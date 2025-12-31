What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Wednesday 24th December 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The historical origins of thalassocracies are closely intertwined with piracy. In the last days of December 1600, the British East India Company was established, which, according to some historical reconstructions, was also one of the first joint-stock companies, and therefore the ancestor of today’s multinationals. Obviously, the Company already existed before it was legally formalised, and was one of many criminal associations dedicated to piracy. The legalisation of the East India Company was a news story of considerable resonance, and traces of it can also be found in literature. Hamlet was published between 1602 and 1603, but was written over the previous two years. In the third act of Hamlet, King Claudius says that in the “corrupt currents” of this world, the golden hand of crime often manages to tip the scales of justice in its favour, using the proceeds of crime to buy the law.

US thalassocracy is considered the heir to British thalassocracy; therefore, the fact that the Trump administration has adopted the practice of boarding and plundering ships carrying Venezuelan oil is considered by some to be a childish regression to the piratical beginnings of thalassocracy, before international maritime law and before globalisation. This could be a fairly valid interpretation if properly scaled, i.e. if one avoids believing that international law really existed and was not just a simulacrum. An international treaty on the law of navigation (UNCLOS) was signed by the US in 1982 but never ratified by the Senate; in practice, this meant that Washington only applied the treaty when it suited them.

Legal certainty has always been an illusion; the very entity that should be based on the law and enforce it (the State) has itself proved to be uncertain and dissociated, i.e. it has never become a univocal and homogeneous political-institutional entity. International treaties have often been considered an improvement on national legislation, as they would provide for global “governance” which, for some reason, is believed to be capable of preventing and resolving conflicts between States. However, experiences of supranational “governance” have exacerbated the situation of regulatory uncertainty. [US President Donald J.] Trump has adopted victimhood as the leitmotif of his advertising communication, and one of the targets of his lament is precisely the global governance of treaties, accused of tying the hands of those who work for national interests. To verify how unfounded this victim narrative is, one need only look at the statutes of the organisation that is supposed to regulate world trade, namely the WTO [World Trade Organization]. This body is based on the “consensus rule”, meaning that there is no vote to determine who is for or against a certain decision, but rather “someone” imposes a preventive unanimity on everyone, unless someone else stands up to object explicitly. In simple terms, the US rules the WTO, unless there is someone strong enough to oppose it. The problem, therefore, is not that the WTO has tied the US’s hands, but that the balance of power has shifted in China’s favour.

Another controversial target in Trump’s adverts is the European Union, accused not only of parasitising the US, but also of not being “democratic”. The EU [European Union] is an unpopular organisation, and speaking ill of it can make one popular, but Trump’s and [his Vice-President J.D.] Vance’s chatter remains just that: chatter. Of course, if the EU were a barely transparent organisation, [Ursula] von der Leyen would not have been able to sign onerous contracts in favour of US pharmaceutical multinationals; nor would von der Leyen have been able to fly to Scotland to indulge Trump’s every whim while he played golf. Clearly, many of von der Leyen’s commitments will remain dead letters, but only because the resources to implement them do not exist. The abuses of von der Leyen and the European Commission are part of the regulatory uncertainty established by the treaties; one example among many is the legal contradiction of a parliament that can appoint the Commission but cannot dismiss it. The point, however, is that the EU was not created to serve a mythical “globalist agenda”, but as an “external constraint” to be used as a bogeyman, as blackmail and as an alibi against its own populations. Created to serve as an “external constraint”, the EU in turn seeks an “external constraint” in the US, i.e. a support and an alibi.

Before leaving, I would like to wish you a Peaceful New Year! May it bring the end of wars, imperialism, Zionism, globalism, capitalism and consumerism.

