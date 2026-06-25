GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loon's avatar
Loon
3h

In short feudalism.

Your vote is for a TV show of entertainment stripped of your sincere concerns and hopes.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
19m

tl;dr: Rich people control the European continent via a feudal mechanism.

See how much easier that was?

The actual mechanisms are explained by reference to terms like "ordoliberalism" - whatever the hell that is.

This is what you get from academics - a complete inability to speak in whatever common tongue they were raised in.

It all boils down to the same thing as I've been saying:

Modern society is exactly the same as feudal society - in whatever society. You have "kings" - the government of every country - you have corporate "robber barons" - and you have "peasants" - everyone else.

This is the hierarchical social primate model. You have the "alpha", then you have "wannabe alphas", then you have "betas." Occasionally you get a "prober" or an "omega", which correspond to the "scientist" and the "deviant".

Anthropologists figured all this out long ago.

The problem is: you can't change it because it's built-in to your genetics resulting from your evolution. Human conceptual processing can't overcome it because the human split brain allows the emotional centers to overrule the cognitive processing centers.

The only alternative is to alter the human brain to resolve the problem.

Which won't be done because humans will die before altering their identity.

Worse, as a result of the so-called "civilization" the primates have built and the weapons technology that has been developed, when it all comes crashing down, it's likely to be a civilizational collapse and possibly an extinction event.

And if you're following the news, Russia just declared it is preparing for war with Europe and the United States, as a result of all the bluster from NATO about preparing for war with Russia.

Straight out of the monkey troop playbook: any monkeys not part of our troop are a threat to resource management and our identity and must be killed.

So the only focus for individual "probers" and "deviants" is to figure out a way to survive the collapse of civilization after the inevitable nuclear WWIII.

This is what I'm trying to figure out in "The Five Essentials".

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