What follows is my English translation of a short article by Giorgio Agamben, first published on Quodlibet.it on Monday 28th April 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 1st May 2025. (Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

A passage from Sergio Bettini's book on L’arte alla fine del mondo antico [Art at the End of the Ancient World in Italian] describes a world that it is difficult not to recognise as similar to the one we are currently experiencing. “Political functions are taken over by a state bureaucracy; this becomes accentuated and isolated (anticipating the Byzantine and medieval courts), while the masses become abstentionist (the germ of the popular anonymity of the Middle Ages); however, within the state new social nuclei are formed around different forms of activity (the germ of the medieval corporations) and the latifundia, which have become autarchic, prelude to the organisation of certain large monasteries and the feudal state itself’.

If the concentration of political functions in the hands of a state bureaucracy, its isolation from the popular base and the growing abstentionism of the masses are perfectly suited to our historical situation, it is enough to update the terms in the following lines to recognise something familiar here too. To the great latifundia evoked by Bettini correspond today economic and social groups that act in an increasingly autarchic manner, pursuing a logic completely detached from the interests of the community, and to the social nuclei that form within the state correspond not only the lobbies that operate within the state bureaucracies, but also the incorporation into the governmental functions of entire professional categories, as in recent years has happened with doctors.

Bettini's book dates from 1948. In 1971, Roberto Vacca's book Il medioevo prossimo venturo [The Coming Middle Ages in Italian] was published, in which the author predicted a catastrophic evolution of the most advanced countries, which would no longer be able to solve the problems of energy production and distribution, transport, water supply, waste disposal and information processing. If Vacca could write that the announcements of impending catastrophes were so numerous in those years as to have produced a veritable “ruinographic” [sic] literature, today apocalyptic predictions, particularly those related to climate, have at least doubled.

Although disasters - such as those produced by nuclear energy - are, if not probable, certainly possible, the degradation of the systems in which we live is conceivable without necessarily taking the form of a catastrophe. The political, economic and spiritual collapse of European countries is, for example, evident today even if they continue to survive for some time. How, then, can we imagine the advent of a new Middle Ages? How can the political abstentionism we see around us be transformed into a “popular anonymity” capable of inventing new and anonymous forms of expression and life? And how can the isolation of state bureaucracies and the spread of autarchic potentates prelude the appearance of phenomena similar to large monasteries, in which the exodus from existing society produces new forms of community?

It is certain that this can only happen if an initially small but growing number of individuals are able to read in the dissolving political forms the omen of new or older forms of life.

