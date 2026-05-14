Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Massimo Mazzucco, originally in Italian and published on his website LuogoComune.net on Monday 13th April 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

There are events that swirl violently on the surface: these are the events we see every day in the newspapers – the war in Ukraine, news from the Gulf, Trump’s latest outbursts, the bombings in Lebanon, and so on.

And then there are events that unfold more slowly, beneath the surface, which we cannot see unless we pay particular attention to them. These events are the changes taking place, very slowly, in our “set of moral principles” that we refer to every day.

These changes happen so slowly that most of us don’t even notice them.

Twelve years ago, Edward Snowden revealed to the world the existence of mass surveillance programmes run by the US [see for instance this BBC article]. This news shocked us all deeply. Today, however, we have become so accustomed to the idea of being watched that we don’t even remember who Edward Snowden was. And we welcome Palantir executives as if they were modern-day heroes.

Twenty years ago, we looked up in amazement at the first chemtrails leaving indelible marks in our skies. Outraged and bewildered, we clamoured for explanations from our politicians and military. Today, after 20 years of silence and denial, we have slowly grown accustomed to their presence in the sky, and we accept them as a matter of fact.

Two [three, actually] years ago, we were alarmed when we saw the realism with which Artificial Intelligence [AI] had managed to recreate images of “Trump being arrested by the police” [see this other BBC article]. Today, we consume – and ourselves produce – vast quantities of AI-generated images, each one contributing to further blurring the already fine line between truth and falsehood. Similarly, we attribute authority to Artificial Intelligence when it presents “opinions” of any kind, which is rendering the human capacity to reason with one’s own brain increasingly useless.

Just a few years ago, we were outraged when the [then] Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, decided to blackmail striking lorry drivers by freezing their bank accounts [see NewsWeek for example]. Today we regularly read – and calmly accept – that troublesome figures all over the world are subjected to so-called “debanking” operations [e.g. Jacques Baud], without so much as a murmur of protest.

In 2008, John McCain cheerfully hummed “Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran” in front of the cameras, paraphrasing the Beach Boys’ famous tune “Barbara Ann” [watch this video]. At the time, everyone considered him a hot-headed eccentric, and no one took him seriously. Today we have a US President who calmly decides to bomb Iran, without having been provoked, and we accept it as if it were perfectly normal.

If we add to this a Prime Minister [Giorgia Meloni] of our own country [Italy] who, faced with such an incident, washes his hands of it by saying “I do not agree with it, nor do I condemn it” [see this article (in Italian)], we all understand perfectly well where the root of the problem lies. “For evil to triumph,” someone once said, “it is enough for men of good will to do nothing”. Not to mention a Foreign Minister [Antonio Tajani] – not some ministry clerk, but the Foreign Minister himself – who calmly declares in front of the cameras that “international law only goes so far” [watch this video (in Italian, but you can activate English subtitles) or read this article (in Italian)].

The root of the problem lies in the lack of moral leadership. Politicians and journalists, increasingly disinterested in matters of principle and increasingly concerned with keeping their own seats, are triggering, in a domino effect, a loss of the sense of shared values throughout the population.

As Andrei Tarkovsky said, “We have built a civilisation that threatens to destroy humanity. Faced with such a global catastrophe, a single essential need arises within me, which is to bring to the fore man’s personal responsibility and his openness to a spiritual offering”.

If, in the future, we were to seek a leader truly worthy of that name, my advice would certainly not be to look for someone who leans more to the right than to the left, but rather someone who knows how to prioritise a genuine set of values – respected and shared by all – and only then, as a secondary consideration, to make political choices that are capable of fully upholding those values.

Otherwise, it is better to go alone, each following their own moral compass, blatantly ignoring the so-called “common sentiment” and all the distortions that this ongoing erosion of our most fundamental values brings with it today. First and foremost, we have a duty to save ourselves.

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