Ignore what US Vice President J.D. Vance said earlier today, Tuesday 21st October 2025 (source: Al Mayadeen):

I think that we are one week into President Trump’s historic peace plan in the Middle East, and things are going, frankly, better than I expected that they were.

I think it is safe to say that Trumpanyahu’s Gaza “peace” plan is dead. We could say that it was born dead, as Israeli violations started early on, but last weekend was quite bad and probably marked the end of it, even if no major violations have happened in the last couple of days.

In fact, last Saturday, 18th October 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the Rafah crossing would remain closed “until further notice” and that its opening “would depend on Hamas’s cooperation in returning the bodies of Israeli captives and implementing the terms of the agreed framework”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which the “announcement came shortly after the Palestinian embassy in Egypt stated that the crossing would reopen on Monday”.

Of course, Hamas issued a statement condemned Netanyahu’s step, described as a reflection of…

his fascist government in punishing the people of Gaza and manipulating the humanitarian file to achieve political gains.

…adding that the delay in the return of the bodies of Israeli captives is due to the complexity of the situation on the ground, more specifically the fact that they are probably buried in tunnels destroyed by the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) or trapped beneath the rubble caused by the Israeli bombing.

Nevertheless, in a separate statement issued by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the group reaffirmed its adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement and stated that it had already…

handed over all the living captives and the bodies in its possession that it was able to reach

…while the remaining bodies…

require considerable effort and special equipment to search for and recover.

As if the closure of the Rafah crossing was not enough, last Sunday morning (19th October 2025) the US State Department issued the following hypocritical statement, warning of “an imminent ceasefire violations by Hamas”:

…as if there had been no violations by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) until then. There had been 47 since the agreement was announced earlier last week, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 wounded, as stated by Authorities in the Gaza Strip quoted by Al Mayadeen:

Since the announcement of the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation force has committed a series of violations, the number of which to date has reached 47 … Due to the ongoing violations by the Israeli occupation, 38 people have been killed and 143 others have sustained injuries of varying severity.

By the end of Sunday the ceasefire violations by Little Satan amounted to 80, resulting in 97 deaths and 230 wounded, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza, cited by Al Mayadeen.

Also, notice that Hamas is alleged to attack not Israelis, but Palestinian civilians… something that does not make much sense: why should Hamas target Palestinian civilians?! And also: since when Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) cares about Palestinian civilians? If it ever cared about them, it would have stopped the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians a long time ago (soon after 7th October 2023) by closing the tap of weapons and ammunition to the Zionist entity called “Israel”!

Once again, Hamas issued a new statement (full text here) saying that the US remarks…

completely overlap with the Israeli occupation’s disinformation and provide political cover for its ongoing organized crimes and aggression against our people. Facts on the ground prove the exact opposite.

…accusing Little Satan of “forming, arming, and funding criminal gangs responsible for killings, kidnappings, looting aid trucks, and robbing Palestinian civilians”, adding that Israel itself had…

openly admitted to these crimes through media reports and recorded footage.

See for instance this report by The Times of Israel from June 2025:

On the other hand, Hamas stated Gaza’s police forces are carrying out their duty…

to pursue and prosecute these gangs through clear legal mechanisms, in order to protect citizens and safeguard public and private property.

And guess what happened a few hours after the statement by the US State Department? A “security incident” in Rafah; actually two separate operations: a sniper attack and a detonation of an explosive device, which caused the deaths of two Israeli soldiers, while others were wounded, according to Israeli reports cited by Al Mayadeen. This gave the perfect excuse to Israel to launch a new series of artillery attacks and airstrikes on several targets in Rafah, probably one of the most, if not the most serious ceasefire violation by Little Satan, with Netanyahu himself admitting at the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) of dropping “153 tons of bombs” in a matter of a few hours (sources: Tasnim and Times of Israel - emphasis added):

During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas fighters (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

However, the al-Qassam Brigades denied any involvement in the Rafah operations and reaffirmed once again its “full commitment” to implementing the ceasefire agreement, which instead USrael clearly does not want to implement. Here is their full statement (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - see also this Al Mayadeen article):

We affirm our full commitment to implementing everything that has been agreed upon, foremost among which is the ceasefire in all areas of the Gaza Strip. We have no knowledge of any events or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the control of the occupation, and communication has been severed with the remainder of our groups there since the resumption of the war in March of this year. We have no information as to whether they have been martyred or are still alive since that date. Therefore, we have no connection to any events occurring in those areas, nor can we communicate with any of our fighters there if any of them remain alive.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, extremist Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir could not miss this chance and on the same day “renewed calls for a full-scale military offensive on Gaza, warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that continued restraint would jeopardize his government”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

I call on the Prime Minister to order the Israel [Occupation] Forces to fully resume combat operations in the sector with full force. The delusions that [the Palestinian Resistance] Hamas would change its ways or even adhere to the agreement it signed are proving, as expected, to be dangerous to our security. This neo-Nazi terrorist organization must be utterly destroyed, and the sooner, the better.

…while Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated:

Hamas will pay a heavy price for every shot and every breach of the ceasefire. If the message is not understood, our response will become increasingly severe.

…as quoted by The Guardian, which also reported (here) on a meeting that Netanyahu held with Israel Katz and the heads of Shin Bet and Mossad, instructing them to “take firm action against terror targets in the Gaza Strip”. In fact, a new “massive and extensive wave of strikes” in Southern Gaza followed, as per The Guardian, which later reported (here) on the complete halt supply of aid into Gaza until further notice.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

What is worrying is that, later on, after Donald Trump suggested that the attack in Rafah was not attributable to Hamas, but to “some rebels within”, adding:

Either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly. It’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in a separate article, revealed that the deadly explosion in Rafah that killed two Israeli soldiers was not carried out by Hamas, as initially claimed by Netanyahu, but it was a blast caused by unexploded Israeli ordnance, as confirmed also by Curt Mills, Executive Director of The American Conservative, cited senior US administration sources:

Hamas did nothing. Israeli tank hit an unexploded IED [Improvised Explosive Device] that has probably been there for months.

In short, even though by the end of Sunday Israeli military said it had begun resuming enforcement of the Gaza ceasefire (source: The Guardian), Little Satan has effectively killed the so-called “peace” plan, as I predicted multiples times in the last ~3 weeks (here, here, here, here and finally here). Not that it was that hard, given the previous experience with failed ceasefires between Israel on one side and Hamas and Hezbollah on the other. You do not even need a crystal ball! You just need to stop taking Trump’s words at face value and see the facts as they are: just today the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on 13 new deaths and 8 injured over the last 24 hour as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks, while only 986 aid trucks out of 6,600 agreed under the terms of the truce have entered Gaza since the start of the “ceasefire” (source: Al Mayadeen)..

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that in a new TV interview with Israeli Channel 14, cited by Israeli daily Maariv, Netanyahu stated that (emphasis mine)…

War with Iran is not over. We are ready to do whatever is necessary if the need arises.

…revealing that last Thursday, 16th October 2025, he spoke about this with US President Donald J. Trump, and “hinting at potential future aggressions”, as per Al Mayadeen. Expect the war with Iran to resume soon!

In the same interview he also revealed new details about the so-called pager terrorist attack in Lebanon in September 2024:

We had set a date for the war in the north, then I discovered that Hezbollah had sent two pagers to Iran for inspection. I asked: When did this happen? They told me a week ago. I said: What? Immediately, I gathered the heads of the security establishment, and we decided to launch the pager operation.

…as well as details on the bombing in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah:

We were in a Cabinet meeting, and there was no consensus. I said I would think about it. I traveled to the United Nations to deliver my speech, and on the plane, through a secure line, I decided: Let’s do it. If we had told the Americans that we were going to target Nasrallah, the information would have leaked within five minutes.

Netanyahu also said that he is planning to run again in the upcoming elections and that he expects to win:

I believe I will succeed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Of course, Iran condemned the Israeli violations of the ceasefire with a statement issued on Sunday by its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, but also during a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who “called on the guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire and the wider international community to fulfil their obligations and take concrete steps to stop ongoing Israeli violations and protect the Palestinian people”, as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

Yesterday, during the weekly press conference, Baghaei also touched upon potential talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire saying (source: Tasnim):

We are currently not in such a stage. As long as the excessive expectations and demands (of the US) are in place, there will be no ground for negotiations and understanding.

…as well as on defense cooperation with Russia, which he defined “serious”, adding (source: Tasnim):

The course of cooperation between Iran and Russia is progressing in all fields.

By the way, yesterday Araghchi met with Alexander Lavrentiev, the special representative of the Russian President for Syria and they discussed not only their commitment to Syrian’s unity, but also regional developments and the strategic partnership between their countries, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

In the meantime, Saeed Iravani, Fu Cong and Dmitry Polyanskiy, the ambassadors respectively of Iran, China and Russia to the United Nations (UN) wrote a joint letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UNSC President Vassily A. Nebenzia, affirming termination of UNSC Resolution 2231 concerning the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear energy program, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, the latter of which quoted the full text of the letter (all emphasis added):

Excellency, We have the honour to refer to the joint letter by the Foreign Ministers of the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation dated 28th August 2025 and circulated in the Security Council (S/2025/546) and the General Assembly (A/79/1004), in which they set out the common position of our States regarding the recent actions by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) allegedly undertaken in the context of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015). We reaffirm that the attempt by E3 to trigger the so-called “snapback” is, by default, legally and procedurally flawed. The E3, having themselves ceased to perform their commitments under both the JCPOA and resolution 2231 and also failing to exhaust the procedures of the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM). lacks the standing to invoke its provisions. Against this backdrop, we affirm that in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of resolution 2231, all its provisions are terminated after 18th October 2025. We reiterate that the full and timely conclusion of resolution 2231 marks the end of the Security Council’s consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue and contributes to strengthening the authority of the Council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy. We emphasize that it is essential that the relevant parties stay committed to finding a political settlement that accommodates the concerns of all parties through diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect, and refrain from unilateral sanction, threat of force, or any other action that may escalate the situation, and that all countries should contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere and conditions for diplomatic efforts. We would appreciate it if the present letter could be circulated as an official document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani - from IRNA .

On this matter it is also worth mentioning the words of the Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, as quoted by IRNA (emphasis mine):

From the perspectives of Iran, Russia, and China, there is no longer any basis for continuing discussions on this matter. The world community must not allow a small number of countries—some of which lack the necessary legitimacy—to intervene in issues that could endanger global peace or undermine the credibility of international organizations.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani - from IRNA .

…as well as the statements of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani (source: IRNA - emphasis added):

Our country’s Foreign Minister [Abbas Araghchi] said after the Cairo meeting [with the IAEA - see here] that if the snapback mechanism is activated, the negotiations will be rendered null and void. If the Agency submits a request regarding this matter, it will need to be reviewed by the SNSC. [IAEA Chief Rafael] Grossi has done his job, and his reports will no longer have any effect. However, two important matters should be emphasized: first, the importance of national cohesion, and second, the need to strengthen our country’s armed forces. Messages between Iran and Russia have always existed, and Iran has strategic relations with both China and Russia. The Europeans misused the snapback mechanism; they activated it without adhering to the necessary legal stages and procedures, which was effectively an illegal action. Today, China and Russia do not support the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday, in a speech delivered to Iranian sports champions and winners of international scientific Olympiads, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked Trump for his interventionist and bullying stance on Iran’s nuclear program and called the Outlaw US Empire a “terrorist state” for providing weapons and ammunition to the genocidal Zionist state. Here are some highlights from his speech (sources: Khamenei.ir, IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The dear Olympic youth are currently shining stars; however, in ten years, if they maintain their efforts, they will become shining suns. The responsibilities of officials in this matter are crucial. During the eight-year imposed war [by the Iraqi Ba’ath regime], it was the younger generation who, despite facing numerous challenges and with only bare hands, demonstrated such military initiative that Iran was able to achieve victory against a well-equipped enemy supported from all sides. [Addressing Iranian champions directly] Your medals carry extra value compared with medals won at other times, because you won them in a situation where the enemy, through a soft-war campaign, is trying to make the nation depressed and unaware of or hopeless about its own capabilities. By demonstrating the nation’s ability and strength in practice, you have delivered the firmest possible answer to them. [Referring to Trump’s recent trip to Israel and speech at the Knesset] The US President tried to give hope and boost the morale of the disappointed Zionists in Occupied Palestine with a handful of empty words and his buffoonery. This is my analysis of the US President’s trip to Occupied Palestine. [Referring to Operation True Promise 3 during the 12-day war] The Zionists didn’t expect that a missile built by the hands of the Iranian youth could with its flames and its fire reduce the depths of some of their sensitive research centers to ashes. But that’s what happened. Our Armed Forces and military industries prepared and used these missiles, and they still have them, and if necessary, they will use them again at another time. When an Iranian young person enters the field and, through effort and perseverance, builds the scientific infrastructure, he is capable of accomplishing such great deeds. In Gaza, the US is undoubtedly the main accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime, as even the US President himself admitted that they were working with this regime in Gaza. Of course, had he not said this, it would have been obvious, as the equipment and armaments that were unleashed on the defenceless people of Gaza during this war belonged to the US. More than 20,000 children and infants were martyred in Gaza. Were they terrorists? The true terrorists are the US, which creates ISIS, sets the region ablaze, and even today retains some of its elements for its own use. In addition to the indiscriminate killing of civilians, they assassinated our scientists, such as Tehranchi and Abbasi, and took pride in this crime. However, they should know that they cannot eliminate knowledge. [Responding to Trump’s boast about bombing Iran’s nuclear industry, claiming to have destroyed it] No problem, go ahead and hold on to that illusion. But what gives you the right to dictate whether a country should or should not have a nuclear industry? What business is it of the US whether Iran possesses or does not possess nuclear capabilities? These interventions are misguided, incorrect, and tyrannical. If you are so capable, instead of spreading lies, interfering in other countries’ affairs, and taking actions like building military bases in their territories, why don’t you calm these millions of people and bring them back to their homes? [Referring to recent “No Kings” mass demonstrations against Trump] The US’s secondary sanctions, which many countries have cowardly adhered to out of fear, are aimed against the Iranian nation. Therefore, you are the enemy of the Iranian people, not their friend. He claims to be a man of deals, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but an imposition and bullying. The Iranian nation will not bow to such impositions. You are the ones who instigate wars. The US is a warmonger, and besides assassination, it incites wars. Otherwise, what purpose do all these US military bases in the region serve? What are you doing here? What connection does this region have with you? This region belongs to the people of this region, and the wars and deaths here are a direct result of the US presence. Although bullying may have an effect on some countries, by God’s grace, it will never have any effect on the Iranian nation.

Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref - from Tasnim.

It is also worth reporting the following statement today by Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref:

If the enemy takes any act of mischief again, we have plans for that situation and are fully prepared. The Armed Forces will deal an even harsher slap to the enemy. We have prepared the necessary plans and are not worried about any mistake by the enemy.

…adding that Iran should be treated as any other country that does not have nuclear weapons, a perspective shared by Russia and China, as reported by Tasnim and IRNA.

Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi (C) - from IRNA .

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of military cadets yesterday, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi called Iran’s enemies “inherently savage and aggressive”, adding:

We are closely monitoring their movements. We are not warmongers, but we are fully prepared. We understand the rules of ending hostilities and currently do not intend to take action, but our measures this time will be entirely different.

…as reported by IRNA and Tasnim. IRGC Deputy Coordinator Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi was also quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that Iran’s underground missile cities and stockpiles remained completely unscathed during the 12-day war, describing the arsenal as intact, “not damaged even to the size of a mosquito wing”.

IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour - from Tasnim .

Before leaving Iran, it is also worth mentioning that yesterday the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour sent a message of congratulations to the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Youssef Hassan al-Madani, replacing General Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, the late YAF Chief of Staff recently martyred in an Israeli airstrike, expressing condolences, but also reaffirming IRGC’s readiness to “deepen strategic and faith-based cooperation” with the YAF “in confronting global arrogance and the Zionist regime”, as per Tasnim and Al Mayadeen. In a meeting Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji in Tehran today, Pakpour warned enemies of tougher retaliation in case of new aggression on Iran, saying:

We are fully prepared to respond decisively to any aggression. If anyone dares to infringe upon Iran, we will make hell [for the enemy]. [Referring to the 12-day war] They thought our missile power would weaken in the early days, but we acted with strength and accuracy.

…whereas Al-Araji stated:

The security of Iran is the security of Iraq. We did not allow any hostile groups to move during the 12-day war, and we will continue to prevent such actions in the future.

…as quoted by IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdelwahid Abu Ras - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, last Sunday its Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdelwahid Abu Ras, seeing the developments in Gaza, issued the following statement quoted by Saba Yemen News Agency (emphasis mine):

Any collapse of the agreement will make the enemy pay a heavy price, God willing, and its losses will be greater than before. We assure our brothers in the resistance factions that they are not alone — this is everyone’s battle, and we stand by them and will not abandon them, God willing, whatever the challenges and the course of events.

Funeral of martyr Mohammed Abdul-Karim al-Ghomari - from Saba .

Finally, today Ansar Allah leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a speech to commemorate martyr Mohammed Abdul-Karim al-Ghomari, whose funeral, held yesterday in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, saw a huge turnout (see this Saba article and photos therein). Here are some highlights from Ansar Allah leader’s speech today (source: Saba, short summary in this Al Mayadeen article - all emphasis added):

Among the important qualities that characterized Martyr al-Ghomari and his companions is that they contributed through their innovation to achieving a remarkable and transformative leap in capabilities and potentials, despite the very difficult circumstances. Yet they neither yielded, nor weakened, nor despaired, nor became discouraged. The deep bond between our people and the armed forces — their striking hand — reflects their shared vision and aspirations. Our beloved people view the armed and security forces as part of themselves, expressing their hopes and standing with them in a unified position. Our people raised the banner of jihad in the path of Allah, confronting the tyrants of this age — America and Israel — and in support of the Palestinian people and the causes of the Muslim nation. The very heated confrontation over these two years distinguished the positions of the free people who responded to Allah and acted out of faith-based, humanitarian, and moral motives to take the right stance in support of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen. Our people have offered martyrs from the very beginning of this stance, and continued to offer martyrs over the past two years from both the armed forces and the general public. The sacrifices and offerings of our people are clear and manifest evidence of the sincerity of their stance at all levels. Our people’s position is honorable — a source of pride, dignity, and glory. It is a sacred duty fulfilled with maturity, wisdom, and high responsibility — not a marginal, reckless, or senseless position. Our dear martyrs ascended in the course of fulfilling their jihadi duties, and they remain shining stars in the school of sacrifice and steadfastness. Our noble people stand out through their blessed and immortal course in this great historical epic — the confrontation with the Zionist Jewish enemy. The Yemeni army, fighting in the path of Allah, has moved forward alongside the Yemeni people within the faith identity and with the jihadi spirit and clear insight. Where are the Arab and Islamic armies — more than 25 million soldiers — who have neither voice nor presence nor position? Where are these armies, their officers, their commanders, and their cadres? What have they offered the Muslim nation during one of the most difficult periods of its history? The martyrs have had a great impact through their achievements, efforts, and sacrifices in the course of their jihad and duties. They also hold great value before Allah for their sacrifices and for what is recorded for them in the service of their nation and the cause for which they gave their lives. The martyrs have a profound influence on what future generations draw inspiration from, as do their comrades and their nation, through the determination, values, and noble morals they embodied. Throughout the years of our Qur’anic jihadi journey, we have witnessed the great impact of the martyrs on the consciousness of the people, their nation, and their comrades. What affected many Arab and Islamic armies in their stance toward the American and Israeli enemy was calculations of capabilities and what the enemy possesses of power. Those armies’ assessments of enemy capabilities and their forgetting of God led them to defeat, despair and weakness. Martyr al-Ghamari advanced with great confidence in God while carrying out jihadi duties without hesitation alongside his comrades in responsibility. Neither the harsh circumstances nor comparisons between what the enemy possesses and what we possess were of a nature to affect the onset or the level of our stance. A prominent feature of Martyr al-Ghomari’s character was his sincerity to God and his renunciation of any personal aims or calculations. One of the foremost outcomes of faith-based upbringing is that a person undertakes his sacred responsibilities — foremost among them jihad in the way of God — with complete sincerity for God. Promptness is an expression of maturity, insight, awareness and wisdom and it demonstrates liberation from the psychological barriers that make others slow and lethargic. It is a critical element of upbringing and jihadi performance that must be entrenched. One of the prominent features in our dear martyr’s conduct and character is patience. Patience is among the greatest and most important faith-based values throughout a person’s spiritual journey. Our dear martyr, as we knew him personally, possessed a high degree of patience in bearing psychological burdens and physical demands. He was patient in the full sense of the term, of the people of beautiful patience in his conduct and spirit. One manifestation of God’s abundant generosity and great mercy is opening the door of martyrdom to His servants. Death is inevitable, yet God opens to His servants a way to invest the inevitable end. Martyrdom carries great importance for effective performance, courage and action under the gravest circumstances and dangers. The greatest disasters for the Muslim nation and the largest losses in killed and wounded by the millions occurred in stages when it abandoned its jihadi responsibilities in the way of God. Understanding Qur’anic concepts — which are of God’s wisdom — forges a wise person with a correct, not whimsical or erroneously derived, vision. Many people have adopted random and ill-founded views and evaluations, which leaves them without correct principles and balance and possessing an unwise outlook. In all past stages, whether in the ten years of confrontation and before, or in this current round, the path has been ascending in developing jihadi performance, building capabilities, accumulating experience and learning from trials. If martyrdom led to weakness, decline and collapse, the nation would have ended since the round in which the martyr of the Qur’an, the mujahid Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, was martyred. Great successes have been achieved through faith-based upbringing, Qur’anic education, military skill, training and qualification at all levels, including leadership levels. There is a very large achievement in mobilizing and training more than one million mujahideen with Qur’anic education and faith-based jihadi upbringing. Mobilization will continue with great momentum and pace. By God’s grace this path embodies a faith identity liberated from servitude to tyrants — a way of salvation in this life and the hereafter. The exposure of the enemy’s crimes and malice and its stripping of all humane and moral values is of utmost importance in affirming the correctness of our stance against it. Even after the agreement in Lebanon, the Israeli enemy persists in violations, treachery, betrayal, crimes and daily assaults. We are on the correct course in all respects for performing this sacred faith responsibility at the highest levels of prudence. We trust the certainties in the outcomes of the conflict. The conflict imposes itself upon the nation and ignoring it holds no safety for people. We have sensed the gains of our country’s stance in victories and active positions and in significant naval confrontations with the American — who have suffered crushing failures acknowledged by their commanders and officials, and the flight of five aircraft carrier groups is a failure in both rounds. We are at the strongest stage compared to all previous stages in what we have reached as a Yemeni people — in capabilities, awareness, mobilization and at an advanced level on all counts. The general orientation must continue within the faith, Qur’anic and jihadi framework to build our reality more and more on the basis of “and prepare against them whatever you are able of power”. We cannot remain silent at any stage, nor are we willing to engage in compromises over principled faith-based, jihadi and Qur’anic positions that are necessary for us to remain a free, dignified people who act on God’s instructions, not submitting or bowing to tyrants, criminals and oppressors. We do not adopt the despairing, weak, defeated outlook of some personalities and entities remote from reality, distant from the people’s course and from God’s guidance and lacking trust in God and His Book. Matters related to building and reforming the official situation, and addressing the economic side and social initiatives and issues — all details do not require abandoning our chief and major concerns; rather, within that framework we can proceed with all concerns correctly, better, constructively and practically with a spirit of positive solutions. It is unfortunate that those whose hearts and sight God has blinded imagine that the horrific Zionist crimes are a great achievement for the Israeli entity. Those massacres and crimes are neither a military nor strategic achievement but a failure. In Yemen the matter is clear — a position of great victory, steadfastness and capability building. The principal social component is the tribes of this country — tribes that carry awareness, faith, values, nobility, manhood, courage, daring and valour. We believe in the inevitable outcomes of the great struggle that imposes itself upon our nation — the Israeli enemy to failure, loss and disappearance. We continue on this path and this great course. The Yemeni people in the general orientation will remain more aware, prudent and vigilant against all conspiracies and plots.

I will conclude this long article with the following caricature from Saba:

P.S.: For additional reading, I recommend the following article by Martin Jay on Strategic Culture Foundation: Gaza ceasefire is an illusion – starvation and killings still continuing

