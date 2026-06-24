What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 18th June 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

There is a marked difference between the current forms of celebrity culture on the right and those of a decade or so ago. Today, the right sells “identity” – in other words, it brazenly peddles smoke and mirrors, just like drug dealers in schools. It is therefore clear that the right is engaged in pure entertainment and is targeting an audience that does not expect practical results, but merely a sense of vindication in terms of pride; in short, “Macho Pride” instead of “Gay Pride”. In the 2024 European elections, Matteo Salvini sold his electorate an “identity” puppet, and the ploy has so far netted him over half a million votes; then the puppet turned against him, but that’s his own problem. In 2016, however, Salvini seemed to be getting serious, and to realise he was pulling our leg, one had to delve into the finer points of his speech. The Salvini of that time spoke, in fact, of a real problem such as the Euro – that is, a vehicle for transferring income from the poor to the rich – and promised Italy’s exit from the single currency if the Lega [party] came to power.

The deception lay in the twist in his argument: framing the issue in terms of sovereignty, as if the single currency had been imposed on us by a malevolent foreign power. In 2018, it then emerged that the order to stop questioning Italy’s membership (and even the very conditions of that membership) of the single currency did not come from Berlin, but directly from the Quirinale. At that point, the European question was reduced to a game of posturing with the left (or those claiming to be on the left), who defended the Euro and the EU so as not to fall into the abyss of nationalism. But nations, and even States, are abstractions, whilst lobbies are aggregations of real interests. Lobbies do not feel bound to their own nations, but rather to like-minded lobbies, and this explains the self-colonial tendency which consists in the search for “external constraints” with which to keep the subordinate classes in check. The most powerful lobby of all is that of the creditors, because it has the advantage of not having to think: money follows money, and so it already takes care of everything; one simply has to follow its lead. It is not the economy that is in charge, but the flow of money; once set in motion, it finds no political decision-maker capable of halting it. We have seen this with the flow of funding to Ukraine, a country said to be highly corrupt, as if it were not common knowledge that any flow of money inevitably involves a feedback loop; it is therefore obvious that a large proportion of the money sent to Ukraine returns to the sender to be laundered through bank accounts in the Cayman Islands.

The inherent advantage of political lobbying lies precisely in this automatic mechanism, while devising and implementing strategies is an art. Lobbying, on the other hand, is a form of public relations, and can therefore peddle soundbites and slogans whilw passing them off as strategies, as we have seen in the US with the arms and money-laundering lobby known as the neocons.

It is no coincidence that the reaction of our legendary “markets” to the announcement of the latest interest rate rise by the European Central Bank [ECB] was a surge in the value of all Italian bank shares. Higher interest rates mean greater profits for the banks, and this explains the stock markets’ euphoria over their shares. Among the major shareholders of Italian and European banks are, of course, the usual investment funds, such as Blackrock.

The most interesting thing, however, is to see how the ECB has justified the rate rise that has taken effect since 17th June [2026]. It is said to be a measure to counteract the inflationary effects of the blockade of the Persian Gulf. In reality, there is no evidence whatsoever that the rate rise can curb future inflationary pressures; what is certain is that the rate rise is intended to offset the loss in the value of loans caused by past inflation. The fact that the ECB’s decision may lead to a further decline in output and employment does not appear to be a concern, nor does it seem to trouble the “experts”.

On the contrary, the ECB has been highly praised for acting “promptly” in this instance – that is, for not having waited too long, as it did in 2022; when, in response to the blockade of Russian raw materials imposed by US-EU sanctions, the ECB had waited several months before deciding to raise interest rates. We are told that there is a foolproof tool for countering the negative effects of wars, and that tool is to serve the interests of the banks. One cannot help but suspect that even the “experts” have delegated their thinking to money. Multinational credit institutions and banks in general are not “loved” by the public, but what matters is that we never stray from their narrative. The fiscal super-bonus was vilified because it allowed businesses to create self-financing schemes, and in the end public opinion as a whole accepted the version favoured by the creditors’ lobby. Contrary to inter-classist dreams, entrepreneurs do not react by forming coalitions with workers, but rather tend to take it out on them by cutting wages; this suits the banks, given that workers are forced to take out loans to make any significant purchase.

Low wages depress demand and generate further unemployment, triggering a spiral of deindustrialisation; the “private” enterprise itself has been structured as a phenomenon supported by governments through grants and subsidies. In an economy organically depressed by the supremacy of credit, the idea that a business can survive in the mythical “market” proves unrealistic and fanciful. So-called capitalism is based not only on public money, but also on the information that civil servants pass on to stockbrokers to manipulate financial transactions. Those who knew in advance of the ECB’s rate rise were able to speculate on bank shares on the certainty that their value would rise shortly thereafter.

Political correctness began as a form of linguistic hygiene; however, it has been reshaped into a technique of communicative obfuscation to avoid addressing the issue of the depressive effects of credit supremacy. Without economic development – and the resulting social mobility – it is impossible to integrate immigrants; political correctness, on the other hand, pretends that the problem can be solved through hospitality and by combating xenophobia. The false opponents of political correctness – namely those of the “identity-based right” – frame the issue in terms of ethnic identities that cannot mix. In reality, social disintegration does not concern migrants alone, and had begun at least a decade before the major waves of migration; indeed, as early as the 1980s, neighbourhoods with populations of purely Italian descent had effectively become enclaves.

While hindering the integration of migrants, credit supremacy also fuels the push for migration. The creditors’ lobby prefers supranational “big currencies” to national “small currencies” – those that never lose value and therefore do not risk undermining the value of credit. For the same reason, debtors find that these “big currencies” exacerbate their problems. The strange thing is that right-wing parties have never spoken of the effects of over-indebtedness on the migratory pressure. For the right, the solution to curbing migratory pressure would always be a violent one: namely, deportation. In the US, mass deportations have been taking place since the 1930s, yet this has never eased migratory pressure; however, the anti-immigrant “safaris” were entertaining, at least for psychopaths. It would be more interesting to discuss “big money”, which is in fact indirectly a key factor in increasing migratory pressure. Indeed, numerous scientific studies show that migrants are heavily in debt, and that this state of over-indebtedness is evident at every stage: before departure, during the journey, and after arrival at their destination. The migrant’s inevitable destination is always a country with a strong currency – a currency which, through the exchange rate, allows their meagre earnings to increase in value when they are sent back to their country of origin.

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