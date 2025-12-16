GeoPolitiQ

User's avatar
Sean H.'s avatar
Sean H.
Sean H.
4h

There is no doubt that what is occurring in Gaza is inhuman. It is a slaughter. A clear attempt to clear Gaza of Palestinians. By every definition an attempted annihilation of a native population-a genocide.

Hamas started it by attacking civilians on October 7, 2023. The stupidity behind that unprovoked attack is stultifying. And after they ran home with hostages they proceeded to use their own people as human shields. Their insane and self-serving provocation of a nation that has a clear and long history of self defense, that is always prompted by and under written by memories of The Holocaust, is the mark of madness. ( Mind you the Israeli response is grossly out of balance and one wonders if the Israelis remember that those that survive a Holocaust tend to have long memories and will seek retribution?)

That Hamas would believe that the U.S. would fail to support Israel is another conundrum. Israel is a client state and long time ally of the U.S. Israel provides an in situ ally in the 100 year attempt by the West to control oil.It is a further indication of the extremist nature, purview and unreasonable nature of Hamas ( a spin off of the Muslim Brotherhood, another faith based revolutionary group with a long history of failure in the Arab world because of its religious extremism).

None of this is intended as a defense of the U.S. backed Israeli slaughter of innocents. It is simply a real politic assessment of the current horror that will not end until Trump and Western financial interests, along with Saudi/Sunni backed political interests, prevail.

