, exploited, manipulated, violated and enslaved to the exclusive interests of their masters, do not oppose such choices. The reason is simple: through the media, a large part of the population is indoctrinated into ways of thinking that serve the delusional power schemes of the elites. Today, true power enslaves us by convincing us to accept the cage in which we are locked up as a natural, inescapable process, eliminating any sense of revenge and, therefore, the desire for a possible alternative.

This allows us to turn our attention to the easily influenced nature of the human being, perhaps the greatest limitation of our essence as ‘thinking’ beings. It follows that, if our capacity for discernment can be so easily manipulated and altered, free will becomes a pious illusion; but if we are denied the possibility of understanding reality, our thought is nullified and projected into a parallel dimension that does not belong to us, with which we have no connection, and our identity dissolves into a thousand insubstantial forms, devoid of logical meaning: it is the death of consciousness and of the soul. Our sense of self is undermined by the absence of a “strong” nature of the self, by its ability to define itself as a “thinking creature” that engages with the sensible world through its own distinctive means of identity. “Every human being is unique and irreplaceable” is a concept of great dignity that may not reflect our nature as alienable—and therefore alienated—subjects; we see this in the great phenomena of mass standardisation, where we are directed and indoctrinated into cultural and political models of thought, always manipulated, at all times, by the ruling classes: power distorts the truth, poisons consciences, nullifies critical thinking and stifles the life of all humanity; it has been so since the dawn of history. Power places us in a perpetual horizontal conflict against one another, through ideologies, false myths and racism – that is, the idea that someone is an inferior being who does not belong to the same human race as us.

This despicable concept has persisted over the centuries as a tool for consolidating power: having an “enemy” to fight is the most powerful means of uniting a people in the service of their rulers. In this regard, throughout history, religions have also contributed in a disconcerting manner: those who do not believe are sinners, they are infidels; those who believe are the chosen ones who must follow the word (and the commands) of “God”. What stronger form of power can exist above the word of “God”? Only one: economic power. And here we come to the present day, in the West, where the Christian religion, with its values of otherness, solidarity and the common good, no longer represents an element of persuasion, but rather an obstacle—perhaps the last one—to the expansionism of financial power within a neoliberal context which, in order to proliferate, must dismantle the fundamental values of Christianity. Paradoxically, the messianic nature of certain fundamentalist religious positions remains operative, and is incredibly present even in countries wrongly considered to be culturally more emancipated, as we highlighted briefly above.

This is the central point: only a profound and widespread ethical sense common to all peoples can curb power in its many harmful manifestations. Ethics represents an interest in something that goes beyond the immanent utilitarianism present in each of us; it is justified solely by the idea of connecting with an infinitely greater reality where everything is perfect: justice, altruism, mercy, love and beauty are concepts that require a “creative source” superior to our own reality; without this, everything loses its meaning… except for one’s own self-interest and personal spirit of survival. From this perspective, we can only return to the sole logical principle of “mors tua vita mea”. We have no escape; we must try a new path, that of ethics, spirituality and its hypothetical “generative source” called, by many, God. Everything else is barbarism devoid of any meaning or dignity, a life not even worth living.

Many believe that the world can be improved through just laws and virtuous policies; nothing could be further from the truth, or at the very least, it is not enough. Today we have incredible examples of how law and justice are being overridden by a system of power that can act undisturbed, perpetrating immense crimes against peoples, corrupting, manipulating and numbing their minds, rendering them incapable of any emotional reaction: the feeling of indignation towards injustices and evil in general is increasingly rare. This has led to a dangerous anthropological regression caused by a history and cultural traditions based on lies and mystification that ‘power’ has perpetrated uninterruptedly since the dawn of time. Power must return to the people, understood as a community, which, for its material and spiritual well-being, requires the capacity for cooperation and harmonious sharing on the common path of existence. Laws alone are not enough; it is essential to raise the moral standard of the individual in order to build a civil and ethical society. In this context, it is natural and logical to conceive of the human condition as a process in which all individuals, and therefore all peoples, are involved as a single body that must and can work for its own good: cooperation, not conflict, must be the guiding star for peaceful and full coexistence. To achieve this state, we must overcome and eliminate those who act in a state of sheer madness, starting afresh from the very beginning: from the development of balanced personalities, sensitive to the common good, capable of responding to the injustices of the world.

In this regard, we are witnessing an extremely dangerous sign of anthropological and ethical regression, even worse, if possible, than the ongoing wars: the Epstein case is its most dramatic manifestation.

In addition to the unimaginable depravities and horrific atrocities that have emerged from the millions of his files, only partially declassified, two extremely significant and disturbing phenomena can be observed: the first concerns the inaction and apathy of institutional bodies, both national and international, which, in fact, have not yet launched a proper investigation, leaving everyone still unpunished; the second concerns the substantial indifference of the majority of global public opinion. The Epstein case represents not only a context of extreme depravity, of sexual offences and crimes, but a reality that implies a vast network of corruption and collusion of a political nature, the very same that governs us. The level of outrage and reaction among ordinary people ought to be extremely high and lead, as a natural consequence, to a massive protest; yet… nothing. The media, with their hypocritical and servile pseudo-information, represent, as always, a decisive tool for neutralising any form of healthy reaction.

We can conclude with a simple observation: until we are able to feel outrage in the face of injustice and the violence of power, in the name of ALL Peoples, we cannot call ourselves human. To escape from this illogical and cruel barbarism, we must develop that inner humanity without which no existence makes sense; we must begin to think differently, orient ourselves and explore new paths of values that make us witnesses to the one and incomparable commandment to which we should all aspire: “Love one another as I have loved you” (John 13:34). When we rebel against injustices towards others, it will be the first sign of this love, the only possible testimony to a higher reality that gives dignity to our lives. So: let us learn to love (when possible), to respect (always) and to be outraged in the face of injustice (always). “Righteous indignation” to all.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ