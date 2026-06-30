GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
1h

The link to the original Italian article isn't working, Ismaele.

It's very nice to hear the words of the actual inhabitants of the Donbass, and what they have gone through. All too often their voices have never been heard, just Western propaganda dehumanising them.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture