What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 9th October 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Beyond the radically different contexts, one can recognise the recurring pattern, the invariance; which in this case is the so-called “art of government”, or rather, evading one’s responsibilities through victimhood, pseudo-ideological opposition and talk show noise. The art of government cuts across various governments and different political camps, which converge in the practice of not specifying the boundaries between what is lawful and what is unlawful. The transparency of contesting and sanctioning any wrongdoing is replaced by a generic blaming of citizens, which is used to justify undue pressure, psychological terrorism and discrimination. In the psychopandemic era [sic], a sort of virtual vaccination obligation has been built on this basis of legal and linguistic uncertainty, the implementation of which has been carried out with arbitrary instruments of civil rights restriction. Even when the vaccination obligation was apparently proclaimed by law, the farce of extorting signatures for “informed consent” continued, denying the administration of the serum to those who wanted to comply with the obligation but clearly expressed their dissent. The oxymoron of an obligation that presupposes consent was, however, endorsed and sanctified by the [Italian] Constitutional Court in its ruling 14/2023, thus creating a sort of jurisprudence based on the irresponsibility of the government and the generic culpability of the ordinary citizen. The scheme works in the opposite way to Spider-Man’s famous aphorism, because the more power you have, the more you can shift all responsibility onto others. It is no surprise that our Constitutional Court has ventured into such distortions of logical meaning, given that it had previously even reformed arithmetic, establishing that the electoral majority is not 50% +1, but 40%. “Constitutionalist” has in fact become synonymous with charlatan.

The story of the clashes between the [Italian] Meloni government and humanitarian activists sailing to Gaza followed a similar path of systematic blurring of legal and linguistic boundaries: “legality” can proclaim one thing and its opposite, and communication dispenses with syntax, so that it is possible to express oneself with intimidating interjections such as “conspiracy theorist!”, “anti-vaxxer!”, ‘Hamas!“, “7th October!”. Among the ships of humanitarian activists heading for Gaza that were boarded by the Israelis, there were three vessels flying the Italian flag, over which our government therefore had full jurisdiction. If the behaviour of the flotilla activists in international waters had constituted any kind of offence, the Meloni government, which has jurisdiction over these ships, should have intervened to prevent embarrassment and incidents with the Israeli government. If, on the other hand, there was no offence on the part of the Italian-flagged ships, they should have been protected from abuses committed by foreign governments. Instead, the “sovereigntist” government and its supporting media chose the path of generic blame, vague proclamations and evasion of responsibility; indeed, our local club of friends of genocide even hoped that Israel would act as punisher of Italian citizens.

[Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni tried, as is her custom, to exaggerate and caricature the issue, stating that our government could not have declared war on Israel. In reality, the problem is not the failure to declare war, but rather the failure to protest diplomatically, given that our [Italian] Foreign Minister [Antonio Tajani] limited himself to begging for less oppressive treatment for Italian citizens seized by Israel in international waters. As a partial excuse for Meloni and her court of miracles, it should be noted that, although most of the ships in the flotilla flew the Polish flag, the Polish government did not behave very differently from ours; yet Poland is currently a country that stands out from the rest for its machismo and nationalistic rhetoric.

Aleksandr Herzen said that nihilism is not about reducing things to nothing, but about recognising nothingness when you encounter it. States do not exist as political-institutional actors, nor are they legal simulacra; if anything, they are simulacra tout court, serving as an alibi for a feud between criminal gangs and business clans. States remain chimerical notions, but regimes still need material continuity, so power structures cannot reproduce themselves platonically as if they descended from a hyperuranium. When biopower presented itself in the form of compulsory mass healthcare, most of the public enthusiastically embraced it; now that biopower presents itself in the explicit form of genocide, it is rejected with contempt even by many politically correct squadristi. The solid core of the oligarchy is therefore the concrete thread of continuity between the various phases of biopower; as a result, [Italian President Sergio] Mattarella, who criminalised those who refused the vaccine, now treats humanitarian activists like reckless children. Today, as in the past, Mattarella’s media support comes not only from servile journalism, but above all from masterful journalism, that of [Italian presstitutes Enrico] Mentana and [Bruno] Vespa, who are not mere employees but direct representatives of the oligarchy.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment