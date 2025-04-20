What follows is my English translation of a post by Emanuele Maggio published on Italian Photojournalist Giorgio Bianchi’s Telegram Channel on Sunday 16th March 2024. The title of this post/article actually refers to a book by John Maynard Keynes with the same name - you will understand why shortly. With this I wish you a peaceful Easter!

The intellectual is a tragic figure: the more he understands the world, the less he can change it.

As the world slips into the abyss, how do you put a dam on the flood? How do you hold back the water with your hands?

Remember Keynes? He wrote a seminal book, “The Economic Consequences of the Peace” (1919), in which he warned that the humiliating conditions imposed on Germany after the First World War would cause a second world massacre.

Today we know he was right, but he was not listened to. And Keynes was not a marginal thinker, but well known and accredited in European culture. Not only that: he participated in person in the Paris Conference, as a mediator commissioned by the British government.

How did public opinion (i.e. propaganda) react to the alarm raised by Keynes? The British and French press accused him of being pro-German (does that ring a bell?), one newspaper sarcastically proposed that he be awarded the Iron Cross, Germany's highest honour, Chamberlain said distraughtly:

“Frankly, I am sorry that a person who held such a position of trust should have made such comments”.

In short, it was said, it is Germany that must renounce its nationalism, not we who must avoid provoking it (sound familiar?).

Where factual analyses were needed, public opinion flaunted moral questions of principle.

This is what Keynes wrote to his mother:

“I am completely exhausted, partly from work and partly from depression caused by the evil around us”.

“Our government had a chance to adopt a forward-looking worldview, instead without batting an eyelid it rejected it. It is dragging us into a quagmire of destruction. The deal he is proposing for Europe devastates it economically and will depopulate it by the millions”. (Sound familiar?)

And in “Consequences…” he wrote, plainly:

“The representatives of the peoples of France and England are leading us towards a second civil war of Europe”. (Sound familiar?)

“The divestment of coal will destroy the German industrial sector. The Rhine will no longer be navigable for trade, Czechoslovakian manufacturing will be plundered. Europe's industrial future is black”. (Sound familiar?)

In short, not bad prophetic skills. Bertrand Russell wrote that every time he was at dinner with John Maynard Keynes, he felt stupid.

Yet Keynes' warnings seem obvious, blatant. How come they were not heeded? Why was Germany's corpse ravaged in such a barbaric manner?

Well, because today as in the past, the actors who made the fundamental decisions were not elected politicians, but unelected creditors. Unyielding creditors. At any cost, even at the cost of detonating the world. The politicians executed, entrenching themselves behind various ideological justifications.

France and England had relied on huge loans from certain financial circles, especially the Americans, to support the war. And now those huge debts were to fall on the Germans. Full stop. That millions of Europeans would die was a superfluous corollary.

We, the peoples of Europe, are children of this, we are heirs to this centuries-old modus operandi, we are part of this great cyclical extermination gear of peoples called Europe. And the great thing is that it still seems strange to us, surreal, because we tell ourselves that it cannot be true. We said it in 1914 and 1939 as well.

When Keynes tried to discuss the peace treaty with Clemenceau, the French prime minister, the latter replied:

“One must never negotiate with the German. A magnanimous peace would only shorten the interval of the recovery of her forces, and bring nearer the day when Germany will launch herself against France with her greatest mass of men”.

Keynes replied: “In this way, Prime Minister, you turn a probable risk into a certain danger”. (Does this remind you of anything?

And so, how do you dam the flood? How do you hold back the water with your hands?

