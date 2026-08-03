GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack
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"This is the last chance. It’s a last chance for them to sign a good document."

In other words, he realizes this is HIS last chance to sign a good document.

As Professor Pape said today, Trump - and the US - is in a state of "strategic paralysis."

On Breaking Points YouTube channel today, they revealed that a Pentagon meeting devolved into senior officials asking for "new ideas", because they are finally realizing that short of using nukes or a million-man ground invasion, they have ZERO military options in Iran.

The floating of the nonsensical "land blockade" of Iran is an example of how any sort of deluded notion is being considered.

My concern is that this will lead directly to the use of nuclear weapons - if not immediately, then after a few more clear failures.

Because the US can NOT stop this war and walk away. As Michael Hudson says, this war is existential for the US as well as Iran.

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