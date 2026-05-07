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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

"The West’s fear of China is not a fear of invasion, but a fear of its own irrelevance. If the world discovers that it can live, trade and prosper without passing through Washington’s moral and financial filter, Trump and Netanyahu’s “mantle of power” becomes nothing more than a stage costume in an empty theatre."

Irrelevance is such an appropriate term for the western world right now. To those of us who aren't rich living in the west, the struggles of the powerful are an annoyance as we seek food, housing and honest reporting.

China's strategy is brilliant.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Thank you, Ismaele, for this deep analysis of the present systems of control and the entirely different architecture of China's influence in the world, which has been obscured under the blanket of western propaganda.

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