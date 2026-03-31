Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 17th March 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

On 28th February 2026, as a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran was getting underway, a precision-guided missile struck the “Shajareh Tayyibeh’ girls” primary school in the town of Minab.

According to reports, over 160 pupils (many of whom were girls) and school staff were killed, whilst dozens more were injured.

Observers from international human rights organisations and international institutions condemned the attack, describing it as a “serious violation of the immunity of schools” and a war crime.

The United Nations, UNESCO and UNICEF have called on all parties involved to conduct a swift and transparent investigation into the incident. The United States and Israel have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but independent analyses (examining footage and satellite imagery) indicate that the missile used was a US Tomahawk and that Israel was not present in the region at the time.

Description of the incident

On Saturday 28th February 2026, at 10:45 local time, following intense aerial clashes between the US/Israel and Iran, a missile was fired at the “Shajareh Tayyibeh” girls’ primary school. Local experts reported that initially a bomb fell near the school, prompting teachers to move the pupils into the prayer hall.

However, shortly afterwards, a second bomb struck the exact spot where they had gathered, killing most of those who had taken refuge there. According to official figures from the Iranian Ministry of Health, between 165 and 182 people were killed in this attack. This attack took place on the morning of the first day of the large-scale conflict. Footage broadcast by national media showed mass funerals for the children in Minab, with grieving families and the public spilling out onto the streets.

Evidence and documentation

Several independent sources have corroborated the evidence of the attack on the school. HRW’s digital investigation team and other security analysts examined over 14 videos posted on social media and sourced from private satellites. This evidence indicates that the school building was struck by guided missiles and that several nearby structures were also destroyed. Post-attack satellite imagery released by Planet Labs shows the school’s roof and other buildings collapsed, with black smoke rising from the site.

Military experts who analysed a video of the missile strike identified it as a Tomahawk cruise missile, which only the United States possesses in that region. According to a report by Amnesty International, eyewitnesses, including a Red Crescent doctor, stated that even after the first strike, teachers tried to get the students to safety, but the second strike rendered all protective measures futile.

Iran claims a girls’ school was hit by a deadly airstrike. Here’s what we know. – CBS News

Satellite imagery before and after the attack on the “Shajareh Tayyibeh” girls’ school in Minab: the post-attack image (right) shows the complete destruction of the school building and the surrounding perimeter wall by precision-guided missiles.

Reactions

Actions by international bodies: Officials from the UN Human Rights Office, UNESCO and UNICEF have strongly condemned the attack on the school. The UN Human Rights Office reported that the incident is “deeply concerning” and emphasised the need for an immediate and independent investigation. UNESCO noted that “the killing of students in an educational setting” constitutes a clear violation of international norms. UNICEF, whilst expressing regret at “the high number of children injured”, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and full respect for laws protecting civilians. UNICEF further stated that “targeting children and schools constitutes a violation of international law”. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child issued a similar statement condemning the attack and emphasising that “children must be kept safe from war”.

The joint statement by the UN rapporteurs called for the establishment of international tribunals for war criminals, stating that the operation was “disproportionate and unjustified”.

Iran’s reaction: Iran immediately described the attack as a “war crime by the United States”. The Iranian government lodged complaints with the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court. During public mourning ceremonies, officials emphasised the need to punish those responsible. Iranian politicians vowed to avenge “the blood of the students” against the United States and Israel. Official Iranian media extensively broadcast footage of the children’s funerals and highlighted slogans such as “Death to America”. The Iranian Foreign Ministry threatened that, if the international community failed to act, Iran would reserve the right to pursue the criminals independently.

International legal analysis

The deliberate attack on a civilian educational institution constitutes a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). The Fourth Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocols explicitly guarantee immunity for educational facilities and enshrine the principle of distinction (separating military targets from civilians). The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court explicitly classifies the intentional targeting of children and schools as a “war crime”. From the perspective of the laws of war (including the “principle of proportionality”), any attack in which civilian casualties exceed the legitimate military advantage anticipated is prohibited. In the attack on Minab, the fact that the target was clearly a school full of children and the timing of the attack in the middle of the day – which indicates an aggressive intent – is a clear example of a “war crime”.

The actions of those responsible for this attack can be examined in the light of national and international law. Firstly, regarding State responsibility, the attacks were carried out by the United States, which, as the aggressor State, has an obligation to conduct a serious and impartial investigation and to report the findings to the public and international authorities. Concealment or unjustified denial violates international obligations. Secondly, from the perspective of international criminal law, the officials who planned or carried out the attack (from field commanders to political decision-makers) may be charged with war crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute. Even if mere negligence in observing the laws of war were proven (such as failure to take account of the presence of children at the site), criminal proceedings are possible.

Ultimately, the international community (the Security Council, international courts) has the right to demand justice and to call upon judicial authorities to initiate legal proceedings.

The United States and the Israeli regime have repeatedly demonstrated that they have no regard for international law and have repeatedly violated these laws – or rather, all international laws – and often boast of these repeated violations, in a sense insulting international organisations and these laws that guarantee the security of nations.

Has the time not come for international organisations to stop these lawbreakers, at least once, and bring them to justice? If this does not happen, undoubtedly no country in the world will be safe, and we will soon witness another world war that will threaten the lives of countless people.

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