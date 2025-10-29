What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 23rd October 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

[Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni was rightly offended by the epithet “Trump’s courtesan”, given that the term “courtesan” was often used in the past as a euphemism for “prostitute”. In reality, prostitution implies an exchange and payment (or, if you prefer a derogatory term, a bargain), while Meloni is cheering for Trump purely for free; perhaps in the hope that joining the circle of flatterers of the clown on stage at the White House will allow her to shine with reflected light. The problem is that, in the case of the bogus peace agreement in Gaza, Trump himself parasitised a public relations operation promoted by [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. The Turkish president needed to make people forget the embarrassment he had suffered a few weeks earlier due to the military agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the underlying message of which was precisely that Turkey is not a power capable of keeping Israel at bay. These public relations operations are obviously very short-lived, as Netanyahu has already resumed bombing and starving the population of Gaza. No realistic observer took “Trump’s peace” seriously, but many believed that, before resuming the genocide, Netanyahu would give Trump at least a fortnight to strut his stuff and set up a new distraction for the media (such as the upcoming charade in Budapest), in order to put Gaza back on the back burner. Instead, it is clear that Trump is not even respected as a clown.

The point is that currently, the various “leaders” all fall into the category of public relations, i.e. they are fake democracies that represent the epiphenomenon of a general process that would continue anyway by pure automatism; on “autopilot”, as Draghi said. A political phase cannot be assessed on the basis of superficial differences between so-called “leaders”, nor on the basis of external differences between the supposed “leaders” and their respective “oppositions”, or self-styled ones. According to the media narrative, Meloni and [French President Emmanuel] Macron detest each other, but this is a detail that, even if true, would be irrelevant. The two are in fact pursuing the same EU/IMF-style economic policy, i.e. shifting the tax burden from direct to indirect taxation by increasing VAT and excise duties.

Shifting taxation from income to consumption means placing a greater burden on poor taxpayers, who are unable to pass on the increased costs to someone else. But the transfer of income from the poor to the rich also follows the path of government subsidies. An article in “Le Monde” some time ago, recently reprinted by other newspapers, noted that, with Macron’s arrival in the presidency, French companies had seen a huge increase in government subsidies, which were already substantial under previous administrations. On the one hand, welfare for the population is being cut everywhere, while on the other hand, welfare for businesses is being increased; and it is precisely welfare for the rich that is ruining the state budget, without even asking businesses for precise compensation for all this aid. The article in “Le Monde” wondered what had become of liberalism and neoliberalism; perhaps a compassionate soul will sooner or later reveal to the editors of Le Monde that liberalism is like Father Christmas, i.e. it does not exist and never has existed.

In Italy, welfare measures in favour of businesses are pre-established as a kind of alibi. In fact, Meloni and [Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo] Giorgetti’s financial budget for next year allocates four billion euros in aid to businesses, justifying it as an incentive for technological innovation and ecological transition. One can certainly be sarcastic about a government led by a “sovereigntist” who gives tax breaks to banks by disguising them as tax advances, and also allows Italian banks to be increasingly controlled by US investment funds. On the other hand, Meloni seems aware of her exclusive entertainment function and that she owes her media influence to the talk show of [Italian presstitute] Bruno Vespa, who is certainly more important than she is. Trump, instead, is not as clear-headed and has not yet realised that he is just a character in a commercial.

The slogans and testimonials of welfare for the rich may change, but the goods being sold do not. Among the public relations operations, the one carried out by the spin doctors who feed Trump is certainly one of the most brilliant, as it has managed to convince much of the American public that the increase in consumption taxes, implemented through tariffs, will lead to a return of industry to the US. In reality, tariffs are simply consumption taxes and serve to offset tax breaks for businesses, which are paying less and less tax. Much of the debate on tariffs has focused on whether or not they would create inflation (which can depend on many factors), losing sight of the certain fact, namely the squeezing of poor taxpayers. Today, the US Treasury can boast $350 billion in revenue from tariffs, without specifying that this is money from American consumers.

The tax exemption of corporate profits does not replace subsidies to businesses; on the contrary, the two benefits add up. Even in the US, the welfare policies of the federal government and individual states in favour of multinationals are implemented without receiving any real compensation in terms of jobs and development. A study by Yale University found that companies benefiting from public subsidies do not even comply with labour protection laws. Among the multinationals that stand out for the amount of subsidies they receive and their mistreatment of workers is Boeing, the same multinational that manufactures the bombs that the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] drops on Gaza.

