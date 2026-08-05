Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and from Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net.

The first one is an article by Roberto Vivaldelli that was first published on Insideover on Sunday 2nd August 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Ceuta and the suspicion of a set-up

One might well wonder whether there is a hidden agenda behind the migration crisis in Ceuta – largely attributable to the controversial ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court prohibiting the immediate return of migrants intercepted at sea whilst attempting to reach the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Ambassador Marco Carnelos, writing in the pages of this newspaper, has suggested a “possible US-Israeli hybrid operation using Moroccan foot soldiers” orchestrated against a Spain deemed too rebellious and independent, invoking [Giulio] Andreotti’s famous adage: “It is a sin to think ill [of someone/something], but sometimes you get it right”.

Of course, it is worth making this clear straight away: there is no direct evidence linking Israel and the United States to this affair, nor is there any evidence to suggest that they masterminded the entire operation. Yet, in recent hours, a number of clues are emerging that deserve attention. These are certainly not overwhelming proofs, but pieces which, when put together, form a puzzle far more complex and multifaceted than one might imagine.

The pro-Israel think tank that encouraged the marches on Ceuta

Last March [2026], the Middle East Forum – a conservative US think tank known for being very close to Israel’s interests – published an article in which Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, openly called on Morocco to organise a new “Green March” towards the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Rubin suggested that Moroccans should gather at the border, enter unarmed and raise the flag, while Spain and NATO would have no grounds to intervene. As journalist Glenn Greenwald observed on X [link], “An Israel-loyal think tank in March telling Morocco's government that it should send as many of its people as possible into Ceuta in order to seize it. Israel – which hates Spain and has lured Morocco into its web – has been explicitly encouraging things like this for years”.

Another piece of this jigsaw? What Republican Representative Thomas Massie denounces on X [link]. “Don’t fall for the fake Fox/GOP outrage. Two weeks ago the House passed a bill that greenlighted the transfer of Spanish territory to Morocco. Every Republican except me voted for it, but now THEY are acting shocked at the invasion”. What is the Republican hero of the Epstein files referring to? The Representative is referring to Bill H.R. 8595 – the national security appropriations bill passed by the House two weeks earlier – whose legislative text contains no explicit reference to Ceuta and Melilla, but the accompanying explanatory report includes language describing the two Spanish cities as “situated in Moroccan territory” and “under Spanish administration” . This wording, in fact, aligns with Morocco’s historical claim – also supported by Tel Aviv – and is interpreted as a political green light for future territorial claims.

Netanyahu’s son’s post

The final piece of the puzzle concerns an old and curious post by Benjamin Netanyahu’s son. In 2019, Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister’s son, urged Muslim Arabs to “liberate the occupied Arab and Islamic territories in Spain”.

“Let’s make a deal – he wrote – we won’t fund the NGOs in your country that are asking you to hand over Ceuta and Melilla, and you will stop funding the NGOs in our country that are asking us to hand over Judea and Samaria”.

In conclusion, although the lack of direct evidence prevents us from defining the Ceuta crisis as a premeditated operation, the interplay of the elements mentioned above paints a picture of circumstances which, while not proving the existence of a hidden hand, at the very least make it legitimate and rational to suspect that someone, taking advantage of a Spanish court ruling, has seen this crisis as a useful geopolitical lever to punish Madrid. Above all, the manner in which thousands of people were incited via numerous social media groups, particularly on Facebook and TikTok, to gather in front of the Tarajal border fence requires investigation.

The second article by Daniele D'Innocenzio was published on Monday 29th June 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

The Architecture of Slowness

Imagine the Japanese landscape whizzing past the window of a Shinkansen, the bullet train that cuts through the archipelago like a silver needle stitching together distances. The world is a blurred trail, a triumph of acceleration, of efficiency, of that heartbeat which our age has chosen as the only possible rhythm. Yet, suddenly, the train slows down. It comes to a halt. The doors open onto a platform whose name, to Western ears, is an incomprehensible incantation, yet it holds a precise geographical meaning: it is the platform overlooking the river (Seiryū Miharashi-eki).

But there is one detail, an unwritten yet ironclad rule, which transforms this stop into an existential enigma: you cannot get off. There are no turnstiles leading to the exit, no shopping centres, no nightclubs, no reassuring clamour of consumerism. You are forced to remain there, suspended between arrival and departure, in a limbo of concrete and air. What is the meaning of this suspension in a nation that has made acceleration its secular religion? The meaning is a silent provocation, a categorical imperative carved into the wind: stop.

It is in this space of impossibility that the first, great deception of our perception unfolds. When we stop, when the engine of action switches off, we discover to our dismay that the void is never empty. They did not call it the “platform over nothing”, but the “platform overlooking the river”. Because there, in the constraint of coming to a halt, you might make the fascinating and distressing discovery that there is a river flowing, that there are ancient mountains providing a backdrop, and that, amidst this titanic scenery, take note, there you are. And this discovery is terrifying. Because stopping means ceasing to look ahead in order to look around, and ultimately to look within.

And looking within means recognising our change, our growth, our inner journey

What is it that drives us to change? The answer is uncomfortable: pain. The comfort zone, the one we’ve furnished with obsessive care, is our shell: we’ve filled it with little flowers, a jacuzzi, and the reassuring predictability of our habits. But the problem is that we’ve furnished it so well that we don’t realise it has become a prison. There’s no need to invoke Book VII of the Republic and the allegory of Plato’s cave to understand that today’s slaves do not have chains on their wrists, but HDMI cables. As long as we have fibre-optic broadband, a 75-inch screen, and subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Netflix, the question arises spontaneously – and terrifyingly: why on earth should I start a revolution? Why should I turn my head towards the blinding light of the outside world?

Turning one’s head. A muscle that, if you never exercise it, causes excruciating pain when you finally decide to move it. Who among us has never felt the pain of a neck stiffened by years of fixed postures, of one-directional gazes? There you have it: this one-directional focus shapes the mind. It creates a forma mentis, a safe, established, reassuring way of looking at things. Why notice the chains? Why notice the emptiness, the suffering that throbs beneath the armour? We tell ourselves that we care for the suffering of others, but it is a suspect pietas. How can you take on the pain of the world if you do not have the courage to take on your own?

We do not get off that train; we do not stop on that platform, because the first thing that stopping brings is suffering. Just like knowledge. Let us not tell ourselves sugar-coated fairy tales: knowledge is not a warm embrace; it is an icy wind. The first thing that knowledge gives you in return is the abysmal vastness of your ignorance. You become aware not of what you know, but of what eludes you. This is why Socratic ignorance – the “I know that I know nothing” – makes a person seem more uncertain, less self-assured, devoid of that easy appeal we love so much.

You only have to switch on a television to witness the triumph of epistemic arrogance. Those who pontificate, those who spout dogmas, those who use simple slogans and binary formulas, appear confident, unshakeable, reassuring. Anyone who recalls the rock-solid certainties about events that were supposed to have turned our lives upside down but which instead found us unprepared, or the pretensions of those who thundered, demanding “truths” from science, thereby revealing an abysmal ignorance of the very nature of the scientific method. Science does not provide absolute truths; science produces fragile certainties, subject to the cutting edge of Karl Popper’s falsifiability. But who wants to live with fragility? Not the patient. And the problem is that we don’t want to live with it either.

It is difficult to slow down, because slowness exposes you to your own nakedness. And this vulnerability, which De Matteis identifies as the true driving force of evolution, is what we systematically reject. We construct philosophical, ideological and political systems that become self-referential – machines that justify themselves, unassailable and, precisely for this reason, extremely dangerous. On a talk show, the person who truly knows their stuff will appear hesitant, indecisive, forced to navigate the mare magnum of probabilities and doubts. Those who know less, on the other hand, will fill the abyss of their ignorance with arrogance, producing simple, digestible, lethal truths.

Perhaps the trick to changing, to shedding our skin like a lobster, is to admit our radical vulnerability. Blaise Pascal, centuries ago, gave us the most beautiful and terrifying image of the human condition: man is the most fragile of all the reeds in the universe. A mere breath, a drop of vapour, a microbe is enough to shatter him. Even if the universe were to decide to collapse upon him, man could not physically resist it. But we have an immeasurable advantage: thought. The possibility of being aware of our fragility. The universe is unaware of its destructive power; man, the reed, knows it.

Some might object, taking refuge in a Leopardi-esque love of illusions, that ignorance of the tragedy of life is preferable. Yet no. Pascal builds his greatness precisely upon that very limit. And today, perhaps, we are brushing against the sharp edges of that limit. Philosophy alone is no longer enough; anthropology alone is no longer enough.

Dialogue – the true frontier – arises from the realisation that one’s own discipline is not enough.

We should begin to inhabit the places we shun: the borders, the no-man’s-lands. Gregory Bateson – biologist, anthropologist, philosopher, or whatever we wish to call those Renaissance geniuses who defy taxonomic classification – teaches us that categorisation is often a loophole. Today we ask children, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”, forcing them into watertight compartments. The risk is that we will no longer inhabit the borderlands, those places where we feel out of place, where we are strangers both to the land we come from and to the one we are heading towards. We no longer speak the language of our fathers, and we have not yet developed an ear for the language of our children. And without realising it, we begin to stammer a third language, which is the laborious sum of the two, the place where one sees the most, where one suffers the most, but where one truly lives.

The challenge today is to cultivate one’s discipline with passion, not with fanaticism. As the philosopher Armando Plebe once remarked: “When the fanatic encounters a limit, he denies it, destroys it, or destroys himself”. The passionate person, on the other hand, accepts it with goodwill. It is only the passionate person who is willing to break through the shell of their own convictions, to endure the suffering of ignorance, and to painfully shatter the comfort zones they have painstakingly built for themselves.

We need to begin to realise that we must rethink ourselves. Indeed, we say “stop and think”, not “run and think”, because one thinks better when one is still. So do not get flustered. And perhaps, at that Japanese station, watching the river flow indifferently to your haste, you may discover that what you have all your life considered to be your personal, professional and ideological identity was merely a wooden idol (cf. Tolstoy’s metaphor).

…And when the native realises that his wooden idol is not God, he has not discovered that God does not exist: he has discovered that God is not made of wood.

And much more besides.