Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is a short article/novel by Graciela Beatriz Oubiña, originally in Italian and published on Wednesday 3rd June 2026. (All emphasis mine).

The first sign was that nobody had time, even though nobody knew exactly what they needed it for.

Martín realised this one Tuesday at the bank. He’d only gone there to unblock a card. The receptionist asked him to take a number from a touchscreen terminal. The terminal asked him to update his details. To do so, he had to verify a code sent via text message. The message took seven minutes to arrive. When the number finally appeared, the screen displayed:

– Please go to the self-service area.

In the self-service area, another member of staff explained to him that the transaction had to be carried out via the bank’s app.

– So why did I come here? - asked Martín.

The woman spread her arms, looking exhausted.

– Because, if you don’t come here first, the app won’t enable that option for you.

Martín looked around. Everyone seemed worn out. Not tired from working: worn out from navigating pointless procedures.

Annoyance had become the norm in life.

It had not happened overnight. It had crept in slowly, disguised as modernisation.

Companies had discovered that it was more profitable to shift the burden onto the customer. Banks had cut staff and replaced them with automated menus. Airlines had turned passengers into their own administrative staff. Supermarkets had made sure everyone scanned their own products, bagged their shopping and sorted out the system’s errors themselves.

They called it efficiency.

But Martín began to suspect something else: the hassle was not a flaw in the system. It was the system.

Every minute wasted in digital red tape meant fewer employees, lower wages and greater profitability. Every impossible procedure forced the consumer to carry out unpaid labour for corporations that presented themselves as innovative.

Decline did not look the way it does in history books. There were no burning buildings or toppling statues.

The West was rotting away through small, daily humiliations.

Calling a company and being unable to speak to a human being.

Agreeing to unreadable terms just to use a smart lamp.

Seeing adverts on a screen installed at the petrol pump.

Listening to shrill music whilst a machine repeated:

– Your time is very important to us.

Martín worked for a logistics consultancy firm. His job was to optimise “operational frictions”. That’s what they called them.

One morning he attended a meeting where an executive proudly showed some charts.

– We’ve reduced personalised support by thirty per cent.

Applause.

– Furthermore, we’ve increased the average time taken to resolve complaints. Customers give up sooner, and that reduces costs.

More applause.

No one seemed surprised.

Because by now, no one expected to live well anymore. The modern goal wasn’t well-being. It was merely to survive without having an emotional breakdown before Friday.

Martín began observing the people on the train.

They were all irritated, but too tired to turn that irritation into anything political. Social energy was entirely sapped by passwords, updates, automated calls and absurd jobs.

That was the real point of the annoyance: to prevent people from retaining enough mental clarity to question the system.

One evening he went to visit his father, a pensioner who still kept his bills in folders.

– Things used to be slower - said the old man - but simpler. Now everything’s fast, and everything takes an age.

Martín laughed.

That was exactly it.

Technology had sped up production processes, but everyday life had become unbearably burdensome. It was as if the whole of civilisation were organised to extract attention, patience and nervous energy from millions of people until they were left empty.

The economy of annoyance did not produce objects. It produced exhaustion.

And the more exhausted the population was, the less able it was to imagine alternatives.

Weeks later, Martín handed in his notice.

Not out of some heroic act of rebellion.

Simply because one day he spent forty minutes trying to cancel a subscription online and suddenly felt that the whole of the era was encapsulated in that moment.

A civilisation incapable of offering greatness, beauty or a future, but perfectly capable of designing interfaces to prevent you from getting out.

That evening he walked through the city centre without his phone.

He saw restaurants full of people staring at screens.

He saw exhausted delivery riders delivering food to flats where nobody cooked.

He saw offices lit up at midnight for jobs that probably did not need to exist.

And he realised that Western decadence did not resemble a fall.

It resembled, rather, a permanent irritation.

A society too comfortable to rebel and too miserable to feel at peace.

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The second article, by Riccardo Alberto Quattrini, editor of InchiostroNero.it, was published on Sunday 28th June 2026. (All emphasis original).

WAITING IS THE ART THAT THE PRESENT NO LONGER KNOWS HOW TO PRACTISE

Why a civilisation that wants everything straight away risks losing sight of the meaning of time.

Waiting is one of the most universal experiences and, at the same time, one of the least understood. In a world built on immediacy and instant gratification, the ability to wait seems to belong to another era. Yet many of the most important philosophical and spiritual traditions have viewed waiting not as passivity, but as a form of inner preparation. This essay explores a forgotten virtue that could tell us a great deal about our present.

The age that refuses to wait

Once upon a time, people used to wait for letters. They would wait for the return of a loved one, the arrival of news, the harvest after sowing, even the completion of a work destined to outlive the person who had begun it. Waiting was not regarded as an empty interlude between two events, but as a natural part of existence.

Today, everything seems designed to eliminate it.

If a web page takes a few seconds to load, we feel irritated. If a message goes unanswered for a few hours, we immediately assume there is a problem. If a purchase takes days to arrive, it seems almost like an anomaly. Technology has turned speed into a value and immediacy into an implicit right.

Yet this constant acceleration has not brought greater peace of mind. Never before have people had access to tools capable of bridging distances and shortening times, and yet rarely have they seemed so restless. Haste has become a permanent state, a state of mind even before it is a behaviour.

The philosopher Byung-Chul Han has observed that our age suffers not so much from a lack of freedom as from an excess of stimuli and performance. The contemporary individual lives immersed in a continuous present that allows no respite, where every wait is experienced as an interruption rather than as part of the journey.

But is it really possible to live without waiting?

Most of the experiences we value in life take time: learning, friendship, love, trust, personal growth. Nothing essential comes about instantly. Yet we continue to behave as if time were merely an obstacle to be circumvented.

Perhaps the problem is not that waiting has become more difficult. The problem is that we have ceased to regard it as a virtue. For centuries, philosophers, educators and spiritual masters have seen waiting as a form of inner discipline, a school of patience and freedom. Today, however, we treat it as a flaw in the system.

And this is precisely where we must begin: from the moment a civilisation began to regard time no longer as an ally, but as an enemy to be defeated.

When waiting was a virtue

For most of human history, waiting was not regarded as a weakness or a waste of time. On the contrary, it represented a quality of character, a form of inner education. People knew that there were processes that could not be hastened and that certain achievements inevitably required time, patience and perseverance. Waiting meant learning to live in harmony with the rhythm of reality rather than expecting reality to conform to one’s own desires.

The Greeks had a word that summed up this disposition: sophrosyne. It was not simply moderation, but self-control, restraint and balance. Those who knew how to wait demonstrated that they were not slaves to the impulses of the moment. The free man was one who did not chase after every immediate desire, but was capable of controlling it. In a civilisation that viewed excess as a form of disorder, even time had to be lived in due measure.

The Stoics took this insight even further. For them, much of human suffering stemmed from the demand to obtain immediately that which did not depend on our will. Wisdom lay in accepting that life had its own timing and that not everything could be bent to individual desires. As Seneca wrote in the Letters to Lucilius,

“No wind is favourable to the sailor who does not know where he is going”.

Patience was not resignation, but the ability to stay the course without being overwhelmed by impatience.

The Roman world, too, attached particular value to patientia. Even before it became a Christian virtue, it represented a civic quality. Governing a city, administering justice, and building a structure intended to last required consistency and self-control. Haste was the lot of the impulsive; patience belonged to those called upon to build.

Many centuries later, Blaise Pascal would formulate one of the most famous observations of the modern age:

“All human unhappiness stems from a single cause: not knowing how to remain calm in a room”

Behind this statement lies a truth that spans the centuries. Waiting forces a person to confront themselves. In the silence of passing time, anxieties, desires and fears emerge that constant movement allows us to conceal.

For the ancients, however, it was precisely here that the value of waiting lay. It was not time lost between two events, but the invisible space in which character was forged. Before a virtue could become action, one had to learn to inhabit time. And before a man could learn to govern the world, he had to learn to govern his own impatience.

The time of desire

There is a profound link between waiting and desire. Perhaps deeper than we are willing to admit. Waiting arises, in fact, when something we desire is not yet available. It is the space that opens up between lack and fulfilment, between what we would like to possess and what we do not yet possess.

For this reason, many philosophical traditions have recognised that desire is not simply a force to be satisfied, but a dimension to be understood. Plato, in the Symposium, describes Eros as the son of poverty and ingenuity, a creature suspended between what he possesses and what he lacks. We desire because we are incomplete. If we were already fully satisfied, desire would cease to exist.

Waiting, therefore, is part of the very nature of desire. It is not a mere hiccup along the way, but an essential component of it. Yet modernity seems to have declared war on this very sense of distance. Technology, the market and instant communication constantly promise to eliminate any interval between desiring and obtaining. The desired object must be available at once; the response must come immediately; pleasure must know no delay.

But a desire that knows no waiting risks losing its depth. The philosopher Søren Kierkegaard observed that “the door to happiness opens outwards”. The more we try to force it open, the more it seems to elude us. Indeed, there are human experiences that cannot be attained through haste. Friendship, love, trust and maturity require a slow process of development. They need time.

Marcel Proust, too, sensed that desire is often felt more intensely in the waiting than in the possession. Many of the emotions that accompany anticipation fade the very moment the desired object is attained. Not because fulfilment is pointless, but because desire draws part of its energy from the distance that separates it from its goal.

Contemporary society struggles to accept this truth. We live immersed in a culture that equates happiness with immediate gratification and regards lack as a flaw to be corrected as quickly as possible. However, by eliminating all waiting, we risk impoverishing desire itself.

Perhaps the ancients had understood something that we are forgetting: not everything that is lacking needs to be filled immediately. Some forms of waiting do not impoverish life. They give it meaning. It is in the time that separates desire from its fulfilment that we learn just how important what we are waiting for really is.

The patience of builders

There are works that can be completed in a matter of days and others that take years, sometimes generations. The history of human civilisation is studded with achievements born of the ability to look beyond the immediate. Cathedrals, cities, libraries, universities, legal systems, cultural traditions: almost nothing we consider enduring was built in haste.

Contemporary people, accustomed to speed and efficiency, often struggle to imagine the long span of time that lies behind many of the great achievements of the past. Medieval cathedrals are perhaps the most striking example. Those who laid their foundations knew that they would probably not live to see the work completed. They were building for children and grandchildren they would never know. Their work was an act of faith in the future.

This perspective seems almost incomprehensible to a culture dominated by the urgency of immediate results. Yet it is precisely in this capacity for patience that one of the highest forms of human intelligence is revealed. To build is to accept that true value takes time.

Johann Wolfgang Goethe wrote that

“everything that is wise has already been thought of; one need only try to think it once more”.

Behind this observation lies an often-forgotten truth: culture does not arise from improvisation, but from the patient accumulation of knowledge, experience and reflection. Every generation inherits something and passes it on to the next.

A person’s education, too, follows this logic. No profound knowledge is acquired instantly. No genuine skill is developed in a matter of days. Aristotle observed that

“we are what we repeatedly do”.

Virtues, like enduring works, are the result of a slow process of building. They require practice, discipline and consistency.

Modernity, on the other hand, tends to celebrate rapid success, sudden rise and immediate gratification. But what grows too quickly often lacks roots. The great works of history teach the opposite: solidity stems from patience.

Perhaps this is why waiting should not be regarded as a mere suspension of action. For builders of every age, it has always been an integral part of the building process. Waiting meant continuing to work without immediately seeing the result, trusting that time would give shape to what still appeared incomplete in the present.

After all, every civilisation worthy of the name has been built by people capable of sowing seeds, knowing that others would reap the harvest. And perhaps true greatness does not lie in immediately possessing the fruit of one’s labour, but in having the patience to prepare it.

The revolution of immediacy

To understand why waiting has become so difficult, we must observe one of the most profound transformations of modernity: the progressive acceleration of time. This is not merely a technological issue. The very way in which people perceive the relationship between desire and satisfaction, between need and response, has changed.

For centuries, slowness was a natural condition of existence. News travelled slowly, journeys took days or months, and relationships were built through pauses and silences. Time was not an obstacle to be eliminated, but the environment within which life unfolded.

The Industrial Revolution began to alter this balance. Speed became an economic and productive value. But it is with the Digital Revolution that the process has reached its most radical form. Today, communication is instantaneous, information is permanent, and purchasing is immediate. Any delay is perceived as a malfunction.

The sociologist Hartmut Rosa has defined this condition as “social acceleration”. According to the German thinker, modernity does not merely change the world: it continually accelerates the very pace of change itself. What seemed fast yesterday seems slow today. Speed is no longer a tool; it has become a criterion for judgement.

Byung-Chul Han has also observed that contemporary society tends to eliminate any negative experience of time. Waiting, boredom, pauses and silence are experienced as anomalies to be corrected. Yet it is precisely these seemingly unproductive spaces that have always played an essential role in the formation of the individual.

“Deep boredom” wrote Martin Heidegger, “reveals Being in its entirety”.

It is a surprising statement for a civilisation that combats boredom by every means possible. But the German philosopher sensed that it is only when time slows down that human beings can reflect on the meaning of their own existence.

The revolution of immediacy has multiplied opportunities and possibilities, but it has also introduced a new form of collective impatience. Accustomed to obtaining everything quickly, we struggle to accept what requires time to mature.

We want results without the journey, knowledge without study, relationships without building them up, success without apprenticeship.

Perhaps the real change is not about technology, but our relationship with time. When every moment of waiting is perceived as a loss, that which cannot be obtained immediately risks slowly losing value in our eyes.

What do we lose when we stop waiting

Each era sacrifices something to gain something else. Modernity has gained speed, efficiency and immediate access to a volume of information that was unthinkable for previous generations. But every achievement comes at a price. And the price of the revolution of immediacy could be the gradual loss of certain fundamental human abilities.

The first is tolerance of frustration. Waiting means accepting that not everything is immediately available. It means living with deprivation, with unfulfilled desire and with the uncertainty of the outcome. When this experience disappears, our ability to cope with difficulties also tends to weaken. We become less prepared for failure, less willing to persevere, and more vulnerable in the face of obstacles.

The second loss concerns the depth of relationships. Friendship, love and trust cannot be produced instantly. They require time spent together, trials overcome together, and mutual understanding. When the logic of immediacy encroaches even on the emotional sphere, relationships risk being judged by consumerist criteria: what does not satisfy immediately is replaced; what requires patience is abandoned.

Knowledge, too, is undergoing a transformation. Never before have we had access to so much information and, paradoxically, never before have we been in such danger of confusing information with knowledge. Francis Bacon asserted that

“knowledge is power”

but the knowledge to which he referred was not the rapid accumulation of data. It was the result of observation, study and maturation. Authentic knowledge takes time, whilst information exists in the moment.

There is also a more subtle loss. When we eliminate waiting, we also eliminate boredom. Yet for centuries, boredom has served an unexpected function: forcing people to confront themselves. Martin Heidegger saw profound boredom not merely as a lack of occupation, but as a unique opportunity to question the meaning of existence. A civilisation that fills every moment risks losing even the ability to listen to its own deepest questions.

But perhaps the greatest loss concerns the future. To wait, in fact, means to live with one’s sights set on something that does not yet exist. Every act of waiting contains a form of hope. The farmer who sows, the student who studies, the lover who waits, the sick person seeking recovery – they all live in the confidence that tomorrow may bring something different from today. When everything must happen immediately, the future loses its depth and is reduced to a mere extension of the present.

Perhaps what we lose by ceasing to wait is not merely an ancient virtue. We lose a part of our humanity. For many of the things that give life meaning – maturity, wisdom, trust, love and hope – cannot be rushed. They require time. And time, by definition, demands that we wait for it.

Waiting as a form of freedom

At first glance, this may seem like a paradox. We do, in fact, live in a culture that equates freedom with the ability to obtain what we desire immediately. The quicker the gratification, the freer we feel. The shorter the distance between desire and its fulfilment, the more we believe we are in control of our lives.

Yet this belief conceals a profound misunderstanding

If every impulse demands to be satisfied the very moment it arises, man does not become freer: he becomes more dependent. Dependent on his own desires, on his own expectations, on the constant demands of the outside world. True freedom does not consist in following every impulse, but in the ability to choose which impulses are worth following.

The ancients understood this well. The Stoics taught that freedom arises from self-mastery and not from the absence of limits. Epictetus reminded his disciples that we are not troubled by events, but by the judgements we form about them. In other words, the free person is not the one who gets everything they want, but the one who does not become a slave to their desires.

Waiting embodies precisely this form of inner emancipation. To wait is to free oneself from the tyranny of the immediate. It means recognising that time has a value of its own and that not everything must be consumed the moment it appears. It is a form of resistance against the constant pressure of urgency.

It is no coincidence that many philosophical and spiritual traditions have attributed an educational function to waiting. The farmer who sows his seeds, the craftsman who perfects his work, the scholar who devotes years to research, the artist who allows a work to mature: all understand that time is not merely an obstacle, but a resource. Some things can only come into being slowly.

Simone Weil wrote that

“attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity”.

Waiting, too, is ultimately a form of attention. It means granting people, ideas and events the time they need to reveal themselves fully. It means accepting that not everything can be forced.

Perhaps this is the lesson that our age is in danger of forgetting. Waiting is not an empty interlude between two important moments in life. It is part of life itself. It is the place where desire becomes clear, character is formed and freedom is measured.

For the truly free person is not the one who gets everything at once. It is the one who knows how to wait without losing themselves.