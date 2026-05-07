Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Fabio Marchio, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 6th April 2026.

(All formatting original).

1.1 The Origins of the Asset: Beyond the Legal Case

To understand the crisis of 2026, it is necessary to deconstruct the narrative of the “Epstein Case” (2019–2024). Scientifically speaking, this was not an investigation into sexual offences, but the uncovering of a system of systemic extortion designed to ensnare the elite.

Jeffrey Epstein was not an eccentric financier, but a “sorting hub” between the intelligence services (with documented links to Mossad and the CIA) and the US decision-making elite. Blackmail was not a side effect, but the main product.

1.2 The Redaction Strategy: The Weapon of the “Unspoken”

The release of the files between December 2025 and January 2026 introduced a devastating psychological variable: selective redaction.

Dynamics : Publishing documents in which the names of leaders (Trump, members of Congress, Evangelical donors) are redacted creates a regime of preventive terror .

Effect: The politician whose name is “redacted” no longer acts in the national interest, but to prevent that black strip from being removed. Their public office is “held hostage” by the entity holding the uncensored originals. This explains the irrational unanimity in support of Operation “Epic Fury” in Iran: it is the price of silence.

1.3 Crypto-Deterrence: The Dead Man’s Switch

Technological innovation in 2026 has made blackmail indestructible. Sensitive data has been embedded in the Bitcoin blockchain via data inscription protocols.

Technical Analysis : Once “notarised” on a distributed ledger, the files cannot be deleted by any government agency.

The Mechanism: There are “release keys” programmed to activate automatically should those in power (Israel/the Lobby) lose political or military control. This system turns US leaders into permanent hostages of an algorithm.

1.4 Servant’s Paralysis: The Twilight of Diplomacy

A blackmailed leader loses the ability to negotiate. In 2026, the Trump administration appears as a “blind servant”: it carries out others’ agendas (the military escalation desired by Israeli hawks) without being able to criticise or moderate the action.

The Rhetorical Figure of the Cloak: Blackmail is the cloak under which the politician hides so as not to reveal their moral nakedness, but that cloak is in reality a net that immobilises them.

1.5 The Limits of Blackmail: The Clash with Reality

The limit of this architecture emerges when it clashes with economic pragmatism. You can blackmail a man, but you cannot blackmail a people’s hunger or the value of a currency. Whilst US leaders are obsessed with their own digital secrets, the rest of the world (led by China) observes this “madness of the blackmailed” with detachment, preparing to occupy the space left vacant by a leadership that is no longer free to choose.

1.6 The financial structure and the safeguarding of secrets: the Evangelical-Technological Axis

If blackmail is the weapon, the network of Evangelical donors and the physical infrastructure they fund constitute its ammunition and armour. In this scenario, religious metaphysics merges with the pragmatics of surveillance.

The Role of Evangelical Donors : Pressure groups such as CUFI (Christians United For Israel) do not limit their scope to political lobbying. In 2026, it emerged that substantial capital flows from American “Megachurches” had been diverted towards the creation of armoured data centres in territories under Israeli jurisdiction (such as the Negev desert) and in Texas free zones.

The Eschatology of the Database: For these actors, the protection of the Israeli government and the destruction of Iran are biblical imperatives. They view the Epstein Files not as a crime, but as a providential instrument (“God’s sieve”) to compel secular leaders (such as Trump) to fulfil the divine mission. In this sense, funding the storage of secrets ensures that no US leader can deviate from the path laid out towards nuclear Armageddon.

Physical Storage Sites: The “cloud” narrative is a fiction for the public. The data resides in specific geographical locations:

The Herzliya Bunker (Israel) : The beating heart where the unencrypted originals are managed by private contractors formerly of Mossad, funded by investment funds linked to the radical wing of Christian Zionism.

The “Farms” in Texas and Utah : Huge Bitcoin mining complexes, powered by local natural gas, which serve as a front for encrypted servers. Here, the computing power required to maintain the Dead Man’s Switches on the blockchain is guaranteed by tax-exempt donations, disguised as religious contributions.

Blackmail as Investment: For the high-level evangelical donor, the possession (even indirect) of compromising material on the ruling class is the guarantee that their ideological capital will not be devalued. It is an insurance policy on prophecy: if the politician hesitates, the “sin” is revealed; if they obey, the “cloak” protects them.

CHAPTER II: TECHNOLOGY AS PRISON AND ESCAPE ROUTE – THE PARADOX OF THE DIGITAL CHAIN

2.1 Blockchain as the Architecture of Coercion

In 2026, the Bitcoin Blockchain underwent a functional metamorphosis. Created to decentralise money, it was co-opted by the “Directory” to decentralise blackmail. Through the Data Inscription protocol, the Epstein Files no longer reside on a vulnerable server, but are fragmented across millions of global nodes.

The Prison of Code: Once evidence of a crime is “written” into the immutable ledger, the blackmail victim knows that its destruction is beyond the reach of any executive order. The technology that was meant to free the individual from the State has been used to make the State a slave to secrecy.

2.2 The Dead Man’s Switch (DMS): The Automation of Terror

The true evolutionary leap in the current crisis is the automation of revenge.

Mechanism : Smart Contracts act as algorithmic guardians. They require a “sign of life” (a specific transaction) every 24 hours from the secret holders (intelligence/lobby).

Fatal Inertia: If the signal is interrupted – due to a shift in political allegiance or the death of the custodians – the contract automatically releases the decryption keys. This creates a decision-making stalemate: the US leader (Trump) cannot rebel because the release no longer depends on a negotiable human will, but on a blind mathematical code.

2.3 Algorithmic Obscuration and Technological Gaslighting

Technology is also used to manipulate the perception of truth. Whilst the real files are protected, the Directorate floods the internet with Deepfakes and altered versions of the original files.

Objective: To make the truth “indistinguishable from the noise”. If a thousand different versions of a compromising video are circulating, the original (even if released by the DMS) is met with scepticism or cynicism. The prison is not just secrecy, but the impossibility for the masses to discern the true from the false.

2.4 The Loophole: Resistance Protocols (Nostr and Mesh Networks)

In this landscape of total control, the “loophole” emerges. Groups of dissidents, including dissident Jewish fringe groups and isolationist technologists, are using protocols such as Nostr.

Communication without Masters : Nostr has no central servers. Information circulates via independent relays. Here, the resistance is building a “counter-blockchain” of truth, where data is not used for blackmail, but to document financial flows between Evangelical donors and the arms industry.

Mesh Networks: In conflict zones or areas of heavy censorship, the use of devices that communicate directly with one another (without the official internet) allows monitoring by the Directorate to be bypassed.

2.5 Bitcoin: A Two-Faced Janus

The technological pillar reveals its dual nature:

As a Prison: “Institutional” Bitcoin, mined by Texan farms and Evangelical capital, finances oppression and safeguards blackmail. As an Escape Route: Bitcoin used via the Lightning Network or in anonymous peer-to-peer mode allows citizens and small grassroots markets to begin that “silent transition” towards the Yuan or other currencies, depriving the blackmail system of financial oxygen.

2.6 The Paradigm Shift: Violence and Control vs Systemic Power

China’s infiltration of Western technological vulnerabilities is not an act of traditional sabotage, but the implementation of a post-ideological paradigm that is undermining the global balance. China is now the key player in global evolution, not because it is “better”, but because it is more functional.

Power versus Blackmail: Whilst the US-Israel axis exercises a form of moral violence (blackmail as the sole political glue), Beijing exercises material power . Blackmail is fragile: if the secret leaks out, the power vanishes. China’s systemic power, on the other hand, is based on being indispensable. If you control the gas bill and the currency for fertilisers, you do not need to blackmail the leader; the leader will comply because they have no physical alternatives.

Western Misunderstanding: China is feared because the West attempts to view it through the lens of the 20th century (communism vs democracy). In reality, Beijing operates with a cybernetic pragmatism . Whereas the Epstein system’s Smart Contracts serve to block and punish, Chinese financial protocols serve to facilitate and integrate.

Global Evolution: China has realised that future stability does not lie in the “digital pillory” of the Epstein Files, but in the creation of payment infrastructures (the digital Yuan) that are more secure and stable than the Dollar. This is the epiphany of the revolution : China does not destroy the West; it renders it technically obsolete.

The Challenge of the Model: If the American model is a “Prison of Code” based on fear, the Chinese one presents itself as a “Network of Value” based on necessity. True global evolution will occur when humanity realises that power does not lie in the possession of others’ secrets, but in the ability to ensure the continuity of vital and productive processes.

CHAPTER III: EASTERN PRAGMATISM – MOLECULAR INFILTRATION

3.1 The “Knight’s Move” at Hormuz: The Yuan as a Vital Fluid

2026 marks the overcoming of kinetic conflict through financial regulation. The decision to demand payment of transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz in Yuan (Renminbi) is not an act of war, but an act of physical realism.

The end of sanctions : If oil and transit no longer pass through the Dollar, the weapon of American sanctions – a pillar of US-Israeli control – jams.

Molecular Infiltration: China does not invade the Strait with ships; it invades it with the bits of its own digital currency. It is an infiltration that takes place at an atomic level in everyday transactions, making the Dollar an unwelcome guest in its own home.

3.2 Pragmatism v/s Ideology: The Loneliness of the Hostages

Whilst the Trump administration and the Netanyahu government are engaged in a desperate charade to hide their sins (the Epstein File), China is moving beyond ideals.

The blindness of the blackmailed : A blackmailed leader is a rigid leader, anchored to an ideological “choice of sides” imposed by the blackmailer.

Chinese fluidity: Beijing does not demand moral loyalty; it demands efficiency. It offers energy-producing countries a way out of the “Dollar pillory”, proposing a system where power is not used to judge the past, but to finance the future.

3.3 The Limits of Blackmail: The Clash with the Giant

Here lies the great revelation of the revolution: you cannot blackmail a system that does not share your moral codes.

The Epstein model works within the puritanical-Western framework, where scandal destroys careers.

Chinese pragmatism is immune to this toxin. China exploits the West’s weaknesses (its corruption, its debts, its digital vices) not to expose them, but to use them as a lubricant for its own advance. The Western blackmailer suddenly finds himself alone, holding a list of names that the “Asian Giant” has no interest in whatsoever.

3.4 Global Evolution: Towards Systemic Power

China is the key player in global evolution because it introduces the concept of Functional Power.

In a world where the US-Israel axis uses technology to create “Code Prisons” (DMS), China uses technology to create Connection Infrastructure .

The West’s fear of China is not a fear of invasion, but a fear of its own irrelevance. If the world discovers that it can live, trade and prosper without passing through Washington’s moral and financial filter, Trump and Netanyahu’s “mantle of power” becomes nothing more than a stage costume in an empty theatre.

3.5 The Synthesis of Change: From Control to Flow

China’s molecular infiltration demonstrates that the power of the future lies not in “who knows what about whom” (blackmail), but in “who moves what towards where” (the flow). The transition to the Yuan in Hormuz is the signal that humanity is ceasing to be a flock of blackmailed sheep to become a network of pragmatic partners.

3.6 The Engineering of Irrelevance: Rendering the Enemy Obsolete

The concept of “victory” in 2026 Chinese pragmatism does not involve the physical annihilation of the adversary, but rather its functional marginalisation. While the US-Israel axis is engaged in a digital “trench war” to protect or activate its secrets (the Epstein Files), Beijing is carrying out a systemic replacement.

From Destruction to Erosion : Destroying an enemy (such as Iran or the US) is costly, risky and generates fierce resistance. Rendering it obsolete, on the other hand, is a fluid process. If China offers payment, energy and goods infrastructure bypassing the Dollar, American sanctions and the lobbies’ power of blackmail are not “defeated”, but cease to have a target on which to exert themselves. A weapon that cannot strike anything is not dangerous; it is merely an archaeological artefact.

The Post-Blackmail Landscape : The Epstein system only works as long as the “blackmailed” party holds the keys to an indispensable market. But if China shifts the popular market and energy routes (Hormuz) onto parallel tracks (the Yuan), the blackmailed American politician finds himself king of an empty castle. He may continue to carry out the lobbies’ agendas out of fear of his secret, but those agendas no longer have a grip on the economic reality of his people.

Technology as a Substitute, not as a Clash : Beijing does not attack the West’s Dead Man’s Switches; it simply offers simpler, more pragmatic protocols. It is the effect that the smartphone has had on the film camera: it did not ban it, but turned it into a quirk for a few nostalgic people, stripping it of its mass market. In the same way, the Yuan in Hormuz turns the Dollar-weapon into a cult object for an isolated elite, whilst the world “moves on” elsewhere.

The Invisibility of Overtaking: This strategy transforms the enemy into an “institutional phantom”. The US administration can still issue decrees, threaten escalation and wave compromising files, but if the transaction for a European citizen’s or a Brazilian farmer’s gas bill is already taking place in Yuan on an untraceable network, the power of the American decree has vanished. The enemy is not dead; it is simply disconnected from the lifeblood.

CHAPTER IV: THE PEOPLE’S MARKET – THE CHOICE OF SURVIVAL

4.1 Beyond Voluntary Servitude: The Law of Economic Gravity

The end of “voluntary servitude” to the Dollar-Israel axis does not come about through a bloody ideological revolution, but follows the logic of water. Like a river that changes course when faced with an obstruction, the fluid masses of consumers and producers are shifting towards the Yuan not out of political loyalty to China, but due to the law of minimal energy waste.

While the Dollar system has become sluggish, burdened by sanctions, the costs of war and the bureaucratic friction associated with moral control, the Yuan presents itself as the path of least resistance. The masses do not choose “good”, they choose functionality.

4.2 The Yuan in the Pantry: The Micro-Economics of Necessity

The shift in power manifests itself in the simplicity of everyday necessities. When the farmer needs to buy fertiliser or the citizen has to pay the gas bill, they do not consult the Epstein Files nor worry about Trump’s Dead Man’s Switches.

The Inertia of the Wallet: If the Chinese circuit offers stable prices and smooth transactions whilst the Western circuit is paralysed by war-induced inflation, the mass market “slips” towards the East. It is a gravitational movement: indisputable, silent and unstoppable.

4.3 The Power of the “Bottom Up” Against the Blackmail of the “Top Down”

Herein lies the final paradox: the blackmail system (Pillar 1) is an architecture that acts only upon the top (the leaders). But real power is an emergent property of the base.

Whilst the “blind servant” leader carries out the lobbies’ agendas out of fear for his secret, the people – who have no secrets to protect because they have no power to lose – simply ignore the leader’s directives if these conflict with their own survival.

Blackmail from the top becomes useless if the base no longer recognises the currency (moral and economic) of the top. The “mantle of power” tears because no one beneath it is willing to uphold it any longer.

4.4 The Epiphany of the Market: From Replacement to Progress

This is not a simple replacement of one master with another. It is a conscious maturation forced by the crisis. The popular market discovers that a system can exist which does not force you to take an ideological “side”, but requires only pragmatic responsibility.

The digital Yuan is not just a currency; it is the instrument of a transition that renders moral blackmail irrelevant background noise. Power is overturned because it is emptied: the old system remains an “empty box” of useless secrets, while life pulsates elsewhere.

4.5 The Duty of Wisdom: A New Citizenship

In this phase of outflow, the only barrier against a new form of servitude is free education. If the people choose the Yuan out of pragmatism, they must do so with an awareness of the limitations of the previous system. The essay concludes with a vision of a society where culture (history above all) is not an accessory, but the prerequisite for navigating these new waters without drowning in a new dogma.

CONCLUSION: THE TWILIGHT OF THE HOSTAGES

2026 will not be remembered for the victory of one nation over another, but for the victory of flow over prison. The Epstein system sought to stop time through blackmail; Chinese pragmatism has simply built a future in which time no longer matters. The “blind servant” remains alone on the stage, whilst the audience has already left to go and live in a world that no longer asks permission to exist.

CRITICAL BIBLIOGRAPHY AND SUPPORTING SOURCES

1. On the concept of “Voluntary Servitude” and the Power of Blackmail

Étienne de La Boétie, Discourse on Voluntary Servitude (1576): The seminal text explaining how power is not exercised by force, but through the consent of the oppressed who seek protection under the tyrant’s “cloak”.

Michel Foucault, Discipline and Punish (1975): Fundamental to describing the “Panopticon”. In the essay, this concept is developed into the Digital Panopticon of the Epstein Files, where the subject’s total visibility ensures their obedience.

James Bamford, The Shadow Factory (2008): A documented investigation into the links between the NSA [National Security Agency], Israeli intelligence and global surveillance, which provides the factual basis for the thesis of technological control by the elites.

2. On Blockchain Technology and “Dead Man’s Switches”

Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System (2008): The original white paper. This serves to demonstrate the immutability of the ledger (blockchain) which, in the essay, is used as a “safe” for blackmail.

Nick Szabo, Formalizing and Securing Relationships on Public Networks (1997): The inventor of Smart Contracts . This source underpins the technical argument that an algorithmic contract can act autonomously (DMS) without human intervention.

Andreas Antonopoulos, Mastering Bitcoin (2014): For the technical section on “Time Locks” and conditional transactions, which explain how a file can be released automatically at a specified time.

3. On Chinese Pragmatism and the Obsolescence of the Enemy

Sun Tzu, The Art of War : In particular, the concept of “winning without fighting”. China applies the precept of occupying the “gaps” left by the enemy (Hormuz) by rendering its strength (the Dollar) useless.

Pippa Malmgren, Signals (2016): Analyses how economic signals (fertiliser prices, utility bills) foreshadow geopolitical changes. Supports the thesis of the “Micro-economics of necessity”.

Robert Kaplan, The Revenge of Geography (2012): For reliable data on the Strait of Hormuz and the strategic importance of energy bottlenecks that China is neutralising with the yuan.

4. On the Mass Economy and the End of the Dollar

Ray Dalio, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order (2021): Provides historical data and charts (debt cycles) confirming that every reserve currency (from the Florin to the Dollar) declines when it loses its operational pragmatism in favour of military over-extension and debt.

Barry Eichengreen, Exorbitant Privilege (2011): The history of the Dollar as an international currency. This serves to demonstrate that the transition to another currency (the Yuan) is not a “revolutionary” event but a natural economic process based on trust and utility.

TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION AND VERIFIABLE DATA (APPENDIX)

SWIFT vs CIPS data: Official reports on the increase in Yuan (CIPS) transactions for the settlement of commodities (fertilisers and gas) between 2023 and 2025. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) records: To map investment flows from Evangelical funds to cyber-security and Bitcoin mining companies in Texas (support for Pillar 1.6). Nostr Protocol (Notes and Other Stuff Transmitted by Relays): Open-source technical documentation confirming the impossibility of centralised censorship (support for Pillar 2.4).

THE CLOAK OF POWER

From Epstein’s algorithm to global escalation: an anatomy of voluntary servitude.

“No tyrant can chain a people who have ceased to fear their own shadow. The power of blackmail dies the moment the need for bread becomes stronger than the fear of the pillory.”

Dedication:

To those who have chosen to remain in the rain of truth, rejecting the false shelter of power. To the dissident fringes who, in the silence of the bits, weave the fabric of a freedom that asks for no permission.

NOTE ON THE AUTHOR: THE OBSERVER OF FLOWS

The author describes himself as an Observer of Flows, a figure born of the need to decode reality beyond institutionalised “mono-culture”. An independent analyst of complex systems, he intertwines the history of political philosophy with data engineering and energy geopolitics.

His vision rejects the logic of “replacement” (the change of master) in favour of conscious progress. He maintains that the only defence against voluntary servitude is a free, cross-disciplinary and responsible education, capable of recognising the mechanisms of blackmail before they become chains.

In an age of “blind servant” leaders and coercive algorithms, the author proposes a return to History as an irreplaceable subject and to Pragmatism as a compass to navigate the transition towards a new global equilibrium. This essay is the result of a collective and digital endeavour, conceived as a “fluid” and irrefutable work, intended for anyone who is not content to live in an illusion.

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