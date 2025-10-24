GeoPolitiQ

Loam
2h

Another aberrant paradox of capitalism. Soon we'll have companies promoting thousands of products that will allow us to live comfortably in scarcity. Amazon will gladly distribute them.

Kathleen McCroskey
2h

Thank you, great topic. "Scarcity" as imagined by the 1% rolls into austerity for the 99%, since the 1% will always have the full plate and the 99% left wanting. Mind you, "poverty" is "sulking in a state of denied affluence" so stop sulking and be grateful for what you DO have and endeavor to promote the justice of fairness for all. But the "austerity" results from the 1%'s banking establishment which constrains govt financial operations to the "household budget" system, where spending must be matched by debt, owning, of course, to the 1%. But give the elite banking establishment a giant finger and https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/imagine-an-economy-devoid-of-debt

