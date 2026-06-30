Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Eliseo Bertolasi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 28th June 2026.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Current events bring to mind the exclusive 2014 report from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk

According to a report in Komsomolskaya Pravda on 14th June [2026], the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that “Kiev is aware of the imminent loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk”, which will be followed by the loss of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban area:

“From 9th June 2026, the forced evacuation of families with children under the age of 17 from the city began. By 14th June 2026, most of the production capacity of the Kramatorsk heavy machine tool plant, as well as around 3,500 of its specialists, had been transferred to a western region of Ukraine”.

“Preparations are under way for the evacuation of other enterprises operating on high alert. These include the Novokramatorsk Mechanical Plant (NKMZ) (responsible for repairing Ukrainian armoured vehicles), the Starokramatorsk Mechanical Plant (SKMZ) (which produces artillery barrels for the Ukrainian Armed Forces) and the Energomashspetsstal plant (which supplies products to the metallurgical, shipbuilding, nuclear and other key industries)”.

On 16th June [2026], RIA Novosti reported that the town of Konstantinovka had been completely cleared of Ukrainian Armed Forces drone operators:

“Until recently, enemy drone operators were stationed in Konstantinovka, but their work there has now become too difficult. There is no regular supply line. Their operators have either been eliminated or have withdrawn north-west, closer to Alekseevo-Druzhkovka and the surrounding area,” – reported a soldier from a Russian special forces battalion codenamed “Altai”.

“Their drone operators are now forced to operate from a position further behind enemy lines, as our drones have cleared the area immediately surrounding Konstantinovka. To locate the enemy operators, we must now comb through all the green areas around Alekseevo-Druzhkovka”.

Once the town of Konstantinovka has been liberated, the Russian army will be able to launch an advance towards Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. This is the last part of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic still controlled by Kiev.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been preparing for some time to defend Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. In an exclusive comment for “aif.ru”, Russian military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk is convinced that “the battles for these cities will be long and bloody”:

“Our troops are already moving towards the outskirts of these cities, particularly in Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been preparing for war in that area since 2014. It is a fairly urbanised area, with mines and underground infrastructure that could be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for defensive purposes”.

At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance, not only southwards towards Konstantinovka, but also north of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation towards Krasnyj Liman. According to a report by RIA Novosti on 20th June [2026], the Russian Ministry of Defence published a report stating:

“Units of the 67th Motorised Rifle Division, advancing in the north-western part of the settlement (Krasnyj Liman), <…> captured five enemy strongholds and liberated 47 buildings from Ukrainian militants”.

The Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban area is considered one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ main fortified areas in Donbass and an important logistical hub: the main rail and road supply routes for Ukrainian forces pass through these towns. Taking control of the conurbation will pave the way for a further advance by Russian forces, allowing them to proceed virtually unhindered towards the Dnieper River and the Zaporizhzhia region.

Slavyansk and Kramatorsk also hold enormous symbolic significance in the war in the Donbass. Their capture will also attract massive media attention.

It all began in these two cities in April 2014

At that time, the two cities became the symbol of the great popular uprising in eastern Ukraine that was leading to the separation of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions from Kiev’s control.

The uprising was a reaction by the ethnic Russian, or simply Russian-speaking, inhabitants of those regions against the new, thoroughly Russophobic regime that had been established in Kiev following the coup d’état, the outcome of the so-called “Euromaidan”.

An account of the events of 2014

I was there, in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, and documented what happened during those frantic days of preparation for the conflict that was by then considered inevitable.

The first military resistance group took shape in the city of Slavyansk. It was called “Narodnoe Opolcene Donbassa” (Donbass People’s Militia): consisting of a few dozen men, equipped with old light vehicles, who, under the command of Igor Strelkov, occupied the city centre and the administrative buildings; they were joined by the town’s “samooborona” (self-defence force), a group that was extremely diverse in terms of the ages of its members and their weaponry (ranging from an elderly gentleman armed with a hunting rifle to a student who simply carried a pistol).

The common goal of all was to defend the city from the Ukrainian troops who were about to arrive; a few days earlier, Kiev had declared the ATO (Anti-Terroristiceskaya Operatsiya) against the Donbass regions.

Slavyansk, Narodnoe Opolcene Donbassa, 28th April 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

Slavyansk, Opolcene Militiamen, 24th April 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

The militiamen began erecting barricades and checkpoints on the main access routes to the cities. Russian flags and the first flags of the Donetsk People’s Republic – with three stripes: red, blue and black – flew from these positions. I recall there being widespread popular support for this military action; otherwise, it would not have been possible to organise such an uprising.

On 20th April [2014], the Ukrainian military attacked some checkpoints and killed four civilians; they were, quite literally, the first civilian casualties of the war in the Donbass. Their photographs were displayed at the base of the Lenin monument in Slavyansk’s central square, in front of the town hall. I remember the many people who paid their respects by laying flowers at the monument; they were not “terrorists”.

Slavyansk, the first civilian victims, 24th April 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

The town of Slavyansk was held for around three months and abandoned in early July [2014] when Strelkov’s meagre forces, overwhelmed by superior Ukrainian forces, were forced to retreat towards Donetsk.

Slavyansk and Kramatorsk were under constant threat of attack. Almost every night, troops from Kiev attacked the numerous checkpoints manned by local self-defence units. Ukrainian military helicopters were often seen flying overhead.

The two towns were surrounded and attacked by the Ukrainian army in early May [2014].

On the morning of 3rd May [2014], the entrance to Kramatorsk airport was blocked by Ukrainian troops. I approached the former SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) office, adjacent to the airport; the Ukrainian soldiers were wearing bulletproof vests, were well-equipped and had their faces covered with balaclavas.

That afternoon, the pro-Russian militia in Kramatorsk was ready to defend the city against a possible assault by forces from Kiev. To prevent the advance of Ukrainian armoured vehicles, the militiamen set fire to buses parked on the main road leading to the city centre, thereby creating a solid barrier and a thick screen of smoke and fire.

Kramatorsk, 2nd May 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

The sirens blared to warn civilians of the imminent attack, urging residents to stay indoors. Ignoring this advice, people took to the streets alongside the militiamen, saying: “This is our city; we are ready to defend it to the end”.

As an eyewitness to the events, I can confirm that, contrary to reports in the Western media – which were simply parroting Kiev’s press releases – civilians were not being used as human shields; on the contrary, they were supporting the Opolcene militiamen.

Kramatorsk, Townhall, 2nd May 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

Kramatorsk, 2nd May 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

Kramatorsk, Opolcene militiaman, 2nd May 2014 © Eliseo Bertolasi

In the days that followed, I managed to get past the checkpoint and reach Donetsk, where at that time you could still buy a train ticket to travel to Kiev without any problems. I counted no fewer than eight checkpoints between Kramatorsk and Donetsk, all strictly manned by heavily armed Ukrainian soldiers with their faces covered by balaclavas. It was only on my third attempt that I finally managed to reach my destination in the station forecourt in Donetsk. It was an epic feat.

Eliseo Bertolasi, Slavyansk, 29th April 2014

War until the last Ukrainian

According to the magazine “Topwar”, a force of around 100,000 men, including reserves, is currently concentrated in this sector: by way of comparison, this is on a scale comparable to that of a large Soviet combined army during an offensive at the end of the Great Patriotic War. Between the two sides lies a multi-layered field defence, complete with fortifications, anti-tank weapons and drones of all kinds. The front line is continuous and the advance is measured by strips of forest.

The geography is identical to that of 2014: the same urban area, the same Severskij Donets River as a natural boundary to the north, but that is where the similarities end. Whereas in 2014 a single day could be decisive due to the fall of a single checkpoint or a well-planned attack on the barricades, now it will be a long and bloody pitched battle.

Having now lost all sense of reality, and indifferent to the terrible human losses suffered by his army, Zelensky – with the sole aim of remaining in power at any cost – is delaying the inevitable end of the conflict.

Various figures are circulating regarding Ukraine’s actual casualties; according to the Czech website “General News”, based on leaks from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ digital database, the Ukrainian army has already lost 1,721,000 soldiers, including those killed and missing: 118,500 in 2022, 405,400 in 2023, 595,000 in 2024 and a record 621,000 in 2025. The loss of territory is also catastrophic.

This is particularly evident in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban area, where some 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers are reportedly already surrounded, without ammunition, food, water or medical assistance.

The number of personnel in these units has already fallen below the critical threshold of 20%. Forced mobilisation cannot make up for the losses.

Ukraine’s reserves of mobilised men have already been reduced by 50%. Zelensky has ordered 35,000 men to be sent to the front every month. Casualties are being covered up; if they were truly modest, as the Ukrainian government claims, Zelensky would not have expanded the cemeteries. In May [2026], he signed a law establishing new cemeteries in every region of Ukraine; existing cemeteries are already overcrowded.

The cemetery north of Kiev is full, and the burial of civilians is prohibited at the Novogorodskoe Cemetery in Odessa; this applies to all regions.

Ukraine is doomed, but for the Ukrainian leadership, which is indifferent to human losses, the fight must continue until the very last Ukrainian.

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