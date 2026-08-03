Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s start this article from Israel, where cracks have emerged between the military leadership and Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz, following an appeal submitted by Major General Avi Bluth, Israeli military prosecution and Central Command chief, seeking the release of a right-wing activist, a move that Katz labelled as a “direct contradiction of his official position”, as per Al Mayadeen. Speaking on Israeli Channel 14, Katz announced that he intends to replace Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth with Maj. Gen. Dado Bar, as he wants a commander who can…

achieve a decisive victory, tighten the grip on the enemy, and provide protection for settlers.

However, the Israeli military reacted to Katz’s announcement expressing full support for Bluth and affirming Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s complete confidence in Avi Bluth. A military spokesperson revealed that Zamir strongly rejected the idea of dismissing senior commanders now, while other military officials criticized Katz’s remarks, described as an unprecedented political intervention in the affairs of the military.

Yet, the proposed appointment was defend by Katz’s office on the basis that it had been advanced by Zamir himself and coordinated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in alignment with a policy of promoting distinguished field commanders to senior leadership positions.

In addition to the above, Israel is alco facing another issue: a massive exodus of settlers leaving the country due to the “prolonged military aggressions, worsening political polarization, and economic strain”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a report by researchers at Tel Aviv University. According to this report, based on data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, 268,509 illegal Israeli settlers left Israel for a period of at least 3 moths between 2023 and 2025 and, more specifically:

90,922 in 2025,

91,499 in 2024,

86,509 in 2023.

A sharp increase compared to the numbers of Israeli remaining abroad for 3 consecutive months in the period 2010-2019, when annual long-term departures averaged roughly 60,000 people, e.g. in 2013-2015 only 183,219 Israelis left for extended stays abroad.

One of the authors of the study, Prof. Itai Ater of the Coller School of Management and head of the Economists' Forum for Democracy, commented thusly:

In 2025, we continue to see deeply concerning numbers of Israelis leaving the country for a significant period of time, adding to the exodus seen in 2023 and 2024. These figures on their own do not yet pose a threat to Israel's resilience. However, looking ahead — and if there is no change — there is growing concern that emigration will escalate in a manner that endangers Israel's security and economy.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Cracks appear in Iran as well. In fact, on one hand Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian keeps insisting on the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM with the Outlaw US Empire, despite the fact that it has been cancelled by both parties - here is the tweet that he posted yesterday evening (Sunday 2nd August 2026 - see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The memorandum that was signed is the result of the collective wisdom of Shura Council's members, and all members are in sympathy with it. I believe this memorandum will be the center of gravity of our foreign relations in the future. We must strive to compel the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed. The security of the country, the region, and our allies will be enhanced by this memorandum.

On the other hand, today (Monday 3rd August 2026) the leadership board of Iran’s Assembly of Experts issued the following statement, blasting the Iranian government (sources: Al Mayadeen and Fotros Resistance - all emphasis mine):

The wise, insightful, hopeful and dignified messages of the Leader of the Revolution provide direction and guidance for the honourable people of Iran and the Islamic nation, and must remain at the forefront of the country’s officials’ considerations. Trusting this arrogant government is nothing more than a mirage. Placing hope in reaching an understanding or agreement with this bullying regime will lead nowhere. Any action aimed at securing the nation’s rights must be carried out within the framework of the Leader’s views, guidance and strategic decisions.

In practice, Iran’s Assembly of Experts completed rejected Pezeshkian’s idea, showing once again the cracks between the soft-line Iranian government and the hard-line ayatollahs.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and Acting Defence Minister Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza (R) - from Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

Other proofs of this are the multiple phone conversations that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held with various negotiators and mediators, such as his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir and the Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi (see Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Mehr (1, 2 and 3) and Tasnim), while Iran's Acting Defence Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza instead called Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler to propose a Muslim security alliance in the region, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr, which quoted the former as saying:

Security is an endogenous matter, and dependence on extra-regional powers cannot create lasting security. The war proved that the security of the region must be guaranteed by the countries of the region, and the presence of foreign forces leads to increased mistrust.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA.

At his weekly presser today, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei touched upon various topics (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Fars (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr - all emphasis added), rejecting Trump’s claims about new negotiations starting this afternoon (see Al Mayadeen):

We currently have no negotiations with the United States. Instead, we are working, in consultation with Oman, to determine a route for vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest opportunity. This arrangement is naturally temporary and is intended to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Others may choose to play either a constructive or a disruptive role, but this issue concerns Iran and Oman. What happens afterward will be decided in due course. As long as the US naval blockade and hostile actions continue, and as long as Washington persists in violating its commitments, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged. The ball has been in the US court for quite some time. China, like several other countries, is helping to prevent escalation, but it would not be accurate to describe it as a new mediator. [Regarding claims of Pakistani and Qatari involvement in negotiations with the Americans] I am not aware of any such matter. We are neither expecting to host a delegation in the coming days nor planning to send one abroad. It is encouraging that all countries in the region see themselves as having a stake in the future of the region. The US war against Iran is a war against the entire region. Over the past five months, we have witnessed that the US military presence in the region has only intensified insecurity and instability. It is natural for regional countries to seek to prevent further escalation, but experience has shown that nothing deters the enemy except Iran’s strength and deterrence capability. It is therefore natural for them [the people of the region] to oppose the continued US military presence in their countries and to prevent Washington from exploiting their territories. The reality is that we have not been given a choice between war and peace. America did not attack us in search of peace; we are in a real war, and in conditions of war, we must adhere to its requirements. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in no way allowed to adjust or intensify its positions to please political currents, or under their influence — all of whom are respected by us. What is important to us is national interests, and we, as the diplomatic apparatus, are the trustees of Iran’s national interests and national security. [On the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea (see here)] We have heard the explanations of Ukrainian officials and are waiting to see whether they will take practical steps that confirm their claim that this crime was unintentional. However, the evidence and indications are very clear, including explicit statements by the President of Ukraine, indicating that the attack was deliberate. [On US war crimes] The attack on the residence of Iran’s martyred Leader and other dignitaries should not distract us from the fact that all US actions over these five months have constituted war crimes. These actions demonstrate US insistence on violating all norms and rules of international and humanitarian law, which have formed the basis of international relations, especially during wartime, for the past seventy to eighty years. [On US piracy acts] When we describe these actions as piracy, we do not expect US officials to feel embarrassed, as they have openly admitted that they act like pirates and have even taken pride in doing so. These measures clearly reflect the United States’ hostility toward the Iranian nation and demonstrate that Washington remains committed to a path of confrontation with Iran, despite its repeated claims that diplomacy also matters. Our defensive strikes target the bases and launch points used for attacks against Iran. [On Gaza] The Israeli regime’s military aggression against Gaza has continued. During these ten months, at least 1,200 Palestinians have been martyred. [On Yemen] The issue of Yemen concerns Yemen itself. We have consistently said that it must be resolved through dialogue. Linking every regional development to the war against Iran is merely an attempt to evade responsibility. Did we open a new front? They started this conflict, and warmongering is contagious. Responsibility for everything happening in the region and beyond lies first with the United States, and then with those acting as accomplices to the aggressor. [On the possibility of Iran joining the WAICO] We believe that the initiative can help break monopolies in one of the most important fields affecting virtually every aspect of human life.

Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaee, senior military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Mehr .

In a televised interview earlier tonight, Major General Mohsen Rezaee, senior military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC Commander, also discussed the matters of ceasefire and Ukraine, as reported by Mehr and Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

We should call this conflict the Third War or the 17-Day War of Muharram, during which we also dealt severe blows to America. For the world, this war was weird, but for us it was predictable, and I myself had said in a special interview on national TV that Trump would tear up the [Islamabad] Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), withdraw from it, and attack. Except for the first four or five days, they violated the agreement (Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)) with Iran. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution had also said that the proud nation of Iran would wait for the fulfillment of the terms of the agreement, but Trump, while French President [Emmanuel] Macron was sitting with him, signed the MoU by holding a show ceremony, but in contrast to what he had signed, he did not fulfill his obligations. The Americans, tried to establish new arrangements, set up a corridor in the south of the Strait of Hormuz and did not pay attention to the warnings of the Islamic Republic of Iran in that regard; therefore, Iran, by targeting two or three ships, demanded their return to compliance with the understanding.

We had prepared to strike three different locations in Ukraine, but after they publicly apologized for striking our vessel, we decided not to escalate. [What a shame!]

Right now, no ceasefire exists. But all of our operations have a purpose. For example, under no circumstances will we allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz. Even if an American warship tries to pass through, we’ll hit it.

…while an Iranian source quoted this evening by Al Mayadeen mentioned that the Outlaw US Empire had “offered Iran a concession concerning the closure of the southern shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz”, but Iran had rejected “any reopening of the strategic waterway until the US war is completely halted”.

Another senior Iranian political and security source told Al Mayadeen that…

Iran has not held any negotiations with the United States. The US president, who has a history of making false statements, continues to blame others instead of taking responsibility for derailing the understanding. Our talks are with our longstanding neighbor, the Sultanate of Oman, particularly since the Strait of Hormuz lies exclusively within the territorial waters of the two countries. The United States has always been a disruptive and destabilizing force and cannot present itself as the region's savior. Whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open or closed depends on the overall situation in the region. One thing is certain, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open amid ongoing US aggression, the blockade, and other provocative measures targeting Iran. The US military presence in the region is the primary source of instability, and no regional country wants war. Everyone in the region recognizes that the consequences of Netanyahu’s and Trump’s recklessness have come at an enormous cost to all. [All emphasis added]

In other news, it is worth reporting that:

Iran’s 23rd Takavar Special Brigade conducted 14 missions inside Iraqi Kurdistan, including Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, in the last 4 months, eliminating various Kurdish separatist leaders and always successfully returning to base after each mission, suffering zero casualties (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES, quoting Brigadier General Mojtaba Jafari, an adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army);

yesterday an Iranian soldier was killed and another injured in a drone attack launched by the PJAK terrorist group against one of the positions of the Iranian Army’s 328th Brigade in the Western city of Marivan, Kurdistan Province, yesterday (sources: Fars and Mehr);

yesterday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) approved an increase in oil production by ~188,000 barrels per day in September 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen);

today the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) announced the downing of a US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim, Fotros Resistance and MES);

two Mossad agents, Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, were executed by hanging in Iran “for providing sensitive information on military and security facilities during recent US-Israeli wars against Iran”, as per Fars and Mehr;

the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is running out of options in Iran and asking its military analysts for “new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing CNN;

the US War Department signed a framework agreement with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to triple production of Patriot PAC-3 and quadruple the output of THAAD, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Finally, earlier today the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, went on a rant on his Truth social (see also Al Mayadeen):

…and then with the press at the White House, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5):

Iran is begging for a deal, we’re talking to them now. But this is their last chance.

We have total control over it [the Strait of Hormuz], there’s a thing called the blockade. They call it the United States Wall of Steel. They’re gonna go quickly, one way or the other. It’s not very complex. We’re talking about the opening of the Strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open. That’s Phase 1. Phase 2 is, we’ll talk about the nuclear, the de-nuclearization of Iran. Almost all of them [Arab leaders] asked us not to attack Iran. They all wanted to give this a last chance. This is the last chance. It’s a last chance for them to sign a good document.

News and updates from Bahrain, Lebanon and Iraq

Bahrain's top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem - from Mehr .

Moving briefly to Bahrain, its top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem warned of USraeli conspiracies to sow division across Muslims and lashing out against some Arab government for collaboration with Anglo-Zionist regime promoting a “poisonous culture of division” via their media outlets, as per Tasnim and Mehr.

Meanwhile, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) vented its anger by setting fire to olive groves in the town of Yaron in the Bint Jbeil district of Lebanon, causing extensive damage to farmland and crops, and shelling and bombing town of Hadatha and the surrounding area of Mansouri, as well as the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh area, as per Mehr.

Moving briefly to Iraq, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, Secretary-General of Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades, warned the Outlaw US Empire against a new aggression on his country, which “could have repercussions capable of shaping a new regional stage”, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on the meeting in Damascus (Syria) between Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss cooperation and the implementation of an agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions into the Syrian State.

President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani (L) and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa a.k.a. Abu Mohammad al-Julani (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

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News and updates from Yemen

Senior member of Ansar Allah Political Bureau Hizam al-Assad - from Mehr .

Moving to Yemen, Hizam al-Assad, senior member of Ansar Allah Political Bureau, stated that the degradation of air defense capabilities and the destruction of US bases in the region forced Trump to seek “peace”, adding (source: Mehr):

When the cost of confrontation rises, the language of threats turns into the language of peace.

It is also worth mentioning that, due to the rising insecurity in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden, ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait fell sharply over the weekend, with only 18 vessels crossing yesterday, compared to 28 on Friday 31st July and 27 on Saturday 1st August 2026, according to Mehr, citing Kpler, while 6 Saudi tankers returning from Asia diverted to southern Africa, instead of passing through the Strait and the Red Sea, to avoid the Yemeni naval blockade, as reported by Mehr.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Gaza Peace Council - from Cartoon Movement .

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