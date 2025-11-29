Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alessandro Fanetti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

In the heart of Europe, an epochal transition is taking place that risks overturning even the mainstream narrative on the European project. Since the post-war period, this narrative has always “sold” the “product of European unity” as the only one capable of guaranteeing peace and prosperity for those who were part of it. In the words of former European Commissioner Borrell in 2022: “[...] Europe is a garden, [...] everything works, [...] while most of the rest of the world is a jungle [...]”.

This is an epoch-making transition represented by the massive rearmament plan already announced and ardently promoted by some European countries, as well as by the Commission itself. This plan follows an “off-scale” rearmament that has already been well underway since at least 2022. Some data to clarify the situation:

In 2024, EU member states spent around €343 billion on defence. In 2021, they spent around €214 billion.

At NATO level, the vast majority of member countries already spend 2% of their GDP on defence (with some already exceeding this threshold) and by 2035 this percentage will have to be 5%.

The European Commission’s plan is to spend up to €800 billion more on defence in the EU, with the possibility for each Member State to increase its military spending by 1.5% outside the Stability Pact.

A megalithic plan, therefore, officially presented as the only possible response to the “Russian bear”, but which already clearly represents an ideological and systemic shift destined to sacrifice the last vestiges of the European welfare state. All this is to the detriment of ordinary citizens but to the obvious and great benefit of what could be called a sort of “war party”, with the war industry and big financial groups already ready to feast on the sea of money promised by this European plan. In order not to scare ordinary citizens too much, the plan has changed its name over time: from “ReArm EU” to “Readiness 2030”. Ordinary citizens are clearly considered to be a sort of what is sometimes called the “chicken” at the poker table, i.e. the inexperienced player who is easily “cheated” with a few simple “tricks”.

The European Commission, in a bellicose crescendo that seems to ignore the real conditions of its Member States and the populations that live there, has launched a plan that therefore provides for a systematic increase in military spending.

But what are the concrete benefits for the European populations, already hard hit by inflation, precariousness, rising living costs and the dismantling of welfare?

The answer is clear: none.

In fact, as far as the European people are concerned, the plan does not seem to be designed in any way to strengthen their security (let alone their well-being), primarily because the vast majority of investments would be made by individual states (each with their own “security needs” and strategic interests) and with little consistency of vision and strategic agreement among members, but rather to ensure a kind of “psychological subjugation” to a narrative of continuous war. A sort of continuous war in which the “enemy” (today mainly Russia, tomorrow someone else or perhaps the entire “global South”) is the perfect excuse to justify extraordinary measures, cuts to rights, economic restrictions and, above all, the almost complete subordination of the European economy to the interests of the Euro-Atlantic military-industrial complex.

A plan more for war than for peace

In official rhetoric, the rearmament plan is a “defensive” response to the conflict in Ukraine, but the reality appears to be quite different. In fact, since 2014, the European Union seems to have abandoned any attempt at real and substantial diplomatic mediation, uncritically following the strategy of containing Russia. The undeclared but obvious goal, in my opinion, is ultimately to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world order in which Europe could also play an autonomous role. On the contrary, it seems that complete subordination to NATO (with Washington calling the shots) has been chosen, sacrificing not only a certain political sovereignty but also economic sovereignty.

US President Trump, in his own style, is merely exposing what has actually existed for some time but has almost always remained hidden from the general public thanks to “muffled public diplomacy”: the subordination of the EU and NATO to the US and its interests (or those it defends).

In such a tense situation, the result is, among other things, a certain criminalisation of dissident voices (political, intellectual or popular) and the adoption of increasingly repressive measures.

The spectre of fear (skilfully fuelled by many media outlets and a certain political elite) serves to generate consensus for unpopular measures: first and foremost, increased military spending and arms shipments, as well as the closure of diplomatic channels and the gradual destruction of all economic ties with countries considered hostile (such as Russia).

And all this is unfortunately accompanied by something perhaps even more sinister: the cannibalisation of public finances.

In essence, the welfare state is being plundered to finance rearmament.

Healthcare, education, pensions, transport, social housing: everything is being defunded in the name of “security”, which requires ever-increasing resources. It is a perverse and endless spiral (unless a full-scale war breaks out between the major powers).

The possible theft of Russian reserves: a potentially dangerous precedent (not only for Europe)

In this context, another “idea” from the European establishment is the proposal, already at an advanced stage, to use the currency and gold reserves of the Russian Central Bank (frozen within the EU jurisdiction) to finance the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine. This operation dangerously violates various principles of international and contractual law, as well as setting a dangerous precedent for the future of the global financial system.

It is a sort of forced expropriation of sovereign assets that paves the way for a potentially devastating domino effect. Indeed, if today the reserves of any country (in this case a major power such as Russia) can be expropriated with the stroke of a pen, who can guarantee that tomorrow it will not be the turn of other states?

Beyond the economic consequences, this is a choice that risks compromising any possibility of a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. Instead of promoting dialogue, Europe is tending to add fuel to the fire, with Russia already announcing possible harsh and immediate countermeasures to the expropriation of its assets in the EU, which could include the seizure of Western assets on its territory and the strengthening of mechanisms for the de-dollarisation of the global economy.

A war against the Global South and the poor (and middle class) of Europe

It seems increasingly clear that the European rearmament plan is not only an attempt to continue the conflict indefinitely, but also a war against the “South”, understood both as the “Global South” and the “social South” within Europe. In the name of a necessary, supposed fight to the death for liberal democracy, which is in danger, threatened and besieged by the jungle represented by the rest of the world, military missions to the four corners of the globe and economic embargoes against non-aligned countries are justified, as are neo-colonial policies disguised as “development aid”.

The result is there for all to see...

European citizens are also being turned into “targets” in an increasingly bitter economic war. The working classes are paying the price with inflation, welfare cuts and job insecurity, as well as with a certain inner feeling (among large sections of the population) of fear, resignation and social withdrawal.

The construction of a permanent enemy certainly serves this purpose.

Conclusion

The European rearmament plan, together with the expropriation of Russian reserves, therefore represents, in my opinion, yet another attempt by the Western elite to maintain a dying unipolar order. A global order undermined by the “multipolar proposal” put forward primarily by the “global South” (but also supported by large sections of the Western population).

In the words of the great Italian thinker Antonio Gramsci: “The old world is dying. The new world is slow to appear. And in this chiaroscuro, monsters are born.”

It is also up to each of us and all peoples interested in peace and well-being to try to oppose escalation and promote a win-win relationship at all levels.

