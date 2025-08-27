What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 21st August 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Many have noted that “Ferragosto in Alaska” was a title more suited to a film starring Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi than to a historical event. There is also widespread scepticism about Trump's ability to maintain open channels of negotiation with Russia on common issues, including the Arctic and nuclear control. It seems that Putin himself does not believe in the possibility of the US maintaining agreements, i.e. expressing institutional continuity. In the final press conference, Putin agreed to flatter Trump's ego by endorsing his mantra that if he had been president instead of Biden, the war in Ukraine would never have broken out. Putin is not the great statesman that many have dreamed of, but he is nonetheless a true professional in politics and diplomacy, so it seems strange for him to make such a blatant departure from the code of institutional behaviour, according to which one should avoid expressing judgements and making comparisons about the heads of state of other countries. According to common belief, Russian politics is very tied to certain legal formalities, but this time Putin has calmly ignored them. Such outbursts might be expected from a lobbyist and political amateur like [former Italian Prime Minister] Mario Draghi, who in 2021 not only praised Biden's supposed Europeanism, but also criticised his predecessor Trump.

Institutional relations should be based on function, which prevails over the people who exercise it from time to time. This thread of continuity in function, beyond and above the transience of people, is precisely what constitutes the State. This gave the state an aura that was, if not divine as Hegel said, at least superhuman. In this sense, Trump should never have tolerated a foreign president criticising his predecessor in the White House in his presence; instead, he took pleasure in it, demonstrating that he has a purely personalistic conception of power.

Statehood was probably just a myth on which various regimes based their legitimacy, so institutional roles have always been subject to the vagaries of personal moods and lobbying pressures; the problem is that today statehood does not even survive as a myth or as diplomatic etiquette in relations between countries; so much so that Putin made a statement at a press conference that amounted to saying that relations with the US are taken on a day-to-day basis and that, in practice, the era of treaties is over, as there is no stable interlocutor with whom to negotiate.

If there is any continuity and regularity in US politics, it is in its constant unreliability, which Trump boasts about. The fact that disloyalty becomes a strategy in itself, or the illusion of a strategy, signals the dissolution of Weber's concept of legal-rational power. Foreign policy thus ends up reproducing the self-destructive relationship between the scorpion and the frog. Trump is not alone in confusing disloyalty with strategy; just think of Turkish President Erdogan. According to Carl Schmitt's realist view, the foreign policy of States is based on the friend-enemy paradigm, whereby the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Erdogan has done exactly the opposite, allying himself with Israel, the main ally of his Kurdish enemy, to take out Assad, with whom he had reached an agreement and who kept the Kurds and Israel at bay. Now that Syria has been balkanised, the Kurds have established their power over part of the territory, while Israel occupies the south of the country up to the gates of Damascus. Yet Erdogan continues to be convinced that breaking one's word is a sign of intelligence.

The Russian regime itself has not shone in terms of reliability in the Syrian affair. On the other hand, it was not irrational for the Russian regime to renounce one of the defining elements of State authority, namely compulsory military service. The Russian regime therefore had to face a demanding war such as the one in Ukraine with a professional army, fuelled by attractive salaries. The expression “special military operation” made it possible to avoid the word “war” and thus not evoke the spectre of compulsory military service, rightly considered very unpopular. For reasons of internal consensus, Putin had to promise not to engage conscripts in combat. Russian conscripts were unexpectedly involved during the start of the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk, but the entire operation to liberate the area was entrusted to professional forces.

The French Revolution and the Napoleonic regime had sanctified compulsory conscription, making it a fundamental element of the State's personality; in fact, compulsory conscription was incorporated into our [Italian] Constitution, so it must be considered not abolished but only suspended since 2005. However, experience has confirmed the Russian regime's scepticism about the credibility of State authority and therefore about the use of compulsory conscription. Ukraine's military failure is largely due to compulsory conscription, which has been hampered by resistance and desertions. Similarly, it is not the genocide in Gaza but compulsory military service that is now the main source of internal tension within Israeli society, not only because of the privilege of exemption granted to Orthodox Jews, but above all because of the growing tendency of reservists to evade conscription.

