What follows is my English translation of an article by Fabrizio Bertolami, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 1st January 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

Over the last 80 years, for the first time in European history, Italy, France, Germany and Great Britain have found themselves on the same side, abandoning historical rivalries and conflicts. This change marked a crucial moment for the continent, the longest period of peace in its history, and is a result of the outcome of the Second World War. The Pax Americana (the external constraint) has allowed a unique and rare situation to develop. The creation of common policies in the areas of defence and the economy has reinforced this cooperation, with initiatives such as the European Union and NATO developing a sense of solidarity.

In recent years, the rise of powers such as China and Russia has alarmed European leaders, prompting them to join forces even more, as joint economic and military critical mass is essential to maintaining global influence.

Although this alliance appears solid and underpinned by solidarity with Ukraine, differences over economic policy, immigration and international relations are complicating the process towards further integration.

The above-mentioned countries, with the fundamental addition of the US, represent the current “European Security Architecture”, which is not a historically fixed construct (see below in the article) but is constantly changing and is both a cause and effect of the continent’s historical dynamics.

It is precisely the current situation in Ukraine that represents a crucial point for the stability of European integration, both economic and military, and a possible defeat of Ukraine could have dramatic consequences for the security architecture in Europe over the next decade.

In the event of defeat, Russia could seek to establish a new security order on the continent, reducing Western influence and linking more closely with countries willing to distance themselves from NATO and the EU. This could translate into a feeling of vulnerability among the Baltic States and Poland, affecting their confidence in NATO. If some NATO members perceive that the alliance cannot guarantee security at critical moments, the risk of internal fracture would become imminent.

NATO could not only lose credibility, but also internal unity, with member States beginning to seek alternative security instruments. The lack of an effective response to the Russian threat could fuel divisions among alliance members, particularly between Eastern European and Western members, leading to a weakening of the unity conveyed through the collective defence principle of Article 5.

From a political and economic point of view, Ukraine’s defeat would also represent a significant challenge for the European Union. A Ukrainian defeat would reduce the EU’s ability to project itself towards Russia’s “Near Abroad” (to use Brzezinski’s term), slowing down or even halting enlargement to the east. Furthermore, member countries could begin to prioritise national security concerns over collective ones (if not open fronts of clear irredentism, as in the case of Hungarian claims on part of Ukraine), undermining the cohesion and integrity of the EU. A crisis of this kind could prompt some States to re-evaluate their commitment to cooperation mechanisms, leading to demands for greater autonomy and flexibility in integration projects.

Finally, the breakdown of a united front against Russia could also give rise to nationalist pressures; Eurosceptic movements could exploit the crisis to delegitimise the EU leadership, and nations waiting to join (Serbia at the top of the list, but also Moldova and Turkey) could reconsider their membership applications. With Europe undergoing progressive centrifugal forces, we would see a return to national security policies and the potential emergence of new architectures.

Ultimately, a possible defeat of Ukraine could lead to a drastic erosion of the security order that has prevailed in Europe since the Second World War. If we add to this the possible partial military withdrawal of the US from the European theatre, we could be on the cusp of a “free-for-all” that will not be without trauma.

Following the realistic assumption that without a decision-maker of last resort and “dominus” of the theatre, European nations would return to pursuing their own national interests, and given the progressive loosening of the US presence in Europe (with its corollary of influence and economy), we must ask ourselves not if, but how the European security architecture could change over the next 10 years at least.

Among the factors to be analysed, Germany’s recent intensified rearmament raises questions about its geopolitical implications, especially in relation to Poland and France. Berlin has launched an ambitious programme to modernise its armed forces, aiming to reach defence spending of 2% of GDP by 2026. This initiative can be seen not only as a response to external threats, but also as a strategy to address regional rivalries (or fronts, western and eastern).

As for Poland, the country’s massive rearmament, fuelled by concerns about tensions with Russia, is, not so secretly, perceived by Germany as a threat, triggering an arms race.

The Poles now have armed forces that are more ready, responsive and trained than those of the Bundeswehr, and the historical memory of conflicts between Germany and Poland adds a dimension of pride for Warsaw, which, in turn, makes Berlin sensitive to rearmament.

Over the past 10 years, Poland has seen a significant increase in its defence spending, establishing itself as one of the main supporters of security in Europe. In 2024, Poland spent over 4% of its GDP on defence, with plans to reach 4.7% in 2025. This increase is the result of a strategy aimed at modernising the armed forces in response to Russian action in Ukraine (but it had already been in place since at least 2014) and the need to strengthen its territory, given its border with an increasingly assertive Russia. Poland has signed significant contracts for the purchase of armaments, including 180 K2 tanks from South Korea, and has allocated over 54% of its defence budget to the purchase of equipment, the highest figure in NATO. Military exchanges, including a vast air force modernisation programme with the purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets from America, demonstrate Warsaw’s commitment to ensuring its own security and achieving full integration of its armaments with NATO or US standards.

On the western front, German rearmament could destabilise the balance of power in the European Union, with direct implications for the traditional Franco-German leadership. France fears that an increase in Germany’s arsenal could allow Berlin to seek greater military and political hegemony in Europe, thus threatening French influence in European security. Cooperation between France and Germany on defence projects, such as the FCAS (Future Combat Air System) and MGCS (Main Ground Combat System) programmes, could be compromised, as rearmament perceived as aggressive would make it difficult to find common ground. Paris may feel compelled to respond in order to maintain its sovereignty.

Ultimately, German rearmament over the next ten years appears to be geared towards anti-Polish and anti-French objectives, which risks triggering an arms race in Central Europe and undermining unity within the European Union.

Poland has increased its spending to $44.3 billion in 2025, corresponding to 4.5% of GDP, while Germany has increased its spending to $93.7 billion, reaching its target of 2% of GDP. France, with $66.5 billion, maintains spending at 2.1% of GDP, while Italy has invested $48.8 billion, representing 1.6% of GDP. Russia spent $80.0 billion on defence, corresponding to 4.0% of GDP, while the United States, with the highest military expenditure in the world at $877.0 billion, stands at 3.5% of GDP.

In conclusion, if Germany were to bring its GDP spending to the same level as Poland (4.5%), it would spend roughly $200 billion, or five times Warsaw’s spending and almost three times that of Moscow. The multiplier effect is staggering when you have (still for a while) German GDP, which allows for rapid and consistent growth in terms of spending.

East of Berlin, Poland is in a geographical position between Russia and Germany and a political position between the EU and the US that make it a key hotspot in the coming decade, especially if Ukraine suffers a military defeat. Warsaw would find itself as the only “bulwark” to contain Russia and presumably take care of the weak Baltic countries.

In the geopolitical context that is to come, Germany and Russia will need to develop a somewhat cooperative relationship, and this brings into play the complex history surrounding Poland. One of the most well-known situations occurred in 1939, when Poland was invaded by both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, under a non-aggression pact known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, which led to the division of the country into two occupation zones: Germany occupied the western part, while the eastern part came under Soviet control.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin (L) and Reich Minister of Foreign Affairs Ulrich Friedrich-Wilhelm Joachim von Ribbentrop (R).

Poland had just gained a brief period of independence after disappearing from the map in 1795, when the powers of Russia, Prussia and Austria agreed to partition Poland and divided up Polish territory, effectively wiping the country off the European map for over a century. In this context, Poland lost its sovereignty and national identity, as Polish culture was suppressed and the population was subjected to policies of Germanisation and Russification.

During the 19th century, Poland attempted to reassert its independence on several occasions, but uprisings such as those of 1830 and 1863 were suppressed by Russian-German imperial forces, demonstrating that Poland was a border territory for the two powers rather than a “buffer” between them.

In the future, Russia, wishing to regain a certain influence on the continent, will seek to rebuild ties with Germany, a desire already reciprocated by the AfD, currently leading in the polls in Germany, and this could clash with the aspirations of a sovereign and independent Poland, including from a security perspective. Today, the two nations are united by “Russophobia”, but tomorrow their relationship may have to bow to more realistic logic.

From an economic point of view, Russia remains a crucial source of energy resources for Germany, and Poland a solid industrial partner for Berlin, but Polish growth is being watched closely by Moscow and Berlin.

In short, while Germany and Russia may have common reasons to cooperate, this could clash with Poland’s aspirations for freedom and sovereignty. Warsaw believes that this can be countered through the respect due to a military power of rank and is therefore rearming, but, if we consider that a Polish-Russian war would be a NATO-Russia war, the risk that conventional force alone may be insufficient is high. A confrontation between conventional powers is, however, conceivable (from a geopolitical perspective) between Germany and Poland.

Remaining with the current status quo, the prospect of a conventional conflict in Poland between Russia, Germany (and potentially France) is based on historical, geopolitical and economic factors. This region, the scene of confrontations between European powers, continues to offer a battleground for imperial ambitions and rivalries, making the risk of open war particularly relevant. Growing tensions between Russia and the West have led to increased militarisation in Poland and strengthened cooperation between Warsaw, Berlin and Paris, which is the axis already envisaged by Brzezinski in his 1997 book “The Grand Chessboard”.

Poland, seen by the US and the EU as a bulwark against Russian expansionism, has rapidly modernised its armed forces and established security agreements with NATO allies, but this rearmament is perceived by Russia as a provocation, justifying an equal reaction and leading to a continuous escalation.

The conflicting interests between the powers therefore make a scenario of conflict increasingly likely, which could also be imagined as a “Plan B” in the event of defeat in Ukraine, in order to continue the state of conflict.

The “narrative” premises are already in place: on the one hand, the “Atlanticists” argue that Russia, driven by the need to re-establish its influence in Eastern Europe and the fear of being surrounded, could consider intervention in Poland as a way of asserting its power. Therefore, Germany and France, bound by NATO obligations, could feel compelled to respond to any Russian aggression, creating a context of conventional warfare, with nuclear possibilities. On the other hand, the “pro-Russian” version is equally plausible, claiming that Poland could be the outpost from which to take Kaliningrad first and then attack Belarus, reducing the Baltic to a “NATO lake” and further eroding Russia’s eastern flank (plans also expressed by NATO commanders on several occasions between 2024 and 2025).

Poland is Germany’s eastern flank, the buffer/obstacle between it and Russia, but to the west lies France, a power that is not only militarily more powerful in the conventional sense, but also nuclear. Such a disparity in forces between France and Germany has not been seen since the days of Napoleon’s army.

Why reconsider the relationship between Germany and France given their common membership of the European Union?

If we look at European history since the end of the Roman Empire, it is clear that it has been characterised by a succession of expansions and dominations by powers such as France and Germany, which have shaped the continent.

DuckDuckGo.ai summarises 10 centuries of Franco-German relations as follows (text reduced and supplemented by the author):

With the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476 AD, various barbarian kingdoms emerged, but power began to consolidate under the Merovingians and then under the Carolingians, culminating with Charlemagne who, in 800 AD, was crowned Emperor of the Romans and created a vast empire spanning much of Western Europe. With the division of the Carolingian Empire in 843 (Treaty of Verdun), the power of the kingdoms of France and Germany was established, leaving its mark on modern borders. The Capetian dynasty, which began with Hugh Capet in 987, strengthened French power and expanded over the following centuries, while the Holy Roman Empire, officially founded in 962 by Otto I, became a predominant force in central Europe until the early 1800s. France expanded further during the Crusades and later with wars of expansion under monarchs such as Louis XIV, whose reign (1643-1715) was synonymous with territorial greatness and cultural influence. In the 1700s, the War of the Spanish Succession led to the loss of French territories, re-evaluating the balance of power. With the French Revolution of 1789, France radically changed its social and political structure, ushering in an era of conquest during the Napoleonic Empire (1804-1815), which greatly expanded French rule in Europe. At the same time, Germany, under the leadership of Prussia and Austria, began to emerge as a unified power, culminating in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870-1871, which led to German unification and the proclamation of the German Emperor in 1871. In the 20th century, the two world wars (1914-1918 and 1939-1945) redrew the political map of Europe once again, with new borders and emerging powers. After the Second World War, the division of Europe between East and West reflected historical tensions, but also the need for cooperation, which materialised with the creation of the European Union in the 1990s.

This legacy of expansion and conflict between France and Germany has shaped contemporary European identity, highlighting the central role that these two nations have played in European history.

As we can see, the two fought fiercely for a millennium, on their western border and in neighbouring countries, but in the last four centuries they discovered that they could forge alliances with a neighbouring power that could be useful to one or the other from time to time, but with a constant eye on the European continent.

Again DuckDuckGo.ai summarises the relationship between Russia, France, Germany, the UK and Austria over the last three centuries (text reduced and supplemented by the author):

From 1600 onwards, Russia emerged as a crucial force in the European geopolitical architecture, acting as a counterweight to various European empires and establishing strategic alliances with other powers. Under Peter the Great (1682-1725), Russia initiated reforms that allowed for significant territorial expansion, challenging powers such as Sweden in the context of the Northern War (1700-1721). It is not only territorial expansion that defines Russia’s role; in the 19th century, Franco-Russian alliances began to take shape, culminating in the Franco-Russian Alliance Treaty of 1894. This agreement mutually supported the two countries under the threat of war with Germany and Austria-Hungary, establishing a counterweight to the powers of the Triple Alliance. The alliance not only served to consolidate the two States’ positions against German aggression, but also acted as a deterrent during the First World War. Military and diplomatic cooperation between France and Russia played a key role in preventing German expansion, maintaining a fragile but active stability in Europe. Anglo-Russian relations developed in a complex manner. During the 19th century, Britain and Russia were rivals in the “Great Game” for influence in Central Asia. However, during the First World War, alliances were strengthened, and Russia obtained British help against the Central Powers. This collaboration, however, broke down after the 1917 revolution, when Britain became concerned about the spread of communism. On the other hand, Russia also established alliances with German and Habsburg powers throughout its history. During the 18th and 19th centuries, the Russian and Austrian empires were allies during the wars against the Ottoman Empire and participated together in the Congress of Vienna in 1815, where Russia came to guarantee a certain stability in Europe, helping to maintain order and moderate Austrian and Prussian aspirations. Russian-German alliances manifested themselves at different times: the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk in 1918 attempted to consolidate relations during the First World War, but the end of the war marked a significant change. In 1939, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Germany and the Soviet Union authorised the partition of Poland, a strategic manoeuvre that expressed a temporary common interest against the Western powers.

Russia has thus historically operated as a counterweight to European empires, influencing the balance of power through both territorial expansion and strategic alliances.

Its relations with powers such as France, Great Britain, Germany and Austria have significantly shaped the European landscape and its role in geopolitical dynamics from the early 1700s to the present day.

It can therefore be clearly said that Russia is part, if not of Europe itself, then at least of the “European Security Architecture”, which is no small thing, considering what happens when this construction creaks and collapses.

However, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, it will not be the current European leadership that will be able to take the big step of returning to talks with Moscow, something that happened even in the darkest moments of the Cold War or the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Realism, which has forcefully entered the geopolitical arena with [US President Donald] Trump, has no admirers in Brussels, but it may have some in Berlin and Paris.

We await signs.

