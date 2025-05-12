Today I am providing my English translation of 3 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in all of them).

The first one was published on Friday 9th May 2025.

The Balkans on the brink of explosion

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

The situation in the Balkans is likely to explode at any moment due to escalating tensions between the Bosnian Serbs and the central government. If a civil war breaks out in Bosnia, it will affect Serbia, which is already affected by an attempted regime change led by several NGOs and supported by the EU. Meanwhile, Kosovo and Albania have signed a defence treaty with NATO member Croatia with a clear anti-Serbian and anti-Russian intent.

Serbia is targeted by the EU and Great Britain because of a foreign and economic policy that is considered too independent. Serbian leader Vucic (photo) did not implement sanctions against Russia, did not “de-risk” with China and, last but not least, decided to attend the World War II victory celebrations in Moscow, defying the “advice that cannot be refused” from Brussels.

According to Chiara Nalli, an independent researcher who has worked for more than 15 years in internationally operating financial institutions, the situation in Bosnia is “on the brink of civil war” after the police in Republika Srpska (RS), the Serbian enclave in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), prevented the federal police from arresting RS President Milorad Dodik, on whom an arrest warrant from the Bosnian prosecutor's office is pending. The EU High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, threw fuel on the fire by suspending financial aid to Dodik's party because of “secession activities”. Dodik accuses the West and the federal authorities of wanting to “decapitate” Republika Srpska, while his Prime Minister, Radovan Višković, accuses the British secret service of aiding destabilisation, with a team already sent to Bosnia.

The final target of RS destabilisation is Serbia, where an attempt at a “coloured revolution” culminated in a large demonstration on 15th March [2025], but then lost momentum. Ms. Nalli explained in a long interview with the channel “Il Contesto” (link) that the student protest, which began as “apolitical”, recently revealed its intent to bring down the government and replace it with a more EU-friendly one. This became clear when the leaders of the protest recently organised a bicycle tour from Belgrade to Strasbourg to demand EU support for their demands. Immediately afterwards, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos (Slovenia) visited Serbia, recommending that the government meet the protest demands.

According to Ms. Nalli, the majority of the population is not involved in the anti-government protests and is rather tired of the constant obstruction of institutional activities. It is therefore feared that in order to achieve their goal, i.e. to overthrow the government, the protest controllers may initiate sabotage actions.

NGOs funded by the European Commission and EU governments also play a major role in the protest, as Ms Nalli explains in an interview with EIR soon to be published. While USAID suspended its funds last January, EU funds continue to flow to the NGOs concerned, many of which share the same address in central Belgrade. Germany is the main donor, through its embassy and several foundations.

The second article that follows was published on Saturday 10th May 2025.

The world watches as the cracks in German democracy widen

Sahra Wagenknecht.

In recent months, Germany has shown a marked tendency to violate precisely those rules of democracy that it has been insistently preaching to other countries for years. Indeed, criticism of NATO's official anti-Russian narratives is branded as “Russian war propaganda”, while the two opposition parties AfD and BSW (Sahra Wagenknecht's Movement, photo) have been criminalised as “Putin's mouthpieces”. Furthermore, the government ordered German institutions not to invite Russian representatives to any of the ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a move that caused international concern, given the crucial role of the Soviet armed forces in the liberation of Germany from Nazism. Finally, public protests against the Israeli genocide in Gaza were banned because they were deemed “anti-Semitic”.

But the most shocking decision was the one announced on 2nd May [2025] by the Body for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) to classify the AfD as a “proven extreme right-wing” party, which gives that intelligence body the power to put party leaders and members under surveillance, monitoring all phone calls, e-mails, etc. The decision has been criticised by other governments (including the US government) as substantially interfering with the right to freedom of expression and monitoring political opinions. Just a coincidence? The BfV's decision came a day after an opinion poll had found the AfD overtaking the CDU/CSU, with 26% against 24%.

The involution of the German political scene proceeds in parallel with the erosion of democracy throughout the EU, almost as fast as the collapse in popularity of Brussels-imposed policies. Numerous observers condemned the decision to annul the presidential elections in Romania, after they had been won by the anti-NATO and allegedly xenophobic candidate Georgescu, who was then banned from running again. This was not enough to stop the candidate who replaced him at the head of the party, George Simion, who won the first round of the elections, which were repeated on 4th May [2025]. Hungary was notoriously under all kinds of pressure for resisting certain diktats of the European Commission. In France, Marine Le Pen, the currently most popular politician according to the polls, had her passive electoral rights taken away for five years, a ruling that could be overturned on appeal.

In Germany, the BfV report (which remains confidential) on the AfD prompted some politicians from the Green Party and the Linke, as well as other politicians, to re-launch their campaign to ban the party before the Constitutional Court. However, leading members of the CDU, including the new Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, fear that such a procedure could bring even more support for the AfD from the growing ranks of disgruntled voters and citizens.

The third and final article was published on Thursday 8th May 2025.

The Oasis Plan and the proposal for Gaza by a former Rabin advisor

The Schiller Institute and the International Peace Coalition (IPC) have launched an extraordinary mobilisation to put the Oasis Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of Palestine on the agenda of the UN Special Conference in New York on the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. Scheduled for 2nd to 4th June [2025], the conference is jointly organised by France and Saudi Arabia. As Helga Zepp-LaRouche explained at the 2nd May [2025] IPC meeting, the Schiller Institute's Oasis Plan, well known to our readers, is the “absolutely necessary ingredient” not only to solve the immediate problem of Gaza, but also to create the conditions for lasting peace and cooperation in the region.

In early March [2025], Egypt presented a more limited proposal for the reconstruction of Gaza, which was first endorsed by the Arab nations and later by the BRICS, and which would complement the more comprehensive approach outlined in the Oasis Plan. But the Arab proposal cannot work if Israel actually kicks all Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.

Ofer Bronchstein, the French envoy for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, also presented a plan to Macron. Bronchstein was a special guest at the IPC meeting on 2nd May [2025]. A former advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and a tireless peace activist with French, Israeli and Palestinian passports, Bronchstein is also president of the International Peace Forum. He believes that the Franco-Saudi initiative for a two-state solution has a good chance of success at the moment. Asked specifically about the Oasis Plan, he emphasised that, just as Rabin understood, the water issue is crucial for the region and without an agreement on it “there will be no peace”.

In May 2024, Ofer Bronchstein handed Emmanuel Macron a 67-page plan entitled Peace Differently. The plan remained confidential until a few days ago. On 5th May [2025], the author made it accessible to a few. Among the most important features, the plan includes the following:

“On the one hand, in terms of infrastructure: a seaport, the reconstruction of the airport, a 40 km railway to connect the south and north of Gaza, another 70 km line between the north of Gaza and the south of the West Bank, desalination plants and power stations. Hospitals and schools will have to be rebuilt. An industrial zone on the border between Gaza and Israel could provide employment for thousands of Palestinians. In agreement with Egypt, the exploitation of gas and oil fields off the enclave could provide a significant financial return. A territorial expansion of Gaza (45 km²) towards Sinai (60,000 km²) could be negotiated in exchange for the cancellation of part of Egypt's debt.

“On the other hand, in terms of human development: 2 million inhabitants of Gaza are victims of trauma. Deprived of their state, they will need solid and continuous support to recover and become citizens rather than refugees. An emergency basic income could be granted to ensure economic autonomy. For one year, people could receive a monthly income until they are able to reintegrate productively. This plan would obviously require international aid, which we can afford. The youth of Gaza must play a central role in building a resilient, inclusive and sustainable society”.