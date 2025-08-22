GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
4h

Iran is the leader of the world in my opionion - what they went through in the 70's with the rise of Mossedegh is what we have yet to acheive here in the west

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ismaele and others
rakyat kecil's avatar
rakyat kecil
1h

G'day Ismaele, I just tried via your tip jar for a 5euro tip and when I click on make payment it just buffers and I don't know how to attach the screenshot of the buffering to a substack comment, will try another way again now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture