What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 11th December 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

What is worse for Zionism in terms of communication? That Israel can be freely criticised, or that its image is associated with that of Maurizio Gasparri? The answer should be obvious, yet official Zionism has given its full support to Gasparri’s bill, which on the one hand identifies anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, but on the other hand identifies the defence of Zionism with the faces of exponents of the fintocracy, i.e. figures lacking in substance, who only gain credibility as cheerleaders for the powerful of the moment. The fact that politics no longer has its own initiative but only moves in response to lobbying pressure makes it impossible to produce narratively coherent propaganda, and therefore leads to a fallback on ad hoc commercials. In these adverts, however, there is a strange reversal of advertising logic: it is no longer the advert’s testimonial that conveys its credibility to the product, but the product that has to accredit the testimonial, with the predictable effect of further damaging the image of both. A sort of iconographic suicide.

Even the content of the advert is an advertising contradiction; since it has become impossible to speak well of the product, the aim is to prevent people from speaking ill of it. Gasparri has found emulators and imitators even within the PD. On the other hand, there is a tradition of political correctness within the so-called “left” that has circumvented and circumvented the mythical certainty of the law by inventing hate crimes.

According to the bill proposed by Gasparri, anyone who questions Israel’s right to exist would be anti-Semitic, but existence is inseparable from self-definition. At a time when Israel cannot decide to declare its borders, or even where its territorial aspirations should stop, it is Israel itself that is denying itself the right to exist; and not only because it is threatening its neighbours with endless war, but above all because it is threatening the pockets of American taxpayers, who would have to bear the endless costs of this unlimited expansionism. It is probably an oversimplification to say “Israel” at this point, given that the settlers have become a power unto themselves, with their own weapons and funding channels; on the other hand, the various factions of Zionism do have a common denominator, which is not only bloody violence but also financial voracity. This explains why the American right wing is becoming increasingly anti-Zionist, as suspicion has crept in that Israel is nothing more than a projection of kleptocracy, i.e. a pretext for robbing taxpayers. The term “taxpayer” is now identified with the poorest classes, as the rich increasingly evade taxation, both thanks to the mobility of capital and the continuous tax breaks granted to corporations due to growing tax competition between states, which is also due to the mobility of capital. The liberal fairy tale peddles the mobility of capital as a Providence that floats around the planet offering opportunities and rewarding the virtuous; in reality, however, the mobility of capital has completely uprooted the oligarchies from their populations, so that the oligarchies have become integral kleptocracies.

NATO has stumbled into paradoxes similar to those of Zionism. By claiming the right to expand indefinitely, NATO has objectively ended up declaring war on others, but also on itself, that is, calling its own existence into question. The paradox within the paradox is that while others can specify what they are fighting for, NATO cannot afford to do so, as it defines itself by not defining itself, because it has “open doors”; which, in military terms, is equivalent to saying that its strategy is to have no strategy. We are therefore witnessing the strange spectacle of a French Chief of Staff appealing to his fellow citizens to be ready to sacrifice their children in war, but forgetting to say what they should be sacrificed for. In what terms is Russia threatening French borders or interests? According to the Chief of Staff’s statements, the answer is: who knows!

In the 1980s, the famous case of Meravigliao Cocoa fuelled the myth of a completely self-referential advertisement that could even do without the product itself, but this was a misunderstanding. That cocoa did not exist, but cocoa does exist, so the reference was to something undefined but nevertheless definable, with the aim of creating a satirical simulation, an overt parody. But NATO and the EU would have us believe that they are serious, i.e. they are selling a hypothetical war against a country that is described on the one hand as weak and close to succumbing, and on the other hand as intent on restoring the Soviet empire. However, the European High Representative for Foreign Affairs [Kaja Kallas] tells us that the real purpose of the conflict is to divide Russia into smaller, more manageable countries, so it would be NATO and the EU that do not recognise Russia’s right to exist. Perhaps it is even pointless to ask whether a balkanisation of Russia would really be in Europe’s interest, given that Kallas is not there to say anything sensible.

All the inconsistencies can be explained if we realise that the Euro-kleptocracy does not really believe in a war against Russia, but evokes it to justify a round of money, partly taxes and partly debt, to be repaid in any case with taxpayers’ money. It therefore makes no sense to say that Kallas is not suited to the role of foreign policy representative, because there is no foreign policy; if anything, there are attempts to sell taxpayers on rearmament that has no justification, nor even a prospect, given that there are no energy resources to carry it out. Moreover, there are not even enough military personnel, and even the farce of “voluntary conscription” only serves to distribute a few crumbs from the banquet to the officers, given that extra platoons and battalions mean promotions. For the Euro-kleptocracy, it would be all roses and sunshine if it weren’t for the kleptocracy across the Atlantic. The new document on national security strategy produced by the US has, for some reason, been considered realistic by some commentators. But if a document says everything and its opposite, it is clear that here and there some sensible statements may occur; the problem is the lack of logical connection between the various elements; for example, it talks about spheres of influence, only to then continue to declare intentions of global interference. The only meaningful part of the document is the extortion of Europe, which is called upon to pay tribute to the US in order not to be completely abandoned. Obviously, the Euro-kleptocracy is terrified by the (unrealistic) prospect of American abandonment. But not because the departure of the US would pave the way for Russian aggression (which will not happen) or conflicts between European nations (which will happen anyway: see Germany and Poland). The real fear of the Euro-kleptocrats is that they will lose the foreign occupier that protects them from the rebellions of their own people. Most of the European population, however, fails to realise that American interference is the main support for the Euro-kleptocrats, and continues to expect salvation from a new US president.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ