Former Agenzia Nova journalist Gabriele Nunziati.

Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are on their deathbeds in Europe. They have been sick for a long time, at least since February 2022, when, with the start of the Russian Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine, European mainstream media (MSM) became the mouthpiece of US and EU/NATO propaganda and began suppressing voices that countered the narrative of Western governments. Ignoring what happened in Ukraine since 2014, with the CIA/MI6-sponsored EuroMaidan coup that deposed Viktor Yanukovych and installed a neo-nazi military junta in Kiev which then started a civil war against Russians and Russophones in Donbass, Western MSM has been describing Russia as the “assailant” and Ukraine as the “assailed”, claiming that Russia has been running out of missiles since soon after February 2022, that Russian soldiers have been fighting with century-old shovels and dismantling washing machines to get “advanced” Western electronics, that Russian Armed Forces are at the same time suffering huge losses, incapable of capturing Ukraine in a short time, yet powerful and fearsome enough that EU and NATO need to be armed to the teeth to avoid Russia invading Europe! Clearly logic is not their forte, rather Orwellian “doublethink”…

Things got even worse after Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, with Western MSM ignoring the root causes (i.e. Palestinians resisting illegal occupation for decades) and spinning the lies and narrative being fed by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), thus abetting the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other (Anglo-)Zionist war crimes and crimes against humanity in the West Bank, in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Iran. Pro-Palestine journalists and activists in UK have been persecuted by the British police under anti-terrorism law, e.g.:

…not to mention the designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization in UK earlier this year (see this Al Mayadeen report, for instance) and the subsequent arrest of several of its supporters who defied the law with their protests and demonstrations. Even powerful voices such as Francesca Albanese, United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, have been silenced and suppressed on Western media.

The sheer hypocrisy and double-standard of the EU on Palestine and the Russo-Ukrainian war was exposed to the public almost a month ago, when, on 13th October (2025), Italian Journalist (yes, with capital J!) Gabriele Nunziati dared to ask the following question to the European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho:

You have been repeating several times that Russia should repay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Do you believe Israel should repay for the reconstruction of Gaza, since they have destroyed almost all the [Gaza] Strip and the civilian infrastructure?

…with Paula Pinho responding that…

It’s definitely an interesting question, on which I would not have any comment at this stage.

Of course, she did not have any comment at that stage. There is no way to get out of Gabriele Nunziati’s trap!

The problem is what happened afterwards: a couple of few weeks later, on 27th October 2025, after several contacts with the management of the news agency he was working with (Agenzia Nova), Gabriele Nunziati was dismissed, allegedly because of “a technically incorrect question”. According to the agency, the mistake was comparing Russia to Israel:

The difference between the positions of Russia and Israel was repeatedly represented to the contributor, who nevertheless did not understand the substantial and formal difference in the situations and rather insisted that the question asked was correct, thus showing himself unaware of the basic principles of international law.

…adding that the dissemination of the video above on “Russian nationalist Telegram channels and by media outlets linked to political Islam in an anti-European function” caused embarrassment to the company!

And the journalists presstitutes at Agenzia Nova, instead of expressing solidarity with their (ex-)colleague, decided to issue an editorial statement in which they essentially justified the termination of Gabriele Nunziati’s employment:

We have therefore always tried to never let our opinions, whatever they may be, show through in our practice of journalism.

So, they are essentially confirming that, in their opinion, Gabriele Nunziati “revealed” his thoughts. However, I am pretty sure that, if these thoughts had been pro-Israel, they would not have led to his dismissal… and I would not be surprised if EU bureaucrats put pressure on Agenzia Nova to fire Gabriele. After all, in Italy, the press receives subsidy from the government; so, it is very possible that the management of Agenzia Nova was told something like this: “Fire Gabriele or say goodbye to public money!”. Similarly, the management may have said to the editorial office: “Follow the orders or say goodbye to your jobs!”.

On the other hand, the National Federation of the Italian Press (FNSI), the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) condemned the dismissal of the journalist, criticizing Agenzia Nova for censoring Gabriele Nunziati and preventing him from carrying out his job freely:

Criticising a journalist for asking uncomfortable questions based on verified, fact-checked information is deeply shocking and a blatant disregard for core press freedom principles. We strongly condemn Nova’s decision to terminate its working relationship with Nunziati for simply doing his job. At a time when journalism is struggling to remain independent, newsrooms must stand by their journalists, not betray them for fulfilling their duty to the public.

Of course, there has been no mention of the whole story on Western MSM!

By the way, this happened just a few weeks after the arrest of a Finnish journalist for questioning President Alexander Stubb on an arms deal with Israel, also hidden on Western MSM (you can find the story on the Turkish outlet TRTWorld):

…and a few months after the arrest of Armando Mema, former European Parliament election candidate, again in Finland, for protesting against EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen while she was telling people they should be grateful for being free in the EU unlike in Russia, where allegedly you could be arrested for protesting (LOL!)… again without any mention on Western media, except for a few outlets, such as Brussels Signal.

So die freedom of speech and freedom of the press in Europe!

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - from TeleSur .

In other news, yesterday (Friday 7th November 2025) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed unconditional support to Venezuela against the Outlaw US Empire, as the latter continues threatening the former with 4 warships, at least 4,000 troops deployed in the region and recent joint military exercises with Puerto Rico. Here is what Maria Zakharova said, as quoted by TeleSur (all emphasis mine):

We are in permanent contact with our Venezuelan partners. We are ready to provide appropriate responses to their requests, taking into account existing and potential threats. We reaffirm our support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending national sovereignty… Russia continues to show its consistent solidarity with Venezuela and stands ready to appropriately respond to Caracas’ requests. Any escalation only leads to even bigger problems. There are different tactics and different ways of doing things, but it is obvious — as several US observers, experts, and figures in various institutions have said — that such direct aggression will worsen the situation rather than solve the underlying issues.

Maria Zakharova also commented on recent US moves towards possible new nuclear tests, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Relevant Russian agencies are certainly watching actions by the United States and other countries in the nuclear sphere as closely as necessary. This concerns the testing of strategic offensive weapons in the American arsenal, too. The situation around the US intentions to carry out nuclear tests should be clarified.

Getting back to Russia and Venezuela, the former has not just limited to words of support to the latter, but it has also been providing weapons and ammunition, as confirmed by Alexey Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, who was quoted by TeleSur as saying that “an Il-76 transport aircraft recently delivered ‘Pantsir-S1’ and ‘Buk-M2E’ air defense systems to Caracas”, adding:

Russia is in fact one of Venezuela’s key military-technical partners; we supply almost the entire range of weapons to this country—from small arms to aviation. I see no obstacles to supplying a friendly country with new developments like the “Oreshnik” [hypersonic missile] or, say, the well-proven “Kalibr” [cruise] missiles; at least, no international obligations restrict Russia in this regard.

Maybe that’s why US President Donald J. Trump has not ramped up the military escalation against Venezuela yet…! Actually, he may be scaling it back, as speculated by TeleSur, considering that the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group has remained stationed off the coast of Morocco, without advancing toward the Caribbean Sea as planned, since last Wednesday, 5th October 2025.

On the other hand, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro now feels so emboldened that he has recently said:

Let the gringos do whatever they want. We remain unshakable, and no one will divert us from the path of producing and building true, direct democracy and our sacred and everlasting peace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Let’s now move to the Middle East and, more specifically to Iran, whose Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi yesterday responded to the following statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing his country as the “anchor of security in the Middle East”, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim:

Here is Abbas Araghchi’s response on X:

To be honest, I cannot argue with Araghchi!

Iranian Foreign Minister spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei - from IRNA .

Yesterday the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, also responded to Trump, claiming responsibility for Israel’s initial attack on Iran in June (2025) and contradicting previous claims by US officials that Tel Aviv had acted unilaterally with no coordination with Washington DC - listen carefully:

Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.

Here is what Esmaeil Baqaei said yesterday in response to Trump (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

Remember when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared, on 13th June 2025, that Washington had no role in the Israeli regime’s act of aggression and terrorism against Iran, insisting that it was a “unilateral action” by Israel and that “we are NOT involved in strikes against Iran”? That statement was an outright lie, of course; from the very beginning, it was clear that the United States was a full participant in Israel’s crime of aggression against the nation of Iran. Now, the US President himself has exposed that lie by openly admitting, “I was very much in charge of that”, effectively confirming that Washington was actively involved in that unlawful attack. This admission constitutes irrefutable evidence of America’s direct involvement and active complicity in Israel’s unprovoked act of aggression against Iran. It also stands as an unambiguous acknowledgment of US responsibility for a wrongful act and a serious breach of international law. The United States must be held accountable for this flagrant violation and the atrocious wrong it has committed.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani - from Al Mayadeen .

…and here is the full text of the letter that Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United UN, sent to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Michael Imran Kanu on the same topic (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

Excellencies, In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful I am writing to draw your attention and that of the members of the Security Council to a recent statement by the President of the United States, who has explicitly and publicly acknowledged his leadership and the United States’ responsibility for the twelve-day acts of aggression and criminal war committed by the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran from 13th to 24th June 2025. On Thursday, 6th November 2025, President Donald J. Trump told reporters: “Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.” He further added, “When Israel attacked Iran first, that was a great day for Israel because that attack did more damage than the rest of them put together”. This statement constitutes clear and irrefutable evidence of the direct involvement, leadership, and command responsibility of the United States in orchestrating, directing, and enabling Israel’s unlawful military aggression. These criminal aggressions - representing a grave and flagrant violation of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations, the peremptory norms prohibiting the threat or use of force against sovereign States and international humanitarian law - resulted in numerous civilian casualties, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and serious damage to Iran’s safeguarded and peaceful nuclear facilities. Furthermore, this explicit admission by the President of the United States concerning his leadership and the United States’ direct involvement in the Israeli regime’s military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran from the very first day clearly and unequivocally exposes the falsity of the earlier statement made by the United States Secretary of State on 13th June 2025, in which he deceitfully claimed that “we are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.” Given that this criminal confession by the highest authority of the United States constitutes clear, legally consequential, and irrefutable evidence establishing the international responsibility and culpability of the United States for these acts of aggression, the United States and the Israeli regime bear full and joint responsibility for their aggression and for the resulting loss of innocent lives, the extensive destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, and the deliberate targeting of safeguarded and peaceful nuclear facilities. This further reaffirms the inherent and sovereign right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to pursue all available international legal avenues to ensure that the United States and its officials are held fully accountable, to seek full reparation, including compensation, in accordance with international law, for all those lost their lives as well as for injuries, damages, and losses inflicted upon the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people. I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of our highest consideration.

That’s why I keep saying that you cannot trust a single word coming out from the filthy mouth of Donald Trump… and that’s the reason why I barely report anything that he says. Better focussing on what Iranian officials state - they are much more reliable and their statements are more interesting.

Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Tasnim .

Take for instance Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who, during a visit to Islamabad (Pakistan) earlier this week, said (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

Muslim nations should use force against the Zionist regime; our power is our logic, but when there is no understanding, you must show force. This regime [Israel] does not understand any other language. [Referring to the 12-day war and the large destruction of Israeli targets hit by Iranian missiles] It was the United States that controlled and revived the command center with its advisers and commanders. Not only the Muslim countries, but the whole world are pushing for Palestinians’ rights. With the support of the US, the Zionist regime is seeking to hit blows to the Muslim world and currently, it is bombing Lebanon, Syria and other Muslim countries. If they wage a war against Iran, they seek to prevent Iran from being independent and powerful; they want a weak Iran so as to disintegrate it. You see the same situation in Syria, Libya, and Lebanon. No Muslim country should allow the establishment of relations with the enemy of Islam and Muslims [i.e. Israel]. All Muslims must confront it. Whether it is “imposed peace” or “imposed war”, the result will be nothing but the weakening and dependence of Islamic countries and will prevent the independence and empowerment of the Islamic world. We must, by coming closer to one another, create the conditions to destroy this [Zionist] regime.

…while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying:

Pakistan and Iran, as two brotherly Muslim countries, share a firm commitment to global peace and the unity of the Muslim Ummah. Unfortunately, both our nations have been victims of terrorism.

Finally, moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth mentioning the news of the arrest of a spy network operating for the Outlaw US Empire and Israel, as reported in this Saba article, which also include photos of the suspects and evidence gathered by the Yemeni counter-intelligence. What follows is the full text of the statement issued earlier today by the Yemeni Ministry of Interior (all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. God Almighty says: “Whoever desires honor, then to God belongs all honor. To Him ascends good speech, and righteous work raises it. But those who plot evil deeds will have a severe punishment”. By the grace and favor of Allah Almighty, and with His support and assistance, the Ministry of Interior announces Operation “And the plot of those (evil) will fail”, a high-level security operation carried out in several phases. This operation, by the grace and favor of Allah Almighty, led to the arrest of a spy network affiliated with a joint operations room between the American CIA, the Israeli Mossad, and Saudi intelligence, based on Saudi territory. This significant security achievement was realized—by the grace of Allah Almighty—after investigations, surveillance, and monitoring operations that uncovered the enemy’s plans, the methods of operation of its treacherous agents, and their connections. Following the completion of investigations, inquiries, and analyses, much information was revealed, some of which we disclose below: First: The joint operations room coordinated sabotage and espionage efforts against Yemen, operating from Saudi territory. It established numerous small cells, each operating independently but all linked to the enemy’s central operations room. Second: The enemy’s joint intelligence operations room provided these espionage cells with sophisticated surveillance equipment and tools to conduct espionage and monitoring of any location they wished to track, providing coordinates and information, the criminal cell members were trained on the provided equipment by American, Israeli, and Saudi officers on Saudi soil. Third: The spy cells monitored Yemeni infrastructure and attempted to uncover the military and security structures, military manufacturing sites, and ballistic missile and drone launch sites used by our valiant army against the criminal Zionist enemy, they also gathered information and conducted surveillance on civilian state leaders, military and security commanders, their headquarters, and their activities. Fourth: The network’s cells were involved in contributing to the bloodshed of Yemeni civilians in several operations launched by the American and Israeli enemy against homes, markets, and public places, they provided the enemy with information and coordinates of some service facilities targeted by the enemy, with the aim of harming the interests of the Yemeni people and exacerbating their economic and living conditions.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba, captioned “The enemy and the traitors”:

P.S.: I will be quite busy in the next week or so, hence there will be no original articles in the coming days; nevertheless, translations will continue every other day, starting from tomorrow.

