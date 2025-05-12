GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pally-Pal's avatar
Pally-Pal
7h

Well if the NSA was tapping Angela Merkel, and they were, then the AfD is ALREADY being tapped and this is a nothingburger in reality, because that info is already being shared with the German government behind the scenes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dennis hanna's avatar
dennis hanna
9h

"On the other hand, in terms of human development: 2 million inhabitants of Gaza are victims of trauma. ..., this "writer" demonstrates his education, knowledge, expertise and, of course, intellect by understanding the "facts."

Evidence:

"victims of trauma; Not!, victims of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Oh, never; never again!

dennis hanna

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture