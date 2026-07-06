GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

Authoritarianism, Israel, homophobia and all the other scapegoated should be red lines. I hope Italy doesn't elect this guy.

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Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
1h

Thank you Ismaele. This up close description of the narcissist/catalyst/sociopath by Caitlin is worth pairing with this excellent wake up article. It's the youth in their naivete and so many doors being closed to their future who are most at risk. And "normal" people are simply more trusting until they've had an unpleasant experience or two.

I shared your article of the "catalyst" at the collective level on her Substack as well.

https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/manipulators-do-not-use-language?r=1edhoq&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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