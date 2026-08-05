GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Ismaele
2hEdited

Additional reading on the situation in Ceuta can be found on the Strategic Culture Foundation website:

- Martin Jay's Did Israel have a hand in Morocco’s Ceuta stunt? - https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/08/04/did-israel-have-hand-morocco-ceuta-stunt/

- George Samuelson's Did the Ceuta invasion simply vanish? - https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/08/04/did-ceuta-invasion-simply-vanish/

- Lorenzo Maria Pacini's Three reflections on the crisis in Ceuta and Melilla - https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/08/03/three-reflections-on-the-crisis-in-ceuta-and-melilla/

See also: https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/the-dumbest-psyops-of-all-time/

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Or, perhaps, if there is a god, it is both in, and made of, wood, as it is with all things.

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