Loam
10h

There was also at least one Spanish-flagged ship in the flotilla. The Spanish government's reaction was similar to that of Italy. The only two countries, incidentally, that sent warships supposedly to assist the flotilla if necessary. This made the non-intervention of both states even more grotesque. The warships of the "powerful" NATO turned around just when they were most needed.

So, yes: "States do not exist as political-institutional actors, nor are they legal simulacra; if anything, they are simulacra tout court, serving as an alibi for a feud between criminal gangs and business clans."

