GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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M Blu's avatar
M Blu
1h

Could it be

that they are planning for Nuclear Armageddon

as envisioned y their Zionist masters?

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3 replies by Ismaele and others
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
15m

We can't afford to have people like this running things.

"We are not witnessing a passive adaptation to change, but a premeditated ecological and social crime; the disasters from which these billionaires are fleeing are not natural phenomena, but the precise, calculated and deliberate outcome of their own policies."

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