Today I am providing my English translation of a short post by Maximilian, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 12th May 2026. The work is actually the painting in the picture below, provided with a synopsis. (All formatting original).

Maximilian, “The Fake Superhero”, 2023 – acrylic on card, 120 x 80 cm

Synopsis of the work

“Good morning, my name is Sam and I am a superhero. In my career I have destroyed many enemies, I’d say several million people across dozens of countries. None of my enemies had actually attacked me or threatened the sacred soil of my homeland. But I love a good fight, and in the absence of any real threats from any adversary who refuses to obey me, I simply invent them – and I always find a pretext to impose my will. Because I am a superhero! I am always in the right, and the suffering inflicted on my supposed enemies is, unfortunately, a side effect of my good deeds. Oh yes, I know that my warmongering, at least over the last 70 years, is responsible for the deaths of millions of men, women and children, but what can you do? I don’t treat the bad guys with kid gloves! I say this in the cinema too, which largely promotes my narrative, always good and just. Sometimes I wonder if I am a fake, a big-screen invention. But I immediately banish this faint thought by bombing some country where lots of bad guys live. Because I am Sam, or Uncle Sam, the superhero who brings justice everywhere. Tremble, you villains!”.

Artist: Maximilian

Title: “The Fake Superhero”

Technique and dimensions: acrylic on cardboard, 120 x 80 cm

Year: 2023

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The following article is an original article by a new entry and contributor to the GeoPolitiQ team, POLITICAL SONAR. He may take over from me, while I will be away for approximately a week starting from this coming weekend.

THE CULTURAL DEGRADATION OF THE WEST

Following the end of the Cold War, the US essentially defeated the Soviet-led communist block and imposed its hegemony over the world. Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 which paved the way for NATO to essentially not only occupy, militarize and absorb the totality of the Western Europe but also to start moving aggressively the military infrastructure of Western-led military organization ever closer to Russia’s borders, already starting with Bill Clinton’s “Open Door” policy in 1994.

However, the US was not happy with only occupying Russia’s neighbouring countries and turning them into either de-facto colonies or into proxies to further weaken and isolate Russia, but the administration of Bill Clinton was tempted to essentially rape Russia to death with financial exploitation of the country by the Wall Street backed Zionist Jewish oligarchs such as: Boris Berezovsky, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and Mikhail Fridman. Such economic exploitation of Russia benefited Western elites the most, however the theft of Russian resources was mostly framed as “spreading liberalism” or “free market capitalism”.

The US presented itself as a cradle of liberalism and free and fair democratic values and every move it made in Russia was justified using this narrative.

The results of Western economic colonization of Russia are rarely mentioned in the Western media — 20 million people starved to death, destroyed economic system, erosion of political sovereignty within Boris Yeltsin’s government, support for authoritarian model of firing tank missiles into the Parliament which brought the country to the brink of a nuclear war, support for Islamic jihadists in Chechnya and the destruction of the Russian state — because all of this was framed as “democracy” by Western pundits.

However, with the coming of Vladimir Putin into power in Russia, Russia has experienced significant economic growth, stronger military and police security, lower crime rates, more unified society under the banner of traditional and conservative values and a country now respected on the world’s stage as a reliable normative power interested in securing peace and diplomacy but also a power ready to defend its interests as witnessed by President Putin’s initiation of the Special Military Operation in Donbass in 2022 to help the ethnic Russian minority being attacked by Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime.

The propaganda of the West has placed a label “authoritarian dictatorship/police State” on Putin’s government (or regime as they like to call it) but what is unfortunate is that many followers of Western - cult media do not recognize the achievements of President Putin and whether one agrees with his decisions — the impact he has left on development of Russia into a big and prosperous nation cannot be overstated.

However, more and more people are coming to a realization that what United States pursues is not “democracy” and is not in the interests of the people of the world.

Many understand the true intentions of the West in Russia by simply referring to West’s support for looting of Russia by Jewish oligarchs of the country.

However, many have came to a realization that West pursues what I like to call “hegemonic peace” meaning that any nation that is resisting occupation and subjugation by the West is a legitimate target and therefore Western powers will launch wars as long as they are facing a near-peer adversary not adhering to their agenda or any resource-rich country that’s not respecting to their desires. In their desire to defeat all of their potential rivals and preserve unipolarity, West will essentially support anything/anyone.

The values of liberal democracy are thrown into a dustbin practically — and even now the Trump administration is showing no interest into repeating globalist-era Soros-type liberal values mantra but rather US is accepting the fact it’s now an empire in decline that rapidly needs to wage wars to destroy their rivals and is wasting no time in putting a lipstick on a pig.

So, now we have the so - called “liberal” hegemony, that originated in 1991 and used to justify Western occupations, aggressions, interventions, bombings and invasions, being replaced by traditional imperialism on steroids with no remorse whatsoever. Of course, one must note US never cared about democracy or human rights but at least it pretended to do so.

The fact that US and slowly but surely Western powers are not interested into justifying their actions by echoing liberal interventionist justifications signals cultural degradation of the West.

Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Yugoslav-born parents, one must note the reality that in 1989, everyone in schools would choose learning English over Russian and would choose to embrace open and transparent lands of USA instead of closed and rigid walls of communist East. US formed a cultural center of the world.

However, by supporting Nazis in Ukraine, supporting genocide in Gaza, allying with ISIS commander in Syria, occupying Iraq and Afghanistan for decades, aiding dictatorships across the world that are beneficial to the US, include a head - chopping leader of Saudi Arabia and constantly getting themselves into unnecessary and useless wars of aggression that create mayhem abroad and misery at home — US became its own worst enemy.

No sort of Soviet/Russian, Iranian, Chinese or North Korean “propaganda” could achieve what West managed to achieve.

A complete cultural degradation.

Once seen as a powerful cradle of a brand-new civilization, West has turned itself into a drunk running maniac that needs a war drug to stay alive.

Presidents once respected on the world stage were exposed as nothing short of a low - life scums who engaged in pedophilia, black magic and Satanist rituals with corrupt business elites. Conspiracy theorists were proven by the release of Epstein files while “fact - checkers” were contradicted by themselves.

What’s now happening in the world is fabulous: once respected IDF and US Army are now seen worse than Hitler’s Third Wehrmacht.

World recognizes the fact they have been lied to by Western elites.

Western media is seen as less relevant.

Maybe even completely irrelevant.

The terms “war criminal” and “dictator” aren’t attributed to Vladimir Putin or Ayatollahs by the majority of the world - they are now attributed to the Western dictators and war criminals.

This is the first sign of collapse.

The only question is whether this collapse is tied to only the elites or will it pull down the naive populations of the West that really believed Western powers occupied Afghanistan for 20 years not out of profiting from heroin industry for the benefit of the CIA but for “women’s rights”.

Nonetheless, the vampire’s ball is reaching its end.