GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

And then the UNSC had the nerve to condemn Iran, even though it was illegally invaded and the USA committed this heinous war crime. It makes me sick.

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BG13's avatar
BG13
2h

Dimitri Lascaris has visited the site:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HW_WOdF6so

He was told that it was not a girl's school, but one for boys and girl - which seemed already obvious from the list of the victims.

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