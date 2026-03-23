Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatikdi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 4th February 2026.

(All formatting original).

Mark Zuckerberg (L), Elon Musk (C) and Jeff Bezos (R).

The most enduring power is not that which imposes silence, but that which teaches one to speak its language.

Introduction

This article offers a structural analysis of the ways in which power is exercised through the mechanisms of courtesy, neutrality and technical language. Far from being mere cultural or stylistic traits, the so-called “British ways” are interpreted as a historical technology of domination, developed within the context of the British Empire and subsequently reoriented within the sphere of contemporary global finance.

Through a combination of historical genealogy, discourse analysis and political critique, the text reconstructs the continuity between imperial protocol and the practices of financial governance, with particular attention to the role of the City of London as an infrastructure for the intermediation of global power. The shift from direct territorial control to the management of debt and financial conditionalities is read as a historical mutation of domination, not as its disappearance.

Within the conceptual framework of the Spodocene [see my English translation of the author’s first article here], understood as the era of managing systemic deterioration, the article demonstrates how technical neutrality and economic-financial language translate violence, rendering it tolerable, impersonal and seemingly inevitable. Recognising these mechanisms does not guarantee emancipation, but constitutes a prerequisite for the politicisation of what is today presented as pure technique.

Power that does not appear to be power

One of the most effective – and least visible – forms of power is not direct violence, but rather its capacity to become naturalised. Truly stable power does not impose itself by shouting nor does it display itself excessively: it is internalised, becoming habit, norm, common sense. In the words of Pierre Bourdieu, symbolic power is that which is exercised with the complicity of those who do not wish – or are unable – to recognise that they are subjected to it.

This article starts from a simple yet uncomfortable hypothesis: what is commonly referred to as “British manners” is not an innocent cultural trait, but rather a historical technology of domination. Courtesy, emotional distance, a measured tone and apparent neutrality were carefully crafted devices to enable the exercise of power without friction, without scandal and without visible accountability.

Far from disappearing with the end of the formal empire, these manners have transformed and survived in a new sphere: contemporary global finance, with its epicentre in the City of London. Here, domination is no longer exercised over colonial territories, but over indebted economies; not through armies, but through contracts, technical standards and financial conditionalities.

This chapter traces this continuity: the education of domination, from imperial protocol to financial neutrality.

Learning to command: imperial pedagogy

Power does not arise spontaneously: it is taught.

In imperial Britain, the training of elites did not aim to produce charismatic leaders or epic conquerors, but rather cold, predictable and self-controlled administrators. Institutions such as Eton, Harrow, Oxford and Cambridge functioned as veritable schools of dominant subjectivity, where a specific type of person was trained: the imperial official.

There, one learnt to:

• make decisions without losing one’s composure, • command without raising one’s voice, • exercise structural violence without recognising it as such.

Courtesy was not empathy: it was distance. Good manners did not humanise power: they depersonalised it.

Governing vast territories with few officials required something more effective than constant brutality. It required a form of conduct capable of transforming domination into administrative routine.

The East India Company: a laboratory of modern power

The East India Company was the first major successful experiment in this logic. Formally private, materially sovereign, it embodied a decisive innovation of modernity: the delegation of political power to an economic entity.

The Company:

• governed territories, • administered populations, • levied taxes, • maintained private armies,

all under the guise of commerce, contract and administration. It did not conquer “by force”, but rather “by commercial right”. Power was exercised, but responsibility was diluted amongst shareholders, officials and procedures.

This model allowed for something fundamental: extracting value without fully bearing the political cost of domination. When rebellions broke out, London could condemn the “excesses” without questioning the structure that made them inevitable.

The historical shift: from territory to debt

With the crisis of classical colonialism, direct territorial control became unsustainable. But the logic did not disappear: it transformed.

• Domination ceased to be expressed as occupation and began to operate as conditionality. • Territory was replaced by debt. • The governor, by the contract. • Visible violence, by technical norms.

The question was no longer who governs a territory, but rather who defines the conditions under which a state can finance itself.

The City of London and neutrality as power

In this transformation, the City of London emerges as the functional heir to the empire. Not as a sovereign political centre, but as a global infrastructure for the intermediation of power.

The City does not govern countries, but:

• structures dependencies, • defines standards, • translates interests into “technical” rules.

Its power lies in the separation between discourse and practice. Whilst the United Kingdom aligns itself politically with the West, the City maintains a multilateral financial pragmatism, open to global capital without demanding ideological alignment.

Here, imperial modes re-emerge in a new form:

• the financial operator does not command, but assesses; • does not punish, but reclassifies; • does not decide, but applies objective criteria.

Neutrality is not real: it is performative. It performs the same function as colonial courtesy: depoliticising deeply political decisions.

Language as a translation of violence

The most profound transformation is linguistic. The polite English of imperial administration – replete with passives, conditionals and euphemisms – becomes the global financial jargon.

• “Labour market flexibility” replaces redundancies. • “Expenditure optimisation” replaces social cuts. • “Correction of imbalances” conceals the induced recession.

Violence does not disappear: it is translated. And in being translated, it becomes tolerable.

Contemporary rituals – technical missions, reports, choreographed meetings – reproduce the same pedagogy of domination: distance, detachment, simulated objectivity.

When the facade cracks

This system works as long as everyone accepts the pretence. When someone breaks the tone, the conflict becomes visible. Greece in 2015 showed how supposed technical neutrality concealed a power relationship. Argentina, from 2001 to the present, shows an even harsher evolution: from chaotic collapse to an unmasking of domination, in which it is openly accepted that politics is the execution of financial mandates.

Resistance that breaks with protocol – leaders, social movements, popular uprisings – is labelled irrational not for what it does, but because it names the unnameable: that this is not technicality, but power.

Managing deterioration

In the contemporary context – marked by climate crisis, structural debt and institutional decay – this form of power reaches its fullest expression. Debt no longer promises development: it promises administered survival.

• It does not finance the future. • It organises scarcity. • It does not build order. • It manages entropy.

This is the final legacy of imperial modes: a power that does not conquer, but conditions; that does not govern directly, but administers deterioration with impeccable politeness.

Thinking power beyond appearances

It is not a matter of denouncing individuals or cultures, but of dismantling mechanisms. Modes, technical language and procedural neutrality are not mere accessories of power: they are constitutive parts of its effectiveness.

Within the framework of the Spodocene – understood as the era of the management of deterioration – this pedagogy of domination becomes central. Power no longer promises a future; it administers ruins. And it does so with impeccable politeness.

Recognising these forms does not guarantee emancipation, but it is a minimum condition for imagining it. Because only when power ceases to appear natural can it begin to be challenged.

NOTES

Theory of power, symbolic domination and language

Bourdieu, Pierre (1991). Language and Symbolic Power. Cambridge: Polity Press.

Bourdieu, Pierre (1998). Practical Reason: On the Theory of Action. Stanford: Stanford University Press.

Bourdieu, Pierre (2001). Masculine Domination. Stanford: Stanford University Press.

Bourdieu, Pierre (2004). Sur l’État. Cours au Collège de France (1989-1992). Paris: Seuil.

Foucault, Michel (1977). Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison. New York: Pantheon Books.

Foucault, Michel (2007). Security, Territory, Population. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.

Foucault, Michel (2008). The Birth of Biopolitics. New York: Palgrave Macmillan

Empire, colonialism and administrative modernity

Arendt, Hannah (1968). Imperialism. New York: Harcourt, Brace & World.

Hobsbawm, Eric (1987). The Age of Empire: 1875-1914. London: Weidenfeld & Nicolson.

Bayly, C. A. (2004). The Birth of the Modern World, 1780-1914. Oxford: Blackwell.

Stern, Philip J. (2011). The Company-State: Corporate Sovereignty and the Early Modern Foundations of the British Empire in India. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Political economy, finance and debt

Polanyi, Karl (1944). The Great Transformation. New York: Farrar & Rinehart.

Polanyi, Karl (1957). The Economy as Instituted Process. In Trade and Market in the Early Empires. New York: Free Press.

Graeber, David (2011). Debt: The First 5,000 Years. Brooklyn: Melville House.

Graeber, David (2015). The Utopia of Rules: On Technology, Stupidity, and the Secret Joys of Bureaucracy. Brooklyn: Melville House.

Harvey, David (2005). A Brief History of Neoliberalism. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Harvey, David (2010). The Enigma of Capital. London: Profile Books.

Governance, technical neutrality and depoliticisation

Mitchell, Timothy (2011). Carbon Democracy. London: Verso.

Brown, Wendy (2015). Undoing the Demos: Neoliberalism’s Stealth Revolution. New York: Zone Books.

Ferguson, James (1994). The Anti-Politics Machine. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press.

Li, Tania Murray (2007). The Will to Improve. Durham: Duke University Press.

Contemporary crisis, entropy and the management of deterioration

Bauman, Zygmunt (2000). Liquid Modernity. Cambridge: Polity Press.

Streeck, Wolfgang (2016). How Will Capitalism End?. London: Verso.

Fraser, Nancy (2014). “Behind Marx’s Hidden Abode.” New Left Review, 86.

Conceptual framework: Spodocene

Illatiksi, Hakan (2025). Spodoceno: categoria critica per l’analisi del dominio nella fase della gestione del deterioramento. Edizioni Spodocenica.

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