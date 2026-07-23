GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
2h

If the people remain silent in the face of such an abomination as Technological Supremacy over mankind, the Lord's creation: the mountains, the sun, the very rocks will cry out in a chorus of "Lift Every Voice and Sing for Humanity".

https://quickshare.samsungcloud.com/7DHQWnSmrtjC

https://www.gotquestions.org/rocks-cry-out.html

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