Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Patrizia Pisino, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 8th June 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Noah’s Ark, in its mythological origins, was built to safeguard life in all its forms, in the name of a pact for collective survival. The “Arks” of the 21st century – underground bunkers, fortified islands, armoured resorts – follow a logic that is exactly the opposite: they have been designed to save only those who possess an entry ticket, condemning everyone else to death; there is no longer any selection based on knowledge, merit or virtue, but rather a financial selection.

For the new oligarchic elite, humanity is no longer a social body of which to be a part, but a mass of refuse, a useless burden to be exploited until the very last breath and then abandoned to its fate; in their warped Mindset [sic - in English and with capital M], the rest of the world’s population is no longer even a necessary labour force: it is dead weight to be cast aside, a plague to be kept at bay from their walls. Faced with the idea of the “Great Event”, the oligarchy feels no horror, but a cold sense of relief: at last, the earth will be cleansed of the “unchosen”, of the poor, of that multitude they regard as a manufacturing defect of the planet.

It is this absolute dehumanisation, this attempt at extermination by omission, that makes the most heinous acts against nature possible. If the rest of humanity is regarded as cannon fodder destined for oblivion, why should they spare the natural world that humanity inhabits? Why should they respect a lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site or a millennia-old ecosystem?

No remorse, no limits. The dazzling pink of a colony of flamingos in Albania is ruthlessly wiped out beneath the bulldozers and concrete of their luxury resorts, and those who are supposed to protect it become complicit in the crime.

Washington: The Monarch Who Wipes History from the Face of the Earth – The Invisible Fortress Beneath the Dance Floor

What was presented to the public as a $400 million ceremonial extension has, according to legal documents and Donald Trump’s own admissions, turned out to be a cover for a massive underground military complex. This is not merely a refurbishment, but the transformation of the executive branch into an autonomous entity, capable of surviving in isolation from the rest of the world; above all, it is the symbolic act of a leader who feels himself to be above the institutions.

The Protective ‘Shell’: The 90,000-square-foot ballroom, funded by “patriot donors” (including tech giants such as Amazon, Meta and Google), explicitly serves as a “roof” or shed to protect the operations beneath. Trump has described the structure as a necessary shield, fitted with 4-inch bulletproof glass and an “impenetrable” steel roof.

The Underground City: Beneath the demolished area of the East Wing, six levels of bunkers are under construction, including a fully-equipped military hospital, top-secret laboratories and command centres, armoured server farms for government artificial intelligence, and independent satellite communication systems. The facility is designed to ensure the continuity of government in the event of a nuclear or biological attack.

Drone Base: The roof of the ballroom serves as a reinforced operational platform with launch systems for fleets of military drones (UAVs), equipped with defensive weaponry and electronic warfare capabilities. The presidential residence becomes a defence base.

Logistics for the “Great Event” : The plans include silos for autonomous generators capable of supplying power for months, desalination plants and watertight storage facilities. It is the physical realisation of Rushkoff’s paranoia: the elite preparing to survive a catastrophe by shutting the doors on humanity.

Monarchical Arrogance: Donald Trump thus commenced the works by demolishing the historic East Wing without consulting Congress or conservation committees, describing the building as “a poor, sad spectacle”. This act has been compared to Louis XIV’s construction of Versailles: a “temple to power” that glorifies the sovereign, not democracy. Trump treats the White House not as a public asset, but as his private property (“my house”), where everything is owed to him. A federal judge recently partially halted the works, noting that “the White House does not belong to a single man”, highlighting the contrast between Trump’s behaviour and constitutional reality.

Construction of the White House Ballroom in Washington, as seen from the Washington Monument. (AP photo by Allison Robbert)

Albania: The Plundering of a World Heritage Site

Whilst the US elite attempts to shut itself away in an underground fortress by erasing history, the Trump family is at work abroad, erasing nature. Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law, former White House adviser and founder of Affinity Partners) and Ivanka Trump (former presidential adviser and businesswoman) are turning the “Isolation Equation” into an ecocide in Albania, with the complicity of Edi Rama’s government (the Albanian Prime Minister).

The Raid on the UNESCO Site and the Natura 2000 Network

The Narta-Vjosa Lagoon and Sazan Island are not merely a corner of Balkan nature; they are an integral part of an environmental mosaic of global significance. The area falls under the protection of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance and is included in the European Union’s Natura 2000 Network as a Special Protection Area (SPA) and a Site of Community Importance (SCI). Furthermore, it borders on and interacts directly with the Ohrid Cultural and Natural Landscape, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

To allow the resort to go ahead, the Albanian government has resorted to an unprecedented legal manoeuvre: it has revoked the area’s protected status, effectively expropriating not only public land but also the international law that guaranteed its protection. This constitutes an assault on global legality comparable, in ecological terms, to the militarisation of the White House in the institutional sphere.

The Physical Collapse of the Natural Habitat

What the construction sites are compromising is not just the “landscape”, but the very biological system that sustains life in the lagoon. The damage to the habitat is structural and irreversible:

The Destroyed Hydrological System : Coastal lagoons depend on a delicate balance: the alternation between fresh water (rivers and springs) and salt water (the sea). The excavation work for the resort’s foundations and the construction of jetties are blocking the water exchange channels. The water is becoming stagnant, dissolved oxygen levels are plummeting, and eutrophication and anoxia are occurring, silently killing everything that lives on the seabed.

The Amputation of the Zvërnec Dunes : Coastal dunes are not mere mounds of sand, but natural barriers that filter water and protect the ecosystem from storm surges. Their mechanical removal has eliminated the first line of defence, exposing the lagoon to saline floods that scorch the vegetation behind the dunes.

The Transformed Island of Sazan: The island, once a sanctuary of Mediterranean biodiversity closed to the public for decades under the communist regime (which preserved its integrity), is now seeing its bedrock drilled into and its cliffs altered to make way for tourist accommodation. Protected species such as the pink flamingos, the monk seal and sea turtles are now critically endangered.

The Flamingos: From Protected Species to Symbol of Resistance

Against this backdrop of ecological collapse, the pink flamingos (Phoenicopturus roseus) have become the heart and visual symbol of resistance. The lagoon is home to the largest breeding colony in the Western Balkans (over 1,500 birds). With the water becoming stagnant and the salt pans altered, Artemia salina (their sole food source) is disappearing.

The protest movement has adopted the flamingo as its ultimate icon. Huge pink murals tower over the walls of Tirana, masks are worn during sit-ins, and artistic performances in the squares simulate the desperate swarm of birds fleeing. The flamingo is an allegory for Albania: a beautiful country, crushed by an external power that is undermining its very foundations.

Albania: The Architecture of Delirium and Ecocide

But behind the Trump family, the entity actually reshaping the landscape is a global hospitality giant: Aman Resorts. The Masters of Invisibility: Aman Resorts is renowned in the world of extreme luxury for its philosophy of “architectural camouflage”. Their resorts blend into historic or natural landscapes with minimalist architecture, using local materials so as not to “clash” with the surroundings.

It is this philosophy that has been sold to the media as a guarantee of sustainability. However, the reality on the building sites is the exact opposite: to enable Aman to build its “invisible” pavilions, bulldozers are asphalting and levelling the habitat, destroying the ecological infrastructure (the dunes, pine forests and canals) that made the place unique. The resort’s invisibility requires the physical erasure of its surroundings.

Extraterritorial management: The resort will be managed according to private international standards, free from local labour and environmental laws. It will become a city-State within Albania, accessible only by sea or by helicopter, where security will be entrusted to private international contractors.

Ivanka Trump’s Incredible Statements and the Public Reaction

While construction sites were felling the centuries-old pine forests of Zvërnec, Ivanka Trump gave an interview that has gone down in history for its sheer detachment from reality. She described the future resort as a masterpiece of “architecture that blends seamlessly into the environment”, speaking of a model of “sustainable luxury” in which “harmony with nature is our founding value”. She added that the project would “improve the local habitat”.

These words, spoken while satellite images showed the destruction of the dunes and protesters were being charged by private security, sparked a wave of cathartic outrage.

The movement responded with scathing slogans that went viral around the world: “Your harmony is our desert”, “Ivanka, you can’t buy the environment”, and above all “Leave our flamingos alone!”.

Biologists and activists have dismantled her rhetoric point by point: “How does a 4-billion-euro resort fit into a habitat of loggerhead turtles and monk seals? Do you put them in the same room as the guests?”.

Her arrogance has transformed the environmental protest into an uprising of Albanian national pride.

The Government’s Lack of Transparency

The Albanian government, led by Edi Rama, has refused to make public the full technical details and final environmental impact assessments of the project in the Narta Lagoon and on Sazan Island.

The Refusal: Despite requests from parliament and environmental organisations, the documents have been classified as confidential or incomplete, fuelling suspicions that they are concealing the irreversible damage to the ecosystem (such as the total destruction of the Zvërnec dunes and the disruption of water flows) which is, in fact, already taking place.

The Justification: The government maintains that confidentiality is necessary to protect the investor’s “strategic interests”, treating the project as a matter of national security rather than public interest.

The Escalation of Protests

Despite the crackdown and the lack of official documents, the protests have become more radical:

Occupation of Construction Sites: Groups of activists have attempted to physically block heavy vehicles from entering the Zvërnec construction sites, leading to further clashes with the police and private security.

Call for International Intervention: Citizens’ committees have sent appeals to the European Union and international courts, denouncing the violation of EU directives on the protection of natural habitats and calling for the immediate suspension of works in the absence of transparency.

In short, the combination of government secrecy and rhetoric perceived as arrogant on the part of the Trump family, rather than quelling the controversy, has added fuel to the fire, transforming the environmental protest into an issue of democracy and national sovereignty.

The Philosophical Matrix: “The Mindset” and the Isolation Equation

To understand the significance of these events, one must look to Douglas Rushkoff (born in 1961), a media theorist, writer and professor at the City University of New York, recognised by the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) as one of the ten most influential intellectuals in the world.

A pioneer of cyberpunk culture in the 1990s and the coiner of terms such as “viral media” and “digital natives”, Rushkoff has evolved his thinking from enthusiasm for the liberating potential of the internet to a fierce critique of extractive capitalism. His seminal works provide the key to understanding Trump’s projects:

Survival of the Richest (2022): This book documents his real-life encounter with five Silicon Valley billionaires obsessed with surviving the “Great Event”. Here, he introduces the “Isolation Equation” and exposes the folly of “Exit Strategies”. [Link to Amazon]

Team Human (2019): His constructive manifesto, based on the thesis that “being human is a team sport”. He criticises “mechanomorphism” (treating people like machines) and proposes redesigning technology to strengthen social bonds rather than monetise them. [Link to Amazon]

The Logic of the “Exit Strategy”: The techno-financial elite treat the Earth and society as a failing start-up from which it is necessary to make an “exit” before collapse. Instead of solving systemic problems (climate change, inequality), they invest their energies in creating individual escape routes (Mars, bunkers, consciousness uploads).

Empirical Reductionism: Nature and human relationships are reduced to extractable data. Everything becomes a symbol (money, cryptocurrencies, biometrics) disconnected from physical reality, allowing them to believe they can transcend the laws of physics and morality.

The Need for “Game Over”: Paradoxically, this mindset requires an imminent catastrophe (“The Event”). Without an epoch-making catastrophe, their narrative of the “chosen few” fleeing on a private ark would make no sense. The crisis justifies the extreme concentration of power.

This is where the “Isolation Equation” comes into play – the perverse mathematical formula that drives the accumulation of wealth: “How much wealth must I accumulate to insulate myself from the disasters I am causing by accumulating this wealth?”

It is a fatal vicious circle: to protect themselves from the consequences of their actions (ecological collapse, social instability), billionaires need more money. But to obtain more money, they must adopt even more extractive practices (such as destroying a lagoon in Albania to build a resort), which accelerate the very disaster from which they wish to escape. It is like trying to build a car fast enough to outrun its own exhaust fumes.

The Technological Fallacy and the Erosion of Empathy

Rushkoff highlights how technology, created to connect people, has become the primary tool of this isolation. Screen-mediated interaction shuts down empathy, making it psychologically easier for the elite to accept “leaving behind” the rest of humanity. But the equation fails on one crucial point: it assumes that one can take one’s wealth with them into a destroyed world, hence the obsessive question that billionaires pose to Rushkoff: “How do I convince my armed guards to protect me when money will no longer be worth anything?”. The answer is that you cannot. It is an anti-human project doomed to failure, because true security lies in social cooperation (Team Human), not in escape.

This theory of Rushkoff’s Isolation Equation finds its most stark application in the US elite, who are building an underground military complex to escape global crises, whilst simultaneously destroying World Heritage Sites (such as the UNESCO habitat at Narta) to create luxury “Exit Strategies” disguised as ecological integration.

Ivanka Trump’s cynical statements have accelerated public awareness, turning pink flamingos into the symbol of a world that refuses to be wiped out to make way for the bunkers of the rich.

Francesco Cappello’s Geopolitical Analysis

The analysis by Francesco Cappello (an Italian journalist and researcher, author of Ricchezza fittizia, povertà artificiosa) rounds out the picture, describing the Albanian project as a “radical transition towards the privatisation of diplomacy”

Infrastructural Sovereignty: The fortified Aman/Kushner enclave is a “private space platform” where the Albanian state abdicates responsibility for safeguarding a UNESCO World Heritage site, delegating it to a foreign board of directors.

Transactional Diplomacy: Albania’s membership of the “Board of Peace” for Gaza is seen as a trade-off: the sacrifice of international environmental assets to Kushner in exchange for geopolitical favours.

The Geopolitics of Vlorë Bay: The resort on the island of Sazan lies opposite the Turkish naval base at Pasha Limani. The investment, linked to Washington and Tel Aviv, acts as a counterbalance to Turkish influence in the Balkans, transforming a property development into a strategic military manoeuvre resulting in the destruction of a UNESCO site.

Public Sentiment: The protests, symbolised by flamingos, have now taken on a sovereigntist and anti-Israeli character, with the project perceived as a plunder orchestrated by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the global elite to the detriment of Albanian heritage and humanity as a whole.

The Bunker Archipelago: Private Islands Around the World

The phenomenon is not confined to Washington and Albania. Numerous billionaires have purchased entire islands or vast tracts of island territory to transform them into self-sufficient refuges, confirming Rushkoff’s theory of a return to a form of neo-feudalism.

Hawaii, the Kingdom of Zuckerberg and Ellison: Mark Zuckerberg (founder and CEO of Meta/Facebook) purchased 1,700 acres on Kauai for the Ko’olau Ranch ($400 million), surrounded by two-metre-high walls, with tunnels leading to a doomsday bunker and self-sufficient agricultural systems, thereby dispossessing Native Hawaiians. Larry Ellison (co-founder and CTO of Oracle) bought 98% of the island of Lanai in 2012, transforming it into a private city-State where the rules are dictated by the owner. Oprah Winfrey (the US media empress) also owns vast estates on Maui.

New Zealand, Thiel’s Bunker: Peter Thiel (founder of Palantir Technologies) attempted to build a $10 million underground bunker near Lake Wānaka. The project was halted in 2022 following protests over its environmental impact, but Thiel retains ownership and citizenship (obtained after just 12 days’ residence), confirming New Zealand as a destination for the fleeing elite.

Artificial and Floating Islands: Richard Branson (founder of the Virgin Group) has fortified Necker Island in the Caribbean. Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft and “philanthropist” [quotes added]) is investing in the Seasteading Institute to create autonomous floating communities – genuine offshore “exit strategies”.

The Isolation Equation in Action

We are not witnessing a passive adaptation to change, but a premeditated ecological and social crime; the disasters from which these billionaires are fleeing are not natural phenomena, but the precise, calculated and deliberate outcome of their own policies. They have deliberately poisoned the wells, privatised the commons, triggered climate collapse and destroyed democracies (as when Trump treated the White House as his private property to be razed to the ground) in order to extract every last gram of profit. And now, with industrialised cynicism, they are using precisely that stolen wealth to pay for their ticket to salvation. This operational paradox manifests itself in three complementary ways, confirming the arguments put forward in Survival of the Richest:

Military in Washington: History is being demolished while fortunes are spent on building a bunker to protect the elite from social collapse – a collapse accelerated by policies designed to concentrate power.

Ecological in Albania and on the Private Islands: Nature is destroyed or local communities are dispossessed to create artificial paradises for the few, accelerating the ecological and social crisis which will then require even more resources to tackle (or from which to flee).

Global Neo-Feudalism: From Kauai to New Zealand, billionaires are not simply building bunkers, but private fiefdoms where they control land, resources, labour and security. This model replaces democracy with a medieval hierarchy, where the “lord” owns everything and the “servants” (local workers, security guards) depend on his benevolence.

Geopolitical analysis by Cappello: Privatisation of diplomacy, where nation States become security providers for private fiefdoms, eroding democracy in favour of a corporate global order.

Conclusion: The Rejection of the Common Good

The “ballroom”, the “eco-resort” and the “bunker islands” are not separate entities, but components of a single Mindset: the transformation of the Earth into a place to be fortified (in Washington), plundered (in Albania) or privatised (on the Pacific islands).

This logic rejects the responsibility to preserve the common good in favour of an individual flight to luxury bunkers, underground fortresses or island fiefdoms, treating civilisation and nature not as a home to be cared for, but as a failing start-up from which to make an “exit” before the final collapse – exactly as Rushkoff feared and as Cappello highlighted – this marks the transition from sovereign States to global investment platforms.

Democracy is being abolished to establish a world of masters and servants, where citizenship is a paid subscription. But the mechanistic fallacy of these new “Gods” of the oligarchy renders them blind to the final, irreparable paradox: nature and history cannot be fenced in, because no reinforced concrete bunker, no private island in the Pacific, no luxury enclave in Albania will be able to breathe clean air once the planet’s lungs have been permanently sterilised to make way for their industrial warehouses; and, above all, no filtration system will be able to purify an ocean rendered toxic by their own factories.

Their “luxurious isolation” is no salvation: it is a maximum-security cell they have built with their own hands. Condemned to vegetate in their armoured ballrooms and empty resorts, surrounded by still life and hostile populations, they will have all the time in the world to contemplate the infamy of their deeds. They may have won the race for greed, but they will find themselves the absolute rulers of a global graveyard which they themselves, with cold determination, sought to destroy.

As Douglas Rushkoff states in his essay, the idea of being able to start afresh elsewhere, as if in a giant video game, is sheer madness: the only way we have of averting catastrophe is to start working to ensure it does not happen.

SOURCES

Douglas Rushkoff (Luiss University Press 2022) : Solo i più ricchi come i tecnomiliardari scamperanno alla catastrofe lasciandoci qui [Italian for Only the wealthiest such as tech billionaires will escape the catastrophe, leaving us behind - link to Amazon (it is the Italian translation of Survival of the Richest)].

Cappello, F. (2026). *Analisi sul progetto Kushner in Albania* [Italian for *Analysis on the project Kushner in Albania*]. 4th June 2026.

National Trust for Historic Preservation v. Trump Administration, U.S. District Court, Case No. 1:25-cv-03421 (2026)

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