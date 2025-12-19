Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Glauco Benigni, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 14th November 2025.

Since modern times, the production and circulation of value have been inspired by the active presence of a sublime triad: finance (Father) – economy (Son) – currency (Holy Spirit). The production/circulation of Currency/Holy Spirit, or Prana if you prefer, is joyfully undertaken by Central Banks, which have attributed these precious powers to themselves and therefore enjoy great privileges. Among the many Central Banks in the world, there is one that is even exempt from taxation, despite having active profits, and is also exempt from supervision, as it is the “controller” of all the other central banks that matter. Obviously, its top management enjoys diplomatic immunity.

At its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland), built between 1972 and 1977 and redesigned by Italian architect Mario Botta (2017-2021), there are several underground floors and the building, a tall tower with a circular base reminiscent of the Sumerian ziggurats, has very high security features, so much so that there is a nuclear bomb shelter in the basement and tens of thousands of square metres of “vault archives”.

Its Statute states: “The Bank, its property and assets, and all deposits and other funds entrusted to it shall be immune in time of peace and war from any measure, expropriation, seizure, confiscation, prohibition or restriction relating to gold or currency”.

The message is quite clear... “We are untouchable!”

As some of you may have already guessed, we are writing about the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a supranational organisation that is recognised and acts as the “Bank of Central Banks”.

The BIS, founded almost a century ago in 1930, is now a joint-stock company whose shares can only be held by the central banks of member countries. There were 33 members in 1995, today there are 63, and their combined GDP accounts for 95% of global GDP.

The members/shareholders of the BIS are located as follows: 34 in Europe, 16 in Asia, 5 in South America, 3 in North America, 3 in Africa and 2 in Oceania. The United States is represented by two members: the US Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Central Bank of Russia is also a member of the BIS, but its membership has been suspended since March 2022 with the start of the War in Ukraine.

The main Missions of this very exclusive Club are: to cooperate between Central Banks and other monetary authorities, primarily with the International Monetary Fund [IMF], to maintain financial stability; to produce research and policy analysis on relevant monetary and financial issues; to act as an agent or trustee in international financial transactions. It also takes into account how many billion Dollars are circulating in different areas; checks that Central Banks do not exceed limits in creating money in specific sectors or regions; and organises international initiatives to enable cross-border payments.

The BIS is headed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The members of the Committee, originally the Governors of the Central Banks of the G10 countries, are now representatives of 13 countries (including Italy, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States). The Italian representative is currently Fabio Panetta, Governor of the Bank of Italy. In the past, Ignazio Visco was an influential member of the Committee.

During its seven-year term from 2010 to 2017, the Committee developed important general regulatory frameworks governing banking activities worldwide, known as the “Basel I, II and III Accords”.

As already mentioned, the collaboration between the IMF (190 governments) and the BIS (63 central banks) is very intense. The two organisations organise joint courses and seminars for banking supervisors and deal with tokenisation. Collaboration with the World Bank, on the other hand, is indirect.

Patrick Wood, financial analyst, fund manager and writer, in his book “The Iron Bank. Is BIS sovereign immunity the secret sauce behind the global coup?”, argues that the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has been one of the three “engines of globalisation”, along with the IMF and the World Bank, since 1973. Specifically, he accuses it of elitism, lack of transparency and technocracy, aimed at creating a “New International Economic Order” through policies such as Sustainable Development and the United Nations’ Agenda 21. Patrick Wood is obviously considered an important “conspiracy theorist”, as is economist and author Ronald Bernard, who claims that numerous ethically or legally dubious transactions have passed through the BIS since its foundation.

In fact, if we look at its history, we discover that the BIS made its debut in 1920 as the Commission for the Repayment of Germany’s War Debts following the Treaty of Versailles. This task proved impossible, but in October 1925 it enabled the influential Governor of the Bank of England to support the creation of a “private and eclectic ‘Club’ of central banks”. In 1929, again with the aim of German reparations for the First World War, a Committee of seven Central Banks was convened and, on the initiative of the US banker Mr Owen Young, a text was presented that formed the basis for subsequent developments. During a committee meeting in Baden Baden, the very active position of the US bankers allowed Young and J.P. Morgan Jr. to take the lead. Alberto Beneduce was present on behalf of Italy. In 1931, he was economic advisor to Benito Mussolini and in 1933 he was appointed President of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction (IRI [Italian acronym for “istituto per la ricostruzione industriale”]).

During those years, it was decided that Basel would be the headquarters and French and English would be the official languages. Over time, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic were added. The Convention and Statute were approved by the Swiss Federal Council and thus became law on 26th February 1930. The following day, the BIS was formally established in Rome. Despite its mandate, German reparations payments were first suspended and then stopped altogether, and the BIS subsequently focused on its second legal task, namely promoting cooperation between member Central Banks. In other words, in the late 1930s, it coordinated the collection of part of the gold reserves of the central banks in London and helped to transfer 23 tonnes of gold, which it held on behalf of Czechoslovakia, to the Reichsbank in Nazi Germany, thereby carrying out the most “controversial” action ever undertaken.

At the outbreak of the Second World War in September 1939, the BIS Board of Directors decided that the Bank should remain open and behave neutrally, i.e. no Board meetings were to be held for the duration of the hostilities and the Bank was to maintain an equidistant position in the conduct of its business: a choice that proved impossible because the Nazis effectively took control of the BIS.

The 1944 Bretton Woods Conference recommended its “liquidation as soon as possible”, but the BIS ultimately managed to escape the resolution. After the Second World War, therefore, the BIS had to rebuild both its reputation and its business model. During the 1960s – the heyday of the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system – the BIS once again became the venue for transatlantic monetary cooperation.

With the end of the Bretton Woods system (1971-73) and the return to floating exchange rates, financial instability came to the fore. The collapse of some internationally active banks, such as Herstatt Bank (1974), highlighted the need to improve international banking supervision. The G10 Governors created the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), which remains active.

For almost 30 years, from 1964 to 1993, the BIS provided the Secretariat for the Committee of Governors of the Central Banks of the Member States of the European Community (Committee of Governors) and produced a draft for monetary unification, which was subsequently adopted in the Maastricht Treaty (1992).

With the new century, the prevailing mission has become to design the future of digital monetary systems, suggesting a system based on currencies issued by various central banks (CBDCs), together with strong support for “overcoming” the use of cash, with the aim of increasing financial surveillance. In March 2025, the central banks of 134 countries, representing 98% of global GDP, are involved in the creation of a single global platform using Central Bank Digital Currency and Digital ID, having evaluated the launch of a national digital currency in various phases. This push towards digitalisation is supported more by developing economies (including the large BRICS countries) than by advanced economies. By 2030, there will be 15 retail CBDCs and 9 wholesale CBDCs in circulation.

In mid-2024, “Project mBridge” was presented, a multi-central digital currency platform (CBDC) shared between central banks and commercial banks. The initial promoters are the central banks of Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China and Hong Kong. The aim is to facilitate cross-border payments by eliminating high costs, low speed and operational complexity. The platform is based on a new blockchain – called “mBridge Ledger” – built to support cross-border payments and foreign currency transactions in real time, peer-to-peer.

The BIS announced a year ago (October 2024) that it was handing over the project to interested partners, including the Philippines, Indonesia, France, Italy, Korea, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Jordan and Luxembourg.

The project “is a prison planet”, says Edward Dowd, a former BlackRock executive, warning of the “ultimate control” system that is coming. “The system will collapse under its own weight, anyway. And if you know it’s going to collapse and you’re a banker, wouldn’t you want to control the new system? [Christine] Lagarde knows it’s going to collapse”.

Dowd is a former portfolio manager at BlackRock, where he managed $14 billion in investments for 10 years. “Once the Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC] is linked to all your credit cards and bank accounts, then social control can be implemented. If you have too much cash, you risk imprisonment”.

On 29th October 2025, at the end of the first day of the ECB [European Central Bank] Governing Council meeting held at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence [Italy], Christine Lagarde said: “We have reached a point where the old methods can no longer take us far”. This marks the beginning of the second phase of the digital Euro project, which will serve to prepare for the first issue planned for 2029. Cost: €1.3 billion.

Another of the BIS’s contemporary and fundamental missions is to avoid a “wild” de-dollarisation that would cause the world economy to collapse like a cardboard theatre. In this area, the BIS acts as: an observer and “cartographer” of international currency developments, collecting data, analysing trends and reporting risks; a technical/institutional facilitator, providing platforms and cooperation between central banks for alternative infrastructures to traditional USD channels; guardian of financial stability, monitoring the risks that may accompany a reduction in the use of the Dollar and proposing mitigation policies or scenarios.

According to BIS studies:

The Dollar remains largely dominant in FX markets, international debt and as a financing currency. The BIS reports that, despite geopolitical pressures, structural changes and interest in alternative systems, there are still no strong and widespread signs that the hegemony of the US Dollar is set to disappear rapidly. The BIS highlights risks related to international fragmentation, changes in payment infrastructures, and the evolution towards digital/tokenised monetary systems. These factors make the future of the Dollar “more uncertain” than stable.

For emerging and developing countries, dependence on the Dollar remains a channel of vulnerability: for example, Dollar-denominated foreign debt or foreign currency liabilities. Technological infrastructures (such as central bank digital currencies, CBDCs) and tokenisation may, in the medium term, offer alternatives or modifications to the “Dollar-centric system”.

