Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Stefano Vespo, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 9th October 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

To go, by land or by sea, to reach the walls of Gaza, and attempt the unheard of, the impossible; and open those walls, and finally enter the enclosure of genocide and put an end to the stubborn and bestial massacre; they were an idea, a feeling, shared by many people.

It was realized in the project of marches by land, crossing the Sinai Peninsula, and then in the fleets that set sail from ports around the world.

Where did this idea, this deep emotion, come from? From having experienced all that evil on our own bodies; from having felt it like an open wound in our stomachs.

We felt like powerless witnesses to a ritual of blood celebrated by the governments of all the states of the world.

We did not want to plunge into the darkness towards which this act, devoid of any human light, still pushes us; we did not want to accept a world ruled by blind and brutal force, to be its accomplices: our sacrifice would have been a way to save ourselves from that darkness.

And all this happened before the shame of the extermination brought crowds onto the streets of many European capitals; before Western media propaganda, now exposed in its denialist intent, veered towards a timid concession of the reality of a genocide that had already been going on for two years and was now heading towards its horrific conclusion; before trade unions and left-wing parties seized the opportunity to gain substantial support for their demonstrations and strikes, now beyond the danger of achieving any concrete results.

But the caravans of cars that crossed North Africa ended up in Egyptian prisons; and the naval fleets that have been attempting to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza since 2010, illegally attacked in international waters, also ended their journey with arrests and expulsions; and the latest fleet had the disturbing flavor of a media distraction operation.

Paradoxical arrests and charges, perpetrated by a state that subjugates law and justice to force; but also the exploitation and manipulation of media impact have been and continue to be the banal conclusion of this yearning for good and justice.

We live in a world where even gestures of desperate generosity are impossible.

Indifference, opportunism, or open complicity, despite the crowded squares, continue to be the most widespread reactions in Italian society.

But what are the squares of our cities really full of? What demands? The squares are mainly full of discontent, mistrust, and a sense of failure. Economic malaise arising from the dismantling of the welfare state as a result of neoliberal policies; mistrust stemming from the ever-widening gap between the people and an immobilized, impotent political class tied to the interests of a very small global financial and industrial oligarchy; the failure of the promises of freedom, peace, and prosperity made by liberal societies.

To seek purity here is delusional. And the route taken by the humanitarian fleets has simply described our condition.

We are sinking into a gray torpor, into insensitivity to evil, into cynicism; and the brief visionary movement of redemption has already turned into television talk show controversy, futile verbal confrontation, distraction.

By now, the story of the last fleet [the Global Sumud Flotilla] has saturated public interest, providing entertainment that has satiated consciences with a collective and cathartic event. Now, in the satisfied silence that follows, the genocide can continue and be completed: the surviving Palestinians will be pushed towards Egypt, towards the countries of North Africa, towards the routes of illegal immigration.

The flotilla, launched into the bright Mediterranean Sea, laden with our spontaneous trust in goodness, has already run aground in the swamp of our souls.

We are now one step away from the erasure of Palestine. The protest movement has come too late, much too late.

The question we must now ask ourselves is what will happen to us after the genocide that is coming to an end. We cannot hope to shut ourselves off in our individual consciences: we are inside, steeped and permeated by a collective consciousness that makes us all guilty.

After it happens, we will all find ourselves truly in the darkness that we now sense in our depths: anything will be possible after that!

This feeling is not ethical: it is empathetic. We can feel the darkness now. We feel its anguish.

I don’t know how to explain it better: it is an inner darkness. The unquestionable certainty of the reality of darkness. It has nothing to do with depression or similar psychological states: it is a certainty that does not cause grief, but awareness.

It will be a time of naked force, in which we will lose pity even for ourselves. A time in which it will be difficult to maintain our sense of humanity, since we will be aware that we ourselves are the executioners. It will be like swallowing all the darkness into which we will plunge.

What will happen? Will we digest it or will it suffocate us?

The genocide will continue and be completed. Afterwards, I repeat, all our souls will fall into darkness. Then we will have to walk with a small light in the labyrinth, without knowing if we will find the exit.

The best among us will also have to bear the weight of collective guilt, because it will be guilt that will fuel that light, that will push us to overcome our time.

This, I repeat, in the best-case scenario: the indifferent, the collusive, the accomplices will feed this darkness, they will become part of it, they will lose themselves in it.

This is the new, profound malaise that awaits us, devoid of any sound.

That hidden part of us, as vast as the universe and as small as a grain of sand, has understood what awaits us.

