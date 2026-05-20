Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one is a short article by Massimo Mazzucco, published on his website LuogoComune.net yesterday, Monday 18th May 2026. (Bold emphasis original, Italics mine).

Trump’s found an excuse to attack Cuba

Raul Castro.

It seems the United States has finally found a pretext to attack Cuba. They wish to charge the elderly leader, Raúl Castro, with the downing of two American tourist planes in 1996.

Let’s take a step back. In 1996, Raúl Castro was Minister of Defence of the Cuban armed forces. Two tourist aircraft belonging to the Cuban exile organisation known as Hermanos del Rescate (Brothers of the Rescue) were flying towards Cuba as part of a political provocation (this organisation usually flew over Cuba to drop anti-Cuban propaganda leaflets on the population). During their flight over the Florida Straits – it is unclear whether they were already in Cuban airspace or still in international airspace – the two planes were shot down by Cuban Air Force MiGs. The two pilots and two co-pilots were killed.

Now Florida prosecutors wish to indict the elderly Raúl Castro (aged 94) for the events of 1996. And so, naturally, if the Cubans refuse to hand him over, they will “have no choice” but to invade the island in some way.

Much like when, to capture [Osama] Bin Laden, they “had no choice” but to invade the whole of Afghanistan.

With the Trump-Hegseth duo at the helm of the US Armed Forces, no one can rest easy anymore. It would be enough – to take just any example – for an elderly fisherman in Mozambique to have killed an American tourist fifty years ago, and perhaps the whole of Mozambique now risks being invaded by the United States, in retaliation for that incident.

The whole world kept quiet when Trump concocted the story about Venezuelan drug traffickers to effectively take control of that nation. And since no one batted an eyelid three [four, actually] months ago, Trump is now calmly inventing the story about Raúl Castro to take control of the island of Cuba.

If that happens, the blame will also lie with all those world leaders who have allowed Trump to do what he has done to date, without ever protesting. Like those who used to say that “international law only goes so far”, just to give an example.

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The second article was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 14th May 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

THE DANGEROUS MILITARISM OF THE FAKE WARMONGERS

Carlo Calenda (R) and his Ukrainian trident tattoo (L).

We have just discovered that the Trump administration attacked Iran because it did not expect to have to wage a real war. This may seem strange for an administration that had just renamed the Department of Defence the Department of War; but it is not strange at all. In fact, the pattern holds true: the less you believe in something, the more you exaggerate it – that is, you exaggerate to convince yourself, thereby convincing others. Regardless of his intentions, someone like Trump has always been a product of the neocon mindset [see article translated here last Wednesday, 6th May 2026], given that he communicates through hyperbole and acts through bluffs and posturing. US bullimperialism [sic] has no strategy; it boils down to a behavioural pattern.

This pattern can be traced in other contexts, even in the communication of people who claim to despise Trump, or even, like Carlo Calenda, accuse him of being a Russian asset. Calenda is generally considered a fool, and this leads to his words being underestimated, or to people responding to him with some edifying cliché. In the affair of the attempted censorship of Russian artists at the Venice Biennale, many commentators reacted to the censorship as if they were playing a match for the love of the game, invoking freedom of expression and cultural freedom; all mythical concepts that have never existed anywhere. Had attention instead been paid to Calenda’s arguments, one would have identified the real crux of the matter, namely the trick of stretching the concept of war so far that one can cram everything and its opposite into it. There is much talk of fake pacifists, but above all there are fake warmongers like Calenda, that is, those who can play the part of indomitable fighters always in the trenches, yet firing at easy and defenceless targets such as Russian disabled athletes, or Russian cats, or Russian artists; or, better still, “Putinists”, that is, practically anyone. When it comes to actually risking one’s life, however, that’s when the Ukrainians are sent in; perhaps even paying someone to hunt down draft dodgers hiding in cellars.

The militarism of these warmongers is dangerous, however, as it is based on the assumption that the other side will play along and never react to provocations. So far it has worked, given that Putin and his associates have confined the military confrontation with NATO to Ukrainian territory alone; but that is not necessarily how it will be forever. The militarism of warmongers is also dangerous because it creates an arms industry that serves to enrich business cartels but is dysfunctional in the context of real war. The financial bloat of the arms industry, through its advertising, fuels an illusion of power that leads to recklessly throwing oneself into military adventures based on the mistaken assumption that they are mere strolls. The US has spent hundreds of billions of Dollars on aircraft carriers that are proving unsuitable and useless for modern warfare. Little Italy is by no means immune to this syndrome. Our country [i.e. Italy] is home to one of Europe’s most important arms industries, namely Leonardo SpA, in which the government holds a controlling stake. As usual, rhetorical excesses suggest that something is amiss. Leonardo SpA has invaded the education sector not only to plunder public funds from the School-Work Alternation scheme, but also to transform education into a grand stage on which to broadcast the “innovation” commercial.

In 2024, together with UniCredit, Banco BPM, ENEL Italia and Autostrade per l’Italia, Leonardo set up a Foundation for Italian Schools. This is, of course, the usual tax-exempt non-profit organisation, which is supposed to raise private funds to invest in education in collaboration with the Ministry; indeed, Minister [Giuseppe] Valditara has officially endorsed the Foundation and the associated public-private partnership. It all seems idyllic, but the problem is that private entities provide school-to-work training whilst in turn collecting public funds; money that should be taxed, given that it is classified as payment for a service. However, through the non-profit structure, a mechanism for tax immunity is created. Enthusiasts of fanta-didactics argue amongst themselves, divided between those convinced that public education has gone to ruin because of do-goodism and inclusion, and those who maintain that we have not been able to include enough; all without considering that we are now in the midst of a kleptocracy, so all public institutions (including the civil, criminal, administrative and accounting courts) are being stripped of their original function and converted into business lobbies, spanning both the public and private sectors.

In the US, many have realised that Trump makes statements to the media at times and in ways that allow his accomplices to speculate on the stock market through insider trading. Certain manifestations of kleptocratic arrogance are not, however, exclusive to the US. So-called “start-ups” are new companies that spring up under the pretext of some business venture centred on supposedly innovative technologies; and it is precisely this spontaneity that makes them particularly suited to money laundering. But even more interesting is the use of start-ups to manipulate the stock market; in fact, it is very easy to inflate the value of a start-up if it bases its founding on promises of technological innovation; promises that later turn out to be completely smoke and mirrors.

Another ploy to artificially inflate the value of start-ups is to bestow public recognition upon them through prestigious awards. Needless to say, Leonardo SpA specialises in this type of public relations operation (some might say: market manipulation). There is a Leonardo Startup Award that bestows recognition on newly established companies. Obviously, these awards inflate the share value of the winning start-ups; moreover, anyone who knew in advance which start-ups were to receive the coveted Leonardo Award could use that information to buy their shares just before their value soars.

We would like to thank Mario C. Passatempo