Last Sunday, 14th December 2025, was the 38th anniversary of the foundation of Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine. On this occasion, Hamas released the following statement (from a 3-part post on the RNN Mirror Telegram Channel - all emphasis original):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful On the 38th Anniversary of the Launch: Al-Aqsa Flood is a Firm Milestone in the Struggle of Our People, and We Continue on the Path of the Martyred Leaders, Faithful to the Blood and Sacrifices of Our People Until the Liberation of the Land and the Holy Sites, Whatever the Cost The 38th anniversary of the launch of the Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas comes more than two years after a savage aggression and a war of extermination, starvation, and destruction—unprecedented in history—against more than two million besieged people in the Gaza Strip, alongside systematic crimes against our people in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, and plans aimed at annexing land, expanding settlements, and Judaizing Al-Aqsa Mosque. Over these two years, our great people, united with their valiant resistance, have confronted this brutal aggression with steadfast will, legendary resilience, and a heroic epic rarely seen in modern history. On the 38th anniversary of our blessed launch, we in the Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas pray for mercy upon the souls of the founding leaders, foremost among them the martyred Imam Ahmed Yassin; upon the souls of the great martyred leaders of the Al-Aqsa Flood, Haniyeh, Sinwar, Al-Arouri, and Al-Deif, and their fellow martyrs in the movement’s leadership, who were at the heart of this heroic battle, shoulder to shoulder with the sons and daughters of our people. We also pray for mercy upon the convoys of martyrs from our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Al-Quds, the territories occupied in 1948, the refugee camps and the diaspora, and all the martyrs of our nation whose blood has mingled with that of our people. We stand with pride and honor before the steadfastness, courage, sacrifices, and perseverance of our great people in all arenas—foremost among them our people in Gaza, the land of dignity, defiance, and pride—who strove, endured, and stood guard in defense of the land and the holy sites on behalf of the entire nation; likewise in the West Bank, Al-Quds, the lands occupied in 1948, and in refugee camps and the diaspora. We ask Allah Almighty for a swift recovery for the wounded and the sick, and for near freedom for the prisoners, detainees, and abductees in the prisons of the Zionist enemy. We affirm the following: First: The Al-Aqsa Flood was a towering milestone in our people’s march toward freedom and independence, and it will remain a firm landmark marking a true beginning for driving out the occupation and ending its presence on our land. Second: Over two full years of aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, the occupation has achieved nothing but the criminal targeting of unarmed civilians and civilian life. With all its barbaric war machine, fascist army, and American support, it has failed to achieve its aggressive objectives. Third: The movement has adhered to all the provisions of the ceasefire agreement, while the occupation continues to violate the agreement daily, fabricating flimsy pretexts to evade its obligations. Accordingly, we reaffirm the following: We demand that the mediators and the US administration pressure the occupation and compel its fascist government to implement the agreement’s provisions, and condemn its ongoing, systematic violations. We demand that the US administration honor its declared commitments to the ceasefire framework, pressure the occupation to respect the ceasefire, halt its violations and assaults against our people, open the crossings—especially the Rafah crossing in both directions—and intensify the entry of aid. We categorically reject all forms of trusteeship or mandate over the Gaza Strip or any inch of our occupied land, and warn against acquiescing to attempts at displacement and the re-engineering of the Strip according to the enemy’s plans. We affirm that our people alone decide who governs them; they are capable of managing their own affairs and possess the legitimate right to defend themselves, liberate their land, and establish their fully sovereign independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. We call upon our Arab and Islamic nation—leaders and governments, peoples and organizations—to act urgently and mobilize all efforts and capabilities to pressure the occupation to halt its aggression, open the crossings, allow the entry of aid, immediately implement relief, shelter, and reconstruction plans, and provide the requirements of normal humanitarian life for more than two million Palestinians. The crimes of the Zionist enemy over two years of extermination and starvation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied Al-Quds are systematic and well-documented crimes that will not lapse with time. The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court must continue to pursue the occupation and its criminal leaders, prosecute them, and prevent their impunity. Fourth: Since its inception, the movement has remained—and will remain—steadfast in its principles, faithful to the blood and sacrifices of its people and prisoners, preserving its values and identity, and embracing and defending the aspirations of our people in all arenas of the homeland and in refugee camps and the diaspora, until liberation and return. Fifth: Occupied Al-Quds and the captive Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain the central symbols of the struggle with the Zionist entity. The occupation has neither legitimacy nor sovereignty over them. Judaization and settlement plans will not succeed in erasing their features. Al-Quds will remain the eternal capital of Palestine, and Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain purely Islamic. Sixth: The crimes of the fascist occupation government against our people’s prisoners and detainees in its prisons constitute a sadistic approach and a systematic policy of revenge that has turned prisons into arenas of direct killing to liquidate them. We affirm that the liberation of our prisoners will remain at the top of our national priorities, denounce the international silence regarding their just cause, and call on the international community and human rights institutions to pressure the occupation to stop its crimes against them. Seventh: Our inalienable national rights—foremost among them our people’s right to resist in all forms—are legitimate rights under international law and humanitarian norms, and cannot be relinquished or compromised. Eighth: Achieving national unity and mobilizing to build a national consensus to reorder the Palestinian house according to a unified resistance strategy is the only way to confront the plans of the occupation and its supporters aimed at liquidating our national cause and preventing the establishment of our independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. Ninth: The war of extermination and starvation perpetrated by the occupation against our people over two years—along with the accompanying horrific crimes and grave violations of the sovereignty of Arab and Islamic states—has revealed a rogue entity that now poses a real threat to the security and stability of our nation and to international peace and security. This requires international action to rein it in, stop its terrorism, isolate it, and end its occupation. Tenth: We highly value and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of all resistance forces and the free people of our nation and the world who have supported our people and our resistance. We call for unifying the efforts and capabilities of the nation in all fields to support our people and their resistance by all means, and to direct the compass toward the liberation of Palestine and the end of the occupation. Eleventh: We commend the global popular movement in solidarity with our people and appreciate all official and popular positions supporting our just cause. We call for escalating global action against the occupation and its criminal practices against our people and land, and for strengthening all forms of solidarity with our just cause and our legitimate rights to freedom and independence. Mercy to the martyrs, healing to the wounded, and freedom for the prisoners and detainees. It is indeed a jihad of victory or martyrdom. Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas Sunday: 23 Jumada al-Akhirah 1447 AH Corresponding to: 14 December 2025

In addition to the above, Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, delivered the speech in the video below (with English subtitles - highlights further down from Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this Al Mayadeen article for a summary):

We affirm that the Resistance and its weapons are a legitimate right guaranteed by international law to all peoples under occupation. We are open to studying any proposals that preserve this right while guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and self-determination. We call on the mediators, especially the main guarantor, the US administration and Trump, to take action to compel the occupation to respect the agreement. We are committed to working side by side with all Palestinian forces and factions to achieve national unity.

Meanwhile, the fake “ceasefire” in Gaza continues to be violated systematically by Little Satan (a.ka. Israel), as I predicted multiple times. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, on Sunday 14th December 2025 the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced in two separate statements the killing of their senior commander Raed Saeed Saad, also known as Abu Muadh, and of his fellow fighters Riyad al-Labban, Abdul Hai Zaqout, Yahya al-Kayali. The following is Hamas’s announcement of the assassination of Abu Muadh (from this post on the RNN Mirror Telegram Channel - all emphasis original):

“Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow (by martyrdom), and some are still waiting, and they have not changed (their commitment) in the least.” With all pride, honor, defiance, and challenge, the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades exalt the ascension of one of its great men, a commander from its General Military Council: The martyred commander, Mujahid/ Raed Saeed Saad “Abu Muath” Head of Military Manufacturing Who ascended to glory as a martyr along with a number of his mujahideen brothers, yesterday, Saturday, 22 Jumada al-Akhira 1447 AH, corresponding to 13/12/2025, following a cowardly assassination operation carried out by the criminal Zionist enemy in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. Our great commander departed to his Lord after a great and long journey of sacrifice and giving in various fields of jihad and resistance, crowned by his leadership of the Al-Qassam manufacturing system, which formed one of the most important pillars in the creativity of our resistance on 7th October [2023], and then its infliction of heavy losses on the occupation army and confronting its aggression against our people during the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle. By assassinating our leaders and our people, and its daily and continuous aggression against our people in various areas of the Gaza Strip, the Nazi enemy has crossed all red lines. It is disregarding “Trump’s plan”, and Trump and the mediators must bear responsibility for these dangerous transgressions and this repeated rampage against our people, our resistance fighters, and our leaders. Our right to respond to the occupation’s aggression is guaranteed, and we have the right to defend ourselves by all means. We announce today that the Al-Qassam leadership has appointed a new commander to carry out the tasks previously held by our martyred Sheikh Abu Muath. We affirm that our path of jihad will not stop, and the assassination of leaders will not weaken us; rather, it will increase our strength, steadfastness, and determination to continue the path they drew with their blood. This has always been the custom of our great people and the mujahid Hamas movement, which today completes 38 years of jihad, giving, and sacrifice for the sake of Allah, then for Palestine and its Al-Aqsa, and in defense of our people and our just cause. Allah is with us and will not let our deeds go to waste. “And Allah is predominant over His affairs, but most of the people do not know.” Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.. Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades - Palestine Sunday, 23 Jumada al-Akhira 1447 AH Corresponding to 14/12/2025

The following is the announcement of the assassination of Abu Muadh’s fellow fighters (from this post on the RNN Mirror Telegram Channel):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow by dying in His cause, and some are still waiting, and they have not changed their commitment in the least.” With all meanings of patience and seeking reward from Allah, with great faith and certainty, and with the pride befitting the blood of the martyred leaders. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) mourns to the masses of our Palestinian people and our Arab and Islamic nation The great Mujahid leader: Martyr Raed Saad (Abu Muath) One of the most prominent leaders of the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, and alongside him, a group of his heroic martyred comrades, namely: The Mujahid Martyr: Riyad Al-Labban The Mujahid Martyr: Abdul Hayy Zaqout The Mujahid Martyr: Yahya Al-Kayyali Who ascended to martyrdom in a treacherous Zionist assassination operation, after a long journey of jihad, resistance, and defense of Palestine and its people. The martyred leaders remained true to their covenant, sincere in their path; they did not change nor compromise. Their steadfastness and resilience were a living expression of the spirit of our great people, who offer their sons and leaders on the path of freedom and dignity, and forge equations of steadfastness and victory with their blood. As we bid farewell today to the Mujahid leader Raed Saad, we bid farewell to a jihadist journey that spanned more than thirty-five years, during which he was at the forefront, present in the fields of resistance work, contributing to the building and development of Al-Qassam Brigades’ capabilities, and enhancing its qualitative strength. He held pivotal leadership positions and played central roles in the path of the Palestinian resistance. This journey began with the launch of the First Intifada in 1987 and escalated through successive stages of confrontation and challenge, reaching its peak in Al-Aqsa Flood, for which the martyred leader Raed Saad played a central role in its preparation and in building plans to confront the occupation forces during the comprehensive war of annihilation that lasted for two years. He was present with his mind, experience, and spirit, just as he was present with his jihad and blood. Throughout this long journey, the martyr was subjected to several assassination attempts, which only increased his steadfastness and determination. For him, they were nothing but additional fuel to continue the resistance project, challenge the enemy, and cling to the option of confrontation until the end. The Mujahid leader Raed Saad was not only a mujahid in the field, nor merely an exceptional military commander, but also a man of the Quran, da’wah (Islamic call), and education, a role model in conduct, an example of sincerity, and a high-caliber educator. He sponsored projects for memorizing the Quran and Sunnah, and supported circles of faith-based education, which created a divine generation in Gaza Strip, a generation in whose hearts the verses of the Quran embraced with a sincere readiness for sacrifice and devotion in confronting the criminal zionist enemy. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), as it bids farewell to its leaders and heroic martyrs, affirms to the masses of our great Palestinian people that it is steadfastly continuing on its path with unyielding resolve and unbreakable will. It will see in the occupation’s crimes and assassinations nothing but a new confirmation of the correctness of the resistance option, and a firm conviction that resistance is the way, and that steadfastness with our people on our blessed land is the only path capable of defeating the occupation, shattering its projects, and reclaiming our full and undiminished rights. Indeed, it is jihad of victory or martyrdom. Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas Sunday: 23 Jumada al-Akhira 1447 AH Corresponding to: December 14, 2025 CE

The Hamas senior commander and his fellow fighters were not the only people killed in Gaza during the weekend. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, last Sunday hospitals across the enclave received 9 bodies over the previous 24 hours and treated 45 wounded, bringing the cumulative toll since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza on 7th October 2023 to 70,663 martyrs and 171,139 wounded, most of whom women and children, as admitted even by Israeli statistics, according to which 83% of people killed in Gaza are civilians (source: The Guardian). Please mind that these statistics are under-estimated due to bodies trapped under the rubble not yet recovered and do not count death due to other factors, such as starvation, lack of drinkable water and medicine, destroyed residential areas and healthcare facilities, etc., as outlined in this article by Jonathan Cook.

Interestingly, the White House privately scolded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the recent ceasefire violations, as reported yesterday (Monday 15th September 2025) by Al Mayadeen and Axios, citing two US officials, quoted as saying that “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior advisor Jared Kushner have grown increasingly dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s actions” and more specifically:

The White House message to Netanyahu was: “If you want to ruin your reputation and show that you don’t abide by agreements, be our guest, but we won’t allow you to ruin President Trump’s reputation after he brokered the deal in Gaza”. Steve and Jared are pissed by Israeli inflexibility around several Gaza-related issues. The US doesn’t ask Netanyahu to compromise Israel’s security. We ask him not take steps that are perceived in the Arab world as provocations. Netanyahu has turned over the last two years to a global pariah. He should ask himself why [Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-] Sisi refuses to meet him and why five years after the Abraham Accords he still hasn’t been invited to visit the UAE [United Arab Emirates]. The Trump administration is doing a lot of hard work to fix it. But if Netanyahu doesn’t want to take the steps that are needed to de-escalate, we are not going to waste our time on trying to expand the Abraham Accords.

Well… if they really wanted to stop the ceasefire violations, they could just close the tap of weapons and ammunitions flowing to Israel. We will see if this is the umpteenth kabuki theatre or if the US administration is serious about it! Just bear in mind that yesterday Gaza was again subject to new Israeli attacks, with airstrikes and heavy gunfire in Rafah, the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza shelled by Israeli artillery and intense fire toward the telecommunications building near the Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad - from Al Mayadeen .

Earlier today (Tuesday 16th December 2025) senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad issued the following statement addressing Israeli ceasefire violations (from this post on the RNN Mirror Telegram Channel - see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The occupation manipulated the texts of the ceasefire agreement and did not leave a single clause without violating and tampering with it. Mediators confirmed that Hamas did not commit a single violation of the agreement and fully adhered to it. The repetition of the occupation’s violations is clear evidence that they are planned and by government decision. The violations included killings, executions, shooting at citizens, bombing, and assassinations. The occupation crossed the yellow line by very large distances, sometimes reaching about two kilometers. The occupation’s violations exceeded 813 since the agreement came into effect, at an average of 25 violations per day. We submitted detailed reports on all violations to the mediators and the joint committee monitoring the agreement. These clear and blatant violations threaten the agreement and put it at risk. What is required is for the mediators to act to deter the occupation state from continuing its violations. There was an agreement to form a committee to address violations, but the occupation did not adhere to it. There have been about 400 martyrs since the start of the ceasefire agreement, more than 95% of whom are civilians. “Israel” has no right to target resistance fighters during the ceasefire agreement. “Israel” has not provided a single piece of evidence for its repeated pretexts for targeting resistance fighters. There are daily demolitions of homes, and the occupation has demolished 145 homes. There have been 392 bombing and targeting operations since the agreement came into effect. The Rafah crossing has been closed since the start of the agreement until now, and the occupation prevents humanitarian cases from traveling. The occupation prevented the entry of many aid shipments under the pretext that they were dual-use. There are many restrictions on the entry of aid and manipulation in the entry of fuel and gas. The occupation is still concealing information regarding prisoners and missing persons. The violations should not continue or be understood as a weakness. We hold the occupation state fully responsible for all violations and tampering with the agreement to fail it.

It is obvious that Israel has no intention of adhering to the “ceasefire” agreement, as it is incapable of honouring it. How long will Hamas and Hezbollah tolerate Israeli violations in Gaza and Lebanon respectively? What is the point for such “ceasefires” and “peace” plans? Why do Hamas and Hezbollah keep honouring them unilaterally, despite multiple repeated violations? I can only speculate that they are waiting for the right moment, for the final Israeli mistake that will trigger a massive coordinated retaliation by the Axis of Resistance, possibly the continuation of the 12-day war, i.e. a new aggression on Iran, or a violation of the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque, which could even trigger the response of all Arabs and Muslims around the world. Maybe, we are not even that far away from this moment, in fact, today Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli settlers stormed the al-Buraq Wall Plaza and into the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque, an act that was immediately condemned by Hamas, which called on Arab and Islamic nations, governments, peoples, and organizations to…

act to defend the first Qibla of Muslims, protect it, and support our people in confronting the occupation.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

News and updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement warning against continued ceasefire violations by the Zionist entity in Gaza and against settlers’ violence escalation, while expressing support to the Palestinian people, as reported by Saba, Al Masirah and Al Mayadeen. Let’s not forget that , while the Red Sea blockade is still on for any vessel linked to Israel, the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) has stopped its missile and drone attacks on Israel since the “ceasefire” within Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan came into effect, but it could restart them at any time…

Meanwhile, following the consolidation of strategic territories captured from Saudi-backed militias across southern Yemen earlier this month (see here), the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC), a militia backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched “a major military operation in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen, under the name ‘Operation Decisive’, as part of a major offensive code-named ‘Eastern Arrows’”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported the deployment of an elite Hadhrami force of the STC to the city of Sayun in Wadi Hadhramawt.

STC President Aidarus al-Zubaidi - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time Aidros al-Zubaidi, STC member and council head, announced the formation of a preparatory committee for a Southern Fatwa Authority linked to the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance, to which a senior official from the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s office in Aden responded describing the move as….

unilateral and in conflict with the constitution, the law, and the governing frameworks of the transitional phase, particularly the Declaration of Transfer of Authority. [It is a] dangerous precedent affecting the constitutional and institutional system of the state.

…warning that “the establishment of a Southern Fatwa Authority could undermine religious unity, potentially leading to sectarian divisions and opening the door to unnecessary religious conflict”, as per Al Mayadeen.

This tells you how chaotic is the situation in Southern Yemen, not controlled by Ansar Allah, especially after the power struggles between rival factions backed by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

On the other hand, today Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a speech calling for major demonstrations next Friday, 19th December 2025, against a recent profanation of the Qu’ran by a US election candidate (not sure which one he is referring to, as there have been quite a few in the last few weeks/months). What follows is the full text of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s speech (source: Saba - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate “Indeed, those who disbelieve in the Reminder when it comes to them—and indeed, it is a mighty Book. Falsehood cannot approach it from before it or from behind it; [it is] a revelation from One Wise and Praiseworthy.” (Fussilat: 41–42)

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth. The media have published a new American insult against the Holy Qur’an, the Glorious Book of Allah, His blessed light, and the legacy of the prophets and divine scriptures preserved for all worlds. The crime of insult was committed by a criminal American candidate for elections, who turned his heinous crime into electoral propaganda. This grave offense against the most sacred religious sanctities on earth comes within the context of the ongoing Jewish-Zionist war, mobilized by America, Britain, the Zionist enemy, and their loyalists in the West and East—agents of Satan—seeking to mislead, corrupt, and enslave human societies, violate sanctities, and commit the most heinous crimes as a means to tighten control and achieve their goals of plunder, looting, and occupation:

“Indeed, those who disbelieve among the People of the Book and the polytheists will be in the fire of Hell, abiding therein; those are the worst of creatures.” (Al-Bayyinah: 6) The hatred of Zionist Jews and their followers exposes their darkness, while fortifying those guided by it and following it from their misguidance and corruption. It is the guarantor of saving human society from their tyranny and enslavement, and the impregnable fortress for those seeking salvation from the great loss in this world and the Hereafter. The continued insults, the soft and hard war waged by Zionism in all its formations and satanic arms (American, British, and Israeli) constitute explicit hostility toward Islam and Muslims. They aim to diminish the status of the Holy Qur’an in the hearts of Muslims and distance them from it, also express intense Jewish-Zionist hatred and hostility toward Islam and Muslims. What they have done and continue to do in Palestine—criminality and tyranny against the Palestinian people and sanctities—testifies to this, with clear American and British partnership and Western support. Accordingly, all Muslims—governments and peoples, masses and elites—bear a religious and humanitarian responsibility to confront the tyranny of dark, arrogant, unjust, corrupting, misleading Zionist forces, a blatant enemy seeking with extreme criminality and brutality to impose a paradigm of violating blood, honor, land, sanctities, and sacred values upon our Islamic nation, exploiting the weakness of the weak and the allegiance of hypocrites who assist it against our Ummah in many ways, foremost among them: Adopting its false propaganda.

Seeking to blame and smear every sincere stance against savage Jewish-Zionist tyranny.

Discouraging the Ummah from serious action in any practical stance that hinders the enemy and confronts its tyranny. The Zionist enemy continues its attacks on Lebanon, its violations in Syria, and its conspiracies across the entire region, including Yemen. The actions carried out by its regional tools are within the same context. The title announced by the enemies—“Changing the Middle East”—targets our Islamic nation in its religion, worldly affairs, freedom, dignity, identity, and independence, enabling the Israeli enemy to control all its affairs and achieve its catastrophic aggressive goals against this Ummah. After the world has clearly witnessed for two full years—and continues to witness daily in Palestine—its aggression, criminality, malice, and savagery, including violations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, hypocrites from client regimes and Zionist mouthpieces nonetheless openly adopt its narratives and propaganda, work to implement its conspiracies openly, and tirelessly divert the Ummah’s attention from what it is doing, changing the compass of enmity in its favor, among other services they provide. Jews and their three Zionist arms (America, Britain, and Israel), and their followers in the unbelieving West, pursue their hostility toward Islam, Muslims with the most brazen, vile levels of hatred, animosity, and criminality. Their practices reflect this, including the American unbeliever’s insult to the Qur’an in a public media stance and as electoral propaganda. Responding to what misguided, unbelieving enemies do—insults, attacks, and a comprehensive war against Islam and Muslims—with silence and inaction, even at the minimum level, is a grave dereliction that reflects bankruptcy in awareness, insight, faith, values, and morals across much of the Ummah, and a severe weakness in Islamic belonging—precisely what enemies covet: an Ummah that has fallen to the depths by abandoning what preserves its identity and its connection to Allah. The Ummah of two billion Muslims could do much if it possessed the will to pressure its enemies, yet it has done nothing—not politically, economically, or media-wise—at any level. The condition of peoples and elites largely mirrors that of regimes, a very dangerous state that brings Allah’s displeasure and wrath unless the Ummah awakens, returns to Allah, and rises to its great sacred responsibilities. Peoples can act through many concerns and broad activities: strengthening their connection to the Holy Qur’an, activating awareness campaigns toward the enemies, expanding boycotts of American and Israeli goods, intensifying media action expressing the Ummah’s anger, stance, organizing sit-ins, demonstrations, and all available activities. Silence and the absence of a stance reveal a shocking decline in the Ummah’s relationship with its most sacred sanctities and with that which Allah honored it with—the Holy Qur’an. I therefore call upon our dear people to declare their stance toward these insults through broad-based action starting with universities and schools, diverse activities led by Islamic religious scholars, and culminating—God willing—in major demonstrations next Friday [19th December 2025], within a stance expressing the faith-based identity of our dear people—Yemen, the land of faith, wisdom, jihad—against American and Zionist positions offensive to the Holy Qur’an. This affirms our people’s steadfastness in their faith-based, jihadi orientation in confronting American-Israeli tyranny targeting our Islamic nation; affirms our faith-based support for the oppressed Palestinian people; and affirms our people’s readiness to confront any conspiracies targeting them by disbelievers and hypocrites—alongside continuing all activities within general mobilization and sustained preparation for the next round of confrontation with the enemies of Islam and Muslims. Allah is sufficient for us and He is the best disposer of affairs; sufficient is Allah as a Protector and sufficient is Allah as a Helper. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

News and updates from Iran

Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani - from Mehr .

Moving to Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, issued a warning against the Anglo-Zionist enemies in case of renewed aggression, stating (source: Mehr News Agency - emphasis added):

During this [12-day] war, the security of navigation routes, international trade, and the country’s maritime borders was permanently and effectively ensured under special measures by our forces, and due to this powerful presence and effective measures, no disruptions were caused in international relations. We have learned many lessons from this imposed war, and to confront future threats, we have focused more on improving our level of preparedness, developing specialized training, and equipping ourselves with modern systems and technologies. We have learned many lessons from this imposed war, and to confront future threats, we have focused more on improving our level of preparedness, developing specialized training, and equipping ourselves with modern systems and technologies. With this approach, the enemy will always be in a state of doubt and weakness and must await a new surprise at any moment.

…while yesterday Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), gave a speech at the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York discussing the qualities required of any future UN Secretary General and dismissing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as unfit for this role (without mentioning him), as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Mehr (all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Thank you, Madam President, for convening this timely open debate on leadership for peace. I would like to highlight three points: First, on Article 99 of the Charter: Article 99 remains one of the most powerful tools at the Secretary-General’s disposal. However, over the past two years, as the world witnessed the genocidal war and grave war crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, the killing of UN humanitarian personnel and UN peacekeepers, and acts of aggression against regional countries, the Council remained paralyzed by the veto of a permanent member. In these critical moments, the exceptional authority entrusted to the Secretary-General under Article 99 of the Charter has not been exercised fully, in a timely manner, or with the rigor required by the circumstances. Second, on Article 100 and the qualities required of the next Secretary-General: The next Secretary-General must represent independence, integrity, and courage, and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter. Article 100 safeguards the independence and impartiality of the Secretary-General and the Secretariat. A candidate who has deliberately failed to uphold the UN Charter—or to condemn unlawful military attacks against safeguarded, peaceful nuclear facilities, in clear violation of international law and in direct contradiction to the statute, mandate, and responsibilities of the organ he leads—fundamentally undermines confidence in his ability to serve as a faithful guardian of the Charter and to discharge his duties independently, impartially, and without political bias or fear of powerful States, as required under the Charter. [Here Iravani is clearly referring to IAEA Chief Grossi, who failed to condemn Israeli and US attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war in June 2025] Third, on Article 105 and the protection of Member State representatives: The Secretary-General has a clear and non-derogable responsibility—including arising from the letter and the spirit of Article 105 of the Charter—to safeguard the rights and privileges of representatives and to ensure the full and equal participation of all Member States, consistent with the principle of sovereign equality enshrined in Article 2 of the Charter. These protections are not symbolic; they constitute legally binding obligations upon the host country. Where such rights are violated—through restrictions on movement, denial of visas, harassment, or any form of interference—the Secretary-General must respond decisively, transparently, and without selectivity, using all available legal and institutional tools. Failure to do so weakens the United Nations and erodes the principle of sovereign equality at the heart of the UN system. We look forward to a transparent and inclusive selection process, to engaging in meaningful discussions throughout this process, and to working with the next Secretary-General to advance peace, justice, and the purposes and principles of the Charter. Thank you.

I will conclude this article returning to Yemen with the following caricature from Saba, captioned “Negotiations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia”:

