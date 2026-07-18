Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Riccardo D'Amico, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 16th July 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The Italian press is only now discovering the existence of blacklists, yet in times gone by we were renowned experts at drawing them up.

We are outraged by Iran’s publication of the “revenge list”, in which leading Heads of State and Prime Ministers are depicted – thanks to Artificial Intelligence – wearing prison uniforms.

The image, circulated by the media late on the evening of Saturday 11th July [2026], depicts Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Emmanuel Macron (who by now no longer knows how to prevent his party’s defeat in the upcoming presidential elections), the outgoing Blairite Keir Starmer, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and, believe it or not, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Let’s be clear: if the leader of Fratelli d’Italia had not been in the picture, we would never have known about the circulation of this photograph today.

Given the furore caused by this situation, we can draw conclusions – in my view – that are entirely positive: blacklists are to be condemned regardless, and not just in one direction. That said, the same international intransigence shown towards Iran must also be applied to Ukraine and Israel. But given that we would never dream of taking a stand against the brotherhood of Kiev’s Nazis and Israeli Zionists, once again our outrage is not in the least credible, as it is the result of propaganda-driven hypocrisy on an unprecedented scale.

On Bibi’s side, with the help of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the Secret Service (Mossad), various lists of people to be hunted down and wiped off the face of the earth have been drawn up over the years. Some of these blacklists are now updated automatically thanks to Artificial Intelligence algorithms that underpin highly complex computer systems.

One of the lists of enemies was drawn up immediately after 7th October 2023, containing the names of Hamas leaders and certain Gaza residents. The government’s stated aim is to capture and assassinate every single individual on this list.

Furthermore, Israel has for years maintained a register of all leaders deemed dangerous and targeted for elimination. Among them were Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike in 2024, and Yahya Sinwar, the former head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, also killed in 2024.

Turning to the Eastern European front, the Ukrainians are veritable gurus when it comes to compiling lists of dissidents; we could describe them as archivists of “patriotic purity”. After all, the Zelenskyy government is holding on thanks to two things: the Peacemaker (Myrotvorets) and the golden toilets.

Discovering that the Ukrainian government is a den of corrupt officials with swastikas is nothing new. What is worth mentioning, however, is the database of opponents. It is a government IT centre where all information on those deemed “pro-Russian” is gathered. The detailed compilation of thousands of names reveals the presence of many famous figures. One of these is former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, who has always expressed his solidarity with the causes of the people of the Donbass (as well as the Palestinian cause).

There are also many Italians on the list, including: photojournalist Giorgio Bianchi, one of the few to cover the Russia-Ukraine conflict objectively; long-serving RAI correspondent Marc Innaro, accused of highlighting NATO’s eastward expansion following the 2022 escalation; and even [Italian singer] Albano Carrisi, who was blacklisted three years prior to the special military operation for allegedly legitimising Russian foreign policy and for expressing some admiration for Putin.

One curious feature of the site is this: next to the names of people who have died, whether of natural causes or otherwise, the word “liquidated” appears. This is the case for the journalist Giulietto Chiesa, the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli, killed by pro-Nazi militias in the Donbass in 2014.

The Italian press has followed in the footsteps of the Peacemaker. A few months after February 2022, Il Corriere della Sera published a list of “Putinists in Italy”, including Vito Petrocelli, Laura Granato, Cesare Sacchetti, the aforementioned Giorgio Bianchi, the journalist and political analyst Alessandro Orsini, the Telegram channel of the publication L’AntiDiplomatico, and many other individuals, committees and anti-war newspapers.

Even more recently, on 2nd July 2026 to be precise, the European Court of Justice ruled that sharing social media content from Russia Today could even result in a sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment, thereby creating a blacklist of thousands upon thousands of users linked to the Russian television channel.

We tear our hair out over Iranian photo-montages, yet we shield the mapmakers and assassins of dissent with money and weapons.

The curtain falls on this journalistic farce.

Share GeoPolitiQ