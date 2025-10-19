Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Miguel Martinez, originally in Italian, first published on Ereticamente.com on Saturday 13th September 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Sunday 14th September 2025.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

Human organisation is oligarchic; everything else, particularly the idea of democracy, is a fiction believed through repetition, deception and self-deception. We have called the current ruling power structure an extractive oligarchy (the struggle for dominance takes the form of war between organised gangs), because it uses various means to extract resources from the people, appropriating them and using them for its own purposes. Acknowledging this allows us to escape the lies, understand who holds the keys to power and become immune to the psychological, ideological and even moral mechanisms through which oligarchies lie to the people and secure their consent.

There are many examples that are easy to understand. Consider the Agnelli family, now Elkann, the royal house of Villar Perosa that has held Italy in its grip for more than half a century. The favourite scion of Giovanni Agnelli (1921-2003), John Elkann, son of Margherita Agnelli, negotiated a ridiculous sentence – a few months of community service at a religious institution – to avoid a conviction for tax evasion of hundreds of millions of euros in connection with the inheritance of his grandfather and his widow, Marella Caracciolo, who was herself involved in hiding assets abroad and her residence in Italy. Giovanni, the lawyer par excellence, a leading figure in exclusive circles such as the Rockefeller-linked Trilateral Commission, was appointed senator for life in 1991 “for having brought great honour to his country with his outstanding achievements in the social field”, as the citation reads.

Given that we do not believe that The Lawyer ever considered Italy his homeland – at most his kingdom – Fiat, founded by his grandfather (also a senator, but of the Savoy family), was the major centre of Italian oligarchic power. For generations, it obtained tailor-made laws and incalculable sums of public money to support its activities and overcome its crises. The result: the man with the watch above his shirt cuff hid at least two thousand billion of the old Lire from the tax authorities, according to his daughter Margherita, who was mistreated in the will. The accusations proved to be true, and to remedy the situation, the Elkann branch paid over 180 million Euros to the tax authorities, 350 billion of the old, much-lamented Lire. Meanwhile, Fiat is no more: what remains is a hodgepodge of Dutch law [sic] with offices scattered everywhere except Italy.

Now another treasure trove belonging to those who have done so much to illustrate their homeland, amounting to €250 million, has been traced to Luxembourg, one of the many tax havens. Money also hidden from the Swiss tax authorities, a country where some members of the Royal House of Mirafiori and the former Lingotto – nomen omen – boasted of their residence. Everything was settled with the payment of a small part of the evaded amount and a few hours of fake community service, with accompanying photographs for the tabloids and family newspapers. How many of the 65,000 inmates of the prisons (also their homeland) would like to be in Elkann’s place. For example – not to mention the many innocent people and not a few poor people, even though they are guilty of crimes – Gianni Alemanno, former minister and mayor of Rome who fell from grace, abandoned by his former circle, who since 31st December [2024] has been serving an incredible sentence of one year and ten months in the hell of Rebibbia prison for – listen to this – facilitating a lawful payment, already approved but not yet executed. Alemanno’s convictions do not matter; what matters is that he is no longer part of the political oligarchy. And that, coincidentally, he has expressed positions different from those of the single party system with right-wing, centre and left-wing factions.

And what about those responsible for the sensational Italian banking scandals – serial thieves – who savers (oh no, they’re called investors!) and the usual generous treasury, called upon to fill colossal holes, incalculable sums of money. No one has been imprisoned, nor do we know the names of those who benefited from the gigantic embezzlement. They are probably all members of the various castes that rule Italy and beyond, with international connections and membership of more or less secretive circles of power. The Morandi bridge disaster, which happened seven years ago, is still awaiting a first-instance criminal verdict. The family that owns Autostrade – Benetton – has been spared and even compensated, while only one executive is currently in prison. He will be released soon, according to the law. They are all oligarchs, a term that the popular imagination constructed by the media (another caste, another oligarchy) associates only with powerful Russians.

As for the European Union, the steel cage in which we have been locked up, its leaders are all co-opted, not elected by anyone. After all, it is unlikely that the people, however zombified they may be, would elect the glossy Frau Von der Leyen, whose husband works in Big Pharma (the healthcare oligarchy), or the warmongering Amazon Kaja Kallas made in Estonia [sic in English in the original article in Italian]. Everything that impoverishes us, ties our hands and feet and prevents us from deciding our own destiny is pitifully called an external constraint. In plain English, this means that something or someone – read: decrees from above, economic and financial oligarchies, foreign powers of various kinds – has decided in advance what can and, above all, what cannot be done. And said, thought or proposed.

Consider the bizarre criterion of government debt, which cannot exceed three per cent [3%] of GDP annually, preventing long-term economic policies and, for some time now, the obsession with European rearmament. Against an enemy that does not exist, the resources extracted from the labour of the people must be directed towards the war industry to stem the collapse of the Franco-German industrial system. An oligarchy decides – no European people agree – on behalf of more powerful powers; another external constraint. Not even what happened with the pandemic has opened our eyes; we do not know the composition and effects of the preparations that have been inoculated into us, but those who produced them, in addition to industrial secrecy, which is unacceptable when it comes to life, have obtained criminal shielding for themselves, i.e. immunity, a term that with a “p” instead of the second “m” becomes impunity. They knew they needed it, while, ironically, behind the Italian judges stands the inscription “the law is the same for everyone”.

Have we ever been asked what we think about the privatisation of everything or mass immigration? Some oligarchies have decided on precariousness, miscegenation and ethnic replacement; it is up to the people to obey and remain silent. If they raise their voices on these and other sensitive issues, electoral laws and judicial traps are ready to overturn the will of the people: Romania, France and the United Kingdom teach us this, while in Germany they are trying to dissolve the AfD party, currently the most popular among Germans. The exclusion from parliament of the left-wing BSW party, whose presence would have prevented the Merz government, by a handful of votes – out of fifty million – appears increasingly suspicious. Almost everywhere, political power – the lowest level of the oligarchy – is accessed by mediocre figures, often corrupt as in Spain, or individuals from the world of finance: Macron, protégé of the Rothschild group, Merz himself, executive at BlackRock and former lobbyist for German industry.

In Italy, we have anticipated everyone with technical governments, expressions of de facto powers, and the emergence of figures from the financial world such as Mario Monti (senator for life since 2011 so that he could be entrusted with the role of head of government after [Silvio] Berlusconi’s oligarchic liquidation) and before him Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, the governor of the Bank of Italy who, in 1981, together with Beniamino Andreatta (Romano Prodi’s mentor), was already a key player in the disastrous “divorce” between the State and the Bank of Italy, responsible for the explosion of debt and the collapse of the Lira in 1992 at the time of the attack on our currency by George Soros and Anglo-Saxon finance. For Italians, the outcome was Giuliano Amato’s “blood and tears” manoeuvre – the only survivor of the Socialist Party massacre! – the sell-off of banking and industrial assets on the Britannia yacht, the springboard for another financial oligarch who then lent himself to politics, Mario Draghi. For those who destroy the nation, its economy and its people, the highest institutional positions. Amidst applause, because we are prisoners of the false narrative promoted by the oligarchy.

Nor have we been given any explanation for the external constraint, nor have we been asked what we think about it. But then, the rabble is incapable of deciding: that is what the oligarchs and their servants think. Nor have we been told that we no longer have political and military sovereignty: it is forbidden to discuss NATO thirty-five years after the end of the antagonistic Warsaw Pact. Above all, we have lost our monetary sovereignty. This is the heart of the problem, the mother of all defeats suffered by peoples, states and governments, but the sacred mythology of the independence of the “financial authorities” and the prohibition (Maastricht Treaty) of political, i.e. public, intervention in the European Central Bank prevails. The transnational financial elite is the queen of all other oligarchies, in close alliance with the technological giants (fintech) that it has created and nurtured. Predatory extractive oligarchies, masters of the people. They own everything, they dominate everything. We will talk about this again.

