In the early hours of Wednesday 8th April 2026, just ~1.5 hours before the deadline of the ultimatum imposed by Trump on the Islamic Republic of Iran, at 1:32 EEST and with missiles still flying across the Middle East (see Al Mayadeen), the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire1 and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, announced on his Truth Social that an agreement had been reached with Iran for a 2-week ceasefire, conditional to Iran’s “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE and SAFE opening of the Strait of Hormuz”, thanks to Pakistani mediation, adding that he received and reviewed the Iranian 10-point plan that can be used a starting point for negotiations on a long-term peace with Iran and in the Middle East (see also RNN Mirror, Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen):

Please remember that, following Trump’s latest threat the day before (Tuesday 7th April 2026), Iran decided to cancel all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the Outlaw US Empire, and suspend any and all message exchanges, as I reported in my previous update, where I also quoted a senior Iranian source as saying:

There are no negotiations with the US, which wants Iran to surrender under pressure. [Iran] will not open [the Strait of Hormuz] in exchange for “empty promises”.

So, who were US officials negotiating with last night?

In any case, Trump’s statement was followed ~40 minutes later by that of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (see also Al Mayadeen):

…and by the following tweet posted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif on X ~1.5 hours after Trump’s statement (please mind the part underlined in red):

Between Araghchi’s and Sharif;s tweets, the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued the following statement outlining the 10-point plan advanced by Iran and allegedly accepted by Trump, at least according to his tweet (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - all emphasis original):

The great Iranian nation should know that thanks to the struggle of its children and their historic presence on the enemy’s field, the resistance has continued to appeal to Iran for over a month to stop this fierce attack. However, the country’s officials, based on their decision from the beginning to continue the war until the goals are achieved—including defeating the enemy, weakening it, and removing the long-term threat facing the country—rejected all these demands. The war has continued until today, which is the fortieth day. Iran has also repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the American president, and consistently confirms that it pays no attention to any deadline from the enemy. Now, we bring good news to the great Iranian nation that we have achieved almost all of the war’s objectives, and that your brave children have led the enemy to a historic incapacity and a crushing defeat. The historic decision of Iran, which has the support of the entire Iranian people, is to continue this battle as long as necessary until its great achievements are entrenched and new security and political equations are built in the region based on the recognition of Iran’s power, sovereignty, and resistance. In this regard, based on the advice of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may Allah protect him), and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, and given Iran’s and its resistance’s superiority on the battlefield, the enemy’s inability to carry out its threats despite all its claims, and the official acceptance of all the legitimate demands of the Iranian people, it has been decided to hold negotiations in Islamabad to finalize the details, so that, within a maximum of 15 days, and after finalizing the details of Iran’s victory on the battlefield, political negotiations can be entered into. In this regard, Iran rejected all plans presented by the enemy and developed a ten-point plan, which it presented to the American side via Pakistan. It emphasized key points such as: Orderly passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces, which will grant Iran a unique economic and geopolitical position;

The necessity of ending the war against all elements of the Axis of Resistance, which means the historic defeat of the “israeli” regime’s child-killing aggression;

The withdrawal of American combat forces from all bases and deployment points in the region;

The establishment of a safe transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz in a way that ensures Iran’s dominance in accordance with the agreed-upon protocol;

The payment of full compensation to Iran according to estimates;

The lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and the Security Council;

The release of all Iranian assets and properties frozen abroad;

and finally, the ratification of all these matters in a binding Security Council resolution. It should be noted that the ratification of this resolution will turn all these agreements into binding international law and will represent an important diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation. The esteemed Prime Minister of Pakistan informed Iran that the American side, despite all apparent threats, has accepted these principles as a basis for negotiations and has surrendered to the will of the Iranian people. Accordingly, it was decided at the highest levels that Iran would conduct negotiations with the American side in Islamabad for two weeks, based on these principles only. It is emphasized that this does not mean the end of the war, and Iran will not accept its end until the details of the ten-point plan have been finalized, taking into account its acceptance of the principles it stipulated. These negotiations will begin in Islamabad on Friday 11th April, amidst total distrust of the American side, and Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations. This period may be extended by agreement of both parties. It is necessary to maintain complete national unity during this period and to continue celebrating the victory with all strength. The ongoing negotiations are national negotiations and an extension of the field negotiations, and it is necessary for all members of the people, including elites and political groups, to trust and support this process, as it is under the supervision of the leaders of the Revolution and the highest levels of the system, and they must completely avoid any seditious statements. If the enemy’s surrender on the field is a decisive political achievement in the negotiations, we will celebrate this great historic victory together; otherwise, we will fight side by side on the field until all the Iranian people’s demands are met. Our hands are on the trigger, and as soon as the enemy makes the slightest mistake, we will respond with all our might.

Notice that, like Trump, Iran is also declaring victory, but, unlike Trump, they do have reason to declare victory, considering the recent humiliations of the US Airforce (USAF) on Black Friday and Black Sunday, as well as the acceptance of the 10-point ceasefire demands, reported below for your convenience (from Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and MES - emphasis added) to the points I consider critical:

Commitment to non-aggression. Continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. Acceptance of uranium enrichment. Lifting of all primary sanctions. Lifting of all secondary sanctions. Termination of all resolutions of the UN Security Council Termination of all resolutions of the IEAE Board of Governors. Payments of compensation for Iran. Withdrawal of American combat forces from the region. Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon

Notice that these conditions are roughly the same that Iran spelled out ~2 weeks ago, as I reported in the article below:

So, what happened in the meantime for Trump to accept these terms? Well… as I mentioned earlier, the failed USAF operations on Black Friday and Black Sunday and possibly other attempted landings we may not know - remember that in the last few weeks Iran has been targeting US bases on the coast of the Gulf States. So, having run out of options, Trump may have decided to play the “fake ceasefire” card and officially accept Iran’s terms & conditions. But…

Can you imagine Trump and the Outlaw US Empire accepting Iran’s maximalist demands? To be honest, I cannot. It would mean acknowledging a strategic defeat and recognizing Iran as a (near-)peer world power, something that no US President would ever accept, go figure the egomaniac and narcissistic Trump! So, this was one of the first signals indicating that Trump’s administration is bluffing, deceiving and luring Iran into a trap, another being the timing of Trump’s announcement, just ~1.5 hours before his deadline, as if Iran surrendered to his ultimatum, when actually it did not! Add to these a third signal - this tweet by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, who, the evening before, posted a prayer asking Allah for forgiveness:

Why would you ask your God for forgiveness when you are allegedly facilitating a ceasefire and paving the way to peace? It does not make any sense, unless Pakistan has been forced by Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Little Satan) to betray their siblings in the Islamic Republic of Iran and lure them in a trap! After all, this would not be the first time that USrael plays the “fake ceasefire” card: we saw it in Gaza and in Lebanon, where, in both cases, Israel has kept pounding the local Resistance factions and civilians, committing genocide, ethnic cleansing and other war crimes and crimes against humanity. You may ask: how did they force Pakistan to set a trap for Iran? Let’s not forget that Pakistan has recently been engaged on 2 fronts: one with Afghanistan and other with India, whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Israel and hugged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu! I will leave the rest to your imagination…

Despite all these signals, some analysts and pundits (e.g. Simplicius The Thinker, Caitlin Johnstone, Larry C. Johnson, Richard Silverstein and Pepe Escobar) who genuinely thought that the Outlaw US Empire had surrendered to Iran, though describing the ceasefire fragile and/or susceptible to Israel’s whims. However, they fail to realize the symbiotic relationship between Trump and Netanyahu, the Outlaw US Empire and Israel - they are still suck in the concept of “the dog wagging the tail” or viceversa. Just think of the two like “good cop and bad cop” - they are playing in tandem, to pursue similar objectives.

In fact, soon after the “ceasefire” announcement, Israeli media expressed frustration (source: Al Mayadeen) and Netanyahu tweeted on X that he would support the truce, but without considering Lebanon part of it (1, 2, 3 - see also Al Mayadeen):

Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world. The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.

The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.

…while Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked Netanyahu, not for his continuation of the war in Lebanon (he supports the war against Hezbollah and Iran!), but for the alleged ceasefire, described as a “political disaster” (source: Al Mayadeen):

There has been no political disaster like this in our entire history. Israel was not even at the table when decisions were made regarding the core of our national security. It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu has caused.

The IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) did not waste time and immediately launched a massive bombing campaign on Lebanon and in particular in the capital Beirut, hitting more than 150 targets across the country, as per MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), RNN Mirror, and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), according to which hundreds of people were martyred and more than one thousand wounded, with hospitals overwhelmed with victims and the Health Ministry urging blood donations.

From MES and RNN Mirror.

According to MES, citing Israeli Channel 12, “one of the targets struck in Beirut was an assassination attempt against Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, but he was not present in the targeted building”. Despite the violent airstrikes on his own country, initially Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had nothing better to say than commenting on the “fake ceasefire” (source: Al Mayadeen):

…this announcement would be a first step towards a final and comprehensive agreement on the various issues that are destabilizing our region, one that safeguards the sovereignty of each State. This is based on the principle that violence is not an effective means of resolving problems between nations, and that the ultimate goal of regimes and governments is to achieve the well-being of their people through a free and dignified life, not to lead them to senseless and gratuitous death.

…urging his government to ensure that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire (!)…

…in accordance with the principles agreed upon by the Lebanese, namely full sovereignty over all its territory, its liberation from any occupying presence, and the exclusive right to war and peace, as well as the use of legitimate force, being confined to its constitutional institutions alone.

However, Aoun later tweeted on X the usual inconsequential word salad condemning Israel for the bombing (see also Al Mayadeen):

These barbaric attacks, which neither recognize right nor respect any agreements or commitments, have repeatedly demonstrated their contempt for all international laws and norms. And over the course of fifteen months since the agreement to cease hostile actions, we have witnessed the scale of violations and breaches committed without any deterrent. Today, the Israeli entity is once again intensifying its aggression, perpetrating a new massacre that is added to its infamous record, in flagrant defiance of all human values and utterly disregarding all efforts aimed at de-escalation and stability. This dangerous escalation places full responsibility on the Israeli entity for its repercussions, and we affirm that the continuation of these aggressive policies will only lead to further tension and a complete lack of stability, at a time when all are most in need of de-escalation and respect for commitments. While we condemn this crime in the strongest terms, we affirm the necessity for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to halt these repeated attacks and put an end to this aggressive approach that threatens security and stability in the region.

…while Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated:

No one negotiates on behalf of Lebanon except the Lebanese State. Since the outbreak of this war imposed on us, our primary concern has been to stop it.

…though the Lebanese government and army actually did literally nothing to stop the Zionist aggression, unlike Hezbollah, which, in the evening, issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror):

With its blind hatred, its habitual criminality, and its boundless brutality, which has become ingrained in its nature, the Israeli enemy committed a series of massacres today against innocent civilians. It targeted civilian areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the capital, Sidon, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley with dozens of brutal airstrikes, leaving hundreds of martyrs and wounded, including children, women, and the elderly. This barbaric aggression, which at every stage constitutes war crimes and acts of genocide by targeting crowded civilian areas, markets, and shops during peak hours, is nothing but a desperate attempt to take revenge on civilians after all attempts to break and subdue this proud people have failed. Our honorable people and the sons of this land have proven that the brutality of the aggression has only increased their steadfastness, resilience, and adherence to the path of resistance, no matter the immense sacrifices they have made. This unbridled aggression is a clear expression of the enemy’s frustration after its resounding failure to achieve any of its objectives and plans on various fronts. It reveals its vulnerability to defeat, its inability to alter the equations imposed by the steadfastness of the Iranian and Lebanese peoples, and reflects the state of collapse, confusion, and disarray plaguing this beleaguered entity and its defeated army, battered by the blows of the resistance fighters. We affirm that the blood of the martyrs and the wounded will not be shed in vain. Today’s massacres, like all acts of aggression and brutal crimes, underscore our natural and legal right to resist the occupation and respond to its aggression. They will only strengthen our resolve to resist and confront the enemy, to deter its aggression, and to defend our people and our homeland, protecting our security in the face of this ongoing aggression.

…whereas Lebanese MP Elias Jradi said to Al Mayadeen that…

The Lebanese government preventing the people from defending themselves and resisting the enemy is a crime against humanity. We will hold the current authority accountable for preventing resistance against the enemy. [As I reported here yesterday, the judiciary is arresting resistance fighters!] We will hold the current authority accountable, and we will pursue legal action against it for its decision to strip the resistance of its legitimate status documented in international charters. We will remain the last stronghold of humanity, and we will prevail over this evil.

Lebanon was not the only target yesterday (Wednesday 8th April 2026). Iran’s Lavan refinery was also targeted in the morning, as shown in the picture below from MES, which argued that it “was likely attacked by a Gulf nation, most likely the UAE [United Arab Emirates], to sabotage the ceasefire”:

According to MES (1, 2 and 3), Iran retaliated by launching drones and missiles against 3 power stations and water distillation plants in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline to Yanbu and oil installations in Al-Fujairah (see video below), as well as other targets in the UAE, with sirens also heard in Bahrain:

From MES.

Yesterday afternoon, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) issued the following statement reporting on the results of wave 100 of Operation True Promise 4 (OTP4), as quoted by RNN Mirror (see also Al Mayadeen):

You have simultaneously displayed sincerity, jihad, sacrifice, insight, and wise understanding, along with unity, loyalty, and love for the guardianship (Wilayat). Last night, by the grace of Allah and the support of you, the dear nation, your mujahid children and servants in the IRGC and the Basij heroically fulfilled their duty in response to the enemy’s insolence of the previous day. In the 100th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the code name “Ya Fatemeh Al-Zahra,” they struck crushing blows by attacking more than 25 strategic targets of the malicious and aggressive enemies, including 13 energy complexes and oil pipelines affiliated with the US and the “israeli” regime, 10 military, security, and logistical targets, and several technological targets and the enemies’ path infrastructure. In this wave of operations, dedicated to our martyred leader, His Eminence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the fighters of the proud Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought the targets of the American and zionist enemies from the Mediterranean coasts to the east of the Hejaz Peninsula under heavy fire, so that the foolish enemy would understand that attacking the infrastructure of the Iranian people will have a heavy penalty. Now, the Guardians devoted to the Iranian nation are listening to the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and their hands are on the trigger. With great reserves of experience from two imposed wars against the joint American-zionist front, they are ready to create a greater epic in case of any further miscalculation by the enemy. The American partners in the region have seen the inability of America and the “israeli” regime with their own eyes; it is appropriate for them to take heed and end their cooperation with the enemies of Islam. The enemy has always been deceitful, we have no trust in its promises, and we will respond to every aggression with a higher level of intensity.

In a separate statement, the IRGC reported on the downing of Hermes 900 drone in the skies of Larestan, Fars province, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror):

It is emphasized that the entry of any type of American-zionist enemy aircraft into the country’s airspace, even without conducting military operations, is considered a violation of the ceasefire and will be met with a decisive response.

…while Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, called for the immediate cessation of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and for a strong and decisive strike on Israel in response to its aggression against Lebanon (sources: MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

After the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, all plans to open the Strait of Hormuz must immediately cease until there are assurances that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire. The brothers in Hezbollah have fought alongside us, given martyrs for the cause, and suffered enough oppression and hardship. There is either a ceasefire on all fronts, or a ceasefire nowhere at all.

…with another senior Iranian official saying to Al Jazeera (source: MES):

We will punish Israel in response to the crime it committed in Lebanon and the violation of the ceasefire conditions. The ceasefire includes the region, and Israel is knowingly breaking its promises. Only bullets will deter it.

…echoed by another Iranian official quoted by MES:

Less than 24 hours after agreeing to a ceasefire, largely out of respect for our Pakistani brothers who were mediating, Israel has already violated it and Trump has began to twist his words and backtrack on his promises. This is not how diplomacy works and Iran will NOT entertain it.

…and by Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Seyed Majid Mousavi (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

Aggression against the proud Hezbollah is aggression against Iran; the battlefield is preparing a heavy response to the brutal crimes of the regime. My dear people, the real fuel for the missiles is your unified presence in the streets.

The IRGC issued a severe warning in the following communique, as per RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

Hours have not even passed since the ceasefire agreement, and the wolf-like zionist regime, whose inherent nature is predatory, and whose identity is inseparable from the killing of innocents, children, and women, has begun a brutal massacre in Beirut. We severely warn the covenant-breaking America and its butcher zionist partner, that if the aggressions against dear Lebanon are not ended immediately, we will fulfill our duty and will give a regretful response to the evil aggressors in the region.

…whereas Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

In response to the savage Zionist aggression against Lebanon, the passage of ships in the Strait of Hormuz must be halted right now, and with a heavy and decisive strike, we must prevent the rabid dogs and the cancerous tumor of the region from their sabotage. The Lebanese sacrificed their lives for us, and we must not leave them alone for a moment. Ceasefire either on all fronts or on no fronts.

…followed by the IRGC Navy, which stated (source: MES):

The Iranian Armed Forces are now in control of the Strait of Hormuz. All vessels must obtain verbal permission from the IRGC Navy to proceed through the Strait, or they will be targeted and destroyed.

…and started enforcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by Al Mayadeen and as shown in the image below from MES:

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif, while acknowledging ceasefire violations, stopped short at recognizing their perpetrators:

…while Donald Trump showed once again his duplicity tweeting the following statement, reneging on one of the conditions set by the Islamic Republic, acceptance of uranium enrichment within Iran:

…and later saying to PBS (source: MES):

Yeah, Lebanon is not included in the deal. Because of Hezbollah. That’s a separate skirmish.

…with White House Press Secretary Leavitt parroting her boss (source: MES):

You can see now why, at the beginning of this article, I wrote that Trump and Netanyahu are playing the same game of “good cop, bad cop”. If he really wanted to negotiate in good faith, he and his officials would not make such statements and, instead of letting Israel bomb the hell out of Lebanon, he would stop it. And please mind that Israel is armed mostly with US weapons and that these can be stopped remotely! So, it is not that that Outlaw US Empire cannot control its vassal in the Middle East, it can, bit - put it simply - Great Satan just does NOT want to control Little Satan, because Trump and Netanyahu are executing the same plan. That’s why, in essence, I call them as Trumpanyahu: in the end, they are one and the same!

You can also see why I do wait 24 hours for making my summary and analysis of a day of the ongoing war. Not only because I am quite busy with a full-time job and real life (if I wanted, I could catch up and give you an account of the current day), but, in this way, I can avoid making useless analyses and conjectures of a hot and developing situation, focussing instead on a more accurate account based on a more comprehensive picture with details (e.g. the tweet by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar) that other analysts may have missed.

I do not know and cannot even imagine what evil plans Trump and Netanyahu have devised, but it is very likely that they will restart their war on Iran at some point either during or after the 2-week negotiations starting tomorrow, Friday 10th April 2026.

What we know is that Iran keeps exposing the hypocrisy of Trump and his administration, as shown by these tweets posted by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (see also Al Mayadeen):

…and Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while Iranians took to the streets during the day to mark the 40th day since the martyrdom of the late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (see this Al Mayadeen report on multi-confessional commemorations across Iran - not only Muslims, but also Christians and even Jews!):

…and then to show their support to Lebanon and Hezbollah, waving Hezbollah flags (the yellow ones) and chanting (source: MES):

A ceasefire without Lebanon is a betrayal to Islam!

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer - from Al Mayadeen .

On other developments, it is worth mentioning that UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer and other European leaders are probably trying to jump on the US bandwagon in case Trump’s devious plans succeed (see Al Mayadeen). Here is what Starmer said before travelling to the Gulf, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world. Together with our partners, we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

…whereas Macron said (source: Al Mayadeen):

About 15 countries ​are currently mobilised and are participating in ​the planning, under France's leadership, to enable the implementation of this strictly defensive mission in ​coordination with Iran to facilitate the ​resumption of traffic. Our wish in ⁠this ​context is to be ​assured that the ceasefire fully includes Lebanon.

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Updates from Iraq and Yemen

Moving briefly to Iraq, initially tens of thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate the victory of Iran over USrael after the announcement of the ceasefire, waving flags of Iran, Hezbollah, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and other resistance groups, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

However, later on, its government issued a strong condemnation of he “brutal attacks” carried out by Israel on civilians in Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported the following statement by Abu Alaa Al-Walaei, Secretary-General of Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, calling on “the operations command of the Axis of Resistance and field units to respond to Israeli violations of the ceasefire and the killing of unarmed civilians in Lebanon” (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The Secretary-General of Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa Al-Walaei, clarified that the massacres committed by the prime minister of the “israeli” entity, Netanyahu, against defenseless Lebanese civilians came in an attempt to cover up his defeat before the Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance in the fourth True Promise battle. Al-Walaei called on the fighters in the Axis command operations room and the unity of fronts to respond to the usurping entity that violated the truce and killed innocent civilians in Lebanon, confirming that the usurping entity will pay the price with a unified and earth-shattering response from all Axis forces. He affirmed that the Axis of Resistance possesses important tools to respond to the treacherous zionist violations against the Lebanese, stressing that these tools will humiliate the pride of the delusional enemy. He stressed the necessity of keeping the battle open with the usurping entity that does not respect international law, as well as against the normalization States where the interests of the zionist entity exist, such as the UAE, Bahrain, and other countries in the region.

Similarly, a senior Yemeni source quoted by Al Mayadeen said that Yemen’s “hand remains on the trigger”, highlighting previous violations of other ceasefire agreements, such as those in Gaza and Lebanon.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Donald Trump: I agree to a ceasefire - from Saba .

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