THE BRITANNIA CREW LANDS AGAIN IN EX-ITALY WITH FURTHER EXECUTIVE ORDERS

King Charles III (standing) and Italian President Sergio Mattarella sitting at his left.

The Windsors' visit to Italy is taking place these days. Our country has provided a sumptuous reception. Hordes of pundits are pouring their hearts out to make the event of the highest interest in a country where the problems are other and more serious. The meeting does not have a tourist aspect, as the British propaganda elaborated in the brisk and dangerous offices and departments of the infamous Tavistock Institute in full swing after the Second World War would have us believe.

Carefully prepared for several months beforehand, the British covert operation is not even a friendly event. Despite the bombastic joint declarations, England and Italy are not equals. Our country [Italy] is treated as a subordinate satellite and as a launch pad for the control of the Mediterranean. Nothing more. An arrogant position that I have described in a previous article. How can one be friends with such a haughty and arrogant nation that has always treated us as servants and that has been the author of Italy's economic and social ruin, even with the immoderate use of attacks with hundreds of deaths on Italian soil?

It gives one pause to reflect on the timing. We are in the midst of the economic storm between Europe, the USA, China, Russia, the Asian countries, Africa shaken by regional conflicts for the plundering of raw materials. which has all the contours of a gigantic play staged to allow immense speculative buying operations of massive securities in free fall on the world stock exchanges.

The Anglo-American doctrine towards Italy has not changed one iota. This doctrine continues to maintain that ex-Italy must be kept firmly and harshly under-steered. It must not take any initiatives, especially economic ones, that could harm Anglo-Saxon trade in the world. Its geographic position is delicate and control must be multiplied with a preventive presence to discourage any “leap forward” by a section of the Italian political class not exactly prone to Anglo-American, Maltese, Australian, New Zealand and Canadian world theology. The obsessive control of the peninsula is a mantra created and spread by Churchill and perfected by Kissinger. A condominium to the detriment of the former Italy exists and exists, managed directly by England and the USA.

What can be said about the frenzied succession of 68 governments headed by 31 heads of government? Our country must not have institutional stability. It was President Cossiga, a former university professor of constitutional law, who pointed out - totally alone - that Italy's fundamental charter was constructed in such a way as to prevent our country from having stable governability and a continuity of political direction supported by proper economic planning. The lack of effective economic planning was denounced several times by economist Giorgio Ruffolo and his epigones, all of them admirably, continuously ignored and isolated in the limbo of irrelevance.

Italy's permanent instability, which persists from the post-war period to the present day, is no accident. It is the consequence of a constitutional charter engineered by the Anglo-Americans to make the peninsula continuously ungovernable, rendering it incapable of implementing a medium/long-term geopolitical plan. The heaviest consequences were:

the lack of economic planning called for in vain by the economist Giorgio Ruffolo; the lack of economic policy to renew technologically backward industrial sectors in time; the lack of controls to repress corruption and the export of capital implemented with the shrewd use of the eight mafias operating in our territory; the lack of controls on massive tax evasion, with the complicity of the national banking system and its control bodies; failure to eliminate the persistence of economic and social dualism between north and south that facilitated the supply of cannon fodder of cheap labour from the south destined for the technologically backward factories of the north with low wages, with weak domestic demand offset by strong exports.

The boom of Italian rag-tag capitalism was sustained by the slave economy of arms imported from the south, as was also the case in mighty Germany with the recruitment of over eight million Turks paid starvation wages, together with the annexation of eastern Germany considered as our south and with Germans savagely exploited.

We were then told - with the complicity of the trade unions and the so-called “progressive” forces - that the social massacre of massive internal migration had been the basis for the economic leap of the former Italy with the slogan of the “economic boom”. A propaganda theology relaunched thousands of times on countless occasions by the “study offices” of all the so-called “social partners”. Except for sporadic cases, no one has investigated in depth the terrorist attitudes used by factory owners to break workers' resistance, including the despicable phenomenon of the “yellow unions”, the physical elimination of workers, selective arrests, etc. I would also and especially remember one entrepreneur who had taken a different path with his employees using infirmaries, libraries, and crèches inside the factory. For these reasons and for daring to buy an American typewriter factory, he was murdered with a long spray of cyanide while travelling on the train. The oleographic narrative of film productions on the subject spread the fairy tale of death by heart attack.

Everything that has been described and recalled is intended to prompt readers to ask themselves a fundamental question: what did the House of Windsor really come to do in the former Italy? A house that intentionally and methodically damaged our country? Most probably, did the Windsors land in order to once again impose new orders of such ruthless content against the Italian population that the possibility of a dense series of popular uprisings to be brutally suppressed, perhaps by the renewed European army, was feared? It is highly probable that ex-Italy, after having acted as a guinea pig for the collective experiment of psychovairuss, may now become the first battleground for the new European army with the aim of violently repressing the squares in order to make them accept the new harassment and more extensive looting emanating from these hand-worn orders, to verify that the vassal ex-Italian people have understood the message properly.

The aforementioned family has long been under the crosshairs of the world's masonic powers unhappy with their stewardship and the manner in which they are disposing of the remnants of their vast world empire methodically built on hundreds of millions of deaths from starvation, wars, raids, famine. Few have pointed out the role of the Duke of Kent [Prince Edward] as bankrupt commissioner standing next to the widowed Queen [Elizabeth II]. Even the most accredited and careful observers have turned a blind eye.

This visit is most probably a repetition of the [meeting onboard the] yacht Britannia owned by the House of Windsor and not by Great Britain. In what capacity did they first come to our country on 2nd June 1992?. In the two days before, the British king landed with the royal aircraft in Italian skies.

On 2nd June 1992, our country, already unashamedly subservient, totally lost its sovereignty and became a veritable banana-state. Since that date, ex-Italy has never recovered, demonstrating the total uselessness and cynicism of entire generations of politicians, industrialists, bankers, controllers, judges, etc., whose assessment of their lack of commitment is without appeal.

Today, all these wrongs and all the abuses of this warmongering and predatory people against the former Italy are forgotten: why?

Under what title do they return these days carried by plane and received as if they were the sovereigns of the world to whom the servile and submissive Italians kiss the slipper? The fact remains that this “visit” to the submissive and prone peninsula is their last appeal granted to them by the World High Command. Then, there will be eclipse and a probable, long and painful civil war in Italy. But these will be considered “collateral damage”.

For the sake of the record, I must say that I am admired for the spectacular and synchronised ability of all the sources of information to dodge mention of the less noble and more imperialistic-commercial motives of the House by operating a perfect ablation of all historical events and hostile actions against our country!

Does this “visit” to the Italian colony constitute a last attempt by the Windsors to climb the difficult slope of the decline decreed by the world powers that have put them in charge?

Very soon we will know everything.... Or almost!

The Welfare Society is lost: between Freemasonry and Satanism

POLITICAL CORRUPTION MIRRORS SOCIAL CORRUPTION, THE REFLECTION OF VOTERS WHO HAVE ABANDONED VALUES.

Anyone who thinks the title is hyperbole has not analysed the ideology that has permeated society for decades, with an acceleration in the last two decades. This ideology is embodied in a way of thinking, feeling and acting; imbued with the spirit of a certain type of literature, shows, public celebrations and, in general, the woke subculture that permeates everything across the board, protected by ad hoc laws that have been enacted in recent times. It is not essential to wear an “apron” or attend lodge meetings to be imbued with the spirit of Freemasonry, nor is it necessary to make an explicit pact to sell one's soul to the devil. The practice of Evil does not require an explicit commitment, although it does imply a tacit pact of intention, very powerful on an energetic, emotional and spiritual level, which manifests itself in actions and attitudes; in short, in a relativistic and equidistant behaviour towards the objective values of life. In short, it means accepting the slogans of the dark side and the vices of the soul, as opposed to the practice of virtue and the righteous path.

Although there is a growing openness towards Freemasonry, with Freemasons themselves making their public acts known, for many it is still a subject shrouded in mystery or something non-existent and semi-legitimate. For others it is a serious and respected society that leads humanity to liberation, as opposed to the Church. Nothing could be further from the truth. Both assumptions are false. As false as Freemasonry itself, which, with its seductive arts, has been able - and continues to be able - to deceive people of goodwill who seek the good of society and the state.

This secret society has always been involved in active politics and has even infiltrated the Church. How much damage this destructive sect has done to the Church! It should be made clear that, contrary to the opinion of some relativists, the Church and Freemasonry are incompatible and irreconcilable, since the latter denies the divinity of Jesus, as was explained in the first part of this article. In the bull “In eminencia”, Pope Clement XII forbade membership of Freemasonry under pain of excommunication, and seven other popes have done the same, including John Paul II.

Many events of decisive importance in world history were conceived within the ranks of Freemasonry: the French, American and Russian revolutions, the independence of the nations of Central and South America - preceded by bloody wars -, Nazism or the collapse of the Spanish Empire and the Black Legend are a few examples. The history of the United States cannot be understood without the role of Freemasonry. A country that emerged from nowhere and, after having exterminated the Indians and decimated them with plagues, within two centuries would govern the fate of the world, thanks to its Freemason presidents and the help of Masonic governments, including those of France and Spain.

In 1783, the Count of Aranda, Masonic minister to Charles III [of Spain], sent the king a secret report on America, referring of course to the United States, from which we extract these words:

This federal republic started as a pygmy, so to speak, and needed the support and strength of two powerful powers like Spain and France to achieve its independence. The day will come when it will be a giant, a fearsome colossus over there. At that point it will forget the benefits it received from the two powers and will only think about its expansion. [...] In a few years we will see with great pain the threatening existence of the colossus of which I speak. The first step of this power, when it becomes great, will be to seize the Floridas to dominate the Gulf of Mexico. Having made it difficult for us to trade with New Spain in this way, it will aspire to the conquest of this vast empire, which it will not be able to defend against a formidable power, established on the same continent and bordering it.

The clairvoyant faculty of the Count of Aranda is curious.

Freemasons present themselves as defenders of humanism, justice and freedom, in opposition to the Church's “pressure” on individuals, especially in certain dark periods. But many of those who join their ranks often end up disillusioned, like the great Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos who, after learning the details and actions of the sect, wrote these enlightening words around 1910:

A vicious and sinister sect has sought in our days to return men to their primitive barbarism, to dissolve the bonds of all society as illegitimate and to envelop all the principles of natural, civil and religious morality in a chaos of absurdity and blasphemy. Such a system was the consequence of the pride of a few impious men, who, hating all submission and giving a colour of humanity to their anti-social and anti-religious ideas, enemies of all religion and sovereignty and, conspiring to involve in the ruin of altars and thrones all institutions, all social virtues, have declared war on all liberal and charitable ideas, on all honest and pure sentiments. Humanity is constantly on their lips, and the hatred and desolation of the human race secretly rages in their hearts.

This text, written two centuries ago, is particularly relevant today, when an aggressive and global secularism is trying to impose itself on society.

Freemasonry today is imbued with the spirit of the Luciferian Albert Pike. This evil character, who served as leader of the Ku Klux Klan, internalised the Gnostic ideology expressed by the Kabbalists, the Manicheans and pre-Christian and Mithraic paganism. It emphasised the worship of nature, particularly the Sun, and established Lucifer as the bringer of light, personified in Baphomet.

It is clear that, throughout history, the Gnostics have reappeared in a more or less veiled manner or in various guises, and there have been influential figures at the service of this ideology that currently permeates not only the relevant events in world politics, but also the most basic aspects of our daily lives. Today, the Gnostic spirit is present in modern Freemasonry and in the sects sponsored by the Illuminati, such as the Bilderbergers and other groups, the true architects of the new society or, in other words, the New World Order.

And why do these sects hate the Church? The Church has been persecuted from the beginning. The foundation of Catholicism is the teachings of Christ, available to all in the Gospels and other readings learned in childhood. In the face of the Gnostic fallacy that only the elect are saved or those who attain knowledge, according to the Gnostics, Kabbalists and Freemasons, Christ tells us that all men are equal and that all can be saved by following his message. Catholicism is a liberating religion, in theory and in practice.

We wanted to make this brief statement on the sects of early Christianity, starting with the Gnostics, in order to make the phenomenon of Freemasonry, the current New Age sects and groups, and aggressive secularism, which is in fact an occult Satanism, increasingly daring in its manifestations, more understandable.

To conclude these brief comments, I quote the apt words that John Paul II wrote in 1994 in his book Crossing the Threshold of Hope:

A separate issue is the revival of ancient Gnostic ideas. We should not delude ourselves into thinking that this movement will lead to a renewal of religion. It is only a new way of practising gnosis, that is, that state of mind that, in the name of a profound knowledge of God, ends up distorting His word, replacing it with words that are only human. Gnosticism has never disappeared from the sphere of Christianity, but has always coexisted with it, sometimes in the form of philosophical currents, more often in religious or para-religious forms, with a decisive divergence, even if sometimes undeclared, from what is essentially Christian.

In case there is any doubt.