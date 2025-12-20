Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Roberto Valtolina, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 18th November 2025.

The anti-Zionist Jew Ilan Pappé is the author of The End of Israel: The Collapse of Zionism and the Possibility of Peace in Palestine. Published [in Italy] by Fazi Editore in early October [2025], the new essay by one of Israel’s best-known contemporary academics does not stop at analysis. It opens up concrete avenues for possible change in troubled Palestine. In the book, Pappé outlines the decline of Israel: a process that is already underway. It is not a collapse caused by external forces, but one generated by the contradictions that run through Israeli society. The first part of the book opens with a chapter that quickly retraces the history of the so-called “peace process”. Pappé considers it a process controlled by American mediators who took Israeli achievements for granted, offering the Palestinians only calculated concessions. The next chapter focuses on the present day and identifies seven cracks widening in the body of Israel: political and social fragmentation, the corrosive weight of occupation, the detachment of the Diaspora from Zionism, the economic crisis, the erosion of the military apparatus, the inefficiency of the state machinery and the emergence of a new generation of Palestinian resistance fighters. The second section is very propositional. For the historian, the seven fragilities make urgent a process of decolonisation based on restorative justice, a radical transformation of relations between Jews and Palestinians in terms of historical consciousness, law, and political structure. Only on this basis, Pappé argues, can a future of real equality be built. It is not a question of expelling or punishing Israeli Jews, but of making them an integral part of the new political and cultural fabric: an ethnolinguistic community among others, recognised in law and dignity. For the Exeter professor, the “two peoples, two States” formula must be overcome.

The cornerstone of the work: the formula “One State, Two Peoples”

One of the main themes of Pappé’s work is the revival of the formula “One State, Two Peoples”. From the Israeli historian’s perspective, three fundamental principles can be glimpsed that structure this formula. Firstly, the huge number of Jewish settlers in the Occupied Territories, now a decisive political force in Israel, makes a truly sovereign Palestinian State impossible. Under these conditions, any Palestinian State would remain subordinate to Israel. Secondly, dismantling the settlements in the West Bank would involve massive population displacement, with devastating human and political costs. Finally, it is impossible to take territory away from all the settlers, and the Palestinians would be left with only one-fifth of their native land. The author of this article recognises this view as the most realistic, given its historical perspective and broad-mindedness. It is necessary to expand on these three points, which have been reworked by the author of this article. Between history and current events.

The settlers who conquered Israel

The impracticability to which Pappé refers began in 1967 when, with the Six-Day War, Israel conquered the West Bank, Gaza, the Sinai Peninsula and East Jerusalem. The first Israeli settlements were established in the occupied territories. The Yom Kippur War of 1973 weakened the Labour Party and strengthened the nationalist right. The colonial phenomenon became structural in 1977, with the arrival in power of Menachem Begin’s Likud party. Ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist parties came to the fore: the political voice of the settlers. From 1977 to 1987, the number of Israelis in the West Bank rose from 10,000 to 70,000. On the eve of the 1993 Oslo Accords, the number had risen to more than 130,000. By the end of 2024, there were approximately 503,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank and 233,000 in East Jerusalem, for a total of at least 736,000 settlers beyond the 1967 Green Line. They are spread across more than 140 settlements and approximately 220 outposts in the occupied West Bank. There is also a recent development that reinforces Pappé’s perspective.

On 11th September this year [2025], Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the E1 Plan, a project to expand settlements in the West Bank. The expansion of Maale Adumim and the creation of territorial continuity between the settlement and occupied Jerusalem are a political and military act, even before an urban planning operation. The project aims to fragment the West Bank into disconnected islands, dividing the occupied West Bank in two and separating it from East Jerusalem. If completed, a continuous north-south Palestinian territory will be physically impossible. Even if a Palestinian State were formally established, it would not exercise real control over its territory: the settlements would remain under Israeli jurisdiction and Israel would retain control of transport routes, airspace and borders. Not to mention that, at present, Palestinians depend on Israel for the use of basic resources such as water and energy.

Obstacles to mass transfers: between evidence and historical-political limitations

The only significant Israeli precedent for forced evacuation is Gaza. On the night between 14th and 15th August 2005, on the orders of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Israel began evacuating 8,000 settlers from Gush Katifa and other settlements. It was a logistically difficult operation, accompanied by strong internal protests and political trauma for the country. Many of those settlers were never fully reintegrated, and the Israeli right wing made them a symbol of the Sharon government’s “betrayal”. Now, multiply that scale by more than 60 times: from 8,000 to more than 500,000 people. New housing, infrastructure and compensation on a national scale would be needed. The result would be an unprecedented internal political rift. The settlers now represent a firmly rooted ideological bloc, whose influence is not only political, but also economic, military and religious. In demographic and logistical terms, it would be the largest population transfer in Israeli history: it is simply unrealistic. It is an attempt that has never been tried, even by the prime ministers considered most moderate towards the Palestinians: Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin (Labour) and Ehud Olmert (centrist). Peres did not freeze construction or propose a massive dismantling, quite the contrary. In his first term, he formalised that the development of existing settlements would be guaranteed and that new settlements would be established. Rabin committed himself to curbing settler settlements in the West Bank, but their fate was not discussed in the Oslo negotiations and was postponed indefinitely [probably on purpose!]. On 16th September 2008, Olmert, in the plan he presented to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, limited himself to providing for the evacuation of dozens of the smallest settlements. Finally, the issue of “transfer” raises a dilemma: in order to redress the injustice suffered by the Palestinians, would we not be committing another injustice, given that hundreds of thousands of Israelis were born and raised there, even if in settlements that are illegal under international law?

Without territorial continuity and with only a fifth of its ancestral territory

The “two-State” solution is a diplomatic formula with no real geographical or political counterpart. The settlements are a fragmented network of villages, roads and military zones that break up Palestinian geographical continuity. On 29th November 1947, Resolution 181 of the UN partition plan allocated approximately 55% of Mandatory Palestine to the Jews, even though they owned only 6-7% of the land. After the 1948 war, Israel controlled about 78% of the territory. The West Bank and Gaza constituted the remaining 22%, which is the basis of the “two States, two peoples” proposal. This formula already starts from a position of historical inequality. Accepting only 20% of the original land is to be considered a permanent amputation. A possible Palestinian State would have effective control over less than 10-12% of the territory of Mandatory Palestine. With this background, the formula in question sounds like institutionalised injustice. A State is recognisable as such when it is inhabited by a settled population, extends over a defined territory, has a government and can maintain international relations. These are the conditions set out in Article 1 of the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, recognised worldwide as the basis for defining a State. Two of these requirements – borders and government – are lacking in the Arab-Palestinian territories. In Gaza, Ḥamās was voted in in the elections of 25 January 2006, but its right to govern Gaza expired in 2010. Ḥamās is recognised by many countries as a terrorist organisation and the PNA [Palestinian National Authority] government in the West Bank is incapable of acting: two factors that would prevent the State from maintaining stable international relations. Furthermore, with the creation of the State of Palestine, Arabs with Israeli passports currently living within Israel’s borders could move to the new State. This would result in two ethnically pure national entities – Palestine and Israel. And the 20th century has undoubtedly shown, in other areas of the globe, the collective tragedies caused by such exchanges.

Left under review

The final part of Pappé’s work holds unexpected surprises beyond the Palestinian question. For this reason, some passages deserve to be quoted in full. The historian writes: “In the Arab world and in many other parts of the planet, working with the mosaic of groups, understanding their porous boundaries and fluidity and the importance they have for people will help the left reconnect with people’s aspirations and concerns”. And again: “The centrality of social class in determining everything means that those interested in social justice will emphasise class identity rather than the identity of a smaller group with particular interests within that class”. But “collective identities are a key factor in shaping social relations”. Therefore, “the left must recognise the mosaic of collectivities that play a role in people’s lives that is as significant as social class”. Pappé, a radical left-winger, writes these passages in relation to the Arab-Palestinian context. But careful readers will realise that the historian – albeit unintentionally – is calling for ideological reform among that section of the European left – a minority, but still vital at times – that is critical of the dominant liberal-capitalist model. The left-wing tradition, born of Enlightenment universalism, has struggled to fully grasp the anthropological significance of elements such as ties to the land, belonging to a community-nation and adherence to an ethos of traditions and customs. Although Marx, following in Hegel’s footsteps, provided a theoretical basis for recognising these aspects, they were marginalised by the positivist interpretation of scientific socialism. This paradigm was clearly incapable of cementing a lasting bond with social communities. This weakness emerged when the socialist parties failed to counter the nationalist wave that swept across Europe on the eve of 1914. This ethical sense of identity and connection is still visible in the writings of Antonio Gramsci and Pierpaolo Pasolini. After 1968, however, the more libertarian and individual-centred spirit took over the left, removing the idea of community from the political horizon. Pappé calls on the left – not only the Arab-Palestinian left – to revive this legacy, which is vital to the ideal-communist tradition that predates Marx. Will the Western left listen to Pappé? It sorely needs to.

