Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Marco Della Luna, originally in Italian and published first on hid blog MarcoDellaLuna.info on Wednesday 19th November 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 2st December 2025.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

Global public debt amounts to $350 trillion, double the world’s gross domestic product, and continues to rise, generating a continuous flow of interest from taxpayers to the holders of this public debt, who do not pay taxes. This is in addition to private debt, which is an unknown multiple of it and also continues to rise. And then there is pension debt. Given these circumstances, it is logically impossible to plan for financial recovery, and even the possibility of servicing such a huge debt appears limited in time. We are therefore moving inexorably towards growing global systemic instability, and thus towards a radical reorganisation, either uncontrolled or by radical means, a world war, whether between various countries or simply against the useless eaters [sic - in English in the original article].

Such a world has been organised by the monopolists of money issuance, i.e. those who control the central banks, through debt money burdened with compound interest. In this way, they ensure that, as the total debt is always and recently higher than the total money available, there is always demand for new money, i.e. new loans, which they issue at zero cost, earning the net value of the capital lent.

This is the simplest and most direct way to earn money without doing anything, taking any risks or investing, while at the same time acquiring political control of nations.

We live in an empire of monetary vampires. In it, justice, stability and transparency are a priori impossible. Power is achieved practically only by those who dedicate themselves to conquering it as their primary goal in life and do so through deception, violence and corruption. Therefore, political power is always in the hands of antisocial individuals.

Since big banking and monetary capitalism took over public institutions, essentially privatising them, the conflict is no longer between private capital and common goods, because the common good no longer exists, but between the economic and political apparatus on the one hand and individuals with their lives, freedoms, property and rights on the other.

Empires are viable as long as they can expand and, with the resources taken from the areas they conquer, pay for the expenses of their apparatus, especially the military. When expansion stops, these expenses become unsustainable and the process of the empire’s demise begins. To make up for the lack of new resources, the empire begins to borrow, to overtax, compromising its own economy, and to issue more and more currency, which depreciates or decreases its gold content. This begins a process of emigration of the factors of production, causing unemployment, poverty and social crisis. Eventually, the empire rots and collapses.

This was the case with the Western Roman Empire, the Spanish Empire, the British Empire, and the Soviet Empire [sic]. The contemporary neoliberal financial system now needs a state of continuous emergency to sustain itself. Even the [US] Dollar empire is following the same trajectory. In extremis, Trump has ordered the European Union to stop buying gas from Russia and buy only from the US, at a higher price, and to buy weapons from the US to support Zelensky in recovering the territories conquered by Russia, which are the richest in raw materials, which Trump has made Zelensky promise him in return for his aid. The White House’s game is very clear, as it now openly exploits everyone for its own benefit. These are extreme moves, bordering on desperation, to get by: the US, over-indebted and deindustrialised, is no longer able to maintain a military apparatus capable of preserving its global monetary empire, finding itself engaged in too many theatres (Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan, Latin America); so they are offloading expenses, conflicts and rearmament onto their foolish and masochistic servants: the European governments.

Unlike other empires, Washington has as its ally, or rather as its ruling class, global Jewish finance. But study the Elohim of the Dollar carefully, with their increasingly devalued and globally less used currency, with their deindustrialised, internally over-indebted, externally over-indebted stars and stripes platform, now unable to sustain the military and strategic costs of the too many fronts on which it is engaged (Russia, the Gulf, China, Africa, Latin America), despite plundering its vassals. Take a good look at them. Perhaps they are planning to ruin the US, Europe and Russia in a fight between them, and to take China as their new platform from which to rule the world.

