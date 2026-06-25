Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Arturo Re, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 19th May 2026. (All emphasis mine).

Warning: although the topic is interesting, the writing style of this author makes this article difficult to read! (It was hard for me to read the original in Italian and translate it into English, due to heavy use of parenthetical clauses - proceed at your own risk).

In general, the European Union is governed as follows:

As a form of indirect executive power (operating through formal intermediary institutions);

Where real power is exercised by certain urban elites and a certain upper middle class;

Largely concentrated in: 1. Northeastern France; 2. the “Benelux” region; 3. to northwestern Germany;

Which operate through coordination within institutions such as the European Chamber of Industry, the various sector-specific Eurochambers, etc., and other similar institutions, some at even more back-office levels, which in practice effectively dominate the actual governance of the EU from behind the scenes;

Given that the European Parliament is a television spectacle, as it lacks any actual and real legislative power, all real power lies with these chambers and financial institutions, of which, front-office bodies, such as the European Commission – despite the vote on proposed candidates to select it, carried out in Parliament (by ignorant people who do not even understand these matters, and who have no real structural partisan interest) – are in fact an expression of those interests and those groups (thus effectively making the EU a governance structure of indirect executive power);

The real power, therefore, lies in the way these chambers of high-level sectors and power brokers operate in tandem with the European Central Bank, which is an institution rooted essentially in neoclassical capitalism (though in dominant countries like Germany it manifests as their local ordoliberal variant): which manages, through economic and macroeconomic policies based on absolute monetarism, austerity, the need to bring revenue from public debt interest payments in various States into the black, etc., effectively becomes a tyranny over how many resources and how much liquidity the formal executive governments of various states can allocate. Why? Because they must pursue the interests of that narrow circle of the upper patriciate and upper bourgeoisie that controls all such institutions and mechanisms, which reasons in the most absolute terms of neoclassical capitalism;

Finally, various groups of the upper middle class and urban patriciates in the various nation-states, as in the Italian case, are locally integrated into the network of this system, accepting the deindustrialization and the dissolution of the complete cycles of domestic market capitalism, along with a profound productive reconfiguration in non-dominant member countries, the erosion of the capacity of local executive powers to allocate State resources, and mass immigration, which on the one hand exerts downward pressure on working-class wages and on the other affects the social cohesion of the national body, in order to preserve the instrumental order of dominant neoclassical capitalism: in practice, within individual States, such as Italy, “colonial” local elites are consolidating, elected and elevated, effectively transformed into proxies of a Franco-German and Benelux cartel of the upper middle class and urban patriciate that, in practice, exercises its hegemony over the European Union.

In practice, the vast majority of EU member States, including Italy, are governed by elevated local oligarchic elites who act as proxies on behalf of the dominant Franco-German-Benelux elites, consolidating and entrenching themselves in power, and who behave as local figures not unlike – due to structural dynamics – from “compradors,” “venditores” [Latin for “sellers”], and “cotton merchants”. All the subjugated States are progressively deprived of autonomous strategic industries and the capacity to exercise real executive power over the allocation of their own resources, and are progressively relegated to a service sector based on tourism and services, or to a primary agricultural sector and a limited, second-tier industry, no longer possessing an autonomous national capitalism, but instead producing on the basis of import-export cycles dependent on external production chains. In essence, Italy, once among the leading Western industrial powers, has been reduced to a development model not unlike what, until a few decades ago, would have been defined as an African neocolonial economic model.

This is also evident from other key data. It is no coincidence that, in the period from 1989 to 1992/93, Italy’s average total manufacturing output corresponded, at a minimum, to 5.5% of the global total and, at most, to 5.9% of the global total. As of today, 2026, Italy accounts for only 1.2% of total manufacturing output at the lower end, while at the upper end it reaches a maximum of 1.7% of global total manufacturing output.

These are levels comparable to what, in the post-World War II era, was referred to as the so-called “Third World.” India in 1947, or China in 1949, had these average percentages of just over 1% of total global manufacturing output.

Alongside this, however, Italy has also become the 4th largest exporter in the world without having a full-cycle domestic industry or market! This is typical of what, in the 19th and 18th centuries, was associated with States that chose subordinate positions in the global order and organized themselves internally around narrow oligarchies dedicated to exporting primary sector products, especially agricultural and foodstuffs, in a surviving industry that remained tied to the production of semi-finished goods (at most, within an import-export cycle), is firmly subject to a classical and Manchesterian economic model (the precursors from which neoclassical capitalism developed).

This was, in essence, the position and economic structure that the Southern states of the United States in the first half of the 19th century, and subsequently the Confederate States of America (CSA), presented under their cotton oligarchy, tobacco, and flax industries, oriented toward exports, and fully integrated into a model of classical and Manchesterian capitalism (and would have become neoclassical had they continued to exist after the 1870s).

Ordoliberalism, a variant – albeit a dirigiste one – of neoclassical capitalism, exists in practice in Germany, or at most in the “Benelux” (and perhaps among certain French interests), within that world of their upper bourgeoisie and urban patriciate, which finds expression in the chambers of commerce and the European Central Bank, and uses the EU solely to serve its own interests.

It is no coincidence that, within the EU, the only industry that holds out – though even there it is in decline due to the parameters of globalization and the WTO [World Trade Organization] – thanks to these parameters of dominance is precisely that of this partially “French” and above all “Benelux-German” cartel.

Therefore, for all other national systems, such as Italy – subject to these local “neo-colonial” elites (oligarchies that rule the various local States with an iron fist), a connecting link in the coordination of the interests of the upper bourgeoisie and the urban patriciates “of Flanders” (understood in a broad sense), which in fact dominate the EU – this union manifests itself structurally, from a macroeconomic and political economy perspective, with a configuration analogous to that which characterized the CSA.

Essentially, excluding the industrialized and ordoliberal areas of northwestern Germany and Flanders, as well as former Warsaw Pact countries such as Poland or Hungary – where German capitalists dominate through their local industrial relocations – for the vast majority of States, and first and foremost for Italy, the European Union is governed by the same mindset and economic model as the historic Confederate States of America (CSA).

Another similarity, albeit a superficial one, is that in the historical context of the Confederate States of America (CSA), there was the presence of slave labor imported en masse from Africa (and socially and ethnically distinct from the indigenous white population). Whereas in the EU, the phenomenon of importing masses of immigrants from non-European areas, including Africa, dominates. The structural parallel is evident. Both systems are based on the supply of a labor force distinct from the native population. Furthermore, these economic models are export-oriented, aimed at the destruction of the domestic market, and embedded within a classical/Manchesterian/neoclassical capitalist order.

Therefore, the major evident structural and physical parallels between the EU and the CSA are:

Rejection of interclassist and intersectoral national-developmentalist models of capitalism, with the direct executive branch holding supremacy over the State central bank , in the tradition of Alexander Hamilton and Henry Charles Carey. That is, the rejection of models oriented toward the development of domestic productive capacity, industrial protectionism, and organic integration between economic sectors and social classes. Instead, there is a simultaneous affirmation of the systemic prevalence of classical capitalism, the Manchesterian paradigm of laissez-faire, and subsequent elaborations of neoclassical capitalism, characterized by the centrality of market equilibrium, capital mobility, and monetary discipline. This framework is described as traceable, in a comparatively different form but structurally similar in terms of the general economic-political approach, both in the architecture of the European Union and, historically, in the Confederacy of the States of America (CSA).

Whereas, in the historical case of the Confederate States of America (CSA), there was mass slave labor imported from Africa, in the contemporary context of the European Union, there is the mass importation of immigrant workers from Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, etc. In both configurations, comparatively, the workforce is imported en masse from abroad and is ethnically distinct from the native population (the European nations in Europe, and whites in North America). It assumes a structural role within export-oriented economic systems embedded in a logic of classical and Manchesterian capitalism, or even in their subsequent evolutions, such as neoclassical capitalism (as well as in the neoliberal and ordoliberal variants of the latter, the latter applying only to the countries of the dominant cartels within the EU).

Thus, from the perspective of comparative political economy, the prevailing economic theories in the European Union can be traced back to those that were dominant in the Southern States of the Confederate States of America (CSA), and stand in total opposition to the interclassist, intersectoral, and national-developmentalist approach of the federal capitalism of the Northern States of the United States, clearly articulated by the economist Henry Charles Carey, considered one of the leading theoretical authorities in the economic and strategic fields.

Just as the CSA was – in connection with global trade – linked to the Franco-British industrial cartel through its own exports, and had a local economy entirely based on import-export, practicing the systematic destruction of the domestic market, the absolute imposition of austerity and monetarism internally, living off exports, and limiting the minimal surviving industry to the production of components – based on import-for-export – not for its own complete cycle of domestic capitalism but for external production cycles.

Thus, Italy within the EU, like many other country-systems, is – in terms of trade and economic parameters – aligned with the cartel of interests of the upper middle class and urban aristocracy of northeastern France, the “Benelux,” and West Germany, and their coordination within the various industrial, financial, and banking bodies, including the ECB [European Central Bank], having reduced its once-advanced economy to the scientific destruction of the domestic market, the absolute imposition of austerity and monetarism within its borders, living off exports, and limiting the minimal surviving industry to the production of components – on an import-for-export basis – not for a complete internal capitalist cycle but for external production cycles.

Therefore, it must be fundamentally emphasized that, by eliminating slavery from the argument – a moral ballast that undermines the clarity of most people’s reasoning – —and by observing pragmatics and actual economic theories, the European Union and the Confederation of the States of America (CSA) stand on the same side and implement the same structural model.

The institutional framework of the European Union has marginalized the developmentalist traditions associated with Hamilton, Carey, List, and the dirigisme of the post-World War II era, in favor of “neo”-Manchesterian, neoclassical, monetarist, ordoliberal, and neoliberal frameworks, characterized by an emphasis on price stability, fiscal discipline, capital mobility, and market integration, but the essential destruction of all domestic markets (excluding those of the countries—or rather, the regions—of the dominant cartels mentioned earlier).

Fundamentally, by setting aside in the analysis the element of agrarianism and its ideological bucolicism, as well as that of black slavery – the latter especially due to its heavy moral “baggage” – which tend to cloud the image of the CSA, and by focusing instead on the structural pragmatics of its economic model and the economic theories underlying it, it can be observed that the European Union and the CSA can be interpreted as systems essentially operating within the same theoretical and economic continuum.

This is the realm of classical, Manchesterian, and neoclassical capitalism, as opposed to the interclassist and intersectoral national-developmentalist capitalism of a nationalist and/or federalist nature, associated with Henry Charles Carey and other like-minded authors.

Furthermore, both the CSA and the EU can be described as confederal structures—or more precisely, weak confederations—characterized by a high degree of fragmentation of effective sovereignty and limited centralization of decision-making power. Within such systems, the dominant institutional and political actors would tend to preserve and stabilize this structure, as it serves to balance established interests, while substantially opposing – beyond front-office rhetoric and official statements of an integrative nature – federal-style evolutionary trajectories.

Such trajectories would in fact imply a progressive concentration of executive power at the central level, including the capacity for direct control over fiscal, monetary, and economic-strategic coordination policies. Precisely this potential evolution toward a fully federal form, endowed with a unitary executive power even in the financial and economic spheres, would be structurally at odds with the existing confederal framework, which is instead based on mediation between partially autonomous levels of sovereignty and the preservation of a multilevel balance of power.

Alternatively, the implementation of a federal State power within the EU, endowed with strong direct executive power, would lead to the subordination of the ECB to a real executive power and, therefore, by necessity of strategic development, would put an end on a large scale to the order founded on neoclassical capitalism, moving instead – if such a strategic scenario were ever to occur – toward positions of a Hamiltonian or Careyian nature.

But, just as occurred with the Southern states of North America in the first half of the 19th century and in the subsequent Confederate States of America (CSA), the Franco-“Benelux”-German cartel that governs the EU, together with the various local oligarchies that act as a transmission belt for these interests within individual member states – as in the case of Italy – would tend to oppose this type of evolution in a systemic and structural manner, mobilizing the institutional, police, economic, repressive, and political tools at its disposal to preserve the existing order.

Thus, there is a marked overlap between forms of pragmatic governance, economic theories, and models of political economy:

The European Union (EU) has shown a tendency toward trade liberalization, decentralized sovereignty, fiscal discipline based on austerity and monetarism, and the integration of markets among semi-sovereign member States, with dynamics explicitly destroying domestic market industries – excluding those of the dominant cartel – and growth driven by import-export logic.

The Confederation of the States of America (CSA) has in turn advocated a weak central government, strong regional autonomy, import-export-oriented trade, and a classical, Manchesterian conception of political economy, characterized by monetarism, austerity, and the explicit destruction of both the domestic industrial base and its own domestic market.

Whereas, in the 19th century, within the CSA system, those who benefited were both local oligarchies and, above all, the elites at the helm of foreign industrial capitalism, primarily British/English, and to some extent French. In contrast, in the 21st century, within the EU system, those who benefit are narrow local “cotton-growing” oligarchies – by way of comparison – placed in power over subordinate States such as Italy, but above all the elites at the helm of foreign industrial capitalism, particularly those of the “Benelux,” of western/northwestern Germany, and of northeastern France.

Thus, between the EU and the CSA, at a fundamental and structural level, the comparison is striking:

a confederal-style institutional structure (weak);

distrust of both national autonomy and strong federal centralization;

a preference for free trade and laissez-faire over protectionism;

the absolute prioritization of austerity and monetarism;

and a convergence toward classical and Manchesterian capitalism (with the European Union situated within the framework of neoclassical capitalism, understood as its theoretical and systemic evolution), etc., etc., etc..

From this perspective, it is possible to identify a recognizable line of continuity.

In fact, a coherent intellectual genealogy emerges at the basis of the comparison, especially if interpreted in terms of a comparison between paradigms of political economy, and between the structural pragmatics of political and economic governance, rather than as a moral equivalence or historical identity between different systems.

Therefore, in this analysis, as Machiavelli said in his The Prince, in Chapter 15:

“Since my intention is to write something useful to those who understand it, it seemed more appropriate to me to follow the actual truth of the matter rather than an imagination of it: and many have imagined republics and principalities that have never been seen or known to exist in reality”.

Both systems, the CSA and the European Union, are manifestations of broader liberal political-commercial traditions, characterized by the centrality of trade integration, decentralized sovereignty, constraints on the centralization of fiscal power, and the disciplining role of markets vis-à-vis national or federal development planning.

Furthermore, both stand in opposition to interclassist and intersectoral economic models of a developmentalist, industrial, and national or federal nature, in which the State assumes a direct role in the strategic coordination of productive growth and internal economic integration.

Both the Confederation of the States of America (CSA) and the European Union (EU) can be analytically situated within the same broad tradition of liberal-commercial political economy: a tradition structurally opposed to sovereign developmentalism, nationally integrated industrial strategies, and interclassist productive federalism.

In both systems, economic governance is organized around the primacy of trade integration, export-oriented accumulation, fiscal discipline based on austerity and monetarism, and the preservation of transregional commercial and financial interests over autonomous and powerful national industrial development.

Their respective institutional architectures limit centralized developmentalist sovereignty through confederal or semi-confederal structures – weak in both cases – and base their governance on forms of indirect executive power (and, in today’s Europe, on technocratic mechanisms of market discipline), which reduce the capacity of political majorities to direct credit, industry, and long-term production planning.

Rather than pursuing models of developmental capitalism of the Hamiltonian, Careyian, Listian, or dirigiste variety—centered on the construction of the domestic market, industrial protection, productive coordination, and national (or federal) strategic accumulation—both the EU and the CSA systems are situated within the tradition of classical, Manchesterian, and, subsequently, neoclassical capitalism: a tradition that prioritizes free trade, capital mobility, monetarist orthodoxy, austerity, fiscal discipline, external trade integration, and the subordination of productive economies to the demands of a transregional market order (as opposed to the complete production cycles of an autonomous capitalism).

Just as the complete economic cycle of autonomous capitalism existed for the upper middle class and the urban patriciate of England/Great Britain – and even, albeit only partially, in France – who then managed their own powers through dirigiste methods and power-building.

So too does the complete economic cycle of autonomous capitalism for the EU, in subordinate and peripheralized states, such as Italy, exists only for the cartel of the upper bourgeoisie and urban patriciates of northeastern France, western Germany, and the “Benelux,” which, in fact, utilize management margins to their own advantage, albeit always with this mindset, with ordoliberalism.

In this context, processes such as deindustrialization, dependence on external labor reserves, and the weakening of autonomous and strategic industrial capacity – especially in states like Italy – do not constitute contingent anomalies. Rather, these are explicitly desired structural outcomes of strategy and governance. Where a regime of neoclassical political economy, oriented toward the preservation of liberal-commercial integration, and fiscal stability dedicated to austerity and monetarism, simultaneously works against:

The possible consolidation of autonomous developmentalist national development trajectories;

The possible consolidation of autonomous federalist development trajectories;

In both cases, whether on a small scale, such as a nation-State, or in a hypothetical United States of Europe, it would lead to the creation of a direct executive power, with a monopoly on the use of force, and the capacity to exercise jurisdiction over development and the centralized banking system. This would necessarily disrupt the equilibrium of neoclassical capitalism and steer such political entities onto a development trajectory akin to that of Alexander Hamilton or Henry Charles Carey. Thus, there is opposition to both of these development trajectories. But this is a further, physical and material, overlap and equivalence of governance between what was once the CSA and today’s EU.

Thus, the overlap between the Confederate States of America (CSA) and the current European Union (EU) becomes evident when both systems are analyzed through the lenses of comparative governance, political economy, and macroeconomics, rather than through moral narratives or superficial historical similarities.

In fact, structurally, both can be traced back to the same lineage of the liberal-commercial tradition of capitalism: a form of political-economic organization centered on trade integration, export-oriented accumulation, the destruction of domestic industry and complete domestic economic cycles, monetarism, austerity, fiscal discipline, and the systematic subordination of sovereign productive development to the dynamics of transregional and/or global commercial-financial power.

At the heart of both systems lies the same economic and governance logic: the rejection of developmental nationalism and/or federalism in favor of integration disciplined by market mechanisms.

It is no coincidence that both models oppose the Hamiltonian, Careyian, Listian, and dirigiste conception of the economy, in which the State acts as the organizing agent of national productive expansion, industrial coordination, infrastructural development, technological upgrading, and interclass economic integration.

On the contrary, both the CSA and the European Union embody the Manchesterian and, subsequently, neoclassical conception of political economy: the centrality of free trade, capital mobility, distrust of centralized developmentalist sovereignty, fiscal and monetary discipline, and the prevalence of commercial and financial interests over national industrial consolidation.

The institutional parallels are striking. In both systems, effective economic power is exercised indirectly rather than through a fully self-determining, participatory, and developmentalist – nationalist and/or federal – authority.

Governance is mediated by confederal or semi-confederal structures, in which partially sovereign units are governed by transregional market imperatives, monetary constraints, and the commercial and governance networks of certain elites organized in the manner of a cartel.

The political center assumes primarily the function of ensuring the continuity of the liberal-commercial order, austerity, monetarism, the destruction of domestic industry, and export orientation, rather than steering a developmentalist transformation.

For this reason, in both systems there is a systematic limitation of industrial planning, autonomous fiscal expansion, strategic protectionism, and nationally integrated productive policies.

The economic morphology is virtually identical. Both systems prioritize external trade circuits over internal productive consolidation. Both subordinate domestic industry – or largely destroy it – to the demands of export competitiveness and transregional capital integration. Both generate structural trends toward deindustrialization in peripheral regions, dependence on external labor pools, and the concentration of effective power in interconnected commercial-financial elites whose interests transcend local productive economies.

In both cases, economic governance operates through market discipline: austerity, monetary rigidity, credit constraints, fiscal orthodoxy, and the separation of economic administration from direct intervention by mass democracy, or, even more so, an absolute opposition to participatory republicanism.

The parallel becomes even more evident in monetary doctrine. The confederal system advocated decentralized sovereignty, low tariffs, export dependence, and a marked hostility toward a centrally planned development economy.

The European Union reproduces a similar logic, but on a more advanced technocratic level, through monetarist governance, the disciplinary power of the central bank, budget constraints, anti-inflationism elevated to an absolute principle, and the constitutionalization [sic] of market integration.

The result, in both cases, is a commercial confederation in which political structures are designed primarily to preserve the stability of liberal-capitalist accumulation for those who dominate the ruling cartels (followed by various local “cotton growers,” as in Italy), rather than to build a sovereign industrial civilization.

From the perspective of political economy, this similarity cannot be considered an accidental coincidence. Rather, it appears as a recognizable continuity within the broader historical evolution of liberal-commercial capitalism itself.

The Confederate States of America (CSA) represented an early form of decentralized Atlantic export-oriented capitalism; the European Union, on the other hand, constitutes a later, highly institutionalized, technocratic, and post-industrial version of it.

Despite differing historical contexts and productive structures, the same underlying political-economic framework is evident: anti-developmentalism, market primacy, monetary orthodoxy, limited sovereignty, and the prevalence of transregional commercial capital over nationally integrated productive capacity.

If you have made it up to here… congratulations! Well done!

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