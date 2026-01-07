What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Wednesday 31st December 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Unfortunately, [US President Donald J.] Trump was unable to justify his Christmas bombing of Nigeria with the Monroe Doctrine, as it seems that at the last minute he was informed that Nigeria is not in Latin America. One farce after another, Trump could have brought up the Kipling Doctrine, i.e. the “White Man’s Burden” celebrated in the famous 1899 poem. The “message” of the bombing is fairly obvious: the US is reiterating that it will strike whoever it wants under whatever pretext it wants, and that the target of the moment will find no protector willing to risk anything for it. This was already clear last November [2025] when the American bombing was announced. The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement was entrusted to a spokesperson, which in itself is a sign of a low profile; but the Chinese statement, beyond the ritual exhortation to the US not to seek religious pretexts for its interference in other countries, made it clear above all that Beijing would not lift a finger to protect Nigeria, just as it is not lifting a finger to defend Venezuela; apart, of course, from selling the usual drones.

The bully acts according to a behavioural pattern aimed at demonstrating that everyone else is shit [sic] and that no one will have the balls to challenge his racket. It is often said, wrongly, that wars have economic motivations; Nigeria, like Venezuela, has large oil reserves [see this translation I posted here in December 2025, in case you missed it], and the US would like to have them. But oil, in itself, does not justify the costs and risks of war, since you can get all the oil you want through commercial practices; even extraction contracts can be obtained through normal corruption techniques. In reality, the problem is not economic but financial, i.e. it concerns the money with which oil is traded and the circuit in which that money is reinvested. The US is a heavily indebted country and needs oil to be traded in [US] Dollars and oil revenues to be reinvested to buy shares on the American stock exchanges and, above all, to buy American public debt. If the US can then prove itself capable of controlling the oil-producing areas, “investors” will consider this all the more as a guarantee for the securities issued by the US Treasury. Like many other countries, Nigeria now uses the Yuan in its trade transactions with China, which is obvious given that China is the largest investor in Nigeria. It is equally obvious that the Yuan earned by Nigerian oligarchs is recycled into the Chinese financial circuit, and it is understandable that this does not sit well with the US.

The problem is that the US is shooting itself in the foot when it threatens Nigeria with sanctions. An empire is founded on its ability to absorb and integrate local oligarchies. There is often talk of stateless finance or stateless capitalism; in reality, all oligarchies are stateless, because their true homeland is where their money is invested. But if the country where you are supposed to put your money lets you know in advance that it can decide, at any time, to take that money away from you, then local oligarchies have more reason to look for alternatives.

American and European sanctions against Russia prevent Russian oligarchs from exporting their capital to the US and the EU, so Russian oligarchs are forced, against their will, to become patriots again by reinvesting in their own country. The bully tries to strike his opponent, real or imagined, in every possible way, without bothering to understand which means are functional to domination and which are not. The lack of strategy on the part of the US administration is demonstrated by its own language; in fact, one of the most striking pieces of nonsense concerns the intention to “weaken Russia”. Strength and weakness are not absolute concepts but relate to a relationship. Every regime is based on a balance of power: if one part of the regime is removed, space is given to another part of the regime; if the oligarchs are deprived of their investments abroad, they will find themselves even more dependent on the military for the protection of their interests. Russian militarism has been able to flourish thanks to the sanctions, and it is obvious that it is in no hurry to end the war, because a long war means expanding the army, investing in weapons, managing more money and even increasing military salaries. In short, the sanctions are self-defeating and incompatible with an imperial strategy.

Geopolitics has the merit of putting geography back at the centre of analysis, but it also has the fault of contributing to the revival of an idea of empire that has nothing to do with real imperialism. The point is that, as an empire, the US is a European invention, a myth created by European kleptocracies against their own populations to hide their responsibilities behind a foreign master. It is called self-colonialism. Trump’s psychodrama of the US abandoning Europe is less realistic than the fairy tale of Pollicino. NATO and the EU, the American myth and Europeanism are two sides of the same coin, and also of the same charlatanism.

