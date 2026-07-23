Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Glauco Benigni, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 15th June 2026.

(Bold emphasis original, italics and footnotes mine).

The publication of the encyclical Magnifica Humanitas by Pope Leo XIV in May 2026 [see my translation of 3 articles on this topic] gave an extraordinary boost to the process of Ethical Convergence, transforming theology into digital geopolitics. Indeed, the document is inevitably addressed not only to the Catholic community, but issues a universal appeal that transcends confessional boundaries by addressing the crucial issues of our time: 1) the dignity of the Anthropocene (with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, humankind is not only altering the biosphere, but is creating a noosphere: a sphere of artificial and automated human thought), 2) democratic control over algorithms, and 3) a total ban on autonomous weapons. A comparative study of the positions expressed since 2018 by institutions and leaders of the world’s major religions reveals a historic phenomenon. Although starting from vastly different dogmatic premises, the great spiritual traditions are converging on a common ethical platform for the digital age. An invisible alliance, a front of ‘humanist resistance’ uniting Rome, Constantinople, Mecca, Jerusalem and the monasteries of the East.

The trench of dignity and the “false Golem”

The first axis of convergence centres on the irreducible value of the person. For Leo XIV, the human being possesses an intrinsic dignity that no computational process could ever replicate or replace. This position finds immediate support in Greek Orthodoxy: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, commenting on the encyclical in June 2026, declared that “the human person is an iconic, relational being, called to divine communion; to reduce them to a mere aggregate of mathematical functions is to commit an act of anthropological iconoclasm”. On the Russian Orthodox front, Patriarch Kirill has expressed similar concerns, focusing on the risks of the “digital reduction” of the soul and warning the faithful against totalitarian biometric surveillance that erases spiritual freedom. From a Jewish perspective, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt’s reflections often evoke the archetype of the Golem to define AI: a powerful creature but one devoid of Neshamah (breath of life). Goldschmidt insists that predictive efficiency must not become idolatry. In Eastern traditions, the language changes but the substance remains the same: for Tibetan Buddhism, as led by the Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, awareness (Citta) and compassion (Karuna) are non-algorithmic, biological-spiritual qualities. In his famous “Compassion and Technology” dialogues, the Dalai Lama reiterated that “a machine can process data at infinite speed, but it will never know suffering or joy, which are the building blocks of true intelligence”. In Hinduism, the Atman (the trans-material Self) eludes any attempt at binary codification. The convergence is total: the human being is infinitely greater than the sum of their data.

The inescapable burden of responsibility

The second pillar concerns the impossibility of delegating moral judgement to machines. Magnifica Humanitas establishes that fundamental decisions on justice, health, war and rights cannot be left to algorithmic automata. In the Sunni Islamic world, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, has promoted a perfectly mirror-image view. During the drafting of the “Ethical Charter on AI” (a project launched in the wake of the Document on Human Fraternity), el-Tayeb declared that “moral agency and accountability before Allah are inalienable prerogatives of the human being. A machine can calculate a benefit, but it lacks a conscience of right and wrong”. This perspective is shared by the Shia authorities of the Hawza in Qom, who emphasise that delegating human discernment to AI constitutes a violation of the natural and theological order. Contemporary Judaism too, rooted in the intellectual legacy of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, recalls that the application of the law requires the attribute of Rachamim (contextual mercy), a faculty precluded by probabilistic models.

Technocracy under fire: the common good

No tradition views technology through a Luddite lens; AI is considered a blessing when used to eradicate diseases or alleviate hardship. The unanimous condemnation, however, is directed at “absolute technocracy” and the monopolistic concentration of technological power. Leo XIV vigorously denounces the excessive power of large private platforms and the manipulative use of data. Echoing this stance are the Reformed Churches and the Lutheran World Federation, which, in their policy documents, highlight how algorithms are becoming a tool of economic oppression and social inequality, transforming citizens into “predictive consumer products”. Taoism and Shintoism also weigh in on this issue: Chinese Taoist associations stress the need for progress that respects the Tao (natural harmony), condemning the idolatry of artificial efficiency which disrupts the balance between humankind and the cosmos.

The united front against killer robots

The area where this convergence is most dramatic and urgent is the military sphere. From 2018 to the present day, interfaith mobilisation against Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) has outpaced State diplomacy. Pope Leo XIV has inherited and reinforced [Pope] Francis’s stance, calling for a binding international treaty to ban devices capable of killing without human intervention. In 2025, Ahmed el-Tayeb described “the very idea that the decision on the life or death of a child of God should be entrusted to the calculation of a sensor” as “a moral abomination”. The schools of Asian Mahayana Buddhism and Soka Gakkai International are following the same line, denouncing the automation of war as the ultimate erosion of human compassion, a mechanism that dangerously lowers the ethical threshold for the use of mass violence.

The great omission: machine or man?

There is, however, an intellectual fault line separating the debate among technologists from that of spiritual leaders. While Silicon Valley scientists dramatically ponder the existential risk of a super-intelligent AI taking control of humanity (the so-called “singularity”), religious texts almost entirely ignore this science-fiction narrative. The reason runs deep: faiths do not fear that the machine will rebel against humankind; they fear that humankind will voluntarily submit to the machine. The real danger is not the loss of control over software, but the abdication by human beings of their own freedom, their critical spirit and the effort of discernment. The question posed by technology is: “Will we be able to control the algorithm?”; the question posed by faith is: “Will we be able to control ourselves whilst the algorithm flatters us?”

Towards a global manifesto

A comparative analysis of this decade (2018–2026) demonstrates that Magnifica Humanitas is not an isolated monologue, but the axis of symmetry for an ecumenical chorus. The seven key principles that have emerged – the primacy of the person, the non-delegability of guilt, the rejection of autonomous weapons, the defence of truth against induced disinformation, the fight against digital monopolies, the primacy of the common good, and the subordination of technology to ethics – constitute the first draft of a genuine Global Interreligious Algoretics. This convergence does not negate theological differences, but ennobles them in the common defence of humanity. Faced with the risk of a silicon-driven anthropological transformation, the response of the major faiths is clear: technology belongs to the realm of means; humanity belongs to the realm of ends.

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