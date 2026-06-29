Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Luciano Tovaglieri, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 26th May 2026. I do not agree in full with the author, probably still affected by decades of US brainwashing propaganda, as he seems to be more concerned about China rather than the real culprit behind this situation (the Outlaw US Empire), however it is still an interesting read.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

There is one image that speaks volumes about Europe’s strategic predicament: the new energy corridor stretching from Siberia eastwards towards China via the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project. This route represents not merely an economic infrastructure, but the symbol of a historic shift: the centre of gravity of Russian energy no longer lies in Berlin, Milan or Paris. It looks to Beijing.

And this, propaganda aside, is perhaps Europe’s greatest geopolitical defeat since the end of the Second World War.

For decades, the energy relationship between Russia and Europe had represented a pragmatic balance: Moscow sold energy at low cost, European industry thrived thanks to competitive prices, and the continent maintained relative economic autonomy from the interests of major external powers. It was not love. It was geopolitical realism.

Then came the war in Ukraine. And above all, the European Union’s response: unprecedented economic sanctions, a breakdown in relations with Moscow, the sabotage of energy cooperation and – in the most symbolically devastating moment – the destruction of Nord Stream by Ukrainian agents, likely aided by British intelligence, dealt the final blow to any possibility of a rapid normalisation of Euro-Russian relations.

The result?

Russia did not collapse.

Europe did.

Or at least, it began a process of structural weakening that is now plain for all to see: skyrocketing energy bills, eroded industrial competitiveness, a flight of businesses, inflation, economic stagnation and growing external dependence.

While Brussels declared economic war on Moscow, Moscow simply switched customers.

Russia has accelerated its economic integration with Asia, particularly with China and to some extent with India. The gas that once flowed to Europe is now gradually being redirected eastwards. Of course, not without costs: Moscow is forced to sell energy often on less favourable terms and is gradually entering into an asymmetrical relationship with Beijing.

Because yes: Russia, too, has lost out in this crisis.

The truth that few have the courage to say is that this war has no real winners in Europe. Neither Kiev, devastated and bled dry, nor Moscow, worn down and increasingly dependent on Chinese power.

The only player observing the conflict with strategic detachment, reaping economic and geopolitical dividends, is China.

Xi Jinping does not need to fire a single shot.

It buys Russian energy on favourable terms. It strengthens its own industrial base. It capitalises on European deindustrialisation. It watches as Russia and the West wear each other down. It consolidates its role in the new multipolar order.

Anyone who has read Sun Tzu understands perfectly what is happening.

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting”.

China is doing exactly that.

It does not invade. It does not bomb. It does not send soldiers to the front. It waits.

It waits while Europe destroys its own competitive advantage.

It waits while European industries close down or relocate.

It waits while Germany — the continent’s industrial engine — sees the economic model built over decades on cheap Russian energy crumble.

And here we come to the most tragic and paradoxical point.

Europe has not only lost Russian gas. It has also lost its own industry.

And it would be naive to pretend that, in all this, the United States has not reaped enormous strategic and economic benefits.

For years, Washington has viewed the economic link between Europe and Russia with growing concern: cheap Russian energy and a competitive European industry represented a potentially autonomous axis, capable of reducing the continent’s dependence on the United States.

The war in Ukraine and the energy break with Moscow have completely changed the landscape.

Europe has stopped buying large quantities of Russian gas and oil at competitive prices, replacing them largely with alternative energy supplies, including US liquefied natural gas [LNG], often at significantly higher costs. The result has been a drastic rise in energy costs for European businesses, particularly in energy-intensive sectors.

Meanwhile, Washington has adopted openly protectionist economic policies to attract industrial investment to the United States. With billions in public incentives, tax breaks and favourable regulations — such as those contained in the Inflation Reduction Act — many European companies have begun to consider or make investments overseas.

The implicit message was clear: manufacturing in Europe, with its expensive energy and growing economic instability, was becoming increasingly unprofitable; relocating to the US meant access to cheaper energy, incentives and lower geopolitical risks.

Many energy-intensive companies are relocating production to Asia or the United States, where energy costs less and tax conditions are more favourable. Meanwhile, the European continent is importing ever more goods produced elsewhere — often in China itself — fuelling a growing economic dependence on those who, strategically, are benefiting from its weakening.

In other words: we have broken with Moscow and are handing our economic future over to Beijing. [I do not think so. Europe, pushed by the Outlaw US Empire, is also slowly cutting ties with China - see for instance the European move to phase out Huawei and other high-risk Chinese vendors from critical telecom infrastructure, allegedly due to cybersecurity and espionage concerns (see Reuters); instead, we are handing our economic future over to Washington, as demonstrated by European purchases of expensive LNG from America!]

A strategic masterstroke. But for others.

The official narrative continues to repeat that all this represents the “price of freedom”, the “cost of Western values”, the necessary sacrifice for democracy.

But one question should be legitimate: freedom for whom?

For the European citizen who pays more for energy, loses their job and purchasing power?

For the German industry in crisis?

For impoverished families?

Or perhaps for those who benefit from an increasingly weak Europe, militarily dependent on the United States, economically on China, and devoid of any strategic autonomy?

There is one question the European establishment carefully avoids addressing: what concrete European interest has this war actually served?

Not the energy interest.

Not the industrial interest.

Not the diplomatic interest.

Not the security interest.

Ukraine, if and when it emerges from this tragedy, risks finding itself territorially mutilated, its infrastructure devastated, depopulated by millions of emigrants and scarred by a lost generation, hundreds of thousands of dead, and the maimed, including those mentally. Russia, for its part, emerges more isolated from the West and more economically subordinate to China.

And Europe?

Europe appears to be the continent that has paid the highest price without even having control over the strategy. [Not in blood… at least not yet!]

Even more seriously: the conflict risks dragging on for years, continuing to drain resources, political stability and economic energy from the continent.

Every day of war brings new victims, new destruction, new impoverishment.

Every month of war makes the rift between Russia and Europe more irreversible and the Moscow-Beijing axis more solid.

This is why the central issue is not whether one is “pro-Russia” or “pro-Ukraine”.

The real question should be: is Europe still pro-Europe?

Because defending European interests today means having the courage to speak an uncomfortable truth: this war, as it has been managed, represents a strategic failure for the continent.

To continue to ignore this is not idealism.

It is geopolitical suicide.

Europe should immediately reclaim an autonomous foreign policy, reopen every possible diplomatic channel, promote a ceasefire and work towards a negotiated solution that prevents the definitive fracture of the Eurasian continent.

Because history teaches a lesson that Europeans seem to forget all too easily: when Europe and Russia fight each other, others always win.

It happened in the 20th century.

It is happening again today.

And while Brussels talks of principles, Beijing is building the future.

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