GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
6h

Thank you, Ismaele! It is rather obvious, to me anyway, that at Bibi's last visit to the pedo-pres, he told tRump that the U.S. attacks Iran or he will use his nukes. This is a new turn on the imagined "deterrence" aspect of nuclear weapons. Leave it to Bibi to come up with a new form of evil. That, and his "double-strike" attacks. These fools must be stopped, immediately, not many days remain.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
8h

I've summarized our times to the convergence of Power, Profits, and Prophets. We overlook any one of these at our peril. Not too far off from what this author is saying, although I maintain hope that there is a way to stop them. Unfortunately, Stefano Vespo seems to have taken Dante's warning far too much to heart to give any indication of a way out.

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