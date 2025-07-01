Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Mirko Stelfio, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 21st June 2025.

Legality and Power: the semantic deception of an upside-down world

In the contemporary political and legal context, the concept of legality has undergone a profound and systemic transformation: from the foundation of civil coexistence to an ideological tool for legitimising established power. This is not an episodic or accidental process, but a structural one: modern legality has become the legal alibi of global elites, a simulacrum of justice that can be manipulated, revoked and manipulated according to geopolitical convenience and hegemonic interests.

The state, theoretically the guarantor of legality, has progressively transformed itself — in numerous contexts — into a regulatory machine of dehumanisation, capable of codifying injustice and declaring it order.

The cases of Palestine, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, and even the criminalisation of independence and socialist movements in the Global South demonstrate that there is no such thing as neutral law: there are legal apparatuses that serve to preserve imperial structures.

The double standard of international law

While the United States, NATO and Western powers continue to export war, destabilisation and domination under the banner of “democracy”, international law is applied selectively:

The invasion of Iraq took place without any evidence of the phantom chemical weapons.

The aggression against Gaza is defined as “self-defence”, while Palestinian resistance is labelled “terrorism”.

The systematic crimes committed by Israel have never resulted in proportionate sanctions or trials in supranational courts.

In this context, legality ceases to be law and becomes a linguistic tool of power, bent to the needs of those in command, useful for neutralising dissent, repressing popular demands and making the indecent seem decent.

Who is the real terrorist?

In this upside-down world, those who fight to free their people from colonialism are labelled terrorists.

Those who plunder, bomb, occupy and devastate are honoured as heads of state.

The entire public narrative is built on a profound lie: rebellion against slavery is criminalised, while submission to the dominant order is celebrated as “legality”.

But history teaches us that truth is the daughter of the victors. If the Nazis had won the Second World War, today the partisans would be called war criminals and the murderers of freedom would be celebrated as statesmen.

It is perspective that decides the crime. Not ethics.

Those who live in accordance with the system are considered legitimate.

Those who live in dissent are branded as rebels.

But the real crime is not rebellion: it is cowardly adaptation to an unjust world.

Conscience and legitimacy: the difference between right and legal

The great divide is now irreparable:

not everything that is legal is right, just as not everything that is right can be declared legal.

Peoples fighting for their freedom, movements claiming self-determination, individuals building alternatives to colonial rule — they are persecuted in the name of the law, when in reality they are the only bearers of ethical legitimacy.

This is why today the true norm can only arise from the collective conscience, from a higher moral right that recognises the value of life, freedom and popular sovereignty.

In the absence of a legal system that truly protects the rights of peoples, the soul becomes the legislator.

And blind obedience to the state, when that state is criminal, is the first act of injustice.

Constituent subversion

The challenge of our times is not only political: it is semantic, legal, existential.

Those who break with the existing order are not subversives: they are constituents.

They are those who attempt to rebuild a norm based on equity and not on domination, on listening to the people and not on the imposition of oligarchies.

As long as legality is decided by those who bomb, those who plunder resources, those who negotiate with blood,

illegality will be the only way to be human.

And it is in this tension that the duty to disobey arises:

with words, with art, with struggle.

Because in history, what they call a crime today will be a memory of justice tomorrow.

