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Mira's avatar
Mira
37m

Thank you for the article, it is extremely interesting, I would like as many people as possible to read it, especially in Europe.

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1 reply by Ismaele
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
just now

I think that what will solve Europe's and other western countries' problems will be opposing war and rebuilding our societies with our actions and our votes.

The neoliberal profiteers want more war because that's the only way they can continue to make money. They've revealed themselves and their motives through their support of Israel's genocide in Gaza and the Epstein files. They're not fit to run our governments and economies.

It's up to the rest of us to reclaim our power in whatever ways we can, oppose wars, and rebuild our communities, societies, infrastructures and social supports.

And we can't believe people who claim to want these things when running for office, but whose histories and supporters indicate otherwise. We have to be savvy and keep the pressure on.

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