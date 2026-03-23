GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Samuel Abraham's avatar
Samuel Abraham
2h

Thanks Ismaele for finding and translating these valuable insight-rich articles. Keep it up.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
6h

It's so important to name these structures. Thanks for this important article, Ismaele.

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