dennis hanna
7h

The "Ideal" (Ilan Pappé) ...

The "Real"

Israel is the United States.

The United States is Israel.

Israel:

God’s Chosen People

United States:

American Exceptionalism*

The Earth’s Last Best Hope**

The Indispensable Nation***

The One Indispensable Nation****

A Colonial-settler land.

The Promised Land,

Manifest Destiny is our stand.

A land with no people for

A people with no land.

Indian Territory(ies)

Palestinian Territory(ies)

Occupied Palestinian Territory(ies)

Illegally Occupied Palestinian Territory(ies)

Indian Reservations

Palestinian Reservations

“Area C”, Palestine?, you pray.

“Bantustans,” you say.

Apartheid is the only way.

No!, genocide is here to stay.

Why? Because election year or not Israel's supporters pay United States government representatives to obey.

Wait, all social and economic leaders in America and the "Western World" take Israel's supporters money, it's the only winning game to play.

United States Indians

Israel, PalestinIndians

Different names for the same thing, ethnic cleansing

and Genocide.

The truth you can’t hide.

One and the same.

The Principle of Identity,

A difference only in name.

dennis hanna

[ I was born and raised in Pennsylvania ... Penn's (William Penn) ... sylvania (forest) ...

The indigenous people, Lenape people.(1)

I attended and graduated from the University of California (later named the University of California at Berkeley).

The California Native American Genocide

The Ohlone are the predominant Indigenous group of the Bay Area, including the Chochenyo and the Karkin in East Bay, the Ramaytush in San Francisco, the Yokuts in South Bay and Central Valley, and the Muwekma tribe throughout the region. There were more, far more than one hundred indigenous peoples in California .(2)

"I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only ask them to think”

Socrates, 470 - 399 B.C.E.

*The first reference to the concept by name, and possibly its origin, was by French writer Alexis de Tocqueville in his 1835/1840 work, Democracy in America:

“The position of the Americans is therefore quite exceptional, and it may be believed that no democratic people will ever be placed in a similar one. Their strictly Puritanical origin, their exclusively commercial habits, even the country they inhabit, which seems to divert their minds from the pursuit of science, literature, and the arts, the proximity of Europe, which allows them to neglect these pursuits without relapsing into barbarism, a thousand special causes, of which I have only been able to point out the most important, have singularly concurred to fix the mind of the American upon purely practical objects. His passions, his wants, his education, and everything about him seem to unite in drawing the native of the United States earthward; his religion alone bids him turn, from time to time, a transient and distracted glance to heaven. Let us cease, then, to view all democratic nations under the example of the American people.”

**President Abraham Lincoln

Annual Message to Congress -- Concluding Remarks

Washington, D.C.

December 1, 1862

One month before signing the Emancipation Proclamation, President Lincoln sent a long message to Congress which was largely routine, but also proposed controversial measures such as voluntary colonization of slaves and compensated emancipation.

“... We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth. ...”

***It is the threat of the use of force [against Iraq] and our line-up there that is going to put force behind the diplomacy. But if we have to use force, it is because we are America; we are the indispensable nation. We stand tall and we see further than other countries into the future, and we see the danger here to all of us.

Madeleinee K. Albright,

U.S. Secretary of State (1997–2001).

Stated on NBC's Today Show (February 19, 1998)

****"The United States is and will remain the one indispensable nation in the world. Now, sustaining our leadership, keeping America strong and secure means we have to use our power wisely," Obama said in his address to the American Legion in North Carolina. August 27, 2014 ( not the first or last time he uttered these words )

Please note, President Obama

clarified and specified “... the one indispensable nation ...”

The President, thus, closed the rhetorical door on any other nation being “indispensable.”

In meaning and use, “the,” definite article, acts as a function word to indicate that a following noun or noun equivalent is a “unique” or “a” particular member” of its class; i.e. “the” President as compared to “a” president.

President Obama, of course, knew this being “ivory league” educated at Columbia University (B.A.) and Harvard University (J.D.)

(1) Lenape people of Pennsylvania Name meaning: "Lenape" translates to "the people" or "the real people". Subdivisions: The Lenape were divided into three main groups: the Unami (people downriver), the Unalachtigo (people near the ocean), and the Munsee (people of the stony country). Lifestyle: They were semi-nomadic, living in villages with dome-shaped dwellings called wigwams made from bark, and relied on hunting, fishing, and gathering wild plants for sustenance. Impact of European settlement: With the arrival of Colonial-settlers, European, the Lenape were "ethnically cleansed" and "genocided."

Those not "ethnically cleansed" and "genocided" were forced on to and restricted to reservations.

(2) The first comprehensive treatments of this subject were published very recently, in 2012 and 2014. These are An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873 by Benjamin Madley, and Murder State: California’s Native American Genocide, 1846-1873 by Brendan Lindsay. Both authors are professors of history in California.

Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
5h

"Now, multiply that scale by more than 60 times: from 8,000 to more than 500,000 people."

Tough fucking shit.

How many Gazans has USrael murdered in the last 2 years?

The entity called "Israel" needs to be ended. Dual passports need to go back where they came from. The rest can "self-deport" if they are afraid to live next door to the indigenous survivors.

