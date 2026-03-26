GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
7h

Thank you, Ismaele, there's some profound messages in here:

"And it is this eschatological convergence — two incompatible messianisms united by the urgency of war — that makes the current crisis qualitatively different from any previous Middle Eastern conflict. We are not dealing with a classic geopolitical calculation, however cynical. We are faced with two theologies that use geopolitics as a prophetic tool. And when prophecy guides strategy, compromise becomes heresy. Proclaiming “God is with us” reveals the degree of alignment between American and Israeli leaders."

"But the problem with instrumental messianism is that sometimes the instrument slips out of one’s hands. Once you have told your commanders that war is God’s divine plan, you cannot stop without admitting that God has changed his mind. Once you’ve convinced seventy million evangelicals that Armageddon is underway, you cannot declare a ceasefire without appearing a false prophet. And when you’ve founded an alliance on two incompatible eschatologies, the first to reach a compromise will betray the other — and their own God."

Yes, the world is watching, but watching is an inadequate response.

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Lux Aeterna's avatar
Lux Aeterna
7h

Excellent article, thank you for translating and sharing it!

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