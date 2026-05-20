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GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
1h

A typo: "Raúl Castro (aged 94) for the events of 1966." Should be, 1996. But, as for excuses, the USA has both no need of excuses, valid or otherwise, nor any lack of pretenses of excuses. Thanks.

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1 reply by Ismaele
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
25m

Mr Trump is bringing to life J. G. Ballard's 1969 short story "The Killing Field". That particular story was SF, and no doubt inspired by the Vietnam War, demonstrated considerable predictive power. It is set in the suburbs of a ruined London, one of scores of battle fields around the world where US armed forces are fighting local "insurgents" - that is, people struggling for their freedom and their countries' independence. One of Ballard's points was that while, in his scenario, the USA has managed to impoverish and destroy most of the world, the effect on the USA itself has been almost as devastating.

As we are seeing today. The more countries Washington attacks, the more enemies it makes and the weaker it renders itself. Its arsenals are emptying out, the dollar itself is weakening - currently losing value against the ruble - and, most important of all, the whole petrodollar system is falling apart.

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