Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Juan Manuel de Prada, originally in Spanish and first published on abc.es on Saturday 13th September 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 27th September 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

A statement by a famous systemic and left-wing writer caused quite a stir: “If there is any possible salvation for this world, it is to recover the idea of scarcity.” The phrase, as often happens with newspaper headlines, was taken out of context, but people were bothered that this advice was coming from someone who was swimming in abundance.

To me, the phrase seemed unfortunate for another very different reason. The concept of “scarcity,” as it relates to our world and our era, seems like a joke to me; in fact, neither are the planet’s resources “scarce” (even if, of course, they are finite), nor does it seem serious to me to refer to “scarcity” when the economic activity of capitalist countries is obsessively oriented towards growth, forgetting that their fundamental purpose is not simply to increase production or profit, but to satisfy the material and spiritual needs of the community (obviously setting limits and a hierarchical order, as befits the achievement of the common good).

The salvation of the world does not consist in recovering the “idea of scarcity,” but that of justice, which consists in giving everyone their due. Another thing is that, once their needs are met, a virtuous person should love poverty, understood not as a scourge (which we must always fight), but as a virtue that helps us detach ourselves from material goods. In fact, the possession of material goods influences a person in a harmful way: not only does a person “possess” things, but these things, being linked to their very existence, end up “penetrating” their innermost being, ending up taking possession of their soul, just as a cancer cell takes possession of our body. But the virtue of poverty is not cultivated by “scarcity”, but by detachment or detachment [sic].

In reality, reviving the “idea of scarcity” only saves the global plutocratic regime and the evil rulers who support it. It suits them that we make “scarcity” a heroic act: we change olive oil for sunflower oil, we change steak for reheated pizza, we change our own apartment for a rented and shared slum, we change our offspring for a pet, and so on; and in this way we will save the world. But by doing these things, we are not saving the world; we are saving the global plutocratic regime that wants to concentrate wealth in very few hands (in Spain, without going too far, the richest 1% of the population concentrates more wealth than the poorest 80%) and the evil rulers who act on its orders. The invitation to recover the “idea of scarcity” made by the system writer is in line with those services that the mass dumbing-down media assiduously publish, presenting as social models those poor devils who, in order to reduce expenses, put their washing machines in the closet; or spreading repugnant Anglicisms such as staycation (vacation at home) or co-living (shared accommodation). There is no “scarcity” of electricity, just as there is no scarcity of hotel beds or housing; what there is are people who do not have the resources to afford them. But the global plutocratic regime wants these people to “perceive” the scourge of poverty that afflicts them as a cool trend or a creative choice that supports the planet.

There is no “scarcity” on the planet, but hoarding. And rather than the “idea of scarcity”, we need to recover the idea of an “economy” that is not “chrematistic” (according to Aristotle’s classic distinction) and that allows for a more equitable distribution of existing abundance, taking into account the needs and merits of each individual, without allowing abusive inequalities and without imposing abusive egalitarianism, but taking into account the contribution that each individual makes to the good of the community. Accepting the “idea of scarcity” seems to me to be a dangerous form of conformism, a variant of the “voluntary servitude” referred to by La Boétie in his classic discourse; only with the ability to make the servant believe, chimerically, that he is saving the world, so that his poverty has a euphoric effect.

Curiously, the left never supported scarcity as long as it was materialistic, but aspired to create enough wealth so that no one would suffer, fighting injustice (whether this aspiration was achieved is another matter). Now the left has become idealistic and accepts injustice, inviting those who suffer it to “overcome” it, since it is a fatality that we cannot change and to which we must necessarily adapt.

