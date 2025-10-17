GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
6h

It is widely believed that it was Colonel Qadafi's plan for an African gold dinar that finally got Libya destroyed and the Colonel murdered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
7h

The Financial Times Full Page link on Trump Crypto Empire

https://photos.app.goo.gl/2mf66rDTV6y5Voub9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture