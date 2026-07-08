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Bandar Abbas (Iran) under US bombing last night - from MES .

After the umpteenth US violation of the “ceasefire” with Iran overnight (see my previous article), we can safely say that the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire is dead; actually, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump himself admitted it today (Wednesday 8th July 2026)! But let’s start from where we left last night, i.e. with US strikes on Iran, which continued after publication of my previous update.

Interestingly, soon after the first US strikes, a full power outage affected several areas of Bahrain, whose Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy stated:

Several electricity transmission lines have gone out of service, causing power outages in multiple areas across the country. Emergency teams have activated the national response plan and are working to determine the cause of the disruption and restore electricity as quickly as possible.

…as reported by Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2).No mention of the root cause, but… could it be an Iranian strike? Possibly!

In parallel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urgently and safely returned to Tehran from Iraq with a flight escorted by Iranian jets, while US airstrikes continued on Qeshm and Kharg Island, according to MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10), which later confirmed the launch of anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as drones, towards US Navy vessels in the Sea of Oman, but explosions were reported also in Bahrain, even though all drones were reportedly intercepted.

Early this morning, CENTCOM (US Central Command) announced on X (see also Mehr) the conclusion of its round of attacks on more than 80 targets, including “Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] small boats in and near the strait”, even though US strikes continued with airstrikes hitting Bushehr (see MES), while the IRGC issued the following statement confirming “an initial response” to the US aggression (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, Fotros Resistance, MES, RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Following the epic actions of the great nation of Iran in the enemy-breaking and magnificent funeral of the unique leader of the era and the martyr commander of the Islamic Ummah, the aggressive US regime—whose dimensions of defeat become clearer day by day and which considers the global reflection of the massive and million-strong uprising of the proud Iraqi nation in the history-making escort of the martyr commander a greater defeat for itself—once again repeated its habit of breaking treaties. Terrified and in an attempt to overshadow this historic event, the child-killing and terrorist US army clearly violated the ceasefire and trampled on the Islamabad understanding in the early hours of this morning by carrying out aerial attacks on several coastal bases and non-military stations on the coasts of Hormozgan province and Mahshahr. In an initial response to this aggression, the naval and aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, during a joint missile and drone operation, struck 85 points of important US military facilities in Salman Port, the Fifth Naval District of Bahrain, and the Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait, and shot down an enemy MQ-9 drone that intended to intervene in the operation. [See also Fars, Mehr, Fotros Resistance, MES, RNN Mirror and video and photos below]

From Fars.

The IRGC later released the following video of the launch of missiles against US targets in the region (sources: Tasnim, Fars and Fotros Resistance):

…whereas the Iranian Army also issued a statement saying (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Following the hostile aggression of the American enemy against military and civilian areas in the south of the country and the violation of the 14-point provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding, the combat drones of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran have attacked, since this morning, the gathering centers of hostile American forces located at the "Sheikh Isa Air Base" in Bahrain. The consequences of the clear and repeated violation and breaking of the ceasefire lie with the criminal America, and all American bases in the region will be legitimate targets for the Army's drones.

Similarly, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Iran’s top military command, warned (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Fotros Resistance and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

We will not allow interference in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz. The terrorist American army, without any adherence to its obligations, carried out an open aggression targeting some points in the south of our beloved country, Iran. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response to the American aggression and terrorist act. It is declared once again that the only safe passage for the transit of commercial ships and oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz is the route determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a separate statement, the Iranian Army admitted the martyrdom of 8 servicemen (sources: Fars and Mehr):

Following the criminal aggression of the US terrorist army against areas of Southern Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, eight brave men of the air and naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr were martyred by enemy projectiles while defending their homeland.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari - from IRNA .

In a televised interview, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, was even harsher and cautioned the Americans against landing forces on Iranian soil (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

This is Iran. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on determined and faithful personnel, alongside the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Law Enforcement Command, the Basij forces, and, of course, the people, is present with such strength and resolve that the enemy will no longer even contemplate landing forces on Iran’s coasts. The enemy knows that if it commits such a folly and lands forces on Iran’s coast, it will enter a hell from which there will be no escape. I promise that, no matter how much the enemy boasts, it still will not dare land forces on our shores. That is a red line for the Iranian nation. The enemy will only be able to land forces on our soil if all 90 million Iranians are dead. The enemy had planned for such an operation and tried to carry it out, but failed. Trump claimed he would seize Kharg Island, deploy forces along the Strait of Hormuz, and send destroyers in the Strait, but he failed to achieve any of these objectives. He imagined that Iran was like Venezuela or other countries where he had been able to carry out such actions. All of the US President’s statements are meant to suggest that nothing stands in the way of a military presence on Iran’s coasts. But our answer is clear: “If you dare, come!” In terms of patriotism, honor, and love of country, we are second to none, and the enemy certainly will not dare carry out its plans. The people of Iran should rest assured that, with their support, Iran’s Armed Forces are standing firm. Our borders are secure, and we will not allow the enemy to inflict any harm on them.

…dismissing Trump’s claims that Iran’s naval forces had been destroyed.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes and the repeated violations of international commitments, while warning neighbouring countries (most likely Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar) against cooperation with USrael (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Fotros Resistance):

The responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation rests with the treaty-breaking US regime. Any cooperation in committing the crime of aggression against Iran amounts to complicity and participation in that crime.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Fars .

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf summarized all recent US breaches of the MoU MoM with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr):

It is also worth mentioning that Oman, most likely under pressure by the US administration, without naming Iran by its name, “condemned the attacks on the ‘brotherly Bahrain & Kuwait’, as well as the attacks against 2 Saudi & Qatari ships in the Strait of Hormuz”, as per Fotros Resistance.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, in Ankara (Turkey), during a presser, US President Donald J. Trump admitted that the MoU MoM is over, while insulting heavily Iranians and their leaders and threatening new strikes on Iran tonight (which - in fact - are happening, as I write this!), as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Mehr and MES (1, 2, 3 and 4). Here is what he said (if you can stand him!):

I'll give a little warning: We're going to hit them hard tonight.

Reporter: Is the ceasefire over? Is the MoU dead? President Trump: To me? I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore, they’re scum. They’re sick people. They are vicious, violent people. These are evil sick people. We have to get rid of them—they’re cancer. There’s something wrong with them. They’re coockoo. They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people, they killed 54,000 of their people that were protesting. [It sounds more like the US warmongers to me: liars, cheaters, agreement-incapable, killing protesters at home (ICE, anyone?)]

On a funny note, Trump misnamed Iran “Islamic Republic of Japan” (LOL!):

Separately, he also suggested once again that he will remove Syria from the US list of designated State sponsors of terrorism, after talks with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, a.k.a. Abu Mohammad al-Julani and former head-chopper and leader of the Islamist militia Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS), as per Al Mayadeen, which later reported on Trump’s notification to the US Congress regarding his intention, quoting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying:

Today, President Trump informed Congress of his administration’s intent to rescind Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST), following a 45-day pre-notification period. This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness.

Senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader on International Affairs Ali-Akbar Velayati (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA and Fars.

Ali-Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, reacted to Trump’s statements with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

We warned before “The #region is not a gambling table for small States' politics”. We've repeatedly proven adventurism gets an immediate response but the responsibility for new tensions and the verbal admission of scrapping the understanding by a disgraced, #Epstein linked political operator repeatedly violated in practice again pushes the region toward fire.

…while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted a harsher response on X (see also Fars):

Trump's statements today, from insulting the Iranian nation to threatening further attacks, are not a sign of strength, but rather an admission of the failure of a policy built on brute force, sanctions, and threats for years, which could not bring the Iranian nation to its knees. With the criminal and murderous Trump, one must speak in his own language; apparently, he understands the language of force better!

…unlike Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who used a softer tone in the following tweet (see also Fars and Mehr):

Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness. Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor.

An informed Iranian security source was quoted by Mehr and Al Mayadeen as saying:

The Memorandum of Understanding signed on this matter clearly states that Iran will reopen the Strait in accordance with its own arrangements. Therefore, Iran will not permit the establishment of any new route outside the framework of its own arrangements. The source of any support for the aggressor US army to violate the sovereignty and territory of Islamic Iran will be a legitimate target for the armed forces.

US strike on Sirik city near Bandar Abbas (Iran) - from Al Mayadeen .

As mentioned earlier, tonight Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) started a heavier and wider bombing of Iran than before, targeting Bandar Abbas, Chabahar (Iran’s largest port city), Khargh Island, Bushehr, Sirik, Abu Musa Island and Lavan Island (where a refinery was targeted), as reported by Fotros Resistance, MES, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following announcement by CENTCOM:

Here are some photos from Bushehr (top), Chabahar (bottom left) and Bushehr (bottom right):

US strikes on Bushehr (top), Chabahar (bottom left) and Bushehr (bottom right) - from Fotros Resistance and MES.

Some videos of the US strikes across Iran:

Chabahar:

Bushehr:

At the time of publication, US strikes have ended, according to MES. We now wait for the Iranian response, hoping in a harsh one to deter new US attacks!

News and updates from Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, its President Joseph Aoun has been invited at the White House for a meeting with Donald J. Trump on 21st July 2026 “to discuss matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, regional security files, and continued US support for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and State institutions”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a statement by the Lebanese embassy in Washington D.C. Something tells me that Trump will try and convince Aoun to use an iron fist with Hezbollah.

Al Mayadeen also reported that the Lebanese government sent an urgent request to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) to include 5 historic fortresses in southern Lebanon in the World Heritage list. Lebanon's Minister of Culture Ghassan Salame was quoted as saying:

We have submitted an urgent request to the World Heritage Committee, which is scheduled to meet on 17th July [2026] in South Korea, to add five Jabal Amel fortresses.

However, considering the indiscriminate Israeli bombing of Gaza and Iran, it is very unlikely that this action will have any effect!

At the same time, Lebanon is also demanding Israel to withdraw from occupied territories before starting the next round of direct negotiations in Rome (Italy) on 15-16 July 2026, according to Al Mayadeen.

Beirut’s southern suburb tonight (08/07/2026) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, tonight Hezbollah staged mass public gatherings across Lebanon and, in particular, in Beirut’s southern suburb, Tyre, Ghazieh and Baalbek, to honour martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, whose funeral ceremonies today were carried out in Karbala and Najaf (Iraq), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, as saying:

We remain committed to the teachings of the martyred Sayyed Ali Khamenei and will continue his path with strength and courage. The Zionists aspire to establish a “Greater Israel” to consolidate their influence in the region. Everyone must assume their responsibility and work to confront the Zionist project. We must respond to the enemy and ensure they are held accountable.

…while Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stated:

Iran has placed Lebanon as an absolute sovereign priority. The funeral procession of the martyred Sayyed Ali Khamenei is a historic event in the region. The current stage is highly sensitive, critical, and important, requiring us to define the nature of our decisive positions and choices.

Similarly, Sheikh Hammoud said:

Victory is coming, and Israel will cease to exist once the nation awakens.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem also addressed the popular gatherings with a speech. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen:

We will not be dragged into sedition, but we will not allow anyone to overstep us. We benefit from our relationship with Iran, but what is the benefit of the relationship with the United States of America when it humiliates you? If Israel alone had thought of writing this agreement, it would not have been able to accomplish it except through cooperation with the United States and the Lebanese authorities. From the moment I became Secretary-General of the party until his martyrdom, the Imam Leader [Sayyed Ali Khamenei] never asked anything from us. The martyred Sayyed Ali Khamenei would always tell those who followed up with us: “Ask them what they want, and give them whatever they request”. We will continue the path with Sayyed Mojtaba [Hosseini Khamenei]. [To the Iranian people] We love you, we will stand with you, and we will remain united against arrogance, Israel, and the tyrants of the world. The martyrdom of Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei marks the beginning of a revolutionary path that will reshape the region’s landscape and its balance of power. Hezbollah’s Resistance fighters in Lebanon, who are devoted to martyrdom and guardianship, have performed exceptionally, showing the world a model it had never witnessed before. Imam Khamenei focused on building the State, supporting resistance, promoting unity, directing the compass toward the liberation of Palestine, and rejecting dependency. The aggression against Iran is a global assault on a country that stood alone, endured, and defeated the objectives of the attack. The US and Israel were defeated, failed to achieve their objectives, and Iran emerged with its head held high. We will remain on the front lines, and just as we thwarted the project to end the resistance, the Israeli enemy will not find stability until liberation is achieved.

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News and updates from Israel

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (L) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth reporting that Israeli media have expressed concern over a Turkish project in central Somalia “combining a satellite launch facility with a testing ground for long-range ballistic missiles”, considered a “strategic threat”, as per Al Mayadeen. As usual, if Israel builds a military base in the Somali separatist region of Somaliland (as I reported yesterday here), it’s fine; however, if Turkey (or someone else who is not aligned with Israel) build a military base in Somalia, that’s bad!

Finally, it is worth noting that US War Secretary Pete Hegseth is planning his first visit to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz, in order to address their concerns over a potential US sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following photos and videos of the funeral ceremonies of martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei held today in Najaf (Iraq):

From Fotros Resistance.

From Fotros Resistance.

From MES.

…and in Karbala (Iraq):

From Fotros Resistance.

Tomorrow (Thursday 9th July 2026) the final funeral procession will take place in the holy city of Mashhad (Iran), where Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest at the sacred shrine of Imam Reza.

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