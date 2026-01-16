Today I am providing my English translation of an article (actually the transcript of the video below, with some corrections) by Massimo Mazzucco, originally in Italian and published on his website LuogoComune.net on Thursday 4th December 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Democracy was sold to you as the victory of freedom, but in practice it has turned into a carefully staged theatre. Candidates change, speeches are renewed, flags are exchanged, but the real power holders never appear on stage. The people believe they are deciding their own destiny, when in reality they are only applauding the play written behind the scenes. [Friedrich Wilhelm] Nietzsche warned, “There are no facts, only interpretations”, and the interpretation they have sold you about democracy is the most profitable of all for those in control. Prepare to dismantle the show because the truth about this system is not found in history books or campaign speeches, it is found behind the scenes where you have never been invited to enter.

Let’s start with the most sacred act of democracy, voting. Since childhood, you have been taught that voting is exercising power, that your choice matters, that you are building the future, but look carefully at what really happens. Every year, millions of people mobilise, argue, and fight during family lunches and on social media. The atmosphere is one of organised cheering, not political reflection. And when voting day finally arrives, you enter the booth, press the numbers and come out with that sticker that says “I voted” as if you had accomplished a heroic feat, but what have you really done? You participated in a ritual, a spectacle carefully designed to make you feel in control, when in reality you are only legitimising a system that has already decided everything before you even got to the ballot box.

The options presented to you were not chosen by you; they were filtered, approved and financed by those who are really in charge. The viable candidates are those who have managed to raise millions in campaign donations. And where does this money come from? From banks, corporations, economic groups that do not appear in the debates, but determine who will appear. Think about it: if you can only choose between A and B, but someone else has already chosen who A and B will be, are you really choosing? It’s like asking a child if they want to eat broccoli or spinach and then saying they had freedom of choice.

The structure of representative democracy ensures that only certain profiles come to power. Not just anyone can build a viable candidacy. It takes capital, connections, media support and, above all, the blessing of the groups that finance the system. Schopenhauer said, “Change is the only thing that is constant”, and in democracy, the only thing that changes are the faces on stage. The essential policies, those that really influence the distribution of power and wealth, remain intact. It does not matter whether you voted for the left-wing or right-wing candidate, privatisation continues, subsidies for large companies continue, tax exemptions for the richest continue, you continue to foot the bill, but with the comforting feeling that at least you voted.

Voting is not power, it is the illusion of power, it is the invisible contract you sign saying I accept this system, I consider it legitimate, and it is precisely this acceptance that the system needs in order to continue functioning. Without it, the game collapses. That is why they keep you in line at the electronic ballot box, year after year, believing that you are making history. But at the end of the day, the ones who really made history are the ones who never needed your vote to be in charge.

Now let’s go to the laboratory where your opinion is manufactured. Do you think you think for yourself? That your political beliefs are the result of critical analysis and independent reasoning? Look at what is happening around you. Turn on the television and count how many seconds it takes them to tell you what is important, what is urgent, what you should be concerned about. Open the newspaper and see which issues make the front pages and, more importantly, which issues never appear. Go on social media and realise how certain topics dominate the debate, while others simply do not exist on the collective radar.

This is no accident; it is social engineering. Modern democracy does not work through brute force or explicit censorship; it is more sophisticated than that. It works through controlling the narrative, defining the limits of acceptable thought. Edward Bernays, the father of public relations, did not call it manipulation; he called it consensus engineering, and the machine he helped create is working perfectly. Look at how it works. First, you select the issue, not just any issue, only those that can be debated without threatening the power structure. Social inequality can be discussed, as long as the solution does not involve a real redistribution of wealth. You can talk about it as long as you limit yourself to isolated individuals and do not question the system that makes corruption profitable.

Freedom of expression. Of course, as long as your expression does not challenge the fundamental interests of those who control the information infrastructure. Then the population is bombarded with this topic on all channels. News programmes discuss it, experts analyse it, social media ignites. And while everyone is debating A or B, no one notices that the real decisions are being made on C, D and E. Silently, away from the spotlight. Dietrick Bonfhoeffer observed, “Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy than good and evil”, and the consensus factory does not need bad people, it only needs people who believe they are well informed, while consuming only the information that has been carefully selected for them.

Think about the last three major political controversies that have dominated your country. Now think, while everyone was obsessed with these controversies, what laws were passed without debate? What public resources were transferred to private accounts? What international agreements were signed without popular consultation? The answer is simple: you don’t know because they didn’t tell you, and they didn’t tell you because you were too busy discussing the issue they put in front of you.

Freedom of opinion in democracy exists within an invisible fence. You can run, jump, shout, but you cannot leave the fence. And the most brilliant thing about this system is that most people do not even realise they are inside a fence. They look around, see space to disagree, to debate, to take a stand, and believe that this is total freedom. They do not realise that all permitted opinions, even the most radical ones, still operate within the fundamental parameters that keep the system intact. Watch the political theatre carefully and you will see something fascinating. The actors on stage change constantly, but the producers of the show never appear in the credits. Left-wing governments take office, make their fiery speeches about social justice, implement a few welfare programmes, and four or five years later they leave.

Right-wing governments come in, talk about meritocracy and efficiency, cut some public spending, and at the end of the cycle they leave too. And then the cycle begins again. But while this dance takes place on the illuminated stage, behind the scenes, away from the spotlights and cameras, there is a group that never leaves the stage. These are the central banks that set monetary policy regardless of who has been elected [on this topic I recommend my recent article/translation here, in case you missed it]. These are the multinational corporations, whose economic power exceeds the GDP [Gross Domestic Product] of entire nations. They are the investment funds that control the shares of the world’s largest companies. They are the international financial institutions that dictate the economic policies of indebted countries. They are the family oligarchies that have concentrated land, natural resources and capital for generations. These never submit to popular vote. These do not campaign, do not debate on television, do not need your approval.

[Niccolò] Machiavelli, with his brutal clarity on the workings of power, wrote, “He who controls people’s fear controls their actions”. And in modern democracy, who controls fear? Who decides whether there will be economic crisis or growth? Who determines whether money will flow or dry up? It is not elected politicians. They only administer the consequences of decisions made in private boardrooms and closed meetings of organisations you never elected.

Think about the last few years in your country. How many different governments have been in power? Now ask yourself another question: has the concentration of wealth increased or decreased? Have banks become more powerful or less powerful? Have large corporations expanded their control or lost influence? The answer is obvious, and that tells you everything you need to know about who really governs. Politicians are temporary officials in a company that belongs to other owners.

When there is a financial crisis, who pays the bill? The taxpayer. When banks fail, who rescues them? Public money. When corporations need subsidies, tax breaks or regulatory protection, who provides it? The democratic state. But when the time comes that you need quality public healthcare, decent free education or basic infrastructure, what do they tell you? That there are no resources, that the state must be lean, that we must do more with less.

Democracy allows you to choose which manager will administer the system, but it never asks you if you want to change the system itself. It’s as if you worked in a company where you could vote for your preferred supervisor, but you could never question who the owners are or how profits are distributed. You have the freedom to choose within the limits that were defined long before you arrived. And the most perverse thing is that you are still grateful for this freedom.

Stop and analyse the last election campaign you followed. Now answer [this question]: how many concrete proposals with figures, deadlines and implementation methods did you actually see? How many debates did you attend where the candidates presented technical analyses of complex issues? How many times did you hear a serious discussion about tax structure, monetary policy or financial system reform? Almost none. And do you know why? Because political campaigns are not about reasoning, they are about emotion, about making you feel, not think. Look at the slogans: hope, change, the name of the country above all else, the people in power. These are empty words that mean absolutely nothing in practical terms, but which activate powerful emotional triggers. Hope for what? Change into what? The people in power in what way? No one explains because there is no need to explain. The goal is not to inform, it is to excite. It is to make you identify with a narrative, with a character, with a story that makes you feel part of something bigger. Election adverts are designed like soft drink commercials, with exciting music, images of happy families, smiling children, waving flags. No one is selling you a government plan, they are selling you a feeling, a feeling of belonging, of hope, that this time will be different, and you buy it, not because you have analysed the data, but because the narrative has touched something emotional inside you.

Nietzsche warned: beliefs are more dangerous enemies than lies. And that is exactly what campaigns build. Beliefs, not logical arguments that you can question, but emotional beliefs that you defend as if they were part of your identity. When someone criticises your candidate, you don’t feel that they are criticising a political proposal. You feel that they are attacking you personally because your political choice has ceased to be rational and has become tribal. Look at how the masses are divided left against right, progressives against conservatives, us against them. And while you are arguing with your neighbour, your work colleague, your family member, about which of the two sides is right, no one is looking up, no one is asking why both sides, when they come to power, maintain the same fundamental structures of domination. The struggle is not between left and right, it is between those who have power and those who do not.

And they have made you believe that choosing between two officials from the same system is an epic battle between incompatible world views. Citizens have become fans, wearing party colours, repeating slogans, defending leaders even when they do exactly what they criticised when they were in opposition, and the worst are proud of it. They feel engaged, active, involved. They do not realise that they have become just another element of the show, another component of the crowd that applauds, boos and gets excited according to the script.

Politics has ceased to be a space for rational debate and has become a stage for manipulated emotion. Modern democracy has a clever trick: it gives you freedom of expression, but carefully controls the scope of that expression. You can say whatever you want; in theory, you can create your own blog, your own channel, your own social media profile and express your most radical opinions. The State will not knock on your door and arrest you for disagreeing with the government. And that is exactly what makes you believe you live in a free society. But look at what happens when someone actually threatens the system. First, they try to discredit them. If you question the fundamental structures of power, they do not censor you directly, they call you crazy, a conspirator, an extremist, a disinformer. They create categories that make any structural criticism seem like the product of an unbalanced mind. “Conspiracy theory” has become the expression that automatically disqualifies any analysis that connects dots that should not be connected. Most people are afraid of being associated with these categories, so they censor themselves before anyone else has to censor them.

Second, they control visibility. The digital platforms where you express your opinions are not neutral; they have algorithms that decide who sees what, and these algorithms can show you to millions or bury you in oblivion. All this without having to explicitly ban or silence you. You keep posting, you keep writing, you keep talking, but your words go nowhere. It’s like shouting in a soundproof room and believing you are exercising your freedom of expression.

Third, they destroy you economically. If you have too much reach and insist on questioning what should not be questioned, they don’t need to arrest you. They demonetise your channels, cancel your bank accounts, cut your contracts, put pressure on your advertisers. In a society where money is survival, cutting someone off economically is more effective than any classic state censorship, and the best they can do is maintain the facade that we live in a free country. [Arthur] Schopenhauer observed something fundamental. Every truth goes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed, then it is violently fought against, and finally it is accepted as self-evident.

But modern democracy has created a system where most dangerous truths never get past the first stage. They are ridiculed so efficiently, with such power of media repetition, that they die before they can be seriously debated. Think of the topics that are considered off-limits in public debate. Questioning the fractional reserve banking system. That’s crazy. Suggesting that large corporations control governments through institutionalised lobbying. Conspiracy theory. Pointing out that corporate media has a vested interest in maintaining certain narratives. Hate speech against journalists. The circle is complete.

Any structural criticism can be framed in a category that automatically disqualifies it. And you who live in this system believe you have freedom because you can complain about politician A or B, because you can insult on social media, because you can protest in the street with a banner. Just try to organise a real movement that questions the ownership of the means of production, that challenges the monopoly of money issuance, that proposes a truly different system, and you will see how this freedom has very well-defined limits. Democracy gives you the freedom to bark, but never to bite.

Now we come to the heart of the matter, to the truth that underpins the whole theatre. Democracy is not government by the people; it never has been. It is a hidden social contract where the masses agree to obey in exchange for the illusion of participation. It is the most sophisticated form of domination ever created, because it convinces the dominated that they themselves have chosen their condition. And the most fascinating thing is that this system works precisely because you believe you are not being deceived.

Let’s get back to basics. Who makes the laws? Elected representatives. Who obeys the laws? Everyone, including you. But here’s the catch. You don’t write the laws, you don’t vote on them directly, you have no real control over their content. You only choose who will write them, and that person you chose will write hundreds of laws during their term of office, most of them technical and complex, which you will never read. They will make deals, negotiate, and approve projects that you didn’t even know existed. But when the police knock on your door to enforce one of these laws, you can’t say, “I didn’t agree with this,” because according to the system, you agreed when you voted. It’s a blank power of attorney. You give your vote to someone to do what they want for years and then, regardless of what that person has done, you are obliged to accept the consequences. There is no restitution, no cancellation, no real accountability. The politician can do the exact opposite of what they promised and the only consequence is not being re-elected, i.e. continuing to be a millionaire, but without public office.

You, on the other hand, will have to live with the laws they have passed for years or decades to come. Machiavelli, in his brutal lucidity about power, understood something that few admit. Men must be caressed or destroyed. They take revenge for minor offences, but they cannot do so for serious ones. Democracy caresses you enough, with basic rights, periodic elections, and a sense of freedom, so that you do not feel you need to take revenge, but at the same time it seriously offends you, concentrating real power far from your hands. And because this offence is widespread, invisible, diluted in bureaucracies and complex processes, you have no way of taking revenge for it.

The social contract that [Jean-Jacques] Rousseau imagined, where the people govern themselves, does not exist in practice. What exists is a contract where you agree to be governed in exchange for the power to choose who governs you. But choosing your Lord does not make you free, it only makes you a slave with a little more psychological comfort. The chain is there, but they have painted it the colour you chose. So you feel that it is yours, that you have accepted it voluntarily, and as long as you believe this, you will never try to break it. The real function of democracy is not to distribute power, but to legitimise its concentration. It is to make you feel that the system is fair because you participated in its creation. It is to transform your obedience into a conscious choice. It is to make you defend the structures that dominate you because you believe they are yours.

And who wins in this game? Those who have always won, those who have enough capital to influence the rules. Enough resources to be above the law and enough power to never depend on your vote. Democracy is the most efficient way to get the masses to voluntarily support a system that exploits them. It is not a failure of the system; it is exactly how it was designed to work. And as long as you believe you are free because you vote every few years, as long as you believe you are participating because you can complain on social media, as long as you believe you are represented because someone you do not know speaks on your behalf, the system will continue to work perfectly for those who really control it.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ