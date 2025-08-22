Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Seyyed Majid Emami, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 19th August 2025.

20th-century Iran was fertile ground for numerous social movements aimed at purifying the country of colonialism and despotism. These two evils often went hand in hand: some despotic and incompetent shahs of the Qajar period, in order to manage daily affairs and appease crises caused by empty state coffers, formally guaranteed the economic influence of Great Britain, Russia and other powers on the Iranian market through shameful agreements, pompously calling them “positive balance”.

Overall, however, the movement to reject colonialism and preserve independence took priority and urgency. Of course, there were sometimes differences of opinion within society, among intellectuals, merchants and the clergy, as to which of the two evils to fight first, as evidenced by the Constitutional Revolution, although this movement achieved lasting success in its fundamental principles.

The rise of Reza Khan and the Pahlavi dynasty

The British, particularly affected by the weakening and poor reputation of the Qajar shahs and the divisions in Iran that had increased insecurity, famine and epidemics, gradually succeeded in imposing a military officer of Iranian origin (Reza Khan Mirpanj) who worked in the Cossack Brigade as the saviour and reformer of Iran. From 1925 onwards, he eventually shaped the new Pahlavi period in Iran, which nevertheless remained a military monarchy and not a republic.

While implementing reforms for urbanisation, the importation of European products, modernisation and industrialisation of Iran, Reza Shah heavily reinforced the foundations of colonialism and despotism in the country, until during the Second World War he was forced to bow to the will of the Allies and the two great powers interested in interfering in Iran: Great Britain and the Soviet Union. This humiliation and his anti-popular record showed the British that his usefulness had expired.

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the rise of Mossadegh

After him, his son Mohammad Reza continued the same policy with a greater inclination towards the West and the absorption of liberal culture, but had to contend with the resurgence of various nationalist, left-wing and religious movements. This movement reached its peak with the union of religious and nationalist forces around the nationalisation of the Iranian oil industry, leading one of the movement's leaders, Mossadegh, to become Prime Minister and the global face of the Iranian popular movements.

The initial objectives – to prevent the British from plundering the oil in the south (expropriation of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company – AIOC) – expanded into a vast nationalist and anti-colonial movement. The movement's scope included freedom of the press, elections, the development of associations and the formation of parties, fuelling foreign powers' concerns about the spread of this model in the Middle East.

Operation Ajax: American and British interference

Mossadegh's leadership effectively reduced the Shah's power, interference and influence. It was here that the new ally of Iranian despotism – the United States of America – took action alongside Britain, orchestrating a coup that crushed the base of popular political movements in Iran for a decade.

America and Britain feared the rise of communist influence in Iran and the negative effects of oil nationalisation on their economic interests. For this reason, the two Western powers decided to illegally overthrow Mossadegh's democratically elected government and return the young Pahlavi to power. The United States and Great Britain then provided funding and logistical support to opposition groups, preparing information and operational strategies for the coup.

According to CIA documents, the American agency played a central role in the operation known as “Operation Ajax”, coordinated with the British secret services. This interference included planning, organisation and coordination with internal forces opposed to Mossadegh (the nationalist democratic government) and the provision of intelligence for the execution of the coup against the will of the Iranian people.

The legacy of Iranian resistance

Over the past two centuries, popular political movements in Iran have struggled to simultaneously reject colonialism and despotism, and the 1979 Revolution represents the turning point of this movement. For this reason, its main and “negative” slogan was independence and freedom: independence in the sense of rejecting and severing the arteries of dependence and not tolerating foreign patrons for a nation that possesses the identity card of millennia of human civilisation in the East; freedom in the sense of severing the structure and culture of despotism and arrogance, replacing them with law and morality.

Of course, the aggression and conspiracy against this movement and the people who are the true owners of Iran and the Islamic revolution continue to this day. It is now this resistance, awareness and unity of the Iranians in the face of the specialists in war, coups and genocide that has made them a model for other nations – a resistance rooted in culture and identity, not in temporary and artificial political “-isms” or ideologies, nor in weapons of mass destruction.

The resistance of Iranians against interference, war and coups is carved into their historical memory.

