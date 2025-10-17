Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 14th September 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine; pictures have been added to clarify the main points).

Recent events confirm the decline of the [US] Dollar as a global currency for trade and reserves, a phenomenon also known as “de-dollarization”. This process is both a cause and an effect of the weakening of US hegemony, in the face of the emergence of a front opposed to Western imperialism, represented by the countries of the so-called Global South, starting with China and India, which have come together in organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Although we cannot yet speak of the end of the Dollar’s dominance and there is currently no currency, let alone a single BRICS currency, that can replace the Dollar as the world currency, the weakening of the Dollar is demonstrated by the prevalence of gold over US government bonds (Treasuries) in central bank reserves and by the decision of several African governments to emancipate themselves from the dominance of the Dollar.

Since the mid-1980s, gold had been declining in the composition of central bank reserves, while, conversely, the weight of Treasuries had been growing, until the latter surpassed the former in 1996. In August 2025, after 29 years, gold once again surpassed Treasuries, accounting for 27% of reserves compared to 23%. [See graph in the picture below]

What are the reasons for gold’s overtaking of Treasuries? For central banks, Treasuries are no longer risk-free securities in which it is worthwhile to invest. On the one hand, US public debt has grown significantly, reaching $35 trillion, and there is a risk of technical default due to the existence of a legal debt limit, which prevents the US Treasury from issuing further debt securities to finance itself without the consent of Congress. Furthermore, Trump’s economic policies, based on tariffs, sharp tax cuts, and increased public spending, weaken the position of the Dollar and Treasuries as safe-haven assets. On the other hand, there is the geopolitical risk: after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the US and the EU “froze” Russian reserves in Dollars and Treasuries, worth €300 billion, and transferred part of the interest accrued in the meantime to Ukraine. In the eyes of many non-Western countries, this meant that Dollar reserves were not untouchable.

As a result, the central banks of many emerging countries have turned to gold purchases as an alternative, while getting rid of Treasuries. Unlike Treasuries, gold cannot be frozen by any government. Consequently, [gold] purchases by emerging countries have exceeded 1,000 tons per year over the last three years. China, for example, has disposed of many Treasuries and made massive purchases of gold. Today, with 2,302 tons of gold, it has climbed many positions in the ranking of countries holding the most gold reserves, placing itself in seventh place. Russia has disposed of all its Treasuries and owns 2,329 tons in gold bars. In addition to the above, gold is also an ideal safe haven asset in times of high inflation, which erodes government bond yields. For all these reasons, gold has progressively broken new records in 2025, recently reaching a price of over $3,600 per ounce. [See graph in the picture below]

On the other hand, with regard to the relationship between the Dollar and Africa, it should be remembered that, according to the Cameroon Economic Policy Institute, almost half of Africa’s internal trade is billed in Dollars (according to other sources, it is 70%), 45% of cross-border payments pass through the US-controlled SWIFT interbank system, and 60% of public debt is denominated in Dollars. This dependence on the Dollar makes African economies vulnerable to US monetary policy and the Dollar’s appreciation, as well as the inefficiencies typical of a domestic market dominated by a foreign currency, which result in $5 billion per year in conversion costs from strong currencies. Furthermore, many Africans believe that settling trade in Dollars is inappropriate, not least because Africa’s trade with the US is only $70 billion per year, compared to $400 billion with India and China and $355 billion with the EU.

For all these reasons, there is growing debate and action among African governments to escape the dominance of the Dollar and seek alternatives. In addition to US dominance, it is also worth noting the desire of West African countries to free themselves from the dominance of France, the former colonial power, which is expressed through the adoption of the CFA Franc, pegged to the Euro at a fixed rate. In fact, a new currency, the Eco, will come into force in West Africa in 2027.

One possible solution to the problems associated with the use of the Dollar is for African countries to move closer to China and the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). In particular, African countries could turn to panda bonds (Chinese government bonds) and convert part of their debt into the Chinese currency, the Renminbi Yuan. It will also be necessary to see what will become of the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), the digital infrastructure created in 2022 to enable payments in local currency between the 50 African countries, whose economies are increasingly integrated.

Added to this is the fact that, since the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, the use of currencies other than the Dollar (Yuan, Rupee, Ruble, and Real) has spread in transactions, especially for energy commodities, between Russia, China, India, and Brazil. We repeat, what we have said here does not mean that we are facing the end of the Dollar’s global role, but rather a reduction in its monopoly, which goes hand in hand with the increasingly widespread use of other currencies for commercial transactions and gold as a reserve for central banks.

De-dollarization today is not a fait accompli but a trend. However, it is an important trend, which shows how the shift in the balance of power between the West and the BRICS countries is progressing not only in terms of GDP [Gross Domestic Product] and industrial production but also in terms of currency. The reality that is unfolding before our eyes, partly due to the tariff policies introduced by Trump, is developing in a contradictory manner and requires us to carefully assess all the trends that are emerging.

NOTES

Sissi Bellomo, “Oro batte Treasury: nelle riserve delle banche centrali pesa di più” [“Gold beats Treasury: it carries more weight in central bank reserves”], Il Sole24Ore, 3rd September 2025.

A. Conner and David Wessel, “What is the status of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets?”, Brookings, 27th June 2025. https://www.brookings.edu/articles/what-is-the-status-of-russias-frozen-sovereign-assets

“Africa Loses $5 Billion Annual Due to Foreign Currency Trade”, KSBC Journal, 17th March 2025. https://ksbcjournal.com/2025/03/28/new-pension-remittance-platform-pencom-sets-june-1-deadline-for-full-compliance/ [broken link - domain expired]

Alberto Magnani, “Africa: l’addio al Dollaro Usa tra shock di Trump, tassi e integrazione finanziaria” [“Africa: farewell to the US dollar amid Trump shock, interest rates and financial integration”], Il Sole24Ore, 4th September 2025.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment