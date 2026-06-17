GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
3m

The West ALWAYS turns into "Rome". Because, as Philip K Dick argued, "Rome never ended. The Black Iron Prison never ended.".

And Rome defined "degeneracy".

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