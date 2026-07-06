Today I am providing my English translation of an article, originally in Italian and first published on AnotherWorld.network and then ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 29th May 2026. The original title is “Vannacci and the catalyst cycle: how the system creates its own opponents”. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

Every political system undergoing a crisis of legitimacy produces, with the precision of an industrial mechanism, the figure we shall call the “catalyst”: someone who channels the accumulated mistrust, transforms it into electoral energy, and returns it to the system in a usable form. Vannaccism — the political phenomenon built around the figure of General Roberto Vannacci, Member of the European Parliament, founder of [the party] Futuro Nazionale, a man in the right uniform at the right time — is the 2026 Italian edition of a script that has been repeated for decades with cosmetic variations but an unchanged structure.

Understanding why it works, on whom it works and, above all, what purpose it serves requires looking at the phenomenon from the angle its supporters never consider: that of its track record.

Pierre Poujade rallied small French traders against taxes and modernity in the immediate post-war period; Jean-Marie Le Pen rallied veterans and those nostalgic for the past from 1972 onwards; Umberto Bossi mobilised the productive North [of Italy] against “thieving Rome”; Beppe Grillo rallied the disillusioned from all parties in the digital “Vaffa” square. Each of these figures tapped into a real crisis, gave voice to legitimate frustration, and – once their promises had run their course and their contradictions had been absorbed – handed their electorate over to a style of governance that was essentially identical to the very one they claimed to be fighting against. Movimento 5 Stelle [Italian for Five Star Movement] governed with the Lega, then with the PD, then with [Mario] Draghi: the trajectory serves as a textbook example.

Vannacci occupies the same functional role but with an added value that his predecessors did not possess to the same extent: his uniform. Thirty years’ career in the special forces, command of Col. Moschin, the Folgore Brigade, Task Force 45 in Afghanistan, and the Italian contingent in Iraq. The uniform transforms bar-room punditry into strategic analysis, resentment into discipline, and idle chatter into the agenda. It is a powerful semiotic multiplier, and the Italian publishing market has demonstrated this with the usual brutality of the figures: hundreds of thousands of copies of a self-published book on YouCanPrint — a self-publishing service offering print-on-demand, an industrial-scale operation accessible to anyone with a manuscript and a network — sold for the same reason that the Pope’s calendars sell: not for the content, but for the symbol on the cover.

[Vannacci’s book] Il mondo al contrario contains nothing that is structurally anti-establishment. The chosen targets — homosexuals, immigrants, feminists, environmentalists — are all peripheral: horizontal antagonists, never vertical ones. The master remains exactly where he is; it is the neighbour with the wrong ideas who is singled out as the problem. This is the classic mechanism of horizontal conflict: keeping the underdogs busy fighting amongst themselves whilst the ruling class governs undisturbed. The fact that the text is written with a certain rhetorical skill — Vannacci is no novice; he has three degrees and speaks six languages — does not alter its function; if anything, it makes it more effective, because it makes it seem like a well-reasoned argument rather than a conditioned reflex.

This is precisely why it has such a hold over the very young. A generation with no memory of past betrayals — bearing no scars from the time of Movimento 5 Stelle in government, having not witnessed the Lega’s transformation from a protest party into a governing party, and not having seen Bossi stumble over his son’s expense claims — is encountering, for the first time, a political offering that seems less hypocritical than the others because it has not yet had time to prove itself to be just as hypocritical. Something new is always credible as long as it is new. The May 2026 polls place Futuro Nazionale at between four and five per cent, with support flowing almost entirely from the Lega, which is in freefall; but rallies and conferences reveal something more interesting than the polls: young men and women turning up alone or in small groups, captivated by the uniform, by the certainty, by the promise of a comprehensible order in a world that is not.

The catalyst does not threaten the system: it serves it. It channels mistrust, neutralises it through the ballot box, and returns the disillusioned electorate to the next cycle, ready for the next round. The most revealing biographical detail of the Vannacci phenomenon is also the least discussed. Somalia, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, Libya: there is not a single mission in the general’s curriculum that falls outside the NATO sphere. For thirty years, Vannacci has carried out the military agenda of Atlanticism with distinction: he has commanded elite units in the Western bloc’s wars, served as Chief of Staff of NATO Special Forces in Afghanistan, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by the US Army for his contribution to the campaign against ISIS in Iraq. The Bronze Star is a US military medal: the critic of the global order wears it on his chest.

Then, since December 2020, he has been military attaché at the Italian embassy in Moscow — an institutional, governmental role, anything but dissident, which nevertheless feeds the pro-Russian narrative his electorate needs. The mechanism is elegant: a career in the service of Atlanticism provides credentials of competence; his posting in Moscow provides credentials of independence. Both are true on a biographical level; neither is what it seems on a political level.

Criticism of the European Union, a staple of his campaign speeches, always stops one step short of the dangerous threshold: the point at which one would have to name the entity that built the European Union, financed it and used it as a tool to contain its member States. Saying that the EU does not work is easy, highly applauded and harmless; saying that it is a construct serving American interests is a different conversation altogether, one which the general decorated with the Bronze Star has never been willing to enter into.

There is a simple empirical test to distinguish genuine opposition from functional opposition within the Western political system: one’s stance on Israel. Any political force that exceeds a certain threshold of scale and visibility — that is, one that enters the sphere of media and financial legitimacy — ends up kissing that wall. Germany’s AfD, Marine Le Pen in her presentable guise, Viktor Orbán when dealing with Washington: the script never changes. Vannacci is no exception; his rallies reveal no clear stance on Israel, despite the double standard regarding Russia being one of the most frequently raised topics. Consistency stops exactly where it is convenient for it to stop.

This is the price of admission to legitimacy, and those who pay it do so either consciously or out of an instinctive calculation honed over a thirty-year career within structures that know that price all too well. The stance on Israel is a signature on the contract.

Futuro Nazionale was built, by the explicit declaration of its founder, as a party with a top-down structure: those who join must adhere fully; the leader decides and the others comply, because — as Vannacci says — when everyone decides, no one decides. The language of authoritarianism is presented as organisational efficiency; submission as consistency; the lack of an internal democratic structure as a strategic virtue. It is precisely the model which, when applied to the State rather than a party, goes by another name.

The grassroots network underpinning this structure stems largely from groups that organised themselves during the pandemic: local committees, informal circles, networks of civic resistance that for years built up social capital and then handed it over to the first available political vehicle with the right aesthetic. The mechanism is the same as that of the 5 Stelle between 2008 and 2012, with one important structural difference: back then, the network arose spontaneously and was subsequently co-opted; here, the co-opting was pre-emptive, swifter and more deliberate on the part of those managing it.

But what purpose does Vannaccism serve, and for whom? It clearly serves to harness mistrust of the traditional political system before it turns into something more difficult to manage. It serves to channel the anger of young people who do not vote — or who are voting for the first time — into a vessel that has the aesthetics of rupture and the substance of continuity. It serves to keep criticism of the EU separate from criticism of the Atlantic order that produced it. It serves to prepare the electorate for militarism — for its normalisation, for its aesthetic appeal — at a time when pressure for military spending and the rhetoric of the ‘front line’ are intensifying across Europe.

This last point deserves attention. The general’s rhetoric — the iron fist, discipline, the chain of command, sacrifice as a virtue — is not a folkloric element of the character: it is his most precise prospective function. When the system needs to send someone to the front, it will need someone who has already made it desirable. In this, the uniform is the message.

The system, in short, does not fear Vannaccism. It has already incorporated him into the cycle; it is watching him grow with the calm assurance of those who know the script, and is waiting for the moment when the catalyst will have fulfilled his role as a gatherer and move on to that of a deliverer. It has always been this way. The packed hall, the sixteen-year-olds, the post-pandemic local branches: all material already seen, already used, already returned. The cycle has never been interrupted.

SOURCES [all in Italian]

Wikipedia, “Roberto Vannacci” — it.wikipedia.org

Virgilio Notizie, “Chi è il generale Roberto Vannacci: carriera militare”, agosto 2023 — virgilio.it

Il Messaggero, “Vannacci, chi è l’ex generale: la vita, la carriera militare e politica”, febbraio 2026 — ilmessaggero.it

Col Moschin, “Ambasciata Mosca: Gen. Vannacci è il nuovo Addetto Militare”, febbraio 2021 — colmoschin.it

Ipsos / Corriere della Sera, sondaggio politico, 1 maggio 2026 — ipsos.com

L’Unità, “Vannacci costruisce il suo Futuro Nazionale: le regole da monarca assoluto”, maggio 2026 — unita.it

Newsroom Italia, “Futuro Nazionale supera i 50 mila iscritti”, maggio 2026 — newsroom24.it

MasterX IULM, “Futuro Nazionale nel quadro politico italiano”, aprile 2026 — masterx.iulm.it

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